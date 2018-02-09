Kim Kardashian covers Vogue Taiwan, and causes a social media backlash too

Kim Kardashian covers the latest issue of Vogue Taiwan. This is her second-ever Vogue cover AS A BLONDE, and her sixth Vogue cover overall, counting international covers. I don’t like Kim as a blonde, particularly not the kind of icy white-blonde that she seems to always go for. I don’t think it suits her natural coloring. I also believe that Kanye is the one who likes it, and she’s just doing it for him. Anyway, enjoy these pics.
Meanwhile, Kim sparked some internet outrage on Thursday because she posted a non-Vogue photo to her Instagram. I’m not going to post the IG because it contains nudity – Kim is seen from behind, wearing control-top-looking pantyhose and barely covering the rest of her naked body, which you can see in a mirror. Apparently, North West took the photo, according to Kim.
The fact that North took the photo of Kim is what sparked the controversy, because people were weirded out by the fact that North… like, saw her mom naked and took a photo of it. People were like “call Social Services, this is abuse!” It’s not abuse. Different households have different habits, and some kids grow up seeing their parents naked and some don’t. I’ll criticize Kim for a lot of things, but not this. If anything, what I find questionable is why North picked up a phone to snap a photo of mommy when she was changing AND I find it questionable why Kim would post it to Instagram. But it’s still not abuse.
New @voguetaiwan cover shoot! 📸 @dennisleupold @makeupbymario @andrewfitzsimons pic.twitter.com/RmrnOOUyPT
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 9, 2018
She looks lovely in the last picture.
When you see Khloe or Kylie, Kim’s plastic face looks pretty good.
She doesn’t look like herself but she looks lovely on this pic
In the top picture she looks like Joanne the Scammer, it’s uncanny.
Had I not been told who it was, I’d have had no dea who it was in the last photo. Just goes to show, hey?
She can look beautiful in photos, but when she has to talk or smile (or appear, you know, human) she looks bizarre. Her natural smile was much more beautiful. I don’t think her surgeon leaves her ANY movement, which is a mistake.
That’s the thing about plastic surgery. It can look GREAT in still photos and often does. I think that’s what drives so many women to do it. I myself once contemplated it. But then, reality check. Yeah, it looks great in pictures, but what about in motion? What does it feel like to have fake bits inside you? How does it feel to other people? Thinking about that turned me off completely, and with the ride of reality TV you get to see plastic surgery in motion and it’s just WEIRD. The whole picture, if you will, is VERY different from staged, posed photos.
@wren I totally agree.. plus the Kardashians started so young that they are guaranteed to look like hot messes once they start really aging and continue to layer on procedures. Injectables at least are temporary, but they do seem to give women a ‘look’ that never really goes away. Natural is always better.
Exactly. Both Kim and Kylie look so pretty in their IG photos and in shoots with filters and photoshop. But see their faces in candid pics, or in motion? FREAKY.
Kim is such a sick woman. She was so beautiful from 2007- 2012. She started going too far with the plastic surgery after that. And the blonde hair has GOT to go.
I also see her wearing leather coats the past couple of days. It was 85 degrees here in L.A.! She looks ridiculous!
Yes, lovely pic, but she looks so much more beautiful with her own dark hair.
that is the best pic but she doesn’t resemble her normal self to me. maybe that’s why I like it.
It’s come down to who has the best plastic mask in the family?!? Lordy! Lol! In the future they will just 3D print some flexible plastic liner and pop it under your skin. Yuk. Rather wrinkle gracefully!
I thought in the second photo she looks very much like Khloe. Shows how interchangeable you become once you start the plastic surgery.
Agreed, I too found it weird that North would pick up a camera and take it (which leads me to believe Kim asked her to take the photo) but I saw my mom naked or half-naked plenty when I was growing up and (gasp!) grew up perfectly unscathed. I ended up with a woman’s body too, heaven forbid I see one as a child.
I think the controversy is more that she’s teaching her young, impressionable daughter to snap nudies and post them online/send them to people. GREAT lesson in this day of online bullying and revenge p0rn 😒
Yeah this. I’m usually a Kim-defender (I find her pretty harmless and the hate against her over the top)- but this is pretty disgusting. It’s teaching vanity and nudity for attention, AND it’s just so selfish to picture. I doubt North “just took” the photo, I bet she was instructed to. It just reeks of vanity and grosses me out.
@Lau- agree. Most of the criticism I saw,was concerning North taking the picture not that she saw Kim nude.
@Lua but do we know she allowed North to post and send the pic or saw her do it. All we know is that she said North took the pic.
This is not directed at you, just an add on. I don’t see anything wrong with a small child seeing her mom nude. And the pic isn’t that bad if I saw the right one. There’s barely any nudity. End note, Kim looks horrible in these pics, esp the first one.
Mmmm… I don’t know. Kim has been busted telling a lot of lies, so…
@V4Real: I saw the photo everyone is talking about on my tablet earlier and it’s definitely not worth all the pearl-clutching. If a man had done the same exact photo, it wouldn’t even be called nudity. She has no shirt on, but she’s in some type of spandex pants or modest control-top pantyhose with her back facing North and her front facing the mirror.
My kids see me naked all the time and have probably snapped photos while playing with my camera when I’m not looking. That’s not the issue. The issue is she POSTED the photo to her sexy insta collection, and HER DAUGHTER IS IN THE PIC TOO. Beyond gross and yes, worthy of mom-shaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lua-I agree if that’s the case. Otherwise it’s just so eye roll inducing. She supposedly wants to be more private after the robbery but she does this. This is something that, if I’m fact North did it on her own, you just keep to yourself. There is absolutely no need to post this.
Not really. In USA ach state has laws protecting minors, dependents, spouses, etc- that extend to what goes on in your home. Ex: recent CA situation w/13 kids or letting your underage kids drink in your home. Each state defines it, teachers, medical professionals, etc are required to report/not investigate. Child protective services and local police take it from there. In my state it is illegal for a professional NOT to report it, and they are charged if they don’t. It was a digital photo w/some nudity posted on social media, you can be sure CPServices looked at it. And the law neither defines or defends ‘artsy’ : it is written to protect the vulnerable. One’s personal beliefs or opinions about what happens in your home do not supersede the law. My question: if this picture was a different celebrity family, would the people’s response be as supportive?
Has anyone seen The Florida Project? This Kim stunt reminded me of a scene in it
It’s not the naked thing because lord knows I’ve run across everyone in my family naked. And if I thought for one second anyone in this family taught their kids about body confidence this would be a nonstarter.
It’s the fact that Kim probably asked her kid to take a semi-nude photo of her. That’s not teaching body confidence it’s teaching her to seek the approval of others by taking her clothes off. And Kim has been a little neglected I guess since she’s been dropping nude photo after nude photo.
We don’t know for sure that she asked North to take the photo or that she event told North she was going to post it for people to gawk over. If she did, gross. All we know for sure is that she posted it for people’s sp*nk banks and North is IN the photo. There are no words for this type of grossness.
To me, it’s the photo part that weirds me out. As a kid, I saw my mom in various states of undress and thought nothing of it, because why would I? People gotta change. The kid either thought taking photos of yourself no matter what state you were in was so normal that she decided to do it, or Kim asked her to. Both of those are weird. If she took the pic at all because we don’t really KNOW that, we’ve just been told that it’s so.
@frida I agree. My daughter sees me naked all the time (poor girl), but it’s the thought that Kim used a photo that her daughter took to promote her own sexualized image. (I can’t even touch upon the fact that her daughter is IN the photo, because that is just disgusting.) The photo was taken by an innocent girl, but it was not posted with innocent intent.
I read the headline and thought that the controversy was going to be about the fact that she is on the cover of Vogue Taiwan…
Me too.
Same…
I think it looks horrible.
The blonde hair, gallons of makeup and washed out color just age her and throw her plastic surgery into sharp relief and make her look like one of those women in their fifties who tell people that they’re 37 even though it is obvious that they passed that threshold long ago.
Yes, i agree. She looks much older than she should with all that “work”.
Thank you. She looks trashy and aged.
The outrage over the photo was ridiculous. Kim was just changing out of her workout gear. Is she supposed to make her 4yr old leave the room every time she gets changed? Are people really that prudish around their own young children?
I don´t have a problem with kids seeing their parents naked, and if the kid is playing around with a camera and takes a photo of the naked parent the same way she takes pictures of clothed people, its ok too. But the idea, that a 4 year old seems to think, that the normal reaction to a person undressing is, to take a photo, is at least weird.
And posting said photo publicly is disturbing.
Its is not about being prudish but rather about a 4 year old thinking that taking naked pictures in sexualised poses (and publishing them) is normal. And it does not speak of a healthy relationship toward nakedness kids usually have, when they occasionally see their parents naked.
No, it is NOT ridiculous. That was totally staged, and she is setting a horrible example for her daughter. It has nothing to do with her daughter seeing her naked.
She is so desperate for attention these days, it is pathetic.
That’s not why people are outraged.
i think it’s the idea that a child took the pic of her mother not fully clothed. Why would a CHILD do that???? what kind of mental psychology is going on here where a very small child thinks it’s ok to pic up a camera a take a pic of an unclothed person- much less her mother???? And then the mother posts it- postive reinforcement.
maybe the mental psychology is that a child that young doesn’t understand that nakedness is taboo. i mean – mental psychology? get a grip.
Sorry I disagree. I would not be ok with my daughter picking up a camera and taking pics of me while I’m changing or I’m undressed.
Ditto! My 5 year old daughter still doesn’t understand the taboo of nakedness in front of other people and it is totally ok.
A child would do that when that child sees mommy take undressed pics of herself often. Children likes to imitate, it’s how they learn. One day, little North will post her own naked pics. It’s the Kardashian circle of life.
Lol. Aint that the brutal truth.
That’s exactly my point.
A child doesn’t know nudity is even a thing until it’s taught that it’s somehow taboo. So when North thinks taking a pic of mommy naked is as normal as taking one of mommy clothed, that’s not a bad thing.
Kids this age are quite naturally obsessed with nudity and their bodies and other peoples bodies. I can see why she would take a photo. And like others have said, nudity is only taboo if you make it so.
I am so happy that I see reasonable comments here. I was honestly scared that we’ll be overrun by pearl-clutching saints….
oh man someone lock her up next to tom brady.
pizzagate 2.0
LOL I am so happy I avoided all the recent Brady threads around here. Need to maintain my sanity during these trying times…
My son has seen me in various stages of undress growing up. That’s just life and kids don’t always knock or have boundaries. That being said, what was the point of posting the picture? Kim is so thirsty. She probably couldn’t stand it that Kylie was getting some attention this week.
She posted the picture because she thought she looked hot, obviously.
I don’t think it’s a big deal that North saw her nude or even that she took a pic, but the fact that a seemingly harmless, private moment between mother and daughter was exploited for promotional purposes is just tacky as hell to me. It *could* have been a sweet and innocent moment but Kim made it into another self-seeking, shameless pr0n shot.
But such is the culture in that family.*shrugs*
Actually I think you’ve touched on an important point that’s at the root of so many people’s unease, including my own. The nudity, even the taking a picture of it, really isn’t that big a deal. Kids are kids and she was probably just copying her mom. It’s the deliberate association of yet another of Kim’s pr0ny photos with her young daughter. Kim did not have to say who took the photo, she did not have to include North in her latest nude photo, but she did. The juxtaposition of a little kid with a sexy image doesn’t go down well. Maybe she did it innocently, maybe she knew this would make people talk.
^^^this!
When my were younger, they have seen me in my bra and slip running around before work. It wasn’t until I noticed they started to notice that I covered up with a loose shirt over myself. They have traveled to Europe and seen topless beaches and scantily clad women on the streets and on the beaches. But they are opposed to their mother doing anything close resembling that. I think at a certain age it becomes uncomfortable for them.
People are weird. Finding shock with a Kardashian child snapping a photo of a scantily- or partially-clad mommy is what’s bizarre. This is probably the ONLY thing the child knows lol. Like…ONLY.
lol…
My humble opinion and I might be wrong (I see nothing wrong with the pics on itself) but I don’t think people were outraged by North taking a pic of her naked mom. I I think it was the fact that Kim used her daughter for her own gimmicks. Imagine a daughter taking pic of her naked dad and the dad posts it? Or a son doing the same? don’t tell me we wouldn’t have a different chain of thoughts.
I see where you are going with this. I just think that the ‘different chain of thoughts’ would still be on US and not the parents and the child. I mean a kid at that age whether male or female simply does not view nakedness in a sexual way and it is only adults projecting anything untoward on this situation.
A parent of either sex being unclothed with a kid of either sex in the room should not immediately lead to weird assumptions. If it does that is on the viewer.
wish I had seen you post. This is so right on the mark. And sadly if it were a male child doing this Social Services would have been called. It is sad that innocent things like this are taken to another level. But reality is we have too many children that are being sexually abused. It just makes people radars go up. Right or Wrong
but what is abusive here? that she’s photographing her mom with top barely off? I don’t get it. what’s the correlation with mom’s naked body )although she’s not naked here!) and sexual abuse??? Unless we are society which sexualizes woman’s body no matter the context-but that is our problem, not the problem of the child or the mother.
Gilead, here we come….
I feel like she told North to take her picture. Kim should be taking pictures of North FfS! I know she does but to me, this shows me that North has to take mommy’s picture if North wants her attention. Kim is so self absorbed its unreal. I feel so sorry for those kids. They deserve a real childhood with their parents.
I so agree. She rarely posts pics of North or Saint, unless they’re some sort of prop or in a gratuitous family pic. Such a narcissistic woman. Just saw a throwback pic of her with Paris Hilton. Paris basically looks the same, but Kim still had her nose, real hair, before the face chiseling. Cannot believe she thinks she looks natural………..but with that said, she looks better than Khloe or Kylie. What a way to end the week just like we started it….on Kardashians.
Yes exactly this.
Actually, I think if a male celebrity parent had done this- posted a topless pic his child had taken of him on instagram- people wouldn’t have an issue with it. At most people would laugh it off or call it attention-seeking and move on…..as long as the male celebrity was straight.
It’s not nudity I have a problem with. It’s the example being set. Take a semi naked picture of mommy so I can post it online and get attention from millions of people.
And in the post, she called it provocative. She just made her small child complicit in her sexual presentation. Say what you want about nudity in the house, what KK did was gross. That poor kid has all the money in the world and yet still doesn’t stand a chance.
@T.Fanty, spot on. That’s the issue. And as Kim says below, it’s a sexualized photo she asked her daughter to take.
yep, agree….I walked around half naked around my girls many times, but it wasn’t for a photo op!
Exactly! I don’t buy that North just picked up the phone and took the photo, Kim instructed her on what to do, posted it online and captioned it to spark controversy. Just like how she lied saying that North decided to post that bikini photo of her on IG years ago. Yeah right Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
North drawing a nude of her mother, then mom being proud of it. Wonderful! North growing up to be an artist, photographer, etc where her art involves nudity? Terrific! The whole Kardashian West family nudists who regularly hang around the house nude? No problem whatsoever.
The disturbing aspect is a very young child participating in the sexualization of her mother. And ultimately for profit, as I believe her instagram posts contribute to the KKW product.
If KKW wants to sell her images in a sexually provocative way, that’s her decision and her right. But to involve her very young daughter in marketing the commodity? Not alright.
The only reason anyone knew North too the picture is because her mother posted it. Kim knows what she is doing. She does things to get a reaction; to get them to talk about her. It worked. Otherwise would anyone be talking about this cover. NO. It doesn’t really look like her anyway. Child do all kinds of things; being kids. But Kim IMO is using her child to get people talking about HER. NO not abuse.. but wrong on so many other levels. Let North be a little girl and not your method to get more internet attention. That is what I find wrong. Not abuse; but wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything is about publicity for her, absolutely everything.
“Kim is seen from behind, wearing control-top-looking pantyhose and barely covering the rest of her naked body”
Why would she be coyly “barely covering” anything if she was just changing her clothes and she’s comfortable being naked in front of her daughter?
Shes trying to make it look natural, not like she planned it
If you’ve seen the innocent snap while changing, you will see that it is anything but. It was carefully set up as product placement for the latest iteration of Yeezy collaboration on workout pants. It was not a random one off where a child was playing with the phone and a parent was caught unwary and was posted as a funny oops moment.
It was a carefully orchestrated provocative photo taken of a woman holding her breasts – big deal.
It was a carefully orchestrated provocative photo of a woman holding her breasts taken by her child in a set up shoot that likely took several times to achieve – that does bother me a little.
I agree with this. There was nothing spontaneous about it. This woman ALWAYS has an agenda. ALWAYS.
@Snowflake @IMHO – agree and agree.
I grew up seeing my mother naked. She used to help me take shower when I was 5-6 y.o. so we showered together. I don’t see where the problem is about seeing a parent of the same sex’s natural body. I don’t have psychological scars about it , it hadn’t affected me in a negative way. I think she loved me and taught me how to shower properly. I’m sad now that I think about it, I used to see her stretch lines on her stomach and even at that young age, I knew that her pregnancies to my sister and I gave her those marks.
And during those moments, did your mom ever ask you to take a nude photo of her so she can post it online?
Exactly. LOL
My grand daughter is more likely to accidently call overseas or order a pizza than take a photo. I am almost thinking Kim set the phone up for North to take a photo and when Kim said so North pressed the right button.
As for North seeing Kim naked what is the big deal? Let’s face facts, there are thousands of photos of Kim naked or almost naked on the Internet. North and her siblings are going to come across those photos at some point in the future. Once it is on the Internet it is there FOREVER
Don’t care about the nudity (in front of her young child), but posting a pick that your toddler took when you’re semi nudes. Is all a bit weird and staged. The thing that actually prompted me to post was Kim’s nose in these vouge pics. I’m not naive to her surgical enhancements, but her noses looks like it’s heading into MJ terrority. Perhaps it’s all just smoke and mirrors, with the aid of contouring make up. But damn it looks weird, and over all she looks way to artificial to even look attractive.
Oh please, like that wasn’t completely set up and staged. North took it, my ass. Someone else took it, it was posed, and Kim posted it. Oh look, I look so good that even when my kid catches me undressing, I look like an amazing model! Tee hee!
Eye rolls. All of them.
This^^
I clicked the link, and saw the photo. Kim’s in front of a mirror (surprise!), so you can see a mirror image of North in a tutu, taking the photo.
Yeah I haven’t seen the pics (and I won’t) but from reading the comments here, I’m starting to agree with you.
I think the kid took it.
I ALSO think the kid was coached to take it….
The person in the mirror definitely doesn’t look like a young child to me. I see long legs in jean shorts & a t-shirt, and when have they ever let North dress comfortably?! 😆
It’s not Kim’s semi nudity that bother’s me. It’s her setting an example for North that a 30 something year old woman’s main occupation is posting thirsty pics on Instagram. That’s nothing to aspire to.
When I was growing up my mother used to constantly walk around the house in various states of undress. In the summer she used to sunbathe topless in the frontyard, which was an endless cause of embarrassment for me because all the neighbors would either make fun of her for it or complain about it. Long story short I developed this unhealthy disgust for the female naked body, my own and other people’s. Like, I get really angry and I’be been trying not to care or ignore it, but I can’t help it.
In the FRONT yard? My mom did that, but in the back yard, by the pool. It was still a bit embarrassing to us, but at least she wasn’t where people could see her.
Where did you grow up? because in my country, and we are, like, SE Europe, so not the most liberal of European country, I had some friends whose mothers sunbathed topless next to us, right on the beach. The only embarrassment would be when you had to be home earlier than anyone else, not whose mommy is being topless. Or, better said, when boys would be fighting, if someone used that fact as a slur, the other boy could use the fact that the other mom didn’t know how to cook, or that his dad drinks…. I mean, children would always find a way to insult who they’ve wanted to insult. But they did not learn at home that nudity was shameful so they didn’t instantly think it was wrong.
Nothing wrong with her child in the room while she is changing but taking a picture of mommy semi nude is all kinds of wrong in my opinion and should not be encouraged. That is how this child is being raised though, she will be posting bathroom bikini or underwear selfies in 10 years. The child sees this as normal because this family spends their entire day taking nudie photos of themselves. North sees this as normal behavior. I just hope she doesn’t take a photo like that of someone without their consent outside of her family. That could be trouble.
Those vogue pics are terrible. I hate that stupid partially open mouth she does in pics.
I’ve mentioned it before, I think she poses like this most often because she has ventured into Joker territory when she smiles, if you look at the front on pictures from yesterday’s Khloe post (the dreaded bicycle shorts) the smile is straight up Jack Nicholson.
Hopefully it settles.
It’s not the problem that her daughter saw her changing, that happens all the time with almost all parents. It’s a problem that she involved her kid in what was obviously an attention-getting gimmick. Who covers their tits like that when they’re just changing clothes? I mean, fine if you wanna pose that way, but to put your kid in the mix just to try to make it ‘cute’ is weird and gross.
Also, is she out of the cornrows already? I will never understand these people. It’s like they do literally nothing all day but work out, sit in a chair for hair and makeup, pap walk, repeat. It took me three hours just to get a pixie cut yesterday (I have a lot of hair lol) and that didn’t include makeup, hair color, etc. How do they even find time to make these babies they keep producing?
Brave of you to get the pixie cut, very brave. Do you mind me asking what the catalyst was? I’m debating doing the same thing to my mop. My hair is like Gisele’s, lighter, but we have the same length, wave and thickness and I have been carrying this hair for almost 30 years. It’s time for a change. I’m also looking at a bob midway between my ears and shoulders. How did your cut turn out, Shannon? Are you happy with the results?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! The catalyst was hair that would constantly tangle up and hurt like hell to comb out – I was just over it. I am sooo happy with it, it’s short and a little spiky and I feel younger with it and my head feels free lol you should go for it! My philosophy with hair is, “Whatever – it grows back”
I wish my daughter didn’t see me naked so much but man that kid is everywhere! I think her vision is based on movement because i can’t sneak to the toilet without her chasing me down to keep me company while I’m there. Same for when i shower and take more than 20 seconds to get dressed in the morning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t get privacy as I have a 5 yr old grandchild that just pops in (don’t lock the door) or one of my kitties are wondering to see what I am doing.
The blondish-white hair does nothing for her. I agree with you, it’s Kanye’s deal probably. She once said he likes her blonde. That was back years ago when she went blonde briefly. He was trying to turn her into Beyonce, whom he is obsessed with, or was.
Ruby Rose bleached her hair almost white when she dated Kanye too.
If a guy wanted me to get the same hair colour as his ex, I’d put that bleach to better use.
*Amber Rose. Ruby is gay I believe.
Hah, yes. That gem stone, not the other.
I think the white-silvery blonde is the only shade of blonde that actually looks cool on Kim. Whenever she tries the more natural brown shades of blonde, she looks like she’s wearing a wig. Those sandier shades just don’t go with her features. She probably can’t pull off any shade of red either. She’s someone who only looks good with either really dark hair or really light hair.
50 pounds of clown make-up and burning through 5 or 6 copies of photo shop still doesn’t change the fact that she average looking on her best day.
hahahahahahahaha!!! hilarious.
I understand letting parents parent, but honestly the fact that Celebitchy defended Tom Brady forcing a second longer kiss with his son, and now this weirds me out. There needs to be some boundaries.
Kim made her 4 year old daughter take a sexy photo of her for instagram. That’s gross. It’s not right. While I’m not sure CPS should be involved, Kim deserves the backlash on this one. You don’t have your 4 year old take a sexy photo of you.
But why? I just don’t get it.
I mean, woman’s body is woman’s body, objectively. Nothing more, nothing less: it’s a miraculous, genius invention of nature which can sustain not just one-but two life forms!Is there a better way to raise our children to accept all kinds of bodies, body positivity and to help them stand up against instant, puritanical sexualization and objectification of woman’s body?
I just don’t see why my child shouldn’t see me naked. Or my mom. Or his own dad.
I let my toddler see me naked all the time. Just like my mom did with me. and my sister. We still don’t have any trouble being naked in front of each other-why should we? It’s just a naked body, there’s nothing more natural than that. If you wanna go religious route-that’s how God made us.
While I agree with everything you wrote, I just don’t find it relevant here.
She used her toddler in a set up photo shoot showing Mommy in a provocative manner (her words) to sell her Daddy’s work out pants.
Exactly. No one is upset about her being naked around her kid.
Did she use her? Do we know that THAT was her motivation? Maybe North just took a picture and Kim realized that she liked it and that she wants to post it( and I don’t see anything wrong with that)? I mean, I do see what you’re trying to say and I do think Kim is a shrewd business woman (no shame in that), but we do not KNOW for sure, 100% that she did it with the purpose of posting it online as a promo photo for Kanye’s pants or whatever.
If we’re giving benefit of the doubt to Ben Affleck when he’s trying to cover up his plantation-owning-ancestors, if we’re giving benefit of the doubt Katy Perry and her Geisha-dancing-apprpriation, or Brad Pitt’s messy divorce-starting antics (these are just examples of the top of my head, please don’t come after me-there are many more examples, I just can’t think of them right now), why not her?
+1000. #TeamImmodesty4life. But even though I agree with you completely, Kim knows what she’s doing. Even if North did just randomly decide to take this pic of Kim, Kim’s making sure we knew who took the pic when she posted it was deliberate. She’s kind of dumb, but just the right kind of dumb. As long as she makes sure to teach North that it’s not ok for her to go around snapping pics of people undressing without their permission, and as long as she doesn’t make a habit of deliberately involving her little ones in too many of her controversies over the years, I’m fine with this though. I’ll take this harmless version of Kardashian attention-seeking over the culture-vulturing any day.
This is the part that makes me feel a little icky about it: if this really was not a set up, then her daughter thinks it’s okay to take naked photos of people without their permission. I can see how this could tie into revenge porn, or even taking naked pictures of her girl friends and then showing them to other people and making comments about the nude person’s body. I’m absolutely okay with children seeing their parents naked. Like Jessica Biel showering with her son and teaching him the proper names for his and her body parts. But I’m not okay with either a child taking nude photos of their parents or anyone else without that person’s permission ahead of time, or of having your child take a sexy naked picture of you for the purpose of posting it online, and telling your child “I need you to take this picture so we can post it online.” If north asked if she could take her mom’s picture and Kim said yes, and then Kim posted the photo without telling north about it, and without north being in the photo, I would be okay with that. The child seeing her mom naked isn’t a problem at all, but the child taking naked pictures of someone without asking first, or the child being coached to take a naked picture knowing that Mom wants it to post it online, is what is making me uncomfortable about the whole thing.
So we’re not going to talk about how Vogue was trying to make her look more “Asian” in the pics?
When I read the header and saw the pic, I was SURE that this was the controversy. They made her eyes more almond-shaped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The eyes and the skin tone.
The skin tone for sure. Also, I really think had she not posted that “nude” pic North took, no one would be talking about her Taiwan Vogue cover. It’s one story that lead to the other. Kim has been posting nude pics for weeks now and no one has been paying attention. This time she probably thought “ok get a kid involved to make people talk” and it worked !
Growing up, my mother was naked all the time. Not really, but she is one of those women who gets warm (she had me at 40) and who takes a while to get ready after bathing. It never bothered me because whatever, it’s what I grew up with, but I always sort of realized other people’s moms weren’t really like that. I am now 41, and have basically been the same way. My husband loves it! We have no kids. I think in this day and age, where kids can’t walk to the park alone without the cops being called, I probably would not be as open.
I’m literally naked around my family all the time. I have three kids under six and sometimes I just don’t have time to get dressed. Plus I’m more cozy. People just chill. We are mammals. Nudity doesn’t equate sex all the time. Gee whiz.
That’s completely your right and no judgment but I don’t understand how you wouldn’t have time to get dressed. I mean, it literally takes 3 seconds to throw a robe on.
She has three kids under six. If I had three kids under six, I wouldn’t know where my head is most of the time.
…And yet my friend who has four kids under 10 manages to put BOTH pants and a shirt on. Even shoes, too! And every day at that!
I don’t know how she finds the mere seconds in the day to cloth herself but I guess one finds the time to do so when they have to go out in public.
I mean, come f*cking ON.
I mean, people are different and raise their children differently. What’s wrong with that?
My friend has two children under 3 and keeps them in their play cribs all day and on iphone. She even has make-up on! I have one toddler, he does not have any access to media and I don’t have enough time to shower sometimes- and honestly, I don’t care if someone else can. I can’t. And I don’t appreciate anyone who has not been in the exact same situation questioning that. Just like I don’t question why my friends aren’t having one baby, more babies, why are they raising their children like this or like that….etc.
I feel like people are purposely being ignorant. Maybe because Kim seems to get so many passes. Being naked in front of your kids isn’t the issue.
Being naked in front of her kid isn’t the issue. The kid taking the picture of her mother getting undressed isn’t the issue either if the kid did it spontaneously. However, if she is instructing her child to take pictures of her as she is undressing, that might be a problem. That she deliberately posted a picture of herself undressing in front of her visible child on a website where people check out her page for nude pictures of her so they can do the things they do while looking at pictures of nude women IS a problem. Keep such pictures to yourself.
I’m pretty sure my kids have snapped half naked photos of me. The taking of the photo is totally harmless, and kind of sweet. Her daughter (as do many children) thinks her mommy is beautiful and doesn’t think anything of nudity. She is 4 years old and has probably seen her family naked a million times. She is also surrounded by people taking photos of her mommy and is imitating them. I see nothing wrong with the photo, just the execution by Kim. KK isn’t just sharing a sweet photo taken by her child, she is sharing a photo of herself because she is an exhibitionist, and annoying as hell!
Ok I saw the pic and she’s not even naked. In fact Kim shows more skin than that when she’s out “shopping” or whatever she does. The problem I have is that the truth is more like Kim asked North to take that pic and the whole thing was staged. Also, is she THAT famous in Taiwan? Ughh.
So if you’re an adult OTHER than a Kardashian, it’s sexual abuse. Having your child photograph you in a sexual manner is sex abuse. But for this family, it’s early training. Disgusting. I’d love to see another celebrity try to get away with this.
Interesting point.
Yup
“So if you’re an adult OTHER than a Kardashian, it’s sexual abuse.” Um….no. Did you even see the photo being discussed? It’s a picture of a person standing in front of a mirror shirtless but with everything else clothed. Swap out Kim Kardashian and North West with any heterosexual male celebrity. Still want to call it a sex crime, or nah? I mean your double standard about men posing with no shirt vs. women posing with no shirt on isn’t going to disappear in a day, but that’s no reason to project a false narrative of sexual abuse on someone you don’t know.
You mean the picture intended to be provocative used to further promote her husband’s clothing line? Yeah that one. Kid seeing you naked is one thing, it happens. But that’s not the case here. It’s intentional with the pose. Furthermore, why is a child’s instinct to take a picture of their parent undressing, why is that normal now? I’m sure there are plenty of pictures she could have used in which her kid had snapped of her. This is their MO and I’m just not buying into it.
The problematic element isn’t really the nudity but teaching her daughter to consistently scrutinize her body to that extent. And honestly…that might have been inevitable with that family, but it’s still a shame.
I have two little girls and while I don’t get naked in front of them… it’s almost impossible to go to the bathroom or shower or get dressed without them there. They have taken photos in these situations as well and it’s because they’re innocent. They’re just living their little kid lives doing their little kid things and the idea of catching their mother while she’s changing her bra isn’t a consideration.
What ain’t normal is posting the photo but she leads a public life and the photo looks a bit artsy so whatever.
Reverie, my thoughts exactly!
.
Thinking that if I could make an app that would “Kardashize” any portrait how much fun it would be?
Not abuse, not a crime, just incredible tasteless and thoughtless. But she’s Kim Kardashian, just as vapid as usual is all. Nothing new here, move along.
My only issue is I hope Kim is talking to North about not letting anyone take her(North)picture naked, or not to take anyone else’s picture naked. I mean it’s not abuse but it can send mixed signals for sure. I also think seeing parents naked is not the same as photographing your mother naked. LOL Two very different things.
She had nothing from her old face remaining. She looks like a bland plastic surgery project; nothing unique or beautiful about her. I can’t wait to see what the next 10-15 years will do to the kartrashians!
She’s so desperate for attention..,
