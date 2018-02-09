Kim Kardashian covers Vogue Taiwan, and causes a social media backlash too

Kim Kardashian covers the latest issue of Vogue Taiwan. This is her second-ever Vogue cover AS A BLONDE, and her sixth Vogue cover overall, counting international covers. I don’t like Kim as a blonde, particularly not the kind of icy white-blonde that she seems to always go for. I don’t think it suits her natural coloring. I also believe that Kanye is the one who likes it, and she’s just doing it for him. Anyway, enjoy these pics.

Meanwhile, Kim sparked some internet outrage on Thursday because she posted a non-Vogue photo to her Instagram. I’m not going to post the IG because it contains nudity – Kim is seen from behind, wearing control-top-looking pantyhose and barely covering the rest of her naked body, which you can see in a mirror. Apparently, North West took the photo, according to Kim.

The fact that North took the photo of Kim is what sparked the controversy, because people were weirded out by the fact that North… like, saw her mom naked and took a photo of it. People were like “call Social Services, this is abuse!” It’s not abuse. Different households have different habits, and some kids grow up seeing their parents naked and some don’t. I’ll criticize Kim for a lot of things, but not this. If anything, what I find questionable is why North picked up a phone to snap a photo of mommy when she was changing AND I find it questionable why Kim would post it to Instagram. But it’s still not abuse.