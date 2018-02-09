“Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing in Balmain at the UK ‘Black Panther’ premiere” links

Here’s Lupita Nyong’o at the UK premiere of Black Panther. God, she looks amazing in this Balmain. Her eyeshadow is great! [Go Fug Yourself]
Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play the Joker in a stand-alone film. I mean… sure, why not? Anyone would be better than Jared Leto. [Dlisted]
No more lifetime guarantees at LL Bean. [Pajiba]
Here’s a review of Fifty Shades Freed. This sounds terrible. [LaineyGossip]
Omarosa is spilling all on Celebrity Big Brother. [OMG Blog]
Here are some forgotten romantic comedies to watch! [Looper]
Is Justin Timberlake really over? Probably not. [The Blemish]
I actually watch Texas Flip & Move and this would not surprise me. [Starcasm]
Teresa Giudice bought her daughter a BMW for her 17th birthday. [Reality Tea]
This is a terrible story about an emotional support hampster. [Jezebel]
LUPITA IS EVERYTHANG IN THAT PICTURE/OUTFIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lawd!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed. the woman is otherworldly gorgeous.
the story about the hamster made me simultaneously angry and sad. what kind of person does that to their own “support” animal? how horrible for that little creature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it chocking too ! She could have try to donate it to someone in the airport or give it to some police man, i’m sure that could have worked ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely. Was hoping for a post on Jill Messick’s death. So tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know what you meant, just read about Jill Messick…how tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, that was the first thing I looked for when I signed on this morning. Absolutely heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible story all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Werk Lupita!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even on her worst days, she slays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is fab but I can’t say I’m a fan of the eyeshadow up to the eyebrows look….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. I think even that color of shadow could work, but there’s too much applied here. She has such a lovely face, I like to see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her make-up and hair. She looks divine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking at pics from London and LA premieres, the Black Panther obviously is already a winner as a most stylish red carpet in the recent history of red carpets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Lupita but I would have picked the plunging neckline or the high slit, not both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gorgeous but that dress does not flatter her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful but I’m not in love with the thigh split or the ankle strap shoes. I’m also sad there isn’t a full post dedicated to premiers fashion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, Texas Flip and move. There’s a lot of Trump’s America on the home shows lately. Can’t I just have one show where a person of color restores a mid century modern in a blue state?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is a weird thing to say, but i just feel like there are some fucking weird people here lately. I’m taking my gossip business elsewhere. Peace, you crew ✌🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love this SO much more with different hair and shoes. If you use your thumb to cover up the ponytail she looks stunning. Not 100% sure but it looks like they put her own hair in a bun with the silver string then just added in pieces to the sides? Never seen this style where they don’t cover the bun…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That gown is gorgeous and it’s stunning on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hurray for LL Bean standing up to people who abused their very generous return policy. I work part time at Lands’ End, another company with a very generous return policy, and see people who live in wealthy suburbs every six months return their kids outgrown clothes, school uniforms and underwear for free. So yes, they expect the company to clothe their kids for life.
I appreciate that this article calls these people exactly who and what they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks stunning as always. Love the drama of the outfit and the make-up. I know I couldn’t pull off that thigh slit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse