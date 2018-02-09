“Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing in Balmain at the UK ‘Black Panther’ premiere” links
  • February 09, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

European premiere of 'Black Panther' at the Eventim Apollo - Arrivals

Here’s Lupita Nyong’o at the UK premiere of Black Panther. God, she looks amazing in this Balmain. Her eyeshadow is great! [Go Fug Yourself]
Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play the Joker in a stand-alone film. I mean… sure, why not? Anyone would be better than Jared Leto. [Dlisted]
No more lifetime guarantees at LL Bean. [Pajiba]
Here’s a review of Fifty Shades Freed. This sounds terrible. [LaineyGossip]
Omarosa is spilling all on Celebrity Big Brother. [OMG Blog]
Here are some forgotten romantic comedies to watch! [Looper]
Is Justin Timberlake really over? Probably not. [The Blemish]
I actually watch Texas Flip & Move and this would not surprise me. [Starcasm]
Teresa Giudice bought her daughter a BMW for her 17th birthday. [Reality Tea]
This is a terrible story about an emotional support hampster. [Jezebel]

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to ““Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing in Balmain at the UK ‘Black Panther’ premiere” links”

  1. Lala says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    LUPITA IS EVERYTHANG IN THAT PICTURE/OUTFIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lawd!!!!

    Reply
  2. Mari With An I says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    She looks lovely. Was hoping for a post on Jill Messick’s death. So tragic.

    Reply
  3. NLopez says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Werk Lupita!

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Even on her worst days, she slays.

    Reply
  5. Charlotte says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    The dress is fab but I can’t say I’m a fan of the eyeshadow up to the eyebrows look….

    Reply
  6. SM says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Looking at pics from London and LA premieres, the Black Panther obviously is already a winner as a most stylish red carpet in the recent history of red carpets

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Love Lupita but I would have picked the plunging neckline or the high slit, not both.

    Reply
  8. Aqamarina says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    She looks beautiful but I’m not in love with the thigh split or the ankle strap shoes. I’m also sad there isn’t a full post dedicated to premiers fashion :(

    Reply
  9. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Ugh, Texas Flip and move. There’s a lot of Trump’s America on the home shows lately. Can’t I just have one show where a person of color restores a mid century modern in a blue state?

    Reply
  10. Babs says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    She’s stunning.

    Reply
  11. Esmom says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    She looks lovely.

    Reply
  12. Jeannie says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I know this is a weird thing to say, but i just feel like there are some fucking weird people here lately. I’m taking my gossip business elsewhere. Peace, you crew ✌🏻

    Reply
  13. eto says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I would love this SO much more with different hair and shoes. If you use your thumb to cover up the ponytail she looks stunning. Not 100% sure but it looks like they put her own hair in a bun with the silver string then just added in pieces to the sides? Never seen this style where they don’t cover the bun…

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    That gown is gorgeous and it’s stunning on her.

    Reply
  15. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Hurray for LL Bean standing up to people who abused their very generous return policy. I work part time at Lands’ End, another company with a very generous return policy, and see people who live in wealthy suburbs every six months return their kids outgrown clothes, school uniforms and underwear for free. So yes, they expect the company to clothe their kids for life.

    I appreciate that this article calls these people exactly who and what they are.

    Reply
  16. becoo says:
    February 9, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    She looks stunning as always. Love the drama of the outfit and the make-up. I know I couldn’t pull off that thigh slit.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment