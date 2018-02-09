“Lupita Nyong’o looked amazing in Balmain at the UK ‘Black Panther’ premiere” links

Here’s Lupita Nyong’o at the UK premiere of Black Panther. God, she looks amazing in this Balmain. Her eyeshadow is great! [Go Fug Yourself]

Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to play the Joker in a stand-alone film. I mean… sure, why not? Anyone would be better than Jared Leto. [Dlisted]

No more lifetime guarantees at LL Bean. [Pajiba]

Here’s a review of Fifty Shades Freed. This sounds terrible. [LaineyGossip]

Omarosa is spilling all on Celebrity Big Brother. [OMG Blog]

Here are some forgotten romantic comedies to watch! [Looper]

Is Justin Timberlake really over? Probably not. [The Blemish]

I actually watch Texas Flip & Move and this would not surprise me. [Starcasm]

Teresa Giudice bought her daughter a BMW for her 17th birthday. [Reality Tea]

This is a terrible story about an emotional support hampster. [Jezebel]