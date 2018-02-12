Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will involve a carriage ride through Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have finally released the plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and this whole thing makes me so happy. We already knew that they scheduled the wedding for May 19th, a Saturday. Which means that peeps in Great Britain won’t be getting a bank holiday, but the good news is that everyone in the UK and America will get to watch the wedding stuff because they’ve scheduled it for a time when most of us get up anyway. Like, I won’t have to get up at 4 am that Saturday. Thank God. Here are the details:

It’s going to be another fairy-tale royal wedding when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19. The newlyweds will ride in a horse-carriage through the streets of Windsor after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel, palace officials confirmed on Sunday. At the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the carriage ride through London was one of the day’s most romantic highlights.

Also on Sunday, the palace shared exactly when royals fans will need to set their alarms for the big day. The service will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The carriage procession will depart an hour later, at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST.

With fewer than 100 days until the couple say “I do,” officials shared a new round of details, including confirmation that the couple will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. He will conduct the marriage ceremony, but the full service at the chapel will be led by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.

After the wedding, the couple will parade through the streets — leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and preceding along the High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle along the Long Walk.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said the statement from Kensington Palace.

The palace will not say whether invitations have already sent or comment on the number of people who will be expected at St. George’s Chapel on the big day. (It can hold around 800 guests.) Those who land one of the golden tickets will be invited to a reception at St. George’s Hall, one of the luxurious state rooms inside the castle. The couple will then join the reception after returning from the carriage procession. After a break in the late afternoon, there will be a private evening reception given by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. No word yet on whether that reception will be held inside the state apartments or at another venue within the Windsor estate, such as Frogmore House – where the couple’s romantic engagement photos were taken.

According to TMZ and The Sun, Harry and Meghan are allowing cameras in the chapel, so various TV channels will likely be carrying the ceremony live, and I would imagine there will be more than one live stream of the festivities. Prince Charles also allowed for his second wedding to be televised when he married Camilla at the same chapel, so it’s not something new that’s happening. Plus, I imagine there will be more interest in THIS wedding (in America) considering Meghan’s an American. I’m really beyond thrilled that everything starts at a somewhat decent hour here on the East Coast. Some of you have asked if we’ll have live coverage – of course we will. CB and I haven’t worked out the logistics yet – let us get through the Oscars, then we’ll figure it out – but we will have full wedding coverage on the day.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Kensington Palace.

 

86 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will involve a carriage ride through Windsor”

  1. aquarius64 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Daily Mail is reporting only Meghan’s close family is invited, so back stabbing half siblings Samantha and Tom Jr are off the guest list. KP raised the issues of the Obamas coming and there is some diplomatic rangling. Trump will not be invited according to DM.

    Reply
  2. Cher says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I am so looking forward to this.

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I’ll still miss it (as will so many friends) as it’s a major graduation weekend in the US. I plan to dvr the wedding.

    Reply
  4. Peggy says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:53 am

    After the wedding there will be a reception, then in the evening Prince Charles will host a dinner, (close friends and family) followed by a Bar party.
    Someone was asking why Meghan’s grifter half-brother was calling his sister Vonnie, her name is Yvonne.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She looks especially beautiful in that top photo and she radiates happiness. I just love her.

    Reply
  6. The Original Mia says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:12 am

    7 is early for me on a Saturday. Will definitely have to make an exception. I can’t believe it’s 100 days away. Time has flown since November.

    Reply
  7. Mar says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I am surprised that Megan, an animal activist, would allow horse drawn carriages.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      February 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

      I’m not surprised anymore – anyone who happily marries into the royal family, a hugely misogynist, paternalistic and racist institution (colonialism anyone?!) with a pretty sketchy history relating to animals (I mean, who needs to kill 1000s of birds in one day!?) probably isn’t as wonderful and amazing as they are portrayed to be. I wouldn’t be surprised if after the wedding she starts taking part in shoots, buys a pedigree dog (which she was always against), and wears real fur.

      I’ll enjoy her fashion, but that’s about it.

      Reply
      • HoustonGrl says:
        February 12, 2018 at 11:37 am

        Well, she’s already changed everything about herself for this man. So yea.

      • seesittellit says:
        February 12, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        The reigning constitutional monarchies of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Lichtenstein are also almost completely white, and The Netherlands and Belgium and Denmark also have colonial history. Is it your opinion that those families are also racist, misogynist, paternalistic, etc.?

        Britain hasn’t been a colonial power for better than half a century. Everyone in the Commonwealth now is there voluntarily. The monarchy was there well before the colonial era. Male primogeniture was quietly done away with when Pss. Charlotte was born. No fuss from what we can glean was made about Ms. Markle entering the family by any member, and the Queen and Prince Charles appear to be quite unperturbed about the entry into the ranks of senior royals of a biracial, 36 year-old, divorced American actress.

        Aren’t you rather clinging to a narrative about Britain that hasn’t been true for some time? Did you know the actual “Raj” only lasted 70 years?

    • Coz says:
      February 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

      Her futur husband enjoys hunting so it’s weird tp me that you would draw the line at drawn carriages

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      February 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

      No horses are being cruelly slaughtered in this scenario, you know!

      Reply
    • ScottieIsBack says:
      February 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Er… no. She is known as a lover of rescue dogs. Nowhere has she ever said she is an animal activist – whatever that means.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      February 12, 2018 at 10:35 am

      I have never read she is a card-carrying member of Peta.
      There is a difference between animal welfare and animal activism. Since she eats meat, therefore, she is not an animal activist.
      My friend’s mother is an animal rights lawyer, and she is VERY different from someone who believes in rescuing animals and kindness to pets. She lives out on a large piece of land, and her cats are a litter of ferals she found in her stables where she keeps her horses who were rescued from abusive trainers. All of her “pets” are rescued from severe situations including all sorts of farm animals. Meat is only allowed for the carnivorous animals on her entire property. She goes after hunters, agri-business, labs, shelters, pet food industry and the fashion industry, etc. The woman carries a rifle when she is out on her property because hunters like to pretend to wander onto it and she will aim it at them and tell them to leave. That is another story though.
      She does not see human life as more meaningful or relevant than that of a worm.
      Hardcore.
      Activists do not have blurry lines, and they would not marry Harry.

      Meghan loves animals and pets. She wishes they had good lives. Perhaps hunting isn’t so great. That is about it. She isn’t thinking I hope that bitch drops dead when she sees someone wearing fur.
      So horses and carriages would enrage my friend’s mother but not someone like Meghan.

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        February 12, 2018 at 11:10 am

        Exactly. I dont get where people get this idea that she’s like some PETA activist. I think she’s like a lot of people – including myself, who love animals and think hunting is bad but still eat meat and wear leather *shrug*

      • Mar says:
        February 12, 2018 at 11:59 am

        First of all, if you knew about PETA, they are not even real animal activists.

        Everyone here must know Megan personally because I have indeed read many stories of how she is a vegetarian and switches to veganism when she’s trying to be extra healthy. Also I have read she’s an animal activist, so apparently I have read conflicting reports on what you all seem so sure of.

        Anyway, the horse and carriage thing is indeed cruel, outdated , and unnecessary.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        February 12, 2018 at 12:20 pm

        @Mar – I don’t know what stories you read but Meghan had her own lifestyle website for awhile and she never once mentioned being vegetarian OR vegan. She even talked in her and Harry’s engagement interview about roasting a chicken. So yeah…she’s not an animal activist.

      • magnoliarose says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:14 pm

        I know plenty about animal activism, and I am a vegan, animal lover and research the products I use and try my best to buy cruelty-free, but I am not militant. I do my best, and that is all I can do. I would not marry or date a hunter. I am more involved than Meghan and lean more in the vein of activism though by no means am I an extremist.
        I just think zealotry in any form does more harm than good to any cause. No one needs a judgy pain in the butt vegan or (name your cause) in their face when a conversation is more helpful and inspirational.
        So while I am here and enjoying the love story and mindless gossip and debate, I don’t expect my value system to be Meghan’s so I appreciate the Royals with that in mind. From a distance.
        My husband is a vegan, and I raise my children as vegans. My pets are not, and I have significant problems with people who feed carnivores like cats a vegan diet. I also have arguments with PETA though they do raise good issues and have good reviews for vegan foods.

      • bluhare says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Amen, magnoliarose!

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 12, 2018 at 11:07 am

      She is NOT an animal activist and has never claimed to be such. She is an animal lover like a lot of other people who arent animal activists.

      Reply
  8. Anna says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Meh. I was hoping for a royal wedding with a proper tiara show, like Victoria’s. This wedding takes place too early for that, I think?

    Reply
    • Peggy says:
      February 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

      The Queen will lend Meghan a tiara and give her a Duchess tittle that day.

      Reply
    • Starryfish says:
      February 12, 2018 at 9:13 am

      The brits don’t do tiaras at their weddings, aside from the bride. It’s always been morning dress or uniforms for the gents, and hats for the ladies.

      Reply
    • seesittellit says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:50 pm

      Victoria is the next Queen Regnant of Sweden, not marrying the soon to be sixth in line. Hers was really a state wedding and the guests were in gowns and Big Jewels. Gowns and tiaras were also in evidence at Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik’s wedding to Mary Donaldson. Another state occasion involving the next heir to the throne.

      But that said, there weren’t tiaras even at Diana and Charles’s or Kate’s and William’s weddings – only the bride wears one. I’m sure the Queen will lend the bride a tiara for the day, and I fully expected the carriage ride, it’s the done thing. In the UK, so far as I remember, I have never seen guests in tiaras at wedding, even when gowns were worn – cf. Pss. Margaret’s wedding. It’s not what the BRF does, generally.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        February 12, 2018 at 1:00 pm

        The British way of doing things is to wear tiaras in the evening and hats during the day.

        British weddings are in the morning so the guests are in hats for the women and morning suits for the men.

        If the weddings were in the evening, the men would wear black tie and the ladies gowns or tiaras and white tails for white tie weddings.

  9. Juliette says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I can’t wait for the wedding!

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Trump will be jealous.

    Reply
  11. Veronica says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:38 am

    It’s still 4am for us West coasters. We’ll be up regardless as we wouldn’t miss it. My mum is going to spend the night and we are going to have a princess party with my two daughters. The oldest is 4 and will be so excited as she is obsessed with princesses. I can’t wait!

    Reply
  12. Jeanne says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    This is a question for you all:

    My sisters and I plan on going to England for the wedding and we thought it would be to see everything. Will we be able to camp out like they did for will and Kate’s? Also, if we did get a good spot would we be able to see people coming and going or is st George’s covered from from the castle? We don’t need to see much since were just going for the experience but I would like to see something, you know?

    Any info is greatly appreciated!!

    Reply
  13. Kitty says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I feel as if the mood for this wedding is not as great as I thought it would be. Always had a bad feeling about this union. Don’t hate just my opinion.

    Reply
  14. Other Renee says:
    February 12, 2018 at 9:19 am

    What kind of safety precautions will be in place? With a lot of people vocally expressing hostility toward her I would hope that measures would be taken to prevent some lunatic showing up with a weapon.

    Reply
  15. Hazel says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Sigh. It’ll be 1AM for me, but at least it’s a Saturday! I’ll be up!!😍👸
    And to nitpick a bit: Charles & Camilla got married elsewhere, they just had a blessing in the chapel.

    Reply
  16. Nina says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:50 am

    The carriage ride goes from point A to point A. Completely unnecessary. I wonder how much that will cost additionally, having to have security all along the whole route for something that can be left out. I remember Harry saying he never wanted to have the circus wedding his brother had, and now he’s planning one.

    Reply
  17. Lobbit says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Ya’ll are a bunch of wet blankets. The carriage procession is a nice touch – and it’s the same route Sophie and Edward took for their post wedding ride. It’s a mile long and the entire area probably would have been locked down by security anyway. There’s no ride through London, no balcony kiss – the whole thing is as low key as it can get for a senior royal.

    Reply
  18. aquarius64 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    No major news organizations are putting their names to Samantha as correspondent. They’re afraid of the backlash.

    Reply

