Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will involve a carriage ride through Windsor

Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have finally released the plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and this whole thing makes me so happy. We already knew that they scheduled the wedding for May 19th, a Saturday. Which means that peeps in Great Britain won’t be getting a bank holiday, but the good news is that everyone in the UK and America will get to watch the wedding stuff because they’ve scheduled it for a time when most of us get up anyway. Like, I won’t have to get up at 4 am that Saturday. Thank God. Here are the details:

It’s going to be another fairy-tale royal wedding when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19. The newlyweds will ride in a horse-carriage through the streets of Windsor after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel, palace officials confirmed on Sunday. At the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the carriage ride through London was one of the day’s most romantic highlights. Also on Sunday, the palace shared exactly when royals fans will need to set their alarms for the big day. The service will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The carriage procession will depart an hour later, at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST. With fewer than 100 days until the couple say “I do,” officials shared a new round of details, including confirmation that the couple will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. He will conduct the marriage ceremony, but the full service at the chapel will be led by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor. After the wedding, the couple will parade through the streets — leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and preceding along the High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle along the Long Walk. “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said the statement from Kensington Palace. The palace will not say whether invitations have already sent or comment on the number of people who will be expected at St. George’s Chapel on the big day. (It can hold around 800 guests.) Those who land one of the golden tickets will be invited to a reception at St. George’s Hall, one of the luxurious state rooms inside the castle. The couple will then join the reception after returning from the carriage procession. After a break in the late afternoon, there will be a private evening reception given by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. No word yet on whether that reception will be held inside the state apartments or at another venue within the Windsor estate, such as Frogmore House – where the couple’s romantic engagement photos were taken.

[From People]

According to TMZ and The Sun, Harry and Meghan are allowing cameras in the chapel, so various TV channels will likely be carrying the ceremony live, and I would imagine there will be more than one live stream of the festivities. Prince Charles also allowed for his second wedding to be televised when he married Camilla at the same chapel, so it’s not something new that’s happening. Plus, I imagine there will be more interest in THIS wedding (in America) considering Meghan’s an American. I’m really beyond thrilled that everything starts at a somewhat decent hour here on the East Coast. Some of you have asked if we’ll have live coverage – of course we will. CB and I haven’t worked out the logistics yet – let us get through the Oscars, then we’ll figure it out – but we will have full wedding coverage on the day.