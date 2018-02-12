Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will involve a carriage ride through Windsor

Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have finally released the plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and this whole thing makes me so happy. We already knew that they scheduled the wedding for May 19th, a Saturday. Which means that peeps in Great Britain won’t be getting a bank holiday, but the good news is that everyone in the UK and America will get to watch the wedding stuff because they’ve scheduled it for a time when most of us get up anyway. Like, I won’t have to get up at 4 am that Saturday. Thank God. Here are the details:
It’s going to be another fairy-tale royal wedding when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19. The newlyweds will ride in a horse-carriage through the streets of Windsor after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel, palace officials confirmed on Sunday. At the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the carriage ride through London was one of the day’s most romantic highlights.
Also on Sunday, the palace shared exactly when royals fans will need to set their alarms for the big day. The service will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The carriage procession will depart an hour later, at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST.
With fewer than 100 days until the couple say “I do,” officials shared a new round of details, including confirmation that the couple will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. He will conduct the marriage ceremony, but the full service at the chapel will be led by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.
After the wedding, the couple will parade through the streets — leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and preceding along the High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle along the Long Walk.
“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said the statement from Kensington Palace.
The palace will not say whether invitations have already sent or comment on the number of people who will be expected at St. George’s Chapel on the big day. (It can hold around 800 guests.) Those who land one of the golden tickets will be invited to a reception at St. George’s Hall, one of the luxurious state rooms inside the castle. The couple will then join the reception after returning from the carriage procession. After a break in the late afternoon, there will be a private evening reception given by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. No word yet on whether that reception will be held inside the state apartments or at another venue within the Windsor estate, such as Frogmore House – where the couple’s romantic engagement photos were taken.
According to TMZ and The Sun, Harry and Meghan are allowing cameras in the chapel, so various TV channels will likely be carrying the ceremony live, and I would imagine there will be more than one live stream of the festivities. Prince Charles also allowed for his second wedding to be televised when he married Camilla at the same chapel, so it’s not something new that’s happening. Plus, I imagine there will be more interest in THIS wedding (in America) considering Meghan’s an American. I’m really beyond thrilled that everything starts at a somewhat decent hour here on the East Coast. Some of you have asked if we’ll have live coverage – of course we will. CB and I haven’t worked out the logistics yet – let us get through the Oscars, then we’ll figure it out – but we will have full wedding coverage on the day.
Daily Mail is reporting only Meghan’s close family is invited, so back stabbing half siblings Samantha and Tom Jr are off the guest list. KP raised the issues of the Obamas coming and there is some diplomatic rangling. Trump will not be invited according to DM.
Lol “according to the Daily Mail”
Well if Meghan, don’t know these people, how can she invite them? LOL.
Vonnie (Sam) and her brother will be in the crowd if the dailymail or some tabloid pay their way.
‘I had to watch my sister who I raised,’ wedding From the streets will be a chapter in Vonnie’s book.
So, her mom.
Can you imagine if they do go? Selfies with the queen in the background!
Samantha apparently has a deal in place to provide commentary on the wedding day (and of course, she’s making money for it).
If the royals are aware of that, they can try to deny seating or a press pass to the network or show that hired her. That would place them far away from any action.
I found no link for the correspondent gig. Maybe a trial balloon because this could backfire.
Found the source for the info about Samantha. Not sure if it’s true but here’s a link
https://twitter.com/_mio/status/960494281243971584
I’m not sure, the way this works,I thought it was one live feed coming from the church, that all the networks use.
Then Kensington Place may share pictures of the reception, there is no way they will allow the press in.
Sam the *itch could provide commentary from a studio in the US but a reporter correspondent for the channel could be right there in London. Or just Sammie in the studio. In the US. But from London? Who knows. I would be a bit surprised. The BRF cannot stop her from entering the country on a whim. Especially because she has limited mobility. Reasons for prohibiting her entry upon arrival: problems with her passport, lack of sufficient funds to sustain herself during the visit, lack of health insurance. In case she entered the country as a *tourist*. If she were to provide commentary for a tv channel she should have the proper visa issued by HM immigration services. Which I don’t think she would get.
God, I sure hope Samantha isn’t a commentator. It would make me cringe.
I am so looking forward to this.
+1
Me too Cher! NLopez
I’ll still miss it (as will so many friends) as it’s a major graduation weekend in the US. I plan to dvr the wedding.
It starts at 4:00am on the west coast. I think I’ll catch recaps here.
After the wedding there will be a reception, then in the evening Prince Charles will host a dinner, (close friends and family) followed by a Bar party.
Someone was asking why Meghan’s grifter half-brother was calling his sister Vonnie, her name is Yvonne.
A nickname perhaps? Just like Harry is a nickname. His name is Henry.
Yes.
Her name isn’t Samantha?
Yvonne Samatha
Huh, so both Meghan (first name Rachel) and Samantha (first name Yvonne, apparently!) go by their middle names. Interesting.
I thought her name is Samantha.
She looks especially beautiful in that top photo and she radiates happiness. I just love her.
7 is early for me on a Saturday. Will definitely have to make an exception. I can’t believe it’s 100 days away. Time has flown since November.
I am surprised that Megan, an animal activist, would allow horse drawn carriages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised anymore – anyone who happily marries into the royal family, a hugely misogynist, paternalistic and racist institution (colonialism anyone?!) with a pretty sketchy history relating to animals (I mean, who needs to kill 1000s of birds in one day!?) probably isn’t as wonderful and amazing as they are portrayed to be. I wouldn’t be surprised if after the wedding she starts taking part in shoots, buys a pedigree dog (which she was always against), and wears real fur.
I’ll enjoy her fashion, but that’s about it.
Well, she’s already changed everything about herself for this man. So yea.
The reigning constitutional monarchies of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Lichtenstein are also almost completely white, and The Netherlands and Belgium and Denmark also have colonial history. Is it your opinion that those families are also racist, misogynist, paternalistic, etc.?
Britain hasn’t been a colonial power for better than half a century. Everyone in the Commonwealth now is there voluntarily. The monarchy was there well before the colonial era. Male primogeniture was quietly done away with when Pss. Charlotte was born. No fuss from what we can glean was made about Ms. Markle entering the family by any member, and the Queen and Prince Charles appear to be quite unperturbed about the entry into the ranks of senior royals of a biracial, 36 year-old, divorced American actress.
Aren’t you rather clinging to a narrative about Britain that hasn’t been true for some time? Did you know the actual “Raj” only lasted 70 years?
Her futur husband enjoys hunting so it’s weird tp me that you would draw the line at drawn carriages
No horses are being cruelly slaughtered in this scenario, you know!
Er… no. She is known as a lover of rescue dogs. Nowhere has she ever said she is an animal activist – whatever that means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thank you, i don’t buy the animal activist thing, they are the first carnivore lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never read she is a card-carrying member of Peta.
There is a difference between animal welfare and animal activism. Since she eats meat, therefore, she is not an animal activist.
My friend’s mother is an animal rights lawyer, and she is VERY different from someone who believes in rescuing animals and kindness to pets. She lives out on a large piece of land, and her cats are a litter of ferals she found in her stables where she keeps her horses who were rescued from abusive trainers. All of her “pets” are rescued from severe situations including all sorts of farm animals. Meat is only allowed for the carnivorous animals on her entire property. She goes after hunters, agri-business, labs, shelters, pet food industry and the fashion industry, etc. The woman carries a rifle when she is out on her property because hunters like to pretend to wander onto it and she will aim it at them and tell them to leave. That is another story though.
She does not see human life as more meaningful or relevant than that of a worm.
Hardcore.
Activists do not have blurry lines, and they would not marry Harry.
Meghan loves animals and pets. She wishes they had good lives. Perhaps hunting isn’t so great. That is about it. She isn’t thinking I hope that bitch drops dead when she sees someone wearing fur.
So horses and carriages would enrage my friend’s mother but not someone like Meghan.
Exactly. I dont get where people get this idea that she’s like some PETA activist. I think she’s like a lot of people – including myself, who love animals and think hunting is bad but still eat meat and wear leather *shrug*
First of all, if you knew about PETA, they are not even real animal activists.
Everyone here must know Megan personally because I have indeed read many stories of how she is a vegetarian and switches to veganism when she’s trying to be extra healthy. Also I have read she’s an animal activist, so apparently I have read conflicting reports on what you all seem so sure of.
Anyway, the horse and carriage thing is indeed cruel, outdated , and unnecessary.
@Mar – I don’t know what stories you read but Meghan had her own lifestyle website for awhile and she never once mentioned being vegetarian OR vegan. She even talked in her and Harry’s engagement interview about roasting a chicken. So yeah…she’s not an animal activist.
I know plenty about animal activism, and I am a vegan, animal lover and research the products I use and try my best to buy cruelty-free, but I am not militant. I do my best, and that is all I can do. I would not marry or date a hunter. I am more involved than Meghan and lean more in the vein of activism though by no means am I an extremist.
I just think zealotry in any form does more harm than good to any cause. No one needs a judgy pain in the butt vegan or (name your cause) in their face when a conversation is more helpful and inspirational.
So while I am here and enjoying the love story and mindless gossip and debate, I don’t expect my value system to be Meghan’s so I appreciate the Royals with that in mind. From a distance.
My husband is a vegan, and I raise my children as vegans. My pets are not, and I have significant problems with people who feed carnivores like cats a vegan diet. I also have arguments with PETA though they do raise good issues and have good reviews for vegan foods.
Amen, magnoliarose!
She is NOT an animal activist and has never claimed to be such. She is an animal lover like a lot of other people who arent animal activists.
Meh. I was hoping for a royal wedding with a proper tiara show, like Victoria’s. This wedding takes place too early for that, I think?
The Queen will lend Meghan a tiara and give her a Duchess tittle that day.
The brits don’t do tiaras at their weddings, aside from the bride. It’s always been morning dress or uniforms for the gents, and hats for the ladies.
It’s primarily the time of day. Tiaras are for evening events. Weddings tend to be conducted in the morning.
Victoria is the next Queen Regnant of Sweden, not marrying the soon to be sixth in line. Hers was really a state wedding and the guests were in gowns and Big Jewels. Gowns and tiaras were also in evidence at Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik’s wedding to Mary Donaldson. Another state occasion involving the next heir to the throne.
But that said, there weren’t tiaras even at Diana and Charles’s or Kate’s and William’s weddings – only the bride wears one. I’m sure the Queen will lend the bride a tiara for the day, and I fully expected the carriage ride, it’s the done thing. In the UK, so far as I remember, I have never seen guests in tiaras at wedding, even when gowns were worn – cf. Pss. Margaret’s wedding. It’s not what the BRF does, generally.
The British way of doing things is to wear tiaras in the evening and hats during the day.
If the weddings were in the evening, the men would wear black tie and the ladies gowns or tiaras and white tails for white tie weddings.
I can’t wait for the wedding!
Trump will be jealous.
Watch, he’ll visit one of his UK properties the same weekend and make a lot of noise.
Prolly. HAHAHA. He will tweet some nonsense about Scotland and his roots. Or bomb something. However, maybe we can get someone to spike his sippy cup with crushed Xanax, and he will give the universe a break and sleep for a couple of days.
That’s what I think too. Trump cannot stand not being the center of attention, even for a minute! I think Theresa May will just tell him his security needs can’t be met at the same time that the wedding is happening.
Meanwhile, I made a bet with a friend of mine that Trump wouldn’t be invited. She thought he would be. It looks like I’m winning the bet!
Sandy you will definitely win that bet! There is no way Trump will be invited. The Obamas weren’t even invited to William’s wedding. It’s not a state occasion.
It’s still 4am for us West coasters. We’ll be up regardless as we wouldn’t miss it. My mum is going to spend the night and we are going to have a princess party with my two daughters. The oldest is 4 and will be so excited as she is obsessed with princesses. I can’t wait!
This West coaster will miss it. I’m only up at 4am on a Saturday if I have to pee, then back to bed for me.
I was hoping for a more manageable hour, 7am would have been good. I’ll just have catch up here on CB.
I’ll need lots of photos of the wedding dress, and tiara. ‘K, CB? Thanks!
Another west coaster who will be up before 4:00am to watch it all!
I’m in Cali and will have to catch the coverage or a later showing. Sex or an international flight are the only reasons to be up at 4am on a Saturday.
This is a question for you all:
My sisters and I plan on going to England for the wedding and we thought it would be to see everything. Will we be able to camp out like they did for will and Kate’s? Also, if we did get a good spot would we be able to see people coming and going or is st George’s covered from from the castle? We don’t need to see much since were just going for the experience but I would like to see something, you know?
Any info is greatly appreciated!!
Jeanne: double-check old news reports of Sophie & Edward’s wedding. Maybe that will give you insight on whether you can see people arriving & etc. Have fun! I wish I could be there, too.
I have a friend who’s going and she has instructions to wear a helmet cam and send us a live feed!
I feel as if the mood for this wedding is not as great as I thought it would be. Always had a bad feeling about this union. Don’t hate just my opinion.
We’re having a PM who’s pursing Brexit in order to keep her party together. I’m not looking forward for any taxpayer’s money to be spent on this at all, not even for security. We can’t afford it.
waw….just waw
Personally, I don’t think this marriage will work out, but I’m still excited for the wedding. Queue the Meghan brigade in 3, 2….
@HoustonGrl – well, the family’s record is kind of, shall we say, spotty on that now and the bride has one failed marriage behind her. But that’s no reason not to have fun with clothes and jewelry . . .
What kind of safety precautions will be in place? With a lot of people vocally expressing hostility toward her I would hope that measures would be taken to prevent some lunatic showing up with a weapon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this a serious question?
I ask because any event / parade involving the royals has very visible regiments of soldiers and police, on foot, horseback and in the air. Not to mention the plainsclothed security services wandering amongst the crowds.
http://i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01883/royal-process_1883834i.jpg
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/04/29/article-1381795-0BD4224400000578-996_634x454.jpg
Very glad that’s the case.
I was concerned as well, especially after reading some of the comments on the DM. I saw one comment suggesting people show up with rotten food and tomatoes to throw at them as they pass by. Why? Why are people so hostile to this marriage and it seems Meghan in particular? She seems like a lovely person.
The layers between them and the population would require people of exceptional shot to hit them with the vegetables.
Further, the routes are lined with metal barriers that the crowds can’t cross. On the other side of the barriers are 2 rows of armed uniformed police and soldiers. The actual carriage is surrounded on all sides at all times by mounted armed soldiers several rows deep. And there is air cover at all times.
It’s a wonder anyone can see the actual couple in their carriage.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/04/29/article-1381795-0BD4224400000578-996_634x454.jpg
There are certain unspoken rules about hierarchies and where one belongs in GB…Megan, as a mixed race half white and black woman, has stepped out of her “place” and this is upsetting to some people.
Biracial/black women at most can only marry working class white men, not upper class white men and certainly not royalty!
The issue is that megans mother is black. If her mother was white and her father was black, the racist white women wouldn’t have as much of a problem with it.
Another double standard but stay with me here, there is a method to their madness…so megan not only is stepping out of her place she is upsetting the natural order how dare she!
Their mindset is: she’s not allowed.she should know her place.
It is a mixture of hate and envy.
Nn: biracial / black women can only marry white working class men? Who put out this memo?
Throwing rotten food at them? WTF is wrong with people?!!
The DM is rife with commenters that are not even from Britain so, IMO using commenter on DM as gauge of anyone’s popularity (or lack of) or hostility is inappropriate. If H&M were to get hit by rotten eggs or tomatoes, it would already have happened at least once. But they’ve been out on more than one occasion where they get so close to people that there is physical contact with the public but all visits have received very warm and positive reception from the public. I’m not concerned about any hostility toward H&M perse. The outcry of taxpayers money going into security at this wedding is just weird, aren’t all politicians being provided with some sort of security? Also, the BRF is being provided with security wedding or no wedding, so .either way, the taxpayer will always be paying for somebody to get security, that’s how the world goes!
The security money thing is hilarious. I imagine a woman sitting at home with her arms crossed harrumphing over and over again and then in the next breath reminiscing about the good ole days of Maggie Thatcher. If they are brave, they may make a rude comment about Ireland, but then they realize it is 2018 and it’s not such a good idea.
I don’t know anything about hierarchies and all that, but as an example, I saw a headline (The Sun?) blaring about Meghan “snubbing” the rugby match because she didn’t go with Harry, who is the patron of English rugby. Yet, I did not see headlines about the bloody patron of Welsh rugby who also “snubbed” the match!
Sigh. It’ll be 1AM for me, but at least it’s a Saturday! I’ll be up!!😍👸
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he has a choice. I read he initially wanted to marry at Frogmore.
The carriage procession is pointless.
The public will want to see the newly married couple. I don’t think it’s pointless at all.
It is not pointless, it is a chance for the public to see the newly married couple, since they won’t have the BP “balcony moment.”
Windsor is very small. In no way is anything about this wedding a “circus.”
The entire BRF is pointless. If you want to save some money, you will get rid of the whole thing. There is no point whingeing they are expensive to maintain.
Ya’ll are a bunch of wet blankets. The carriage procession is a nice touch – and it’s the same route Sophie and Edward took for their post wedding ride. It’s a mile long and the entire area probably would have been locked down by security anyway. There’s no ride through London, no balcony kiss – the whole thing is as low key as it can get for a senior royal.
Tell us how you really feel lobbit, 😅😅😅😅
No major news organizations are putting their names to Samantha as correspondent. They’re afraid of the backlash.
Good. She should not be able to make one thin dime off of this wedding! She’s despicable.
