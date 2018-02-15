Kid Rock had a ten-year affair, is the other woman the one telling the story?

Okay, kids – brace yourself but Kid Rock has allegedly not been faithful to his fianceé, Audrey Berry. I know – I am as shocked as you all. But there is some surprise to this news: first of all, In Touch reports the ‘other woman’ is Kayti Edwards, the granddaughter of Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards. Second, this affair has supposedly lasted a decade – what? Ew, no Kayti!
In Touch magazine has exclusively learned that Kid Rock has been carrying on a lengthy relationship with Kayti Edwards, 41 – the granddaughter of Sound of Music star Julie Andrews – behind his fiancée’s back.
“This has been going on for nearly 10 years,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, revealing that Kid Rock (real name: Robert “Bob” Ritchie), 47, first met Kayti, then a single mom who’s now married, not long after he’d divorced Pamela Anderson and started seeing Audrey Berry.
Kayti met Kid Rock in May 2008 when she joined a group of friends, one of whom knew the musician’s tour manager, at one of his Florida concerts – where Kayti and Kid Rock hit it off and got physical on his bus as it drove to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Afterward, “he spooned and cuddled her. They showered together. [She then] stayed with him for eight days while he was touring.”
About a year later, they started meeting up again. “She’d see him randomly about once or twice a year. They always kept in touch,” says the source, explaining that Kid Rock and Kayti texted and usually saw each other in Malibu, where he had a home,” the source explains to In Touch.
In Touch has exclusively obtained emails and text messages between the two, where they coordinate plans to meet up and discuss Kid Rock sending a generous donation for Kayti’s charity work.
This has spurned girlfriend all over it. The specificity of it being “eight days” and not a week, describing the exact acts of spooning, cuddling and showering (a shower, coincidently, is exactly what I needed after reading the article). Not to mention the emails and texts being turned over to the magazine. But the particularly sad part is I don’t think Kayti spilled the deets as a reaction to Rock dumping her, I think she’s mad at Audrey and is punishing her instead.
According to In Touch, Rock’s fianceé Audrey found out about the affair about a year and half ago by going though Rock’s phone. When she’d discovered the affair, her reaction was to text Kayti that she would, “always be somebody on the side,” to which Kayti admitted sleeping with Rock and told Audrey to “take it up with her man.” Yes, thank you. Could someone please text Rock that he’s an @$$hole and should be the one held accountable here? The timing of all this makes Rock’s proposing to Audrey in April of 2017 seem like more of a “Please Forgive Me” move, doesn’t it? And if that’s the case, it makes sense why
Kayti, sorry, I mean ‘a source’ would out this affair after a decade of hiding it. In Touch received a copy of Rock’s text response to all this – an apology to Kayti and request to “hang out.” My brain can’t handle a world in which Kid Rock is Julie Andrew’s grandson-in-law so whatever went down, it sounds like the universe sorted it properly.
Oh well, at least Audrey got an engagement ring and a trip to the White House out of this. Speaking of Rock and his politics: apparently, that senate run Rock launched was all a hoax – because that’s what governing this country is to people like him, a big joke. He claimed he was never serious, even though he was so p-ssed off about his campaign’s coverage, it seems he was embargoing press coverage on his tour as punishment. However, since he launched a website to collect money and wrote a big essay about how he was serious, he raised $122K, all of which he gave to a conservative voters registration fund.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Why would you even want to admit to an affair with this guy?
Right?! Run and hide your head in shame girl
Kayti apparently is no stranger to drugs. After a brief google search, it seems like she’s always been troubled. What a shame.
That being said, if she was a single mom, who watched her child for the 8 days she was on his tour bus? Sure, overnight or even two days…but 8 days?
Who watched her kids, you ask? Mary Poppins, of course!
Party of family values! Ahahahaha
He was carrying on a decade-long affair and she not only forgave him, but agreed to marry him? WOW. I've also been watching Love After Lockup while 90 Day Fiance is on hiatus, and yeah… This Kid Rock story fits the theme of "the outrageous things people will put up with because they don't want to single."
Love after lockup is CRAZY.
There was a marathon on a last night and I'm kicking myself for falling asleep during it. The craziest part is that I'm surprisingly more sympathetic to the people that were locked up than those who love them. The significant other just always expects the other person to jump back into the swing of normal life after YEARS in prison. They give them NO adjusting period.
First of all, Kayti is a stupid spelling of that name.
Secondly, I don’t understand how this guy gets *anyone.* Look at his eyes! They’re dead. He looks like he has some sort of cognitive issues.
Ug, this whole story just grosses me out. JULIE ANDREW’S GRANDDAUGHTER?????
Why would you ever want to date this man?
The hills are alive with the sound of me retching after reading this story.
The girlfriend has self esteem issues. Kayti has spelling issues.
Spit out my tea!! Hahaha!
First of all, your name is amazing, haha, and second, that joke is the best thing I have read all day. Thank you so much.
Best thing I've read today lolllll.
Eeew.
I second that. Eewww, Eewww
I can't even read this. The title alone has me nauseous.
Is sleeping with someone once or twice a year for ten years really considered a ten year affair? Sure, on a technicality, but you sleep with someone more than 20 times the first month you start copulating.
Seems like the mistress is really blowing this relationship into something more than what it really was.
Ha! My thoughts exactly. I can only imagine the STD festival that is kid Monster of rock's genitalia. Let's not dignify his petri dish of an appendage with the word "affair", especially as these "hook ups" are likely adInfinitum. My prayers go out to Pamela Anderson, a woman so compassionate about animals and vegan awareness, yet has serial associations w/ the who's who of misogyny and concerning personal hygiene.
Kid Rock is the ugliest man in show business. All the bandanas, sunglasses, facial hair and confederate flag fashion in the world can't hide that fact.
He is revolting.
Just saw that Kayti had huge drug problem and was a former stripper FWIW
"Spawned" girlfriend? Please tell me that's a typo for "spurned".
gross that she would willingly sleep with him. Also gross that these two have no regards to their partners. Disgusting and if i were her husband I would be getting every STD test under the sun.
This may get me booted from the fold — I’ve been a fan of the music for many years, not the man obviously as his politics are a giant turn off. My husband and I even sailed on the Kid Rock Cruise a couple of years ago and it was middle age paradise (yes, we sadly are his demographic now with the southern rock sound).
He is greasy, looks dirty, is tall and lanky and just looks soft physically, weird eyes, stringy beard and is grossly unattractive…and is one of the most compelling performers on stage that I have ever seen. My point is that I kinda get it. Not saying I would, but I understand why so many do.
I will see myself out to the hazmat shower now.
Maybe when we were all younger, more stoned, hungover and less aware of the "inner world" of these celebrities…yeah, maybe? But like you, we've ALL matured from substance abuse and superficiality. With my mature eyes, he looks like a walking germ vestibule, plus his politics? No. The adult me DOES NOT see it atall, and by the Grace of God, I was NEVER a back stage broad in my dumb as a kid rock when I was blinky eyed and gullible!
My takeaway from this is that I forgot he was married to Pamela Anderson. When was that?

Also UGH he's so gross
Also UGH he’s so gross
Was that the last time he showered?
No just no. I would not only keep quiet if I had been stupid enough to date him, I might pay people to keep quiet about it just no.
My ex-loser/husband proposed to his side-piece as soon as I found out about their affair. It’s a super romantic/classy gesture and I’m happy to report that they’re now married with a baby on the way! Although he has cheated on literally EVERY women he has ever been with, I’m sure that this latest skank is the one who will change him.
LMFAO.
I think both women need to give this greaseball the boot. I’ve never understood the appeal of Kid Rock or his music. Men/women who cheat rarely, if ever, change. Both women need to do what I did – kick some dirt over that shit and move on! There are men out there who do not cheat and who value their partners so no need to waste time with a lying douchebag!
Once or twice a year does not make you a mistress, just a convenient hookup. He prob has many of those
