Kid Rock had a ten-year affair, is the other woman the one telling the story?

Okay, kids – brace yourself but Kid Rock has allegedly not been faithful to his fianceé, Audrey Berry. I know – I am as shocked as you all. But there is some surprise to this news: first of all, In Touch reports the ‘other woman’ is Kayti Edwards, the granddaughter of Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards. Second, this affair has supposedly lasted a decade – what? Ew, no Kayti!

In Touch magazine has exclusively learned that Kid Rock has been carrying on a lengthy relationship with Kayti Edwards, 41 – the granddaughter of Sound of Music star Julie Andrews – behind his fiancée’s back. “This has been going on for nearly 10 years,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, revealing that Kid Rock (real name: Robert “Bob” Ritchie), 47, first met Kayti, then a single mom who’s now married, not long after he’d divorced Pamela Anderson and started seeing Audrey Berry. Kayti met Kid Rock in May 2008 when she joined a group of friends, one of whom knew the musician’s tour manager, at one of his Florida concerts – where Kayti and Kid Rock hit it off and got physical on his bus as it drove to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Afterward, “he spooned and cuddled her. They showered together. [She then] stayed with him for eight days while he was touring.” About a year later, they started meeting up again. “She’d see him randomly about once or twice a year. They always kept in touch,” says the source, explaining that Kid Rock and Kayti texted and usually saw each other in Malibu, where he had a home,” the source explains to In Touch. In Touch has exclusively obtained emails and text messages between the two, where they coordinate plans to meet up and discuss Kid Rock sending a generous donation for Kayti’s charity work.



[From In Touch]

This has spurned girlfriend all over it. The specificity of it being “eight days” and not a week, describing the exact acts of spooning, cuddling and showering (a shower, coincidently, is exactly what I needed after reading the article). Not to mention the emails and texts being turned over to the magazine. But the particularly sad part is I don’t think Kayti spilled the deets as a reaction to Rock dumping her, I think she’s mad at Audrey and is punishing her instead.

According to In Touch, Rock’s fianceé Audrey found out about the affair about a year and half ago by going though Rock’s phone. When she’d discovered the affair, her reaction was to text Kayti that she would, “always be somebody on the side,” to which Kayti admitted sleeping with Rock and told Audrey to “take it up with her man.” Yes, thank you. Could someone please text Rock that he’s an @$$hole and should be the one held accountable here? The timing of all this makes Rock’s proposing to Audrey in April of 2017 seem like more of a “Please Forgive Me” move, doesn’t it? And if that’s the case, it makes sense why Kayti , sorry, I mean ‘a source’ would out this affair after a decade of hiding it. In Touch received a copy of Rock’s text response to all this – an apology to Kayti and request to “hang out.” My brain can’t handle a world in which Kid Rock is Julie Andrew’s grandson-in-law so whatever went down, it sounds like the universe sorted it properly.

Oh well, at least Audrey got an engagement ring and a trip to the White House out of this. Speaking of Rock and his politics: apparently, that senate run Rock launched was all a hoax – because that’s what governing this country is to people like him, a big joke. He claimed he was never serious, even though he was so p-ssed off about his campaign’s coverage, it seems he was embargoing press coverage on his tour as punishment. However, since he launched a website to collect money and wrote a big essay about how he was serious, he raised $122K, all of which he gave to a conservative voters registration fund.

