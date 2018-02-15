Sarah Jessica Parker: Kim Cattrall ‘said things that were really hurtful about me’

I apologize to People Magazine for calling their Sarah Jessica Parker cover story this week “gossip-journalism malpractice.” I said that because in the first cover story excerpt they put online, there was zero reference to Kim Cattrall. I couldn’t believe that they sat there and did an entire interview with SJP and never once asked her anything about Cattrall and this incredible feud. As it turns out, they did ask SJP and they just published the Cattrall part later. Here’s what SJP had to say:

In this week’s cover story, Sarah Jessica Parker opens up to PEOPLE’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle about a range of topics: current projects including HBO’s Divorce and her new kids’ line for The Gap, as well as marriage, motherhood and four decades of fame. She also addresses the controversy over Sex and the City Last year after the plug was pulled on a third film, Kim Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her costars. But Parker says there is no feud.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker says in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

The only credit I’ll give SJP is for finally speaking about this openly, as opposed to pushing bitchy, anonymous-sourced pieces to the tabloids about how Cattrall is a money-hungry diva. The first point I’d like to make is regarding SJP’s take that Cattrall’s Piers Morgan interview was “really hurtful.” Go back and read the quotes from Cattrall’s interview. She said Sarah Jessica “could have been nicer” about everything, but mostly Kim is reacting to the incredibly nasty Daily Mail article that came out just days beforehand, which had SJP’s fingerprints all over it. After Kim did the Piers Morgan interview, there was another mountain of negative sh-t in People Magazine, Us Weekly and the Daily Mail, all about how Kim is a deranged, delusional a–hole and poor, poor Sarah Jessica. THAT was Sarah Jessica’s response, even though she’s now trying to say “I never responded.” Nevermind the fact that Sarah Jessica has been making oblique and shady references ever since in interviews.

As for the central argument she makes: “So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.” This is SJP’s fake nice-girl persona. The fight wasn’t “completely fabricated.” That version is bullsh-t. Kim burned it down with that IG. And yes, Kim will say whatever she wants to say because she’s completely done and that’s ALWAYS been her privilege: to say no to more SATC, to say no to ever working with SJP again.

