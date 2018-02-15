Sarah Jessica Parker: Kim Cattrall ‘said things that were really hurtful about me’

I apologize to People Magazine for calling their Sarah Jessica Parker cover story this week “gossip-journalism malpractice.” I said that because in the first cover story excerpt they put online, there was zero reference to Kim Cattrall. I couldn’t believe that they sat there and did an entire interview with SJP and never once asked her anything about Cattrall and this incredible feud. As it turns out, they did ask SJP and they just published the Cattrall part later. Here’s what SJP had to say:
In this week’s cover story, Sarah Jessica Parker opens up to PEOPLE’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle about a range of topics: current projects including HBO’s Divorce and her new kids’ line for The Gap, as well as marriage, motherhood and four decades of fame. She also addresses the controversy over Sex and the City Last year after the plug was pulled on a third film, Kim Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her costars. But Parker says there is no feud.
“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker says in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”
The only credit I’ll give SJP is for finally speaking about this openly, as opposed to pushing bitchy, anonymous-sourced pieces to the tabloids about how Cattrall is a money-hungry diva. The first point I’d like to make is regarding SJP’s take that Cattrall’s Piers Morgan interview was “really hurtful.” Go back and read the quotes from Cattrall’s interview. She said Sarah Jessica “could have been nicer” about everything, but mostly Kim is reacting to the incredibly nasty Daily Mail article that came out just days beforehand, which had SJP’s fingerprints all over it. After Kim did the Piers Morgan interview, there was another mountain of negative sh-t in People Magazine, Us Weekly and the Daily Mail, all about how Kim is a deranged, delusional a–hole and poor, poor Sarah Jessica. THAT was Sarah Jessica’s response, even though she’s now trying to say “I never responded.” Nevermind the fact that Sarah Jessica has been making oblique and shady references ever since in interviews.
As for the central argument she makes: “So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.” This is SJP’s fake nice-girl persona. The fight wasn’t “completely fabricated.” That version is bullsh-t. Kim burned it down with that IG. And yes, Kim will say whatever she wants to say because she’s completely done and that’s ALWAYS been her privilege: to say no to more SATC, to say no to ever working with SJP again.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of People.
SJP is so fake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems to also have no ability to “read” the mood right now, has she no empathy at all for the Cattrall family and their grief. She also needs to learn to respect boundaries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the textbook definition of narcissism: Nothing and no one exists outside your sphere/how it/she/he relates to you and your needs/wants. That Foot-faced woman needs to take every seat and sit her a$$ down once and for all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP needs to stfu. Enough already, geez!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Matt-Damoneing herself to oblivion this time….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that Matt Damoning is a thing. I hope it never dies.
Btw, I can’t be bothered to click let alone read the thing but SJP has a story atm on the daily mail about how she’ll never do nudity and how uncomfortable she was when someone tried to get her to do it once. Interesting considering the whole Samanta nudity thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s got some nerve! Imagine saying “I never said anything!” after months of making the rounds saying things. SJP is just gonna keep digging that hole I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. I hate SJP’s use of the word “privilege” here. Kim had the right to say whatever she wants about her own life and work experiences. The fact that Parker deemed it a privilege says so much about her narcissism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Using “privilege” is especially egregious when you consider this really blew up because SJP felt ENTITLED to some sort of response from Kim after dragging her for months. She couldn’t take the hint after multiple tries to reach her privately and decided to post her condolences again on instagram. I remember someone mentioning SJP seemed to have stopped maturing during her teens like many child actors and I think they were spot on. She’s 50 going on 15.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I never said anything” doesn’t mean her “people” didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY. Wow! Girl can’t help herself, can she? And it is our privilege not to believe you SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the friend I just broke up with right there. “I never talked about you behind your back!” “I never say anything about you. I don’t know what your problem is” yet he ripped into me for YEARS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That toxic person you mentioned yesterday right? No contact. That is the only thing these people understand, but it takes a little time for it to sink in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Before this SJP just seemed a little cutthroat but I kind of admired that – going out and making your own opportunities is admirable. But now she looks like a cold-hearted, selfish, conniving b***. That she can say those “poor me, I’m an innocent lamb” words knowing what Kim is going through and WORSE that she thinks were all stupid enough to believe her? Wow. Cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It takes quite a while for magazines to get prepped for release. All this is dropping in the press now, but its been in the making for many, many WEEKS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give Kim a lot of credit for putting on her smile and making it all seem good while all the time going through hell. Working in a toxic environment is not fun nor good – having been there myself with a crazy boss. We all draw our own conclusions as to who is the villain and I thinks it’s SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad for Kim that she lives in Canada and seems to have enough money to only do projects that she likes. She’s doesn’t need SJP and SATC. She doesn’t need to respond to anything that is going on with this nonsense, she’s done. SJP, on the other hand, seems frantic to keep herself relevant. She’s coming across as desperate and controlling and it’s not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick of seeing her face here. I have never believed her wide eyed who me routine. I do firmly believe that she is manipulative & vindictive. I never liked Carrie or the fact that she has a scream she works into every role. It’s much like trying to find a Tom Cruise movie in which he doesn’t run (heads up, there aren’t any) Cattrall is going through a nightmare & this woman is making everything about her. No one really wants to see a third SATC movie except for the possible answer to the question “how bad will it be?’ The only person disappointed is SJP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg her cutesy girl scream annoys me to no end. It’s so obvious she finds it adorable and needs attention for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I disliked her ever since her Emmy’s acceptance out-of-breath-can’t-believe-I-won routine. I remember watching thinking how disingenuous it was, and wondering why she chose to react that way.
Why not just be a gracious, articulate woman when you accept your award?
https://www.google.com/search?q=sarah+jessica+parker+emmy+dress+1999&safe=off&client=safari&rls=en&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiOit7hl6jZAhUtwlkKHbUsCCkQ_AUICigB&biw=1102&bih=716#imgrc=Gdk1wB0bGOAo4M:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha about Tom Cruise. My mother’s thing with him is Tom is naive, Tom is conflicted, Tom is troubled, Tom is experiencing a dramatic catharsis, Tom is intense, Tom is determined, and finally Tom is a hero. Every movie she says wait for it HERE Tom is ____. But she mimes it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to be friends with Magnolia’s mom. That might get me to watch a Tom Cruise movie 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend’s mother LOVED Tom. She passed away around the time he became what we like to call the “other” Tom.
Original Tom was the toothy, friendly Top Gun actor. Then we have “Other Tom”, either of which I just realized could be abbreviated to OT (which would probably make him happy).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>. It’s much like trying to find a Tom Cruise movie in which he doesn’t run (heads up, there aren’t any)
Loled hard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out his ‘80s movies, when he was Original (normal) Tom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she really needs to stop, she’s looking like such an A-hole doing this while Kim is grieving her brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. She’s basically proving Kim’s point through her inability to stop talking about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow I’m so done with SJP a truly horrible person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her sadistic and arrogant personality is out. We see and despise you SPJ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Complete damage control by SJP, she realises that she looks bad and is trying the ‘poor little victim’ schtick with childish justifications that ‘she said mean things about me’ – someone needs to tell SJP that she’s not in the kindergarten playground anymore. The more she harps on about it while Kim stays silent the more desperate and b!tchy she sounds, esp given the Cattrall family circumstances.
Plus it just proves she refuses to admit the NO ONE wants a 3rd SATC movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand SJP. Really a false and bad person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more she talks the worse she comes off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I’ve always liked her, but the whole situation and her (and her friends’) constant comments about it and Kim have soured my opinion greatly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And poor Kim’s brother just died but SJP is the victim. Ugh Hollywood narcissism on full display.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is and it is as ugly as it looks. The lack of self awareness is unreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does know that we don’t buy this persona anymore right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole I really don’t think she does. I think she fancies herself “America’s Sweetheart” or some such nonsense and can’t wrap her brain around the fact that people don’t find her cute anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim should be left alone to grieve the death of her brother. She lashed out in response to SJP and her behaviour. She wants to put SJP and that part of her life behind her.
SJP (or Andy Cohen)might want to read the comments on sites like this and drop their attacks on Kim. Both of them are very close to saying something that will cause a backlash against them. Disgusting people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really visit any other sites, has the reaction to this been like it is here? I’m just curious if other people are buying the manure she’s selling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just here. Almost every comment section from different articles are pro SJP and that KC is a bitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They tried here, but we’re all too smart. There’s like a core group of hired people out to defend her actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sunnydeereynolds. “Every comment section?” Jezebel seemed pro-Kim and their pop culture podcast Dirtcast was defintely pro-Kim. And every comment section thinks a woman grieving her brother is a B? Wow. Laineygossip is also, pro-Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t really seen a site that’s pro-SJP. Most commenters are either pro-Kim or in the neutral “they both need to just stop” camp.
But …. each site I’ve looked at has ONE commenter that is very pro-SJP and responds multiple times to a lot of pro-Kim commenters. Hmmmm…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been ages since I’ve read any site other than CB because I can’t stand stupid people. But it’s good to hear that people are seeing SJP for who she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB is my main squeeze, but sometimes if a story is big and the little roses are asleep, I will peek elsewhere just to see how others are responding or if someone says I should look at something. This was one of those times, and I have yet to see many pro-SJPs except for her paid staff. Some were more neutral initially but the longer she talks the neutrality has waned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MissMarieRose,
That’s been happing here, too. One or two commenters with vague/ambiguous screen names that I’ve never seen around before stanning hard for SJP, all with the same lines. It’s creepy when you notice it. Same thing happened with Johnny Depp, just on a larger scale. These people will do anything to sway public opinion, and I guess the Russians noticed their strategy. Lol but not lol at all.
ETA: abundant evidence can be found in the comments below. Not saying every pro-SJP poster is a paid plant, but damn. It’s literally the same lines, day after day. Logic is futile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like she’s patting herself on the back for allegedly taking the high road.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
some people may not have noticed her up there yet, is all, YOOHOOO!!! HERE! I’M UP HERE!! ON THE HIGH ROAD! (points up, grins, thumbs up)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t she just keep quiet? I don’t think Kim and her family has buried her brother yet but it’s all poor me, woe is me for sjp. I just can’t stand this poor excuse of a woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was exactly what I thought – she can’t just shut up? They just found Kim’s missing brother DEAD. She offered her condolences, Kim exploded, and then SJP got two magazine covers that were totally on her side. And yet she still has to freaking push her story. I really hate her now. I was so not of ANY opinion before – I thought they were both petty but really didn’t care. Now…nope. She is a monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just not SJP’s week.
The more she talks about this the worse she is coming off in my eyes. She really is delusional and petty. So if Kim is not being overly effusive with her praise of Sarah, she is being mean and offensive. What is she four?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear SJP,
STOP TALKING!!!!!!!!!!!
- EVERYONE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can’t resist; must be nice to have People magazine in your back pocket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP and the Duggars. Lawd ain’t People magazine just the best ever?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure SJP gave this interview before the whole situation with Kim blew up but she sure has some nerve to be all “I never said anything” when she was on Colbert trash talking Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure this interview happened before Kim’s brother passed. Unfortunate of People to put more fuel on the fire right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weekly magazines are locked on monday. Kim blew up on late saturday / early sunday. Plenty of time for SJP to contact People magazine to re-edit the articles.
Also, People doesn’t print anything unapproved by it’s subjects. A quick call by her publicists and an entirely different article would have been published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve barely commented due to being a fan of neither woman. However, this interview was prior to the death of Kim Cattrall’s brother. Could she have her called or her publicist & have them edit anything out about Kim Cattrall. Possibly. I’m not sure. But SJP only referenced the series, movies & how she perceived their working relationship… however delusional that is. Maybe she chose to not comment further after the blowup on the IG account? Ugh..I don’t even like SJP but at this point…she was going to be asked about the blowup over SATC 3. Should she have given a no comment response? After the back and forth that happened? Both women are “difficult” but for different reasons. Their personalities clashed, it’s time for SJP to move on but she’s going to sell her narrative until she wears everyone else down..so my point is for everyone to ignore her. She’s exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The article should have been pulled. Surely, they have a backup, even if it’s Jennifer Aniston “pregnant” for the 50th time…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Purplehazeforever: regardless of when interview was given, it could still be edited on monday or late night Sunday.
SJP ( and all Alisters) has copy approval. One phonecall and this article would have been edited or pulled altogether.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They always have several backup stories and final approval. She could have changed the article. Period. She chose not to because she lives in a universe where only she matters. If Vogue can do it, People can do it, and it isn’t as easy to do with a monthly magazine. People’s cycle is faster, and they are accustomed to last-minute updates or changes for example if a celebrity dies suddenly or a huge scandal breaks out over the weekend. People magazine lives in the pockets of publicists and relies on being a friendly source for their material.
She didn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again I said I wasn’t sure, that it was possible. I don’t run a magazine but apparently Celebitchy commenters do, lol. The interview most definitely occurred BEFORE the sudden passing of Kim Cattrall’s brother, the comments weren’t bad & regardless of how you view SJP, that was how she viewed the SATC series & movies. Is she self-aware? No. Many actors aren’t. So let’s say the article could have pulled…SJP wasn’t going to pull it. She’s going to keep putting forth the narrative she wants out there. You can either take it for what it is and ignore her or argue that she needs to shut up. She’s not worth the energy, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK, my thoughts exactly. Obviously the interview was done prior to the death but SJP absolutely could have requested that they hold off a few weeks for her big cover story, or at the very least, removed the remarks about Kim.
I don’t think she can control herself. She HAS to be out there trying to convince everyone of her rightness. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it telling that this woman has no friends in her life that would be honest enough to try and show her the world around and that she exists in the world amdshe is not a center of the universe. She keeps talking about being hurt. When Kim is mourning the death of her brother. Man, it’s shoildn’t be that difficult to do the math and see who is hurting more amd jist shut the f*up at least in this moment in time about your self and you hurting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a casual observer I feel completely done with SJP, so I can’t begin to imagine how Kim Cattrall feels. The woman needs to learn to shut it. Regardless of who said what first, JUST BE QUIET.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cry me a river!! SJP is so fake. She really needs to just STFU about this already! Sheesh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. If Kim can single out Sarah as she did with Piers, Sarah can say she was hurtful to do so. You dont get to minimise one and magnify the other. And in the same way that all anti Pitt articles filled with actual insider info were written off as tabloid guesswork, I dont see why surface pieces articulating what everyone apparently already knew about that SATC set are being declared as SJP driven. People probably root for her because she is a pleasant likeable person or maybe she isnt and they root for her because Kim is unpleasant.
Because a 60 year old woman confronted by the death of a sibling and still clinging to such a silly grudge so hard that she would type that on instagram is a petty unpleasant person even in the best of circumstances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm, Bella DuPont is that you? First of all, every comment Kim made has been a reaction to all the things SJP has said either by her own mouth or her mouthpieces.
The grudge is entirely on SJP’s part because she doesn’t get to make bank on another terrible movie. Deep down she knows a movie without its favorite character (Samantha) will not be enjoyable (the last one was already terrible as it is!)
A 50 year old woman should be old enough to know better. She can join one of her bff’s real housewives shows. She’d fit in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
which one is the 50 year old woman?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah is in her early 50s, and Kim is nearly 10 years older (though looking at them, one might guess opposite ages for them).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My name is Krill not DuPoint. But its good to know that there are others not drinking the Koolaid. Anyway, from what I see SJPs friends are simply defending someone they like from an unwarranted attack on her by an ex co-worker who was jealous of her status on the show and now lies that she employed a negotiating tactic that failed.
I am aware of the show although I never watched a full episode or movies. I am not the demo and frankly the only show about four white ladies I would ever spare a minute for is Golden Girls. So for me, this unpleasant persons exit is great. It gives the producers a shot at making this show speak to more than just middle aged white women. Step 1 give Laverne Cox that sexy girl part. Step 2 de-vanilla the rest of NYC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Krill, you seem to be completely overlooking the fact that Kim Cattrall’s brother died. This isn’t some garden variety beef between coworkers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet again, nice try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or… Kim was pushed to her breaking point during a time when she was incredibly emotionally vulnerable and she lashed out at SJP. It’s a very psychologically human reaction. Doesn’t make her an unpleasant person, it simply makes Kim human.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see your point, though that same logic must be applied to the fact that it’s also widely “known” that SJP uses proxies in the press. It’s social warfare to try to pressure Kim into continuing with the role (she’s done it for years).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah, you must stop. This can only be you or Andy your back up bitch because this is just too mean to be a by stander. Or Andy Coop on a coffee break doing recon. Maybe Stanford because he can’t live large on residuals.
Grief has no age, and neither does fed up and over it. SJP isn’t an ingenue, so the age reference is moot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Krill
For someone who doesn’t watch the show you sure are an SJP Stan. Why the vitriol for Kim in every article posted the past couple of days?
Even IF Kim is in the wrong and SJP is the poor victim, can we agree that SJP should drop the victim tour so soon after Kim’s brother’s death? Can you see how decent it would be to not say anything in response to Kim’s IG right now? To not send out her friends and PR people while Kim has been planning a funeral? To not have two magazine covers discussing their feud while the Cattrall family is mourning the loss of a loved one? If SJP really was the bigger person all these years, then why the massive media push right now? Instead, she comes across as incredibly self-involved, insensitive, and only concerned with her PR image. I find it disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, the only reason this continues to be a story is because SJP and her friends and/or PR team keep talking about it. Kim has been silent since her IG post. Logically, with the way our news cycle works these days, everyone would have forgotten about this story two days after the IG post. With the Olympics going on, Trump doing something moronic daily, and the horrific school shooting in Florida yesterday there are multiple stories to catch the public’s attention. If SJP didn’t want the focus on her then she should have stopped talking days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP didn’t speak to her in the make up room for YEARS during the show(as well as the other two). It’s not fabricated. No one believes that this came out of nowhere-no.one. The fact that she’s got to continue to push her side of the story while Kim is grieving her dead brother tells me all I need to know about who SJP really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hk9, I’m curious as to what the problem between those two were during the last few seasons? I’ve read contradictory things depending on whose camp responds. When I watch re-runs from rare time to time, I always try and see if I can pick up any strife in their acting, but they’re pretty good about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently after Darin Starr left, and SJP became an executive producer the tensions that were there became much worse. One of the main things that came out was that Kim wanted to do less nudity and SJP was unresponsive to that request. Since we know that SJP lives in the land of petty, you can close your eyes and imagine how she would respond to any request from Kim if she had already made a habit of not speaking to her. Some people blame HBO, but my feeling is the source of that issue was much closer to the show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like anyone cares what that walking closet thinks. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be so far up your own a$$ you actually believe your own paid puff pieces. SJP needs to sit down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“walkiung closet” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never watched an episode of this show, or the movies. But she’s not even saying “I refuse to let you do this movie with or without me!”
Couldn’t they just bring in some ‘protegee’ of Samantha’s or something and say Samantha retired and is off on a beach somewhere with a hot dude? I don’t understand why – when she’s essentially given her blessing to move on without her with a new character – they don’t just do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m betting that the studios have said that they won’t fund unless all 4 original characters/actresses come back, hence she SJP is so obsessed will bullying Kim over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Also, I would be surprised if Chris Noth would sign on for another picture, after SATC2 was such a stink bomb. But they could kill Big off and Carrie could be free to date! I’m sure Aiden is somewhere still pining for Carrie 🙄. So they couldn’t have 2 deaths of major cast characters. No Samantha, no movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can more than afford to bankroll the damn movie herself if she wants it that badly. She can also afford to pay Kim what she’s worth in that stupid movie if she wants her so badly. If SPJ really wants that movie, put your money where your mouth is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think it’s because as the seasons went by, and when the movie came out, us girls showed up for Samantha…Kim is a great actress…without her the series would have flatlined.
Seriously though, how could SJP think that Kim should feel obligated or compelled to work with her when it is clear that the work environment is somewhere between strained and toxic? How do you not leave a person alone when she asks you to? How, as a woman in her 50s, and with young children in school, does SJP not see that her actions are bullying, very worrisome to say the least? I am honest-to-goodness scandalised by this disturbing behaviour. Set a better example for your children, SJP. That New York society and crew SJP hangs with must be really rough if she thinks her behaviour is acceptable.
That people magazine cover should have been delayed. Now it just looks like SJP is intentionally capitalising on the PR from the spat surrounding Kim’s brother’s death. Maaaaaajjjjjoooooor shame on you SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop with the “us girls” showed up for Samantha. That may be true for some. My friends and I showed up for the show and all of the women, all of their stories, all of their realism of friendship, which means they did some great acting, I guess. It was believable. It was about their friendships that pulled me in the most. I adored Miranda, and she was my least favorite in the beginning. But Cynthia Nixon was amazing as Miranda and the complexities of her character.
I loved the show, not one person. And that’s what made the show a success, a group effort, each bringing something special to the show. Samantha was superb, don’t get me wrong. I loved what she brought to the show, the great one-liners and balls and sexiness. I tuned into the show after hearing about her, but that’s not what kept me tuned in each episode. Because her character needed the balance of the other women that brought different things to the show. I loved Carrie also. It was four different women who shared a bond in the great NYC and their crazy lives as singe women there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, the show doesn’t work with only 3 of the women (and I’d say this about any of them that missed). The personalities are all designed to have 1 defining characteristic and they balance each other out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is an ensemble and the chemistry that people liked. I really do think though Samantha, if pushed, would be the most impossible to replace. I know I used to wait for her scenes the most. But that is also what gave it balance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha’s scenes may have always been the most sexy, but her character also was the most confident and practical about pretty much everything else. And there was so much humor in her storylines. The only weak spots were when she got too campy.
Ultimately the show’s ensemble was a woman’s psyche symbolically divided into 4 – Career, Sex, Family, and “I don’t know”. It’s out of balance otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my opinion I think another Samantha or even a different character would be a mistake. If they had a really strong story line, MAYBE they could have made it work with just the remaining 3. I doubt it. They’re not know for great storylines per se. It was the dynamic that worked.
Then again maybe SJP is in the mood to kill off Kim’s character and have THAT be a storyline. Would receive A LOT of publicity, pro and con.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can SJP just stop?
Where are her friends or husband?
Is there no one around her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine they all enable her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like she bullies all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the years of rumors, I’m assuming Matthew Broderick is with his current mistress and SJP nannies are raising her children. SJP is very phony with her PR. She’s not this down to earth person she portrays.
She has $10,000 + a plate meals at her house. This woman stinks of privilege.
SJP surrounds herself with sycophants to make her feel better. And this is coming from a former fan who is sick of SJPs nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
I’m all for freedom of speech, but just: Shut up, SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found Kim’s character in sex in the city two-dimensional and unlikable. I am sure they could do another movie without her. Maybe they can’t? It has to be all-or-none?
I personally don’t have a dog in this fight. I see Kim saying horrible things about SP and SP making small comments about Kim. It seems that many of you are assuming that she is getting others to do her nasty work. But perhaps her friends are doing it on their own because they think Kim is in the wrong?
I think they both need to move on and shut up. Enough already!!! This is one reason women are not treated equally. Men usually don’t have these petty fights…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the thing though, SJP has been throwing shade and saying unpleasant things about Kim for years and the first I ever heard of Kim actually acknowledging is was twice, once on Piers Morgan and the other on her instagram regarding SJPs behaviour regarding her brother’s death. I don’t have time enough to list the bad things that SJP and her “friends” have said, leaving me to believe that she’s still having a tantrum over the fact that there will be STC3 movie. Kim Catrall has been the only one of the two who handled this in an adult manner and SJP is still doing the mean girl thing at 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You really believe men don’t act like whiny babies when they are mad at each other? They are petty and are worse gossips than women are stereotyped to be. Many actors act like complete petty Peters on set and in their jobs. Ever see a bunch of male models on a swim shoot? They are practically exhausting themselves checking each other out and dropping for pushups to near exhaustion to look more pumped. And catty as hell. Those abs are lipo sculpted! He’s on steroids look, and he packs his trunks! That’s a sock!
If anything men are worse.
This is SJPs poor behavior on full display, and she has to own it. She can flood the comment sections like a Russian bot, but we aren’t stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ThenThereIsThat I don’t have a dog in this fight. LOl then continues to defend that narcissist SJP. Is that you SJP?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ magnoliarose. I don’t know what’s worse, that a PR troll would spew such sexism or that a real person actually believes it.
I can’t dig it up now but there are tons of blinds about the fact that the two male leads of Sherlock hate each other. Hate each other to the point that they will not act with each other. As in one male lead, instead of reading his line said, “blah, blah, blah your line.” Giving his male scene partner nothing to act against and making his job harder. But, you know, you need ovaries to be petty.
Also, all the characters where two dimensional, they just were. Any depth came from the actresses and what Catrall and Nixon mainly could work into their roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP needs to give it a rest. She’s so narcissistic and lacking self awareness, it’s frightening. She clearly believes her own PR. Someone finally called her on her phony, saccharine persona and she can’t handle it. STFU and let the poor woman grieve her brother. Carrie Bradshaw was an insufferable character who couldn’t accept the personal boundaries and feelings of others and could never let anyone else have the last word. Everything was about her and only her. SJP clearly modelled her after herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY!!At this point nothing SJP says can change,”how you view her”.Its clear they weren’t close(& you don’t have to be close to a colleague),however I don’t see kim as “The innocent victim”laying down after all these years narrative.Again TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There really aren’t two sides when a tragic, unexpected death is involved. That’s when you step back and be the better person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP offered her condolences(as did her other co-stars),but kim chose to attack SJP.Whilst what happened to her brother is tragic,it’s no excuse for setting this type of attack on SJP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of her other co stars were on nightly shows Bashing KC the week before. Then she turned around the next morning and send a very public “dearest Kim”. SJP and her team continue to show us how awful it was for KC at work. She is a bully and clearly a habitual boundary crosser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you okay? Have you spent too much time on 45′s Twitter? There are always at least two sides but sometimes one side is petty, immature, unprofessional bs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh I’m ok,Thanks for your concern & don’t worry about my Twitter usage sweets…Kim should’ve aired out her frustrations directly to SJP in a mature fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought there are two sides? What about SJP?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sounds very 45ish to me too. TWO SIDES! Only when one side is so terrible, they have to drag the other to try to make it a little evener.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, there are two sides to every story. In this case, one side is petty and belittling and bullying and the other probably gave as good as they got, BUT they’ve finally had enough and slammed the door and the other side won’t.let.it.go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and there she is, talking again…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bitch, just shut the fuck up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love you. Lol. That’s the only response that’s necessary. Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right. Why get all wordy. Eve said it best. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eve, quoting Wordsworth at us once again!
Seriously chick, hope life is being kind to you, it was nice to read you on here again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re awesome! Love the response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god, stop embarrassing yourself, SJP. Whatever happened, whatever was said, she should’ve read the room when KC’s brother passed. How do you keep this going in light of that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, this site keeps me sane sometimes. Thank god for the commenters here! Practically everywhere else on the internet, SJP is an angel and Kim is an evil witch. It was the same around the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s odd seeing so many people who are positive SJP is in the wrong. It’s takes two people to carry on a feud. And Kim wasn’t friends according to her to the other actors too. The common denominator is her. She reminds me of Debra Winger who constantly feuded with actors and directors and then people blamed her aging as to why she barely worked. The truth from her is she wasn’t happy and worked less. Hopefully she worked on herself. And hopefully sjp and Kim do the same to figure out why this is so public. And hopefully you guys realize you’re all speculating on who the bad guy is. if either SJP or Kim are your enemies, good god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually the “feud” was entirely one-sided for a long time until Kim went on Piers to speak. Until then it was sjp and her minions doing all the shading and dirty work. This only blew up because Kim got tired of being bullied by sarah. The truth is, SATC wouldn’t survive a 3rd movie because without Samantha the movie is flat and sjp knows this, hence her full on blitz of demonizing Kim. It must be nice to live in a world where the bully is the victim like sjp claims she is. There is no speculation. Follow the crumbs. I see sjp’s little minions are trying to infiltrate Celebitchy again with their narrative. We see you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you miss the part of the story about Kim’s brother dying?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How’s kim brother passing SJP’s fault??Almost all her former co-stars sent they’re condolences via social media,it apparently become a problem when SJP did it,the same people would’ve been crucifying her had she said nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter how Kim responded to SJP’s “Dearest Kim” tweet, that should have been the end of it. Even if she thought Kim’s response was over the top, SJP should have shut up, been the better person, cut Kim slack, been gracious, etc. etc. etc. instead she keeps blabbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that SJP actually aknowledged the passing of some one who. She knows doesn’t care for her shows me she’s gracious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doing it in private is gracious. Doing it on social media is manipulative. It puts Kim – whose brother had JUST passed – in the position of either acting like everything is fine now lest she be called an ass or doing what she did. Tell SJP to shove off and be called an ass. Yeah, how gracious of SJP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please,her co-stars sent condolences via social media & she was fine with it(& apparently so are you),which tells me she’s harbored certain feelings for a while,a mature phone call,to the one who feels wronged would’ve solved all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty You’re entirely correct. She should have done it in private expecting nothing in return. SJP’s miscalculation was that she thought Kim cared what anyone else thought and didn’t think she’d get the proverbial ‘slap’ in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Adorable: Her former co-stars are not part of this dumb fight. If she is fine with them, that is her prerogative. If I’m sick and when I get back the co-workers I like put flowers on my desk, I appreciate it. If that one bitch who’s been backstabbing me (or who simply knows we don’t get along) does the same, they do it because they’re trying to send a message to the office. I don’t understand how this is a hard concept to grasp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LittleMissNaughty,It takes two people to fight & in this “dumb fight”as u call it,Kim has been the one “Going in”.Sjp was asked why there is third film,she’s yet to mention kim by name or put anything out there that kim herself hasn’t said,the fact that we’re now believing “sources”who say Sjp was a bitch I find questionable…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach👌🏼👏👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everyone so anti SJP? I really don’t get it.
Seems to me Kim has been the one making terrible comments and doing bad interviews. Sounds like she didn’t get along well with most of her co-stars.
Is SJP not allowed to comment on her experiences too? Imagine the headlines if she said “no comment” when Kim’s brother passed away?
Usually the one pointing fingers is the problem in, my opinion.
Feel very sorry for Kim. Instead of focusing on her family and processing her grief, she’s attacking old co-stars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You keep saying you don’t understand. There have been plenty of explanations from other commenters why SJP is in the wrong here. But you don’t even bother to read them. Kim only made public comments after she was repeatedly attacked in the press by Sarah & her crew, all because she didn’t want to be part of SATC 3. Yet, SJP keeps on milking her fake victim narrative while continuing to bully a woman who is grieving the loss of a loved one.
You really sound like one of SJP’s minions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim said one thing and then went radio silent.
Ultimately, SJP IS the guilty party here. She chose to use social warfare to try to pressure someone into a job they didn’t want to do, rather than supporting their negotiations. She can’t get that huge payday if they don’t make the movie at all, it turns out. As the Executive Producer, she was a boss onset and her behavior set the tone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thats why she made more money than the other cast members, right? i thought so. … thats how it works. someone please tell Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@stinky – no. In fact, SJP was a shitty EP. she let her own ego get in the way of making a good show, and ultimately is what produced those terrible movies. And that makes SJP squarely the reason why this 3rd movie isn’t happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim doesn’t want to be in SATC200 and she doesn’t want to hear from SJP. Respect Kim’s boundaries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim’s attacking? Oh honey, catch up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read and learn. It is obvious.
You can’t drive this narrative. It is driving itself.
No one is going to wake up one day and say You know those SJP plants have a point.
She has been at this for months, and it was forgotten.
But it does lend credence to what Liberty said. The real reason the movie isn’t getting made is SJP’s greed, but she has been making Kim a scapegoat. It would also underscore why Kim called her a hypocrite.
If dignity and decency, as well as compassion and appropriate behavior, are lost on you then this mess is the least of your concerns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t believe a word of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
STFU, SJP.
STFU!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sums it up perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So basically all this mean girl is doing is proving Kim’s point right? Kim is grieving something traumatic and SJP just can’t let it go. It’s really gross and I don’t understand how anyone could be supporting her side at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time, I see something SJP and Kim related, I hear that great Michael Jackson song “Leave Me Alone” in my head and imagine singing it to SJP on Kim’s behalf. Leave her alone, SJP. She sees you for what you are, she doesn’t want to/wasn’t incentivized enough to work with you again, and her brother just died. Take her name out of your mouth and leave her alone.
That said I have started watching Sensitive Skin and it is actually really good. I’m only two episodes in and I’ve laughed out loud and cringed several times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SlightlyAnonny Funny. I hear big Sean’s song “I don’t f**k with you”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My God she is exhausting…She needs to have the last word, doesn’t she?
Let it go, cray Bish!
If you thought Samantha was so important to SATC, you should have treated Kim Cattral better. But you know your ego was too bruised to admit she is the better actress eith the most interesting character.
Get a hobby and leave KC alone!
Ps: I am questioning Anderson Cooper’s character now by association with Andy Cohen et al.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gave this interview before the brother went missing. I don’t think she said anything bad here.
I don’t really care, I guess. I always say there’s a middle as far as truth. In this situation, I can see how both sides have their view. I do think Kim iied about saying a year ago no movie, and nothing further was said. I do think SJP played the “grieving” over the movie thing too much, and so Kim had a right to do Piers and say her piece, even if she wasn’t completely honest about some form of negotiation going on. And I do think Sarah, in her perception of everything, had a right to say on WWHL that it hurt her to hear Kim call working with all of the girls toxic and there was no friendship. Kim said it coldly.
So it’s their view of events. Sarah did need to stop her pity party, though, publicly on it not happening. That was directed at Kim, so Kim went back at er. Ultimately, whatever happened, Kim decided not to do it, and one statement by SJP should have been enough and move on. Nobody cares about the movie anyway.
Team Sex and The City, the show, always. As I said, I love all of the women and all of the characters. I think I might do another re-watch of the series from beginning to end. It will be my third time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nice try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had apparently fallen for her schtick. Then I really understood Cattrell’s point of view. Now, Parker has started to nauseate me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah Jessica Parker just comes off like a snake! It’s so terribly disingenuous for her to make such claims and it insults the intelligence of people. I remember last fall, SJP. I also remember that trash movie you made, and I remember how Kim Cattrall’s character was made to seem totally sex crazed. Goodness me. Quit it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I WILL NOT BE IGNORED, Kim”! Do you hear ME? Stop grieving over your brother’s death and pay attention to ME.
My goodness. I’ve had to deal with a narcissist in my family. With all the chaos and drama they like to cause, each year can feel like 7. Sarah Jessica Stalker’s publicists need to pull her aside and have a chat with her. But, I bet it also has to do with control issues, too. SJS has used the media to attack Kim and get her way. Kim always came crawling back to make another movie and play nice. Now, that this strategy has backfired and made her look bad to boot, SJS can’t stand it. She’s losing her grip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol at the Fatal Attraction reference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, SJP Bunny Boiler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems that the damage control is so rapid fire – in order to smooth over the rift – that it does seem even more insensitive to someone who is grieving not only a brother’s death but the fact that he had gone missing and K. Catrall had actually reached out on social media..basically saying “folks, my brother is missing ..has ANYONE seen him?” My question is where was SJP then? Why not say “Kim – we have friends in that part of Canada (or wherever) and have passed the info. along. Our thoughts are with you.” It seemed KC needed actual HELP finding her brother…it probably made her appreciate true kindness, friendship and caring…and then to get a tepid condolence note on social media from SJP…she just blew her lid. In grief and anger. My sense is she regrets posting it…but it also shows SJP’s true colors that she has to PR and Publicist her way out of it. SJP is a brand with a PR crisis, Kim Cattrall was just being human here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we know whether this interview happened before or after Cattrall’s brother died? Because if she’s continuing this nonsense knowing full well that Cattrall is grieving, she is beyond mean….she’s evil.
And I’m sick of this crap about how beautiful and lovely SATC 3 was going to be. The first two movies were tacky and tone-deaf (in full disclosure I grew tired of the show itself after a few seasons). If it’s so wonderful, just do it without Cattrall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… maybe thats what this is really all leading up to. Theyre really going to do the 3rd flik w/o ‘Samantha’. Catrall’s was a one-trick pony on that show – i dont get the worship AT ALL. She couldnt have been more predictable or cliche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on those few episodes I made myself watch and chunks of the two movies, Samantha’s character became a joke by the time they did the second film. It must have been so trying to have to play that character by the end. I don’t blame her at all for wanting to get on with her career and never returning to that franchise.
SJP needs to let it go and move on. Her character in the show was a glorified ingenue and she’s too mature for that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim did the best she could with the material she was given. Her character degenerated into a menopausal sex-crazed mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP could have altered her story or had People ax it all together. They always have backup stories, and they always leave room for fixes until the last minute. Once she found out Kim’s brother was missing she could have changed the story for at least 24 to 36 hours.
The other question though is why is she even talking about it anymore anyway? Movies don’t get made for hundreds of reasons. The Spice Girls aren’t touring. The Hills reunion ain’t happening. Months about a film very few people wanted or cared about is beyond strange.
The first two were horrible. The second I can’t even remember. I think I blocked it out.
SJP is the only one going on and on about it like she is obsessive. So that then makes me wonder why.
Much more beloved films have never had the sequel the public wants, and the stars didn’t whine and scream and smear like this. It is only a movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like either one of them, to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve broken up with a friend who was just like SJP. She then sent over her boyfriend to make me feel like I’m the worst person on the planet to break up with the most perfect girl to ever exist. Makes me sick to keep seeing this behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that’s an issue of people I won’t be buying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP should just shut up. Enough is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has her husband come out of the closet yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why SJP cares whether people think she’s nice or not. When you make it to the top in a place like Hollywood, I figure you’d have thicker skin.
People like J-Lo have had worse said about them, but they keep on truckin’.
Regardless of whatever you may think of Kim Cattrall, it doesn’t seem like she cares whether you think positively or negatively about her.
Ideally neither would be fighting publicly, but SJP’s need to control public perception of her is a little weird to me. Just let it pass and most likely people will forget about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP has been using Woddy Allen tactics, and that is about the worst thing I can say about someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god, I didn’t realize SJP is ill-severely mentally ill. Yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she seems like she is the type that HAS to have the last word
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All it does is confirm that she’s no actress. In SATC she was being herself. A selfish, self-centered bitch. Oh and I HATED Mr. Big.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I liked Aiden and she buggered that up too. When she threw food at the wall because Big had to go to Paris for work, that was it. Jesus Christ, get over yourself, girl! “You have to put an ocean between us!” I’d have thrown her right out the door then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJP is in full damage control mode because she has a high-profile product launch with Gap Kids – she (and Gap) have to protect her image at all costs. This is about the $$$ her product endorsements and licensing deals are bringing in. Those are directly impacted by the public’s perception of SJP. No one cares about SATC any more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. That’s why she’s so hyper about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The 2nd movie got a 16% rating on rotten tomatoes and she wants to do a 3rd movie!!?? That’s what’s really funny about all of this. Let’s waste money and lose money while we release a movie that like won’t even score double digits in ratings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Kim all the way! I’ve been exhausted by SJP’s good girl act for yeaaaars. As have many of you. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse