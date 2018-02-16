Donald Trump also had an affair with Playmate Karen McDougal in 2006

Ronan Farrow has done it again: he’s broken a massive story in the New Yorker about a major power player. This time, the power player isn’t Harvey Weinstein. This time the power player is Donald Trump. Farrow details in a new article how Donald Trump’s media cronies have been paying off Trump’s victims and mistresses for years now. The basic gist is that a woman comes forward with a story of how, say, she had an affair with Donald Trump at some point. Her story is credible and believable. She has details and inside information. The owner of the National Enquirer decides to pay the woman to tell her story but only to them – they own her exclusive, and they pay her six figures for it. Then the Enquirer never publishes her story and she can’t tell the story anywhere else. This is what happened to one of Trump’s mistresses circa 2006-07. Her name is Karen McDougal. You can read Farrow’s full story here.
In June, 2006, Donald Trump taped an episode of his reality-television show, “The Apprentice,” at the Playboy Mansion, in Los Angeles. Hugh Hefner, Playboy’s publisher, threw a pool party for the show’s contestants with dozens of current and former Playmates, including Karen McDougal, a slim brunette who had been named Playmate of the Year, eight years earlier. In 2001, the magazine’s readers voted her runner-up for “Playmate of the ’90s,” behind Pamela Anderson. At the time of the party, Trump had been married to the Slovenian model Melania Knauss for less than two years; their son, Barron, was a few months old. Trump seemed uninhibited by his new family obligations. McDougal later wrote that Trump “immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me – telling me how beautiful I was, etc. It was so obvious that a Playmate Promotions exec said, ‘Wow, he was all over you – I think you could be his next wife.’”
Trump and McDougal began an affair, which McDougal later memorialized in an eight-page, handwritten document provided to The New Yorker by John Crawford, a friend of McDougal’s. When I showed McDougal the document, she expressed surprise that I had obtained it but confirmed that the handwriting was her own.
The interactions that McDougal outlines in the document share striking similarities with the stories of other women who claim to have had sexual relationships with Trump, or who have accused him of propositioning them for sex or sexually harassing them. McDougal describes their affair as entirely consensual. But her account provides a detailed look at how Trump and his allies used clandestine hotel-room meetings, payoffs, and complex legal agreements to keep affairs—sometimes multiple affairs he carried out simultaneously—out of the press.
Farrow goes on to say that the National Enquirer paid McDougal $150,000 for exclusive rights on her story, which they never ran:
Purchasing a story in order to bury it is a practice that many in the tabloid industry call “catch and kill.” This is a favorite tactic of the C.E.O. and chairman of A.M.I., David Pecker, who describes the President as “a personal friend.” As part of the agreement, A.M.I. consented to publish a regular aging-and-fitness column by McDougal. After Trump won the Presidency, however, A.M.I.’s promises largely went unfulfilled, according to McDougal.
Six former A.M.I. employees told me that Pecker routinely makes catch-and-kill arrangements like the one reached with McDougal. “We had stories and we bought them knowing full well they were never going to run,” Jerry George, a former A.M.I. senior editor who worked at the company for more than twenty-five years, told me. George said that Pecker protected Trump.
“Pecker really considered him a friend,” George told me. “We never printed a word about Trump without his approval.” Maxine Page, who worked at A.M.I. on and off from 2002 to 2012, including as an executive editor at one of the company’s Web sites, said that Pecker also used the unpublished stories as “leverage” over some celebrities in order to pressure them to pose for his magazines or feed him stories. Several former employees said that these celebrities included Arnold Schwarzenegger, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, and Tiger Woods.
Schwarzenegger denied this and Tiger Woods declined to comment, but I remember the Tiger Woods thing in detail – the Enquirer broke the story of Tiger’s affair with Rachel Uchitel, and that started the chain reaction of revelations about Tiger. The Enquirer had Tiger’s balls in a vice grip for months with those stories. Left unsaid is that the Enquirer also broke the John Edwards story, about his affair and then his mistress’s pregnancy. Maxine Page, who is quoted above, also tells Farrow: “Even though they’re just tabloids, just rags, it’s still a cause of concern. In theory, you would think that Trump has all the power in that relationship, but in fact Pecker has the power—he has the power to run these stories. He knows where the bodies are buried.” So what would it take for Pecker – appropriate name – to turn on Trump?
The Farrow story mentions at least two other women around the same time as McDougal and he had unprotected sex with all of them and he had unprotected sex with Stormy Daniels too. The utter disregard for not only his own health and that of these women but for the health of his wife is just disgusting.
Trump is too much of a narcissist to worry about his health. He doesn’t think anything bad can happen to him. Hence why he eats McDonald’s so much.
And he’s too much of an asshole to worry about his partner’s health.
Um, my grandparents ate at McDonald’s a lot. So do bill gates and warren buffett. I don’t think you can say none of these people care about their health. There are lots of things to hate on for trump. But if you are gonna say eating at McDonald’s means you don’t care about your health, that is pretty offensive to people who work there and eat it because they get discounted food, or those who enjoy the senior citizen discounts and coffee and hash browns and egg mcmuffins.
Live in a town Gates visits, he eats so called fast food and eats cheap food. He always visits the fried food places versus the nice restaurants. He tips well though and very nice.
Trump doesn’t think that rich straight white men can get infected.
He’s supposedly such a germophobe that he picks fast food over other choices. Yet taking such risks as this…
Actually, we’re all at risk, because there could be an army of little Oranges in the world. Imagine a press conference with not only former mistresses, but a few teenage Mangos.
It’s not about being a “germaphobe”; that’s allegedly NOT the reason he eats MCdonald’s. He eats fast pre-made food to avoid intentional poisoning.
He’s publicly described himself as a germaphobe is my point. The food poisoning angle must be paranoia on his part.
@Foxy Moron
Then he hasn’t seen all the disgusting things that disgruntled fast food workers do to food.
Considering that Trump has been playing with the Russians, fears about poisoning are not necessarily paranoia. Poisoning has been used on people who fall out of favor with the Russian government.
I’ve always felt that Trump was worried about a lot more than blackmail over videos of him with prostitutes. He can always claim those are doctored videos (which the Russians have been known to do). If he defaults on those loans and does not come through with lifting the sanctions in particular – they may do a lot more than break his legs.
Meanwhile – I’m sure that there are a lot more affairs in this guy’s closet. He has a pattern. As he has become older, he may especially have needed to spread money and other promised favors around to get women interested enough in him. According to what he told Dr. Oz during the campaign, he looks in the mirror and sees himself as 30-35 years old. Nobody else does, though. He can’t be all that charming, even when he’s trying.
@jwoolman
He is very charming, and it disarms people and pulls them in. He is very solicitous and feigns concern. In the beginning or socially. That is why all those people were shocked by his behavior and beliefs. All the while he is looking for that opening to find what that person wants, he mirrors it and then later exploits it. It is why all those around him are becoming as corrupt as he is. He saw their secret desires, and he provides it, in a way and uses it to his advantage.
He saw that Kelly was a closet bigot and he let him finally be open and let his racism fly free, unburdened by the need to seem fair he has gone full in and 45 exploits it. He encourages it and rewards it, and they keep doing it.
His leadership style works for this sick dynamic because he pits the underlings against each other by playing favorites and then dumping the favorite for no reason. So they ramp up the shenanigans to get back in his favor, and he grows bored or tired of them and then fires them for precisely engaging in the behavior he exploited. They grow cocky, and he enjoys taking them out.
The staff at the WH, the workers, have said he is much nicer than everyone else in his family and around him. I expect since that report they don’t feel that way anymore. He can only keep up the facade for so long.
Having money makes people WANT to see more in him. They want to be friends with a rich guy.
In the full article, Karen found him intelligent and polite. Of course, that changed as he later said things such as referring to her mother as “that old hag”.
The mother was near his age, which Karen pointed out to him.
Melania CANNOT be sleeping with him, right???
Probably not these days, but she used to. I’m sure she encouraged him to be with others so she wouldn’t have to deal with him.
They have separate rooms in the WH so doubt it.
I never want to hear a Republican say ‘family values’ again without them bursting into flames (or at least be called out for their hypocrisy).
SAY THAT! It’s over for the “family values” evangelicals.
It won’t. Men like Trump are all over the Church. Hypocrisy is so tightly bound to Christianity that none of these folks will blink because David, we’re all sinners, and God has forgiven him, etc.
LOUDER! for the deplorables in the back!!
They call him a “baby Christian” or say he’s been forgiven or do whatever mental contortions they need to do to stand by him. The cognitive dissonance is real.
Except is isn’t really a massive bombshell, is it? I’m sure Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are just a drop in the bucket to the number of women he’s boned while married. It isn’t going to make a whit of difference to his base or to the GOP. It probably isn’t even going to make a difference to many women voters. If they’ voted for 45 in the first place, and supported a nominee like the Alabama pedophile, they are not going to care about this.
This story will get a bit of press for a few weeks, she’ll go on a few talk shows and then it is going to sink, just like the first one did. Ronan Farrow should be using his talent on writing bombshells that actually have impact, like he did with the Weinstein abuse.
It’s important in conjunction with the story about the lapsed White House security clearances because it demonstrates that Trump is vulnerable to blackmail and other outside pressures. It’s not about the sex; it’s not even about the hypocrisy of his ‘religious’ supporters. It’s about how easily compromised he is, coupled with his financial vulnerability. It’s about whether he has the potential to lie to the FBI (Mueller) or to anyone under oath – a grand jury, a Congressional committee.
And it’s about media complicity as well, even if “tabloids.” Because look at how NBC Entertainment and NBC News covered for him, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We know that Trump’s finances are a shady mess and that his family launders personal funds through their charities. We now know there is a shadow network of money being paid out to other people for their silence. Someone like him should never be told state secrets, yet here we are.
Every word. It shows how sloppy and weak he is and how compromised too.
unfortunately @grabbyhands, this is too true. When there has been research on Trump voters who are not what you would call ‘typical’ trump voters (educated, know he is an idiot and a prick, and voted for him – so not his base), this would not be news. And they cared about serving their own needs (ie. bringing back jobs, which was the most obvious and biggest fallacy of all) to be bothered by this. These revelations won’t surprise them, and it won’t matter to them.
I have no idea how the Republicans move forward with self-righteousness after Trump. I think they will use him as an example of why ‘family values’ matter so much – in the end, they’ll pretend they couldn’t do anything about him, the American public voted him in, and they just had to go along with what the American public wanted. Jerks.
I agree that this piece will not do much damage. That being said, I think Farrow has an angle and he is just getting started on Trump. We’ve already seen that Farrow is like a dog with a bone. I would bet he’s already deep into investigating the assault allegations against Trump and is going to bring them back to the forefront of this national conversation about sexual harassment and assault. Remember, the Trump accusers came out a full year before the Weinstein scandal.
I think you’re right. I think Farrow is just getting started.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump was famous for being a womanizer long before he ran for president. Sexual scandals are not going to bring him down. He was credibly accused of harassment, assault, and rape before the election and it didn’t matter.
Actually I think this is different. If true, it means the president of the United States is compromised. The head of the National inquirer has bought information on him that leaves him open for blackmail. This is what Comey’s first visit with Trump was about. The pee-pee prostitution story.
This is what the last guy to be fired in the WH-the wifebeater-was fundamentally about. He had a secret that could be reported and set him up for blackmail so the FBI considered him a security risk. The morality of being a wife beater unfortunately was secondary. That’s what FBI background checks are done for.
This story means the part of the Dossier about urinating prostutes in the bed the Obamas slept in is also true. The republicans who have been attacking the Dossier on this point are sooner or later going to have egg on their face!
What a bunch of douche bags. All of them. Scum. I once was told by a professor the media in Boston had an agreement with the Kennedy men. They would show up with mistresses and the media never printed it. It’s about time we women rally together and bring some postive change for US.
It’s obvious Trump has friends in the media. Not just National Enquirer but at the DailyFail and other Murdoch publications. They publish all sorts of negative stories (mostly fraudulent or over exaggerated)about Trump’s enemies , which to me is much worse than killing negative stories about Trump.
Any guesses as to what the Fail’s connection might be? P. Morgan being on his reality show years ago? Or just that the Fail panders to a similar readership base?
Trump. National Enquirer. McDonald’s. What do these three things have in common? One is trash. One is trash that reads trash. One is trash that eats trash. Bottom line: Trump is a big Orange dumpster.
And the unprotected sex thing with multiple women while married always sickens me. I’d almost wish one of these women had something to pass on to him but I wouldn’t want the collateral damage or anyone else suffering. If I worked at McDonald’s and I found out the food was for him somehow, I would secret sauce until I couldn’t secret sauce anymore. Trash b*tch.
Wow. I think we can hate on trump for his white supremacy, being a rapist, so many other things, without hating on McDonald’s and the people who eat there. My grandparents enjoy the senior citizen specials at their local one in the middle of nowhere, I have enjoyed many an ice cream there, and I loved playing in the playground as a kid.
Does that mean I am trash? Bill Gates and Melinda Gates who are working to provide birth control to the world are trash because they enjoy eating at McDonald’s?
I don’t get this thinly veiled hate we are putting on people for wanting to enjoy a hot meal out, while living within their means, and somehow saying that means they are dumb.
I get, you hate trump. I do too. but We can do and must do better with the judgment and name calling if we want to return to a more civil and compasionate country.
Oh my gosh girl, I eat McDonald’s too but I’m about to cry if someone calls it trash food.
Why is it bothering you so much? Are you Ronald McDonald’s neice or something ?
*sigh* Honestly, I don’t care. Two grown-ass people had consensual sex. This is among the more normal things this man has done in his life. It’s gross and he’s a douche, what else is new? I care that he assaulted women. I care that Bill Clinton lied and also assaulted women, I can’t give a flying f*ck that he had a consensual affair. I feel like we’re losing focus here. It’s certainly “scandalous” and I do feel a little bad for Melania because she can’t do anything, she can’t comment in her current role as First Lady. But then she knew who she married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are a large number of younger members and *actual* Christians leaving the church disgusted with the senior members endorsement of Trump (and the Redneck Kiddie Fiddler, etc…) so it’s not necessarily a bad thing to have more evidence to ask them to defend.
But this??? It’s like “exposing” a thief that’s already a convicted murderer.
It matters because, given the apparent perceived need to hush it all up, it renders him vulnerable to outside influence – to blackmail. This, together with the faulty White House security clearances, is a national security issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
However, I do agree that he has committed many more serious offenses before and after his “election” that should have prevented his…rise to power. This is a small, disgusting fish, in the cesspool that is our “elected” body of representatives.
Bill Clinton’s assaults were investigated and never found to be anything other than consensual relationships – icky ones, to be sure, but consensual. Just run through the right wing wringer.
Yes, these were consensual and generally speaking I’d just judge but figure it’s none of my business, but he’s the “president,” and such fantastically bad judgment makes it our business. This is proof that his garden variety tastes are…. I don’t want to speak against these women. Sleeping unprotected with porn actresses, paying them off, having a friend pay to kill the stories, the hypocrisy of the evangelicals, that this acts in support of the grosser suggestions of behavior in the Steele dossier, this further supports that he might be blackmailed…. this isn’t just two consenting adults. It’s a whole mess.
littlemissnaughty: Agree w you. Of COURSE the man had another affair, it is already inarguable that the gross orange racist has had multiple affairs during all three of his marriages, so is anyone at all really surprised by this “story?” It reflects poorly on him, of course, everything does, but it’s so MUCH LESS IMPORTANT than the many other suspicions and covert facts about him. So why does the media dwell on it? It seems more like just a convenient coverage, by now, for the far many worse things that 45 has done and is still doing.
Someone please get the women who have had abortions to come forward! Come on! You know there is more than one woman out there who he paid to have an abortion!!! I have been saying this since he announced his run.
Is it true that a part of the Republicans are against abortion just becauce it’s convenient in politics and give them more chance to win certain votes? The hypocrisy of those men that are against any rights for abortion but are asking their misstress to get one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right-wing conservatives HATE that women have nudged towards equality, safe recreational sex lives and have the right to work outside the home, taking jobs away from the mediocre white men who truly deserve them, so in the 70s they moved the battleground to the uterus.
GOP politicians running on a “Pro-Life” platform have absolutely nothing to do with being pro-life – or they’d slim down the military, get rid of capital punishment and introduce universal healthcare and gun control legislation – and everything to do with finding a way for MWM to control women again.
@Elkie Thank you for the answer! Republicans “values” are really fascinating
yeah, if they were truly pro-life they’d want to support those babies/kids that they want to force the mother to have. but no healthcare, no SNAP, no pre-natal care, no pre-K funding, no $ to support the mothers in any way. once that baby is out, it’s on its own.
they’re pro-BIRTH, no pro-life.
the tape with Billy Bush tells you everything about 45..
Mueller incoming!
Talked with Bannon for 20 hours this week and he answered every question from Mueller and team (despite his stonewalling Congress). AND Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates has been flipped for one month already. Remember, The Dotard fears a Manafortesque interview due to the knowledge a witness like Manafort is about to drop; Rick Gates is your man and will do it instead. Bwahahaha!
Desperate tweets coming from Emperor Zero in 10, 9, 8,…..
Definitely some stormy weather on the horizon for Bigly Stud Muffin and the shady tie$.
Someone said last night that Steve B probably paved a road to Jared’s front door during his lengthy discussions.
Question Eric (and I always appreciate your posts), what is your take on Gates making a plea deal with Mueller?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Swack:
Thanks.
Two parts to Gates’ story (and I don’t know if they are related):
1) he has no cash
2) his lawyers bailed
Eric, thanks. They are probably related in some way.
@Eric – those two things are likely related, if he can’t pay his high priced lawyers, they will remove themselves (don’t need permission at this point as there are no charges, yet.) Buddy will have to make due with legal aid, too bad, so sad.
I know the WH has commented on Gates flipping with a “this doesn’t affect us” type of thing, but Gates flipping puts pressure on Manafort to flip and Manafort is, I think, a big fish that the WH doesn’t want being caught.
Holy Guacamole!!!!
Alert alert alert!
A grand jury via Robert Mueller III has just indicted 16 Russians for election interference, according to NPR!
It’s on! The battle for WH containment begins.
It’s Mueller Time!
Clapping, Eric! Thank you for the update. The train has left the station!
Eric,
Do you think this has anything to do with Rachel Brand leaving? Could it be she sees what is about to happen and wants no part in it? Could Gates be the one that pushed her too far?
Magnolia:
Brand is a witness against EZ for obstruction. It’s probably better for her to be dissociated from the DOJ at this point.
RED ALERT!
Click on NPR Twitter feed for latest updates on Russian conspiracy!
Truth!
I know I will be yelled at for posting this because money, because power, because (fill in the blank) but
WHY THE F!!! WOULD ANYONE SLEEP WITH THIS GUY?! COME ON!!!
Just one sentiment from me, Kate. UUURRGGGHH.
I don’t get it either.
My biggest question is WHY would anyone sleep with him. Imagine kissing him. Sorry threw up in my mouth.
I know that’s not the point of the story but that’s all I can think about. And frankly, the thought is haunting me.
As gross as his conversation with Billy Bush was, there was an alarming truth buried in there…when you have the money and power, there will always be ones with will lay down for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice Christian cross she’s wearing here.
In keeping with that ‘Girl Next Door’ image I would imagine.
Yes my god, that wholesome face.
The full article mentions that she has experienced a spiritual change in her life that helped lead her to regret past actions.
She also recently had her implants removed, and apparently had time to reflect on her past decisions as she experienced health issues prior to that surgery.
The Fail ran a story that Stormy has a DNA dress to prove her hook up with Trump. If a video tape follows…yuck.
Let’s not be too dismissive of the tabloids. The Enquirer busted John Edwards.
They only bust democrats.
Please let this be true. Bless Stormy for being a thirsty opportunist. She is loving this attention and is determined to make her moment last as long as the cash flows.
He talked about Ivanka with all these mistresses. This is so, so sick.
Meanwhile, Kushner cos. remain under investigation.
One day the truth about that will come out, but I don’t want it to. It is too dark, and she has children that don’t need any further stigmatizing. He told people he was more sexually attracted to her at 13 than he was to his wife. When she was 13. He was hinting all over the place and acted very weird about her.
He hung around with John Casablancas who along with his friends preyed on very young models and wannabes. JC met his last wife when she was 12. There are worse secrets to be uncovered, but I am not sure the country can take much more of his sleaze.
I just hope Ronan is being careful and safe.
Yes, I believe that what you hint at is true.
The “fake news” alibi has gotten old, hasn’t it?
You know my first thought was, “my god, so beautiful, WHY would she allow this filth on her?” But then I came to “you could be his next wife”.
Okay. I guess that’s it. Lining up to marry rich. Well, we see how happy it’s made Melania.
there’s that old saying…when you marry rich, you earn every penny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@magnoliarose – no, she isn’t to be envied, but I’m hard pressed to think of another woman in recent memory who has been so harshly and publicly humiliated by her spouse. Lots of women marry for money, not all pay quite so dearly.
He pays them lots of money? Have you noticed Trump has to pay women to f him?
…and Republicans & Evangelicals will meet it with a sigh and pat on the back, and a he was chosen by God!. Vote them out in November, take away Trumps power & privilege by voting Republicans out.
Pecker will turned out on Donald Trump. President Idiot is a bull faced liar and a con artist. He will flat out say he doesn’t know George Pecker and the whole story is a “fake news”.
This will hurt USA.
It’s clear he’s an un-repentant philanderer — every wife has been cheated on. Tigers don’t change their stripes.
So what I want to know is who is/are his current side piece(s)? I thought Hope Hicks, but she’s likely been too busy with the other losers in the administration.
I’d like to see someone post-presidency come forward. These stories from 10 years ago aren’t enough to tarnish his image.
Given his age and physical appearance, it will probably be ladies of the paid variety. I hope they got paid well.
Hope Hicks is one of them. There are hints about Nikki Haley. The WH is a leaking machine so it will eventually come out.
I so do not understand how or why Hope Hicks would go there. I absolutely believe it’s true — but WHY??
It feels like all these so-called Christians made a Faustian deal with Trump. Karmas a bitch. It is only a matter of time before it comes to haunt them.
One thing that bothered me about the last election which really had no traction was how with the last two Presidents we had 16 years of no sexual scandals. With the 2016 election since society has a funny way of blaming Hillary for Bill’s problems, we still would have had at least some of these stupid sex scandals. Granted with Hillary we wouldn’t have had all the other crap, but still. Even though I totally disagreed with W., it was kind of nice to be talking about important issues and not have so much revolve around sex and sloppy sex at that. Whatever your political views, Obama was no drama and impeccable in that regard. I mean Trump’s sexual gossip, golden showers, porn stars without protection, puts Clinton’s blue dress to shame. Yet he’s the one who brings Bill’s ex-partners and accusers to the debate to upset Hillary, but his wife can’t even go with him to a conference with a lot of people after just one of his scandals comes out. If Trump’s opponents tried to bring his ex-partners and accusers to upset him we’d need a much bigger arena. This just sucks, cause this isn’t even the worst thing about Trump.
Another question: are these stories about consensual affairs being put out there to distract not just from the Russian sanctions, but from possible evidence that Trump is involved in human trafficking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What annoys me to no end is that these stories have been out there and waiting to be told, but the media said nothing.
Ewww…he couldn’t pay me enough to bone him…or even speak to him.
Why doesn’t Melania break free? Now is her chance. She’s obviously not happy with the creep. 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s probably agreed to stay because she has a brand new postnup, in place of her prenup, giving her a much bigger take-home when she leaves him after his term is up, or he has just moved some millions into her bank account. She won’t be leaving until his term is up. But with more of these stories, I see another revised postnup being arranged as we speak. LOL
There was a women that was bringing a lawsuit against trump about his interaction with her when she was 13. She pulled it because of death threats. Hope Farrow can find her, get her story and protect her.
There’s not enough money in the world. Nope.
I never thought Trump was the monogamous type. Big whatever shoulder shrug from me.
Ok I understand he is rich, so I understand a woman like Melanie marrying for MONEY.
But why have a sexual affair with him for FREE?!! Were they sleeping with him in hopes of a potential pay-off/ tell-all interview at the end? They certainly didn’t sleep with him based on any real attraction right?! he’s disgusting!
The luxury involved with being courted by a rich guy. Nice hotels, private planes, the food and they usually will buy stuff for you like clothes, jewelry etc. All the perks Melania has but without getting married or hoping to be the next Mrs Trump. Look at all the ugly fat rich guys with beautiful young women.
Why are these women banging him? To what end? Why?
Speculation: he is old and his arteries are clogged due to lifestyle so he doesn’t get a lot of action if you know what I mean. However, women may be doing it for different reasons:
1. They are paid by third parties so that Don the Con could be blackmailed.
2. Thrills for sleeping with a rich celeb.
3. Hope to become his mistress and get set for life.
4. Hope he’ll help them with business etc.
The common denominator: money.
I wonder if melania has a side piece 🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she does, and she sneaks away. He doesn’t care. She’s past 35. I used to think he would mind if she left but I think he only cares about needing her around to play First Lady. If he could have had Ivanka in the role, she could have stayed in NYC.
@Magnolia, do you have inside info on Ivanka?
IT IS MUELLER TIME!!!
Thirteen Russians indicted for criminal interference in the 2016 election
If this was any other president or elected person this would be a scandal and a multiple violation of the Ten Commandments that a lot of people in our society hold so dear but ignore at certain times.
And the news gets better
https://twitter.com/pacelattin/status/964590928999563265?ref_src=twcamp%5Eshare%7Ctwsrc%5Em5%7Ctwgr%5Eemail%7Ctwcon%5E7046%7Ctwterm%5E1
