Fergie offers non-apology for her National Anthem disaster: ‘I love this country’
  • February 20, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Fergie

Fergie arrives at the Tribute To Bambi 2017

Shall we listen to it again? I put Fergie’s absolutely terrible singing in the links yesterday, and apparently everyone wanted to talk about how she butchered it. Fergie performed the anthem just before the NBA All-Star game got underway. Instead of taking a knee or singing along, most of the basketball players and celebrities were looking around like “WTF is happening?” Let’s watch the video again:

It’s one of those performances that goes bad from the very first words. Like, as soon as she breathy-sings “oh say can you see,” most people were already like “Oh nooooo.” So, Fergie heard all of the criticisms and shade. So she actually released a full-on official statement/apology for the performance:

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

[From People]

That’s not really an apology, first of all. Second of all… do we really need an apology? I mean, she didn’t actually disgrace anything. She just did a really dumb version of the anthem, but it’s not like she grabbed her crotch and spit on the floor. She didn’t hump the flag or set fire to our nation’s most precious resource, LeBron James. She just sang poorly. But she tried. So no, I don’t think she really needs to apologize, which is good news because she didn’t apologize with this statement. It’s fine. Whatever.

Here are some funny reactions/tweets:

Would you like to hear something classy? Fergie’s estranged husband Josh Duhamel brought her flowers on Monday after her disaster performance. That’s a really nice gesture!

Josh Duhamel bring flowers to Fergie after questionable National Anthem Performance

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

  1. NameChange says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

    The comment about this being the anthem the country deserves right now is spot on.

    Reply
  2. BaBaDook says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Honestly, #fergieforpresident – she would be better than your current cheeto in chief.

    Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Growing up in a family that has had Celtics season tickets for decades, I have endured the National Anthem is just about every form imaginable, including a kazoo band. Fergie’s was, by far, one of the worst I’ve ever heard. It is not an easy song and it does not benefit by trying to be creative with it. Just remember the words (Cristina Aquilera is one of many who blew that assignment) and sing it without getting fancy. My great aunt keeps a list of the best & worst she’s heard. This one is the second best and how it should be done: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vK9R87LJq5w We actually saw Donna perform it a number of times. My aunt’s favorite version was Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters who used to perform it at Celtics games several times a year. Number 3 was Aretha Franklin.

    Don’t try to get fancy, Fergie, just sing it.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Haha, thanks for sharing. Fergie’s rendition had me wondering…where the hell did she get the idea to do it that way? Was this brainchild all hers or did someone convince her this was the anthem our tattered nation needed? My secondhand embarrassment was off the charts.

      Reply
      • Raina says:
        February 20, 2018 at 8:42 am

        I bet she tried to go all Marilyn Monroe Happy Birthday. She has vocal chops, just bad judgment and I think the divorce is making her insecure so she’s doing sexy things to put herself out there and thinking it looks good. Really was terrible, but apology? Please. This country has many other Orange people an apology is necessary from. Fergie singing like a cat trying to get it’s tail unstuck from a car tire? Nah.

      • KanyesBlondeHair says:
        February 20, 2018 at 9:04 am

        I think she wanted to do a Marvin Gaye and do her twist with a jazz influence, but it was obviously a fail.

        His is my favorite remix of all time:
        https://youtu.be/QRvVzaQ6i8A

        Btw I really enjoyed Donna Summer! Your auntie has good taste

    • Sullivan says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:16 am

      I love that your great-aunt keeps a list of best performances of the national anthem!

      Reply
    • Deanne says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:46 am

      Picturing the kazoo band in my mind is making me laugh. My family have had NHL season tickets since I was a child and I’ve heard amazing and horrific versions of both the American and Canadian anthems over the years.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:02 pm

        The kazoo band version really wasn’t bad. Last week they had a group of cellists perform it, which was lovely. My great aunt really hates it when people embellish it with what she calls “vocal gymnastics” or “yodeling.” And you had better know the words. She’ll give a pass for a one time lyric flub but repeated mistakes are not to be tolerated. She used to call Scott Brown’s Senate office to complain about his daughter Ayla repeatedly screwing the lyrics up & “yodeling.”

      • Deanne says:
        February 20, 2018 at 3:13 pm

        @lightpurple Your aunt sounds like an absolute gem. I hate vocal gymnastics and “yodelling’ too. There’s no point in going rogue. Just sing the song, hit the notes and leave it at that The cellists would be great. Once at a hockey game, the singer horribly flubbed the words to both the french part of the Canadian anthem (she was Canadian) and the American anthem and then fell really hard walking off of the ice.They have a carpet that they walk on, but somehow she slipped. I felt bad for her but it was kind of hilarious. She was either incredibly nervous or very unprepared.

    • HK9 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 8:55 am

      Kazoo band??!!?? You’re family’s dedication to the Celtics is STRONG! :-)

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

      Hi, lightpurple. We had an issue a few years ago with some getting creative and “oversinging” our national anthem, too. For many years, the popular, much-loved and hugely reliable Julie Anthony sang the NA at every big event in Australia. Then the younger singers started putting their modern touches to it, as if they were trying to get Advance Australia Fair on to the Billboard charts: 🎼”A-yaaaadvaaayaannnnnnce, Austrayaayaayyyliiiiiiiaaaaaa Fair-yair-yair-yair-yaaaaaiiiirrrrr.”🎶 Ugh. National Anthems are not power ballads! The powers-that-be then decided to have some rules about how the NA is performed at big, especially televised, events. No pop, rap, R&B, country, jazz, calypso etc., versions.

      Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:16 am

    The anthem the country deserves is right. We don’t deserve anything better

    Reply
  5. A Croatian says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I love her non-apology. She does not need to apologize, she just has to take the criticism like a professional, and she is doing that.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Eh I don’t dont think owes anyone an apology – her version was absolutely ridiculous (and hilarious) but not intentionally offensive. It is neither the first nor last misjudged attempt at the anthem.

    Frankly it gave me the laugh I needed last night. At the end of the day it’s a SONG. It’s ok.

    Reply
  7. Tanesha86 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Lord I still haven’t recovered from that performance. I’m a Fergie fan and now I find myself questioning her talent all together.

    Reply
  8. MVC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:25 am

    As a non american I just don’t get why sing the anthem at sport events 🤔

    That rendition was horrible tho.

    Reply
  9. Igotbiglipsandicannotlie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I don’t think she needs to apologize. She did it her way and that’s fine. We all got a good laugh out of it at the very least. I’m sure someone somewhere thoroughly enjoyed it.

    Reply
  10. Margo S. says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Yeah, don’t jazz up the national anthem. This makes me think she’s having a mental episode. Girl needs a doctor.

    Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:28 am

    We need a post on LeBron. The Fox News woman told him to shut up and dribble. He said he’s not going to shut up. The right are such hypocrites. Trump can say whatever he wants and be nasty,but we can’t talk about him.

    Reply
  12. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Maybe this was a hidden message to all the people contemplating doing crystal meth…

    Reply
  13. Neelyo says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Her rendition, while amusing, was no worse than some American Idol finalists would have done. No apology necessary.

    Singing now for the most part, is an endurance contest. She was loud and held notes for a really long time. That’s enough for most people.

    Reply
  14. Luna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:47 am

    She doesn’t need to apologize. It was bad, but she didn’t hurt anyone or make it FUBAR on purpose. She’s a person, who tried something new. It was awful, but no apology necessary.

    Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

    She tried. I’m just wondering what kind of people she surrounds herself with — do they all just kiss up to her? Someone could have told her during practice that her rendition doesn’t sound too good…

    Reply
    • Beatrice says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:53 am

      I agree. Don’t artists tape their rehearsals so they can critique themselves? She must be surrounded by sycophants and “yes” people sort of like the Emperor’s New Clothes. I can hear them now: “Oooooh Fergie, this is the greatest version of the National Anthem EVER!”

      Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:05 am

    She has nothing to apologize for. She clearly made people laugh. They were having a moment. It was funny, if unintended. Although this is probably never the time to stretch yourself artistically. Just sing it. Hit the notes, know the words.

    And what a nice ex-husband.

    Reply
  17. reverie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I can’t say I’ve ever heard that anthem sound good. It’s just awful. Plus it seems like it was meant to be sung by a crowd in the 1800′s. It’s just never going to translate into this amazing power ballad that modern Americans try to force it to be.

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I laughed so hard at this! The universe did as well. This morning when I opened YouTube, Maya Rudolph’s SNL anthem was suggested to me! SPOT ON!!

    Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Her bridge wanted to come down.

    Reply
  20. Pansy says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Nah, she doesn’t need to apologize. Her voice is amazing, she tried something and it didn’t work. Did my face look like the thinking emoji with the eyebrows and hand on the chin the whole time? Yes. Will I watch the video from above by Oliver McGee and die laughing 100 times today? Yes. But she wasn’t disrespectful.

    Reply
  21. Sarah76 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I’ve seen her live and she’s usually a powerful vocalist. She had a bad day. I think I like her more now. Lol

    Reply
  22. Bailie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:26 am

    It was a terrible rendition, second worst after Rosanne Barr, but she meant no disrespect.
    So no apology needed.
    Her face looks very scary, she is overdoing it big time.
    When women of certain age are trying this hard to look sexy, it’s really very desperate and sad.
    The open mouth thing, the ridiculous eyebrows and ugly, huge nails.
    Yikes.

    Reply
  23. Jenn says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:46 am

    HA. Her public statement is actually right in line with how I described her performance to my husband: “Oh ho ho, welp, Fergie decided to try out something new stylistically on the National Anthem, and it was kind of a dud.”

    I like her. And I didn’t hate what she was trying to do! She’s older and more established than a pop starlet, so “edgy jazz standard” is a totally doable career pivot. Maybe… maybe not for the National Anthem, but it’s a totally worthwhile experiment?? Chin up, Fergie

    Reply
  24. Ashby says:
    February 20, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I have no understanding why anybody would try to perform the national anthem in a sexy kind of way.
    Just know the words, hit the notes and dress without showing everything.
    Keep the over the top stuff for your concerts.
    And please, please stop messing with your face, you are starting to look like a wax figure!

    Reply
  25. KBeth says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I agree, she doesn’t owe anyone an apology.
    As terrible as her performance was she meant no disrespect. We have all heard the expression “know your audience”…..clearly she did not know her audience.

    Reply
    • Lisbon says:
      February 20, 2018 at 11:41 am

      @KBeth

      I don’t think it’s about knowing the audience.
      It’s a national anthem, just don’t try to re-invent the wheel. Know the words, hit the right notes, dress decent and that’s all!
      Why try to sexy up the national anthem, to what purpose?
      Does everything have to be sexed up?
      She should leave sexy for her concerts, her other performances and her own songs.

      Reply
  26. elle says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Josh Duhamel looks… different. I would not have known that was him.

    Fergie’s performance was fine to me. I was more embarrassed for the guy with his mouth hanging open – not in shock or awe, but just because he couldn’t be bothered to shut it – before he laughed.

    Reply
  27. minx says:
    February 20, 2018 at 11:53 am

    She sounded ridiculous but it was just a song. She shouldn’t have to defend her “patriotism.” These are such Trumpian claims.

    Reply
  28. Sam says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I think it was ridiculous. I don’t think she meant any harm, but to sex up a national anthem is just stupid and really not necessary. Just sing it right, remember the words, hit the proper notes and don’t dress over the top sexy. Really not rocket science, is it?

    Reply
  29. megan says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I disagree this was the anthem our nation deserved. Our country is so much greater than whoever happens to live in the White House.

    And i think it was super sweet of her ex to bring her flowers. :)

    Reply
  30. MP says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    The apology WAS good thinking. She changed the narrative from ‘Everyone is going to remember her embarrassing herself, she’s washed up and getting old’ (because women have a shelf life in media,) to ‘She doesn’t need to apologize. Ok making fun of her is getting kinda old.’ Making fun of someone that apologized isn’t as fun as roasting someone that is oblivious or doesn’t care.

    Reply
  31. Anna says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    At least she sang live unlike some people who couldn’t be bothered, basically lied and lip-synced to a pre-recorded track at the inauguration of the first Black President of the USA
    (don’t @ me)

    Reply
  32. starkiller says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    “She didn’t hump the flag” No, if she’d done that, she would have received a personal commendation from BLOTUS and an offer for her own program on Faux News.

    Reply
  33. Ozogirl says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    I don’t see why an apology is necessary. I don’t mind her trying something new, but Fergie sounded awful. Girlfriend cannot sing live and I think that’s why most were laughing. It’s like if Gwen Stefani tried to sing the anthem… You gotta know your vocal limitations and that’s a hard song to perform. It’s unbelievable that nobody told her that wouldn’t be a good idea during rehearsals… She needs a better team!

    Reply
  34. TeamAwesome says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I was happy to use this as an example in my Class Voice meeting this morning.
    Since she had a backing track that someone had to arrange and produce, it isn’t like she got up that morning and decided to do this style after going on a bender. There were many opportunities for someone to say “eh…maybe not”, and they didn’t.

    Reply

