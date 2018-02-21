Oscar Isaac explains why he married Elvira: ‘She’s Danish, she’s not a citizen…’

London photocall for 'Red Sparrow'

Oscar Isaac covers the latest issue of GQ Style, the Spring edition. The photos are really good – you can see the whole editorial here. I’ve covered Oscar’s interviews before, and let me just say… this is probably one of his best. He used to come across as a very careful guy, not wanting to say anything too personal, too offensive, too noteworthy. He wanted it to just be about his work, and while that’s all well and good, he sometimes seemed like a tightass? He just seems much looser and more relaxed in this piece. He even talks about his wife, Elvira Lind, their son, his mother’s passing and more. Some quotes:

Why he was drawn to ‘Annihilation’: “The very allegorical nature of sci-fi, and particularly with Annihilation, the idea that we self-destruct, we are doomed, and we do it to ourselves. That it’s actually in our genes to self-destruct. That’s the reason he did the whole movie. And I think, for me, I get very drawn to these characters…Because we’re all doomed. You and me and everybody.”

Why he decided to marry Elvira: “Tons of reasons. She’s Danish—she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out “Well, where are we going to be?” And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more. Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself becomes less important. But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom—seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well. And so my mom passed in February and we got married in March and our son was born in April.”

Why he doesn’t live in LA: “Well, theater was always super important. I always knew I wanted to do theater in New York. So L.A. wouldn’t have been an option because of that. I like L.A. But I don’t like myself in L.A. I just feel anxious when I’m there. And I just get annoyed with myself more. It’s not L.A., it’s me. There are definitely a lot of tempting things about it. It’s like the ring in Lord of the Rings—you put it on and you’re like, “Whaooo, no!”

He worked with Paul Haggis on Show Me a Hero & Haggis has been accused of abusing women: “It’s wild. I mean, who knows? It’s impossible to know. It’s what’s so strange about this moment—like, how do you make an informed enough of an opinion about things?

Whether he’s thinking about vetting his coworkers: “Yeah…I need to know way more about people. You want to have faith that there’s a system, a very fair and just system that will make sure this sh-t doesn’t happen, but that’s failed, clearly that’s broken down totally. So then what happens? It’s got to go to the streets, right? And that’s when there’s collateral damage. But that’s part of it, too. If you don’t have a system in place that people can have faith in, then you have to demand it, by any means necessary. That’s the only way to move forward.

Whether the Weinstein revelations made him rethink the industry: “No, because I wasn’t affected the way some people were—horribly affected by those f–king predators. I wasn’t a victim of that stuff. So as far as the way I interact with it, obviously I think there’s a reckoning that was going to happen and needed to happen. The chickens have come home to roost. And I don’t think it’s just something that’s going to die out. I think it’s a real thing that’s going to bring about change. I feel hopeful. It feels like sometimes the stuff that goes on in this particular industry would be illegal in any other one. It’s that weird art-commerce water—there’s something about that really murky place where you go to dinners and you have drinks…”

[From GQ]

At first I was feeling a bit miffed about how he kind of rolled through the Paul Haggis question, but then I remembered my own ambivalence about the Haggis stuff – women should be believed, absolutely, but there was a healthy dash of Scientology weirdness around it too. So I don’t really blame Oscar for not wanting to really go deep there. As for what he says about Weinstein and the broken system… he sounds like he has compassion for the victims and that he’s an ally for whatever needs to happen next.

I found the marrying-a-Danish-woman thing very interesting too – he seems to be saying that Elvira was the one who really didn’t care about marriage. But he wanted it, especially when she was pregnant and caring for his dying mother. I feel like crying a little bit. *sniff*

Los Angeles premiere of 'Annihilation'

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of GQ Style.

 

56 Responses to “Oscar Isaac explains why he married Elvira: ‘She’s Danish, she’s not a citizen…’”

  1. gabbie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:13 am

    that cover is horrendous.

    Reply
  2. Juliette says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:26 am

    That cover LOL I can’t stop laughing

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Hmmm, I like the cover. He’s hot!

    Reply
  4. SoulSPA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:36 am

    What’s the issue about his Danish wife not being a citizen? Citizen of what country? USA? Green cards are available for aliens in the USA. USA citizenship is not required to live in the USA. Or did he imply they got married for a visa/green card? Plus, Danmark is a better country to live in than USA.

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

      “Danmark is a better country to live in than USA. ” In every way except for if you want to do movies.

      Reply
    • AbbyRose says:
      February 21, 2018 at 7:58 am

      I think it was a subtle comment on the anti-immigration policies being pushed by the White House. Although Denmark is probably a country Turnip would approve us getting immigrants from.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:04 am

      Oscar Isaac is from Guatemala. He knows what it’s like being a non-citizen in the US.
      Green Cards can be lost. Green Card holders, under this ugly administration, have found themselves unable to re-enter the US for inane reasons. The Trump administration doesn’t like inmigrants.

      I don’t know what Elvira does for work, but I’m sure she has a work visa (needs sponsoring) which can also be lost. If she becomes a citizen, that’s for life and if something were to happen, they could be able to REMAIN TOGETHER, in the same country, as a unit. That’s what he meant. He didn’t just marry her because she’s an inmigrant, but he felt that he needed to make it “legal” in order to protect their family unit before their son, a US citizen, was born.

      This has nothing to do with Denmark being better or worse than the US.
      PS: Would it be that easy for Oscar Isaac, guatemalan and american, to reside and work in Denmark, and have equal standing in the courts of law as any other dane? No.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        February 21, 2018 at 10:18 am

        I wonder if being married would also be protective for him if they want to relocate to Denmark, permanently or temporarily. If Denmark allows dual citizenship, they had better make sure they fill out the paperwork for their child!

        And yes, this is a freaky time for people with American children who are not US citizens themselves. He’s right to be worried and to want to at least extend a bit of protection by marriage, even though it’s not absolute in the Trump Era.

    • BearcatLawyer says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

      Many people believe – INCORRECTLY – that being married to a US citizen and/or the parent of US citizen children will automatically prevent the noncitizen spouse from deportation. Having US citizen relatives is often a positive equity when one seeks a waiver or relief from deportation, but it does not guarantee the approval of any immigration status or benefit.

      While USCIS will recognize common law marriages in states that allow them, getting legally married is usually easier to prove. And marrying a US citizen is often the fastest and most efficient way of obtaining a green card.

      Reply
    • Tanya says:
      February 21, 2018 at 9:39 am

      I faced more overt racism and xenophobia in Denmark than anywhere else. Denmark may we great if you’re white or pass for white, but I would never raise my biracial children there.

      Reply
    • Meggles says:
      February 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

      I’m in Denmark right now! Beautiful! Wonderful to visit but not sure if I could live there (as a minority, albeit white-passing one).

      Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:39 am

    A beautiful reason to get married, imo. Love isn’t really enough because it does come and go but that commitment to be a unit is really important.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    That cover.

    I guess if the acting gig doesn’t work out, he can always fall back on being a mega church televangelist. He’s basically got his first promo shot right there.

    Reply
  7. Ava says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Danes do not like immigrants.

    Reply
    • The Original Mia says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:05 am

      True statement. I have a friend and she hates Muslims. I’ve had to ignore her emails about their evils and avoid talking with her about them. It’s the height of hypocrisy since she immigrated to the US and will die here.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        February 21, 2018 at 9:23 am

        I have a friend who got too comfortable talking trash about gay people and the started in a black people.

        And then I dropped her and never looked backed. Something like hating a entire group of people is not some minor thing I avoid talking to them about. They are horrible people. Period.

      • Eaststorm says:
        February 21, 2018 at 9:32 am

        As a child of immigrants who was born in Denmark. Danes have no problem showing their racism, islamophobia or xenophobia towards anyone.
        As a black woman being born in Denmark I can tell you for a fact the country is not “that” great. But yeah the free healthcare and free education is alright!

      • Julie says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:14 am

        @Tiffany “They are horrible people. Period.” Wow. As a Dane (currently living in the States) I cannot even begin to describe how much a statement like that both hurts and offends me. I am not sure whether you are American or not but if so I think you ought to take a long hard look at how your country is doing right now – and then just be fine with the rest of us labelling all of you “horrible people”.
        Denmark absolutely has its problems regarding racism and not knowing how to deal with immigration. It’s been (and still is) a long, hard struggle, and there are a lot of stupid people in my home country, as well as a ton of coldhearted, corrupt and hateful politicians.
        Does that make us all horrible? really? I am Danish. I am not a racist. Neither am I xenophobic or in any other way a person who hates or discriminates. Only towards hurtful and ignorant statements like yours.

      • Tiffany says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:25 am

        @Julie. I was not talking about Danes, I was talking about my former friend and how she was trash for talking trash about gay and black people. I did not avoid discussing it with her, I dropped her. Period.

        How you got to me saying Danes are horrible people is beyond me.

      • Julie says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:48 am

        @Tiffany I apologize if I misread your comment. It didn’t (and still doesn’t) seem clear to me that you weren’t making a generalization but apparently you weren’t and I do apologize for misunderstanding.
        I got exhausted reading the comments about how WE do not like immigrants and about how xenophobic WE are. I so thoroughly disagree with pretty much all the choices made by the Danish government at the moment and I’d just like to be kept out of the equation. It’s not me. Just like my American friends are not the Confederate flags I see all the time down here in the South where I live, and they’re not Trump and they’re not gun lovers. I get so fed up with the generalizations.
        But, obviously, your post wasn’t one of them and I am sorry for jumping to conclusions.

      • SoulSPA says:
        February 21, 2018 at 2:39 pm

        I’ve been subjected to “light” xenophobia in all foreign countries I’ve lived in, for a reason or another. I emphasize with *everyone* who’s suffered from it. But please, let us not paint everyone with the same brush.

    • H says:
      February 21, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Danmark have some of the strictest immigration laws in the EU. I looked into trying to retire there and it’s not happening. So I’ve moved on to Portugal and Italy, which are much more friendly to American ex-pats.

      Reply
      • Julie says:
        February 21, 2018 at 11:58 am

        Lemme tell you, as a Dane, being allowed to live and work and create jobs in the States ain’t no picnic either. 😁
        But yes, you’re right. Denmark is crazy strict when it comes to letting other nationalities into our precious little haven. 🙄 It’s ridiculous. They even made it nearly impossible for a Dane to bring a spouse of any other nationality back to live with him/her in his/her home country. SMH.

      • SilverUnicorn says:
        February 21, 2018 at 12:19 pm

        I’d choose Portugal as it seems Italy will elect a far right coalition in 2 weeks and they are very anti immigrant.
        Not sure where did you get Italy is friendly for American expats as there’s always been a widespread anti-american feeling (I’m Italian).

      • AnneC says:
        February 21, 2018 at 3:46 pm

        I think you picked wisely weather wise also. Love visiting Copenhagen and Stockholm, but always happy to get back to California and sunny weather.

  8. smcollins says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Like a lot of you I’m not crazy about the cover photo. At all. The photos inside are much, much better. I really enjoyed this interview and his comments about watching a pregnant Elvira caring for his ill mother making him realize that he wanted to be with her for the rest of his life definitely brought a tear to my eye. I fell in love a little bit more.

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    February 21, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I’m going to be a cynic* and say “well done, Oscar, for marrying her before your son was born in US territory while she is not a citizen” because when people have children with foreigners and there is no marriage, custody battles get crazy ugly with the mother or father unable to stay in the country, wanting to get the kids to live abroad, etc. Look at what Gabriel Aubrey had to go through to stop Halle Berry from moving to France with now her ex husband and taking their daughter with her.

    He asserted his parental rights and hopefully Elvira will become a US citizen.

    * I do believe love and wanting a family are important, too. I’m just in a very pragmatic mood today.

    EDIT: she can be deported at any stage, and if that were to happen, Oscar and their son would have to move abroad in order to remain together. She can now receive a GC and citizenship faster because she’s legally married to a citizen.

    Reply
  10. Alexis says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:27 am

    “But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom—seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever.”

    That is really beautiful.

    Reply
  11. DiligentDiva says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Where can I get a man like this? Lol. But Oscar is so sweet with Elvira, and I understand why they didn’t get married for so long. Some people get so hung over marriage, but really he was always very committed to her. It’s not like he was running around on her for a decaded or something.
    I don’t think it changes much when you get married after being in a committed relationship for so long.

    Reply
  12. Penfold says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:55 am

    He really loved his mother. He and Elvira named their baby Eugene after his mom, Eugenia. Aww.

    Reply
  13. HelloSunshine says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:21 am

    His wife sounds like a wonderful women and he’s seems like a wonderful human being too. I get the feeling that he was the one that wanted marriage. There are a lot of benefits to it in the US, including immigration, although I don’t think that’s as straight forward as people think. She’s Danish though, so I don’t think she’s high up on this evil administration’s priority list

    Reply
  14. INeedANap says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I really love what he says about collateral damage. He could have gone into “BUT WHAT ABOUT THE MENZ” false accusation territory, but I think what he’s saying is that if there is no system of justice in place, people will take justice where they can and it is morally correct for them to do so, that this is part of the process for fixing the system.

    He sounds like he’s coming from a nuanced and sympathetic place. Good on him.

    Reply
  15. manda says:
    February 21, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I 100 percent thought you meant Elvira the queen of the night or whatever–the buxom b-movie hostess? Perhaps I’m too old for this group?

    Reply
  16. Frosty says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Call me a cynic, but marrying a Dane makes it easier for him to expatriate. (not that I blame him)

    Reply
  17. Hollz says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Is he American? Everything I see shows him as Guatemalan (except wikipedia which says Guatemalan-American, but doesn’t source that)

    Reply
  18. Big Bertha says:
    February 21, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I came here for Issac. He is so goddamn hot. And a feminist.

    Reply

