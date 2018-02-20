“Robert Mueller indicted someone else, a lawyer connected to Paul Manafort” links

Bob Mueller indicted Alexa Van der Zwaan for lying to the FBI, which is all connected to Rick Gates & Paul Manafort and many other things. [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup are coupled-up, so no, she’s not doing anything with Justin “Edgy Hipster Artist” Theroux. [LaineyGossip]
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole are possibly over. [Dlisted]
Here’s a reminder that Russia is still very homophobic. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lawrence didn’t offend Joanna Lumley, for the love of God. [Wonderwall]
New redhead Julianne Hough climbs some trees. [JustJared]
This was really, really funny. [Seriously OMG WTF]
It really feels like vintage Versace is having a moment in 2018. [GoFugYourself]
Happy Days!
Alfa bank. DeVos family company Spectrum. Trump servers. Mueller is a genius!
Yes you are correct! These guys are so $#@%!@. Look up “Nothing beyond our reach”. It had a lot of attention at the time because the logo is an octopus enveloping the globe. We spend trillions on defense and as much as we don’t like them watching everything we do at times like this I am grateful!
a 70-something republican law enforcement agent is the opposite of my type but…come here zaddy
YES. This morning I was all “why, hellllooo, sailor” as I was looking at photos of Mueller. ZADDY!
I agree with y’all, but what does Zaddy mean?
According to my quick Google search, a zaddy is “a guy who’s attractive and fashionable, with swag and sex appeal.”
Take one for the team Lizzie. Anything to get trump out, lol
when you want the d so much from sugar daddy you need to take it the next level
Like a barn door, hermana, like a barn door.
Sure, ok, he’s not my type but he get a second look and an impassioned “ay, papi” from me for his brains, ferocity, and focus. Plus, he is the hero who is going to save this country so that is certainly thrilling in and of itself.
Mueller has been brilliant in the way he is rolling this out. He is circling around, getting indictments and pleas.
Please let an indictment come down for Kushner next, or very very soon! Please! I think Trump will be toast after that because that little weasel Jared will sing like a bird to save his own skin, or at the very least to reduce his punishment. C’mon Bob, I have faith in you!
I am living for the day it’s Kushner. Trump will have a meltdown. And Ivanka’s huge White House power couple dream is done.
I’m living for the day it’s Ivanka. She’ll assess who is most valuable to her & rat on everyone else. If it comes down to saving daddy or saving herself, bye bye, Daddy.
I’d like to see one for that idiot Jr. too!
Hear hear! Can’t stand Jr.
I’m for charging anyone in that family, from the Jr’s equally dim brother (who fronts that “foundation”), to Darling Daughter. And if statue wife is here illegally, send her (and her folks) packing.
It’s going to be the money trail…and Bobby is clearly on it.
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Beginning to hate trump jr more than the dotard. What a weasel. Hoping he’ll be indicted before this is all over or at least NY attorney general brings money laundering charges against whole family. State charges can’t be pardoned by trump or pence if trump resigns.
Mueller is pretty brilliant. This game he and his team are playing is fascinating. A Tuesday indictment is surprising. Wonder if it means he is speeding up and a lot of the picture is clear now.
One of the purported white house twitterers claims things will be picking up speed now. Donald’s twitter rants are getting more desperate and personal, so one assumes that has a degree of accuracy.
