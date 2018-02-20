“Robert Mueller indicted someone else, a lawyer connected to Paul Manafort” links
  • February 20, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Bob Mueller indicted Alexa Van der Zwaan for lying to the FBI, which is all connected to Rick Gates & Paul Manafort and many other things. [Pajiba]
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup are coupled-up, so no, she’s not doing anything with Justin “Edgy Hipster Artist” Theroux. [LaineyGossip]
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole are possibly over. [Dlisted]
Here’s a reminder that Russia is still very homophobic. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lawrence didn’t offend Joanna Lumley, for the love of God. [Wonderwall]
New redhead Julianne Hough climbs some trees. [JustJared]
This was really, really funny. [Seriously OMG WTF]
It really feels like vintage Versace is having a moment in 2018. [GoFugYourself]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to ““Robert Mueller indicted someone else, a lawyer connected to Paul Manafort” links”

  1. Astrid says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Happy Days!

    Reply
  2. adastraperaspera says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Alfa bank. DeVos family company Spectrum. Trump servers. Mueller is a genius!

    Reply
    • Saras says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Yes you are correct! These guys are so $#@%!@. Look up “Nothing beyond our reach”. It had a lot of attention at the time because the logo is an octopus enveloping the globe. We spend trillions on defense and as much as we don’t like them watching everything we do at times like this I am grateful!

      Reply
  3. Lizzie says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    a 70-something republican law enforcement agent is the opposite of my type but…come here zaddy

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Mueller has been brilliant in the way he is rolling this out. He is circling around, getting indictments and pleas.

    Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Please let an indictment come down for Kushner next, or very very soon! Please! I think Trump will be toast after that because that little weasel Jared will sing like a bird to save his own skin, or at the very least to reduce his punishment. C’mon Bob, I have faith in you!

    Reply
  6. Lama Bean says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Mueller is pretty brilliant. This game he and his team are playing is fascinating. A Tuesday indictment is surprising. Wonder if it means he is speeding up and a lot of the picture is clear now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment