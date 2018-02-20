“Robert Mueller indicted someone else, a lawyer connected to Paul Manafort” links

Embed from Getty Images

Bob Mueller indicted Alexa Van der Zwaan for lying to the FBI, which is all connected to Rick Gates & Paul Manafort and many other things. [Pajiba]

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup are coupled-up, so no, she’s not doing anything with Justin “Edgy Hipster Artist” Theroux. [LaineyGossip]

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole are possibly over. [Dlisted]

Here’s a reminder that Russia is still very homophobic. [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t offend Joanna Lumley, for the love of God. [Wonderwall]

New redhead Julianne Hough climbs some trees. [JustJared]

This was really, really funny. [Seriously OMG WTF]

It really feels like vintage Versace is having a moment in 2018. [GoFugYourself]

Embed from Getty Images