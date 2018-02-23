Lorde is really tired of people giving her unwanted ‘advice’ about her acne

Lorde is only 21 years old. She’s been famous since she was 16. Those are some difficult years to find fame and have the global spotlight beating down on you and your every move. I think Lorde has turned out well, all things considered. But the ages of 16 to 21 are still difficult, for every single person. Your body is still changing, your hormones are going crazy, your weight is likely fluctuating, you probably aren’t getting enough sleep and when you’re that age, you think you’re invincible so you eat bad food and party all the time. I’m not saying Lorde is messy, I’m saying that she’s probably a pretty normal teenager/young adult like this, and all of it has been playing havoc on her skin. Lorde posted this Instagram Story this week as she was undergoing an acne light treatment:

In the video, she tried to break down some of her acne frustrations, and how she’s sick of everyone chiming in with what she needs to do differently:

“For real though, acne sucks. You know what also sucks? When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturizing!’” She continued on with a litany of all the other unsolicited advice she’s received, finishing off by saying her least favorite one of all is the assumption that she’s “just dirty.” Lorde’s parting words for those also struggling? “For everyone out there who’s got bad skin — and actual bad skin, not just the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain,” she said in her Instagram story. “We’ll get there; we will. I promise.”

[From THR]

Sometimes it’s genetic, sometimes it’s hormones, and sometimes it’s a combination of a million other things – diet, soap, stress, lack of sleep, age and more. Lorde travels the world as a pop star and she’s had a crazy schedule for years. That’s stress, lack of sleep, not drinking enough water, possibly poor diet AND wearing makeup to cover up the acne. It’s a neverending cycle – I would break out and try to cover it with makeup, and the makeup would make me break out even more. My skin cleared up so much when A) I got into my 20s, B) I got more sleep, C) I stopped wearing makeup, and D) I began to drink a lot of water every day. But I get why all of this is offensive to Lorde: she’s clearly saying that she’s tired of people offering up advice. I’m sorry, Ella! Just know that your skin probably will improve on its own in your 20s. (Of course, I’m well into my 30s and I still get breakouts on jawline, which pisses me off so much.)