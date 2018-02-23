Oprah on Trump calling her insecure: ‘I just thought, what?’

The other day, my son asked if I had heard something that #45 had said – I honestly don’t remember what. I replied, “But does anyone even listen to him anymore?” It stopped me short: me, a registered and conscientious voter, just asked my 12-year old son if he actually listened to the leader of our country. However, that is exactly how I felt when I read his absurd tweet about Oprah Winfrey. Last Sunday, Oprah asked a group of both pro and anti #45 voters on 60 Minutes how they felt about their vote today. Here was #45′s response:

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

When I read #45′s tweets, I have one of two reactions, an eye roll or temporary rage-induced blindness. His Oprah tweet got the eye roll. I wasn’t always an Oprah fan (I am now) but I have never thought she was insecure. Oprah was on Ellen DeGeneres’ show yesterday. Ellen and Oprah have been friends for a long time. Ellen was so pissed about #45′s tweet, she devoted her monologue to it. So she asked Oprah what her reaction was and in my opinion, Oprah could not have given a better answer.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed how she felt about Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing her 60 Minutes segment on his presidency, even calling her “very insecure.” “I woke up and I just thought,” Winfrey says as she raises her hands in the air and shrugs. “I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?’” After reading Trump’s tweet, Winfrey, in fact, double-checked her 60 Minutes segment to see if his remark had any validity. “What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that, that could be true,” she admits to DeGeneres who asks if she agreed with Trump’s “slanted or biased” claims. Oprah clarifies: “I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”

[From People]

Initially, my favorite part was her shrug because it was my response as well. He’s been threatened by Oprah the minute the first person muttered she should run for president (she won’t). His ego couldn’t handle it even if she couldn’t beat him (she absolutely could.) But since listening to the full interview, I respect that she went back and double-checked her work to see if his (asinine) claims had any validity. That’s a professional who refuses to shut out the other side. I think Oprah knows her role in the election is as important as any candidate. The country is looking to her to serve as a trail guide through the next campaign. I believe she knows how much power she wields and I really respect the fact that her first course of action is to promote introspection over hate. I stand behind my wish that Oprah not run for president in the next election but that does not mean I don’t want her fully involved.