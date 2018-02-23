Oprah on Trump calling her insecure: ‘I just thought, what?’

The other day, my son asked if I had heard something that #45 had said – I honestly don’t remember what. I replied, “But does anyone even listen to him anymore?” It stopped me short: me, a registered and conscientious voter, just asked my 12-year old son if he actually listened to the leader of our country. However, that is exactly how I felt when I read his absurd tweet about Oprah Winfrey. Last Sunday, Oprah asked a group of both pro and anti #45 voters on 60 Minutes how they felt about their vote today. Here was #45′s response:
Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018
When I read #45′s tweets, I have one of two reactions, an eye roll or temporary rage-induced blindness. His Oprah tweet got the eye roll. I wasn’t always an Oprah fan (I am now) but I have never thought she was insecure. Oprah was on Ellen DeGeneres’ show yesterday. Ellen and Oprah have been friends for a long time. Ellen was so pissed about #45′s tweet, she devoted her monologue to it. So she asked Oprah what her reaction was and in my opinion, Oprah could not have given a better answer.
Oprah Winfrey has revealed how she felt about Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing her 60 Minutes segment on his presidency, even calling her “very insecure.”
“I woke up and I just thought,” Winfrey says as she raises her hands in the air and shrugs. “I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, ‘What?’”
After reading Trump’s tweet, Winfrey, in fact, double-checked her 60 Minutes segment to see if his remark had any validity.
“What I actually really did was I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that, that could be true,” she admits to DeGeneres who asks if she agreed with Trump’s “slanted or biased” claims.
Oprah clarifies: “I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do 60 Minutes, you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique. So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”
Initially, my favorite part was her shrug because it was my response as well. He’s been threatened by Oprah the minute the first person muttered she should run for president (she won’t). His ego couldn’t handle it even if she couldn’t beat him (she absolutely could.) But since listening to the full interview, I respect that she went back and double-checked her work to see if his (asinine) claims had any validity. That’s a professional who refuses to shut out the other side. I think Oprah knows her role in the election is as important as any candidate. The country is looking to her to serve as a trail guide through the next campaign. I believe she knows how much power she wields and I really respect the fact that her first course of action is to promote introspection over hate. I stand behind my wish that Oprah not run for president in the next election but that does not mean I don’t want her fully involved.
Oprah (@Oprah) Basically Becomes a Human Emoji in Response to Trump's (@realDonaldTrump) 'Hate-Tweet' About Her (Video)
CC: @TheEllenShow#Ellen #Oprah #60Minutes https://t.co/3VATavIZJN pic.twitter.com/yLH4xJEC4a
— TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 22, 2018
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Twitter
Trump must have brought out his Children’s Webster’s Dictionary in large print to write that tweet. Insecure is a big word for him. He must feel like such a big boy now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you know, he already knows the biggest, best words out there?!?!? He doesn’t need a dictionary. His vocabulary is huuuuge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuuuuuge Lola, yuuuge!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*slaps self on forehead*
Of course! How could I forget?!?! 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That 60 minutes interview was bonkers. Not on her part, but Trump supporters are crazy. I think it was meant to humanize them, but I’m beyond that at this point. I don’t care if someone is conservative, but if they’re a Trump supporter then I assume the elevator isn’t going to the top floor. A woman said she felt “safe” again and when pressed for an example she said it’s because she can say “Merry Christmas.” I just have yet to meet, read, or hear a Trump supporter that I can take seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. If you are still a trump supporter, I can’t take you seriously at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch it but the very few people I know who admit to supporting Trump are so venomous and defensive and prone to believing the conspiracy theories. I don’t know how people can go though life so angry like that. I listened to a great Pod Save America this week about how the Russians absolutely caught us off guard with their propaganda game and the main reason is because so many people get their news from Facebook and don’t bother to check credible sources. It’s just so depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom- not only do they not check their facts but when confronted with facts, they don’t care.. They dismiss them as conspiracy or just say they don’t matter. Example- I point out to a Trumpster that a fake Nancy Pelosi tweet is fake. I use snopes to disprove. Trumpster says Snopes is liberal and biased. I point out that the fake tweet had a “created by tweeterino” stamp, which was what the biased snopes used to prove the fakeness of the tweet. I explain said stamp is not liberal bias but factual evidence the tweet isn’t real. Trumpeter then proclaims that it “doesn’t matter” that the tweet is fake because”it sounds like something she’d say anyway.”
WTF do you do against such truth resistant logic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel – so with you on the fact that they cannot handle it when you confront them with facts. Have tried to discuss topics with several of my brother’s friends (he really likes calling them out on their BS) and the minute I present facts they either don’t respond or they say something even dumber or they ignore me because I’m female and a strong female at that. Also the other day on a thread someone was putting Snopes down saying they weren’t reliable. Love tearing them down with facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
their “debate” goes like this:
1 – False claim
2 – Denial when challenged
3 – Rage when give proof they’re wrong, more denial
4 – HILLARY BENGHAZI EMAILS!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, the same thing happened with a Trump supporting former classmate on FB. He posted the garbage about David Hogg being a crisis actor and when a couple people called him out on it his response was “well his dad was an FBI agent with clearly a liberal agenda who is coaching his kid, it makes me sick to look at him, etc etc.” No acknowledgement that he had posted totally false info and zero compassion for the event or for the grieving students, just immediate suspicion and deflection.
I honestly don’t know how to talk to those people. They are the proverbial “basket of deplorables” who will never, ever get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe we call that “economic anxiety.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HH- yeah, love that word too — “economic anxiety” of people making three times as much as anybody else in my family ever made in recent times and twice as much as I ever made at the peak of the market for my services, before the recession and when people actually paid for me to work overtime and rush.
The lower income people actually voted more for Hillary than Trump. His supporters are mostly comfortable financially. Exceptions are people like the coal miners who bought his crap about coal coming back. Hillary told them the truth, wanted to invest in retraining and new industries, they didn’t like it, so they voted for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could you not take the people who are calling the victims of the Parkland shooting crisis actors? I mean, obviously these people are incredibly astute…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hector projector strikes again. If the worst thing you can say about Oprah is that she is insecure, then Oprah has absolutely nothing to worry about.
This bum ass bitch is scared and lashing out at everyone. Mueller is inching closer and closer to him and he just cannot take it. I think Mueller is releasing all this information now on purpose just to get to Dump and anyone else who worked with the Dump administration.
The ides of March is coming up soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Hector Projector”? This is brilliant and I am gonna steal that!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why dont people want her to run?
She spent 25 years of her life meeting and talking to people from every part of the US about their biggest challenges and best victories. She has a proven track record of not just compassion but smart compassion that invests in future generations and puts money into sustainable community driven ideas. She has shown us that she knows how to search for middle ground even with the scummiest of people but that she also knows when to walk away. She is an avid reader who intentionally seeks out people who challenge her and the orthodoxy. She understands the value of wise counsel and is known to seek out her predecessors for advice. She can fund a campaign without lobby money.
And if Hillarys problem was that she was a career politician who had to do some shady things to rise, Oprah doesnt bring that baggage.
Why shouldnt she atleast run for the primary?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not qualified to be POTUS. Sorry. Hillary knew how to run a government. She knew foreign policy extremely well as our SOS, working in the Senate, working closely with her husband when he was governor, working on programs like universal health care. She lived in the White House for eight years and was her husband’s sounding board. She could run our country. She had relationships with general, senators, congressmen, world leaders.
This is a serious job and no one really knows how hard it is until they are in. I don’t want some novice in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither is the Orange Menace, and yet here we are. She would be better at it than him. But you are right, I would rather see someone in that position, that actually knows what they are doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Hilary would have made an excellent president. But Oprah would be very different from Trump. She will not, and has never, surrounded herself with yes-men. She famously signed every one of her checks because she wanted to know where her money was going. She would surround herself with a diverse group of people who are excellent in their fields. She’s all about accountability, and wouldn’t be off watching TV and eating greasy burgers while a group of incompetent morons ran the country. She’s also not a dotard with a low IQ, and an inability to read more than a sentence unless her name is printed in bold caps and high lighted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Krill. You are wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she also promoted Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And GW Bush promoted the Iraq war.
Which is worse?
But seriously, Oprah isn’t perfect. So what. She would ANNIHILATE Trump in an election and yes, I would absolutely consider voting for her if she ran (she won’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having perspective doesn’t necessarily translate to good governing skill. I mean, if she ran and was the only option against Donald Trump, I’d vote for her, but I’m not jumping on board the idea that celebrities should be in power. Charisma can be very deceptive. We’ve already had Reagan and Trump show us just how poorly inexperience and bluster lends itself to the office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t want her to run because I want her to enjoy her money and her fame and have a nice relaxing finale to her life (“finale” I know she has a few decades left, hopefully!)
I think people who say “trump has shown us you need experience” or “we don’t need another reality star” are doing Oprah a huge disservice. She is not on the same level as Trump, not at all. I do want something with actual governing experience in the WH, but lets not act like electing Oprah is the same as electing Trump. It’s not. First – she would actually READ the presidential daily briefing, she would surround herself with intelligent, educated and experienced advisors, she would listen to all sides, she wouldn’t tweet angrily at 3 am as a federal investigation into her campaign was underway, she wouldn’t allow corruption to run rampant through her white house and cabinet, she wouldn’t be blatantly profiting off the presidency, etc.
she brings a lot to the table, minus political experience. People need to pipe down with the “she isn’t qualified!!!!” mantra. I would say she is probably more qualified than GWB, than Trump, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she had held a position in government before running for president then I would be more willing for her to run. As Trump has learned (maybe, certainly has failed at) there is a steeper learning curve for someone who has no political experience than one who does. While Oprah has run companies (and how much hands on she is I have no idea), it is not the same as running the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That and someone successful in business is more single mindedly focused on profit and making themselves and their investors richer. We need a public servant who has spent years working in government looking at the bigger picture and how they could help to make things better for all not some. Also, this is a woman who brought Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil onto our screens and gave them initial credibility. Her picker isn’t perfect. Also also, a good speech does not a leader make.
ETA: If it came down to her vs trump in the next election I would obviously vote for her. I just want them to find someone qualified instead is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It shows what a nut he is. It was mostly the group that talked, not Oprah. She asked some questions and then the voters, who had kept in touch via a private Facebook chat, debated with each other about. And the Republican voters got so much time to talk. Actually, it felt like they got more airtime than the Democrat voters did.
And he’s still not happy? WTF? That shows what a think-skinned, idiotic POS he is. He can’t even handle hearing a question from Oprah that is the least bit critical of him, in which his supporters had time to defend him, or not, which they usually did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A strong, beautiful, independent and woman – of course Trump and Co feels threatened by her and attacks her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is actually a billionaire. She has a head full of hair. She polls higher than 37%. She never declared bankruptcy. Lots of reasons for him to envy her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She has a head full of hair” made me snort laugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s threatened by her because she is richer than him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she didn’t inherit her money…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and smarter.
add the facts that she’s A) a woman and B) a BLACK woman…well, it’s no wonder a racist misogynist would be threatened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she shrugged it off but not before she went back and double checked her work. That’s the power that Trump’s gaslighting has. He’s the pinnacle of insecurity and ignorance and incompetence and amorality yet the hold he has over people is infuriatingly strong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree Trump made Oprah insecure. She never took it seriously. But his comment could have blown up by Fox news and conspiracy theorists. Nothing wrong with standing by your work. Besides I rewatched part of the segment because I had no idea what he meant either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know it bugs the orange cheeto that oprah gives ZERO f#$% what he thinks. He can bluster all he wants….She doesn’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two things:
1. Notice Trump had to brag that he knows Oprah well. He really does want to be loved by celebrities. And he really does want to seem well-connected AND popular. Talk about insecure.
2. Notice Trump’s very particular vocabulary. Words like “exposed and defeated” show How he thinks about politics. To him it’s a game to win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
everything is a game to him. that’s why he divides people in two groups: winners and “losers” as he calls everyone who disagrees with him.
and totally agree about the desire to be loved by the celebrity crowd. he may malign the “Hollywood liberals” to his base, but he wants it so bad. he’ll take any celeb he can get, which is why he hangs with Ted “I pooped my pants to get out of the draft” Nugent and that HUGE WINNER, Chachi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter what he says or tweets, although it’s often bedrock-level scum talk, there’s no denying he’s a scared orangutan.
Mueller is rolling out the hits!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eric- yep! Cheeto Bandito is running scared. Hence him deflecting by attacking El Salvador and Mexico on twitter this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday was such a bad news day, for me at least, with all the NRA people being assh@les, Trump saying they are good people, then Trump having a confab with the governors of all the states and bringing up the wall and how it needs to be built – just couldn’t. Of course the governor from my state didn’t attend because he was just indicted for distribution/blackmail using a semi-nude, nude photo of the woman he had an affair with. The comments from the pro-Trumpers on the thread was disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA that yesterday’s news marked one of the lowest points in this administration, which is saying a helluva lot.
It’s like, every day I have to remind myself this is real. These people are decimating our country and we are powerless until the midterm elections.
It is SO painful to watch Obama’s legacy get flushed down the toilet. I’m an Obama apologist–despite his flaws, I adored him–yet I still feel like I didn’t appreciate enough all the hard work he did. He was such a gracious and thoughtful man…
Sigh.
How far we have fallen…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
when can we vote next? how can I re-register to my new address since i moved?anyone know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mela, look up your state’s web site (a real one with ‘.gov’, not any fake/erroneous information site). There should be information and links to your local election office and what to do.
Great that you’re thinking ahead and will hopefully be ready for voting in November!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to stop looking at the news (I don’t watch it on tv just look at different websites on line so that I get a variety and to see if everyone is putting out the same story) yesterday. Today is not adding up much better. To lighten the mood, went to lunch with my daughter and my 5 yr old granddaughter (she’s a hoot!).
Conversation by my granddaugter: Kristin (my daughter) do you know that in the summer when we swim the boys think I pee in the pool. But it’s not pee, it’s just water dripping!
I have the most random conversations with her, especially on the way home from preschool – one day it was about who farts at school and if they do it quietly or not.
Hope all have a good weekend!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent choice for thumbnail picture 👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump made a big mistake slamming Oprah. People actually know her and like her. She’s been on tv for ages, interviewing people of very different views and giving them all a fair hearing. They know she’s not unfair.
That kind of thing can call into question what Trump says about other individuals that they don’t know, even if they have been neutral or supportive of him. If he can lie or be grossly mistaken about Oprah – who else is he lying or being grossly mistaken about?
I don’t want Oprah to be President because she can do so much more good outside the Presidency. But she is smart and well prepared and chooses good advisers and actually listens to people. There is no question that she would be a good President if she decided to run. It just seems like a waste of her many other talents and resources.
She would also have the same problem as Trump – needing to divest of her business empire to avoid conflicts. Of course, she’s actually honest. But still, nobody should really run for President when it’s virtually impossible to disentangle business interests like that, meaning any really rich person is likely to be a bad choice unless their businesses are very narrow or based on their own personal skills and ability to provide services. It’s just too messy even if they aren’t trying to profit off the Presidency like Trump & Family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse