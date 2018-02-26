Jennifer Aniston’s ‘strategy’ was to give Justin ‘as much space as he needed’

For the love of God. I had fun gossiping about the Justin Theroux-Jennifer Aniston split for the first full week, but at this point, the stories are getting repetitive and I keep waiting for the other shoe (the mistress shoe) to drop. It just feels like… there’s something else. So far no one is running to People Magazine to give a name and say explicitly that this is the other woman, but I feel like it’s coming at some point. Until then, we’re just stuck in the same cycle where the magazines are just beating the dead horse of this never-even-should-have-happened marriage. Seriously, they were never going to work. They had significant problems before the wedding even happened.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux gamely gushed about their love for one another in one interview after the next during their marriage. But behind the scenes, it was a different story. “Jen knew Justin wasn’t happy and gave him as much space as he needed,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. For a time, her strategy seemed to work. “But it became clear they weren’t meant to be married,” says the source. Secure in their love, Aniston, 49, encouraged Theroux to embrace his love of New York City, telling him to “spend as much time as he wanted in the city,” says the insider — and the Leftovers alum did just that. For much of their marriage, Theroux lived in the bachelor pad he never sold in downtown Manhattan. The Friends alum found the alone time beneficial. “She’s happy to be at home with her routine, doing her yoga, eating healthy meals and getting a facial or massage,” says the insider. “At heart, she’s a California girl. NYC just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen.” Her husband’s hobbies weren’t for her either: “She doesn’t want to get on the back of a motorcycle or go to a tattoo shop,” notes the insider. While the distance was fine for Aniston, absence did not make Theroux’s heart grow fonder. Notes the insider: “He found he was just happier living on his own in New York without her.” When he was in her Hollywood circles, the 46-year-old often felt out of his element. By the end, “even when Justin was in L.A. staying with Jen,” recounts the insider, “he would spend most of the time in the guest house” behind the Bel Air mansion. There, the writer “would play music and hang out,” says the insider. In the final months of the marriage, Theroux even slept in that bungalow: “He just felt more comfortable there than in the main house with Jen.” Aniston and Theroux even tried marriage counseling. “They had been in couples counseling long before they married,” a source previously told Us. “They tried to work through issues relating to their very different lifestyles, communication and, of course, the New York City vs. Los Angeles living arrangement.”

[From Us Weekly]

How many red flags was she willing to overlook? He never sold his bachelor pad, and spent most of his time there. He insisted on spending as much time in New York, knowing that she preferred LA. They were in therapy before they even got married. He wanted motorcycles and tattoo shops and a collection of human teeth. She wanted yoga and beauty products. And on and on. They were never meant to be.

Oh, and you know how Justin’s New York neighbor absolutely hates him and they’re engaged in some kind of lawsuit? Well, the neighbor has spoken. The neighbor is Norman Resnicow, and Norman told TMZ that he feels sorry for Jennifer because Justin “made her live in a sh-thole apartment she hated from the get-go” and that Justin tried to “force” Jen to like his bachelor pad and then Justin “bailed” on Jennifer because she hated it. Norman says Justin’s a bad egg and he added this postscript: “Hey, I’m the guy he asked to help ease moving of his previous girlfriend out of the building.” Poor Heidi.