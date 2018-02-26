Jennifer Aniston’s ‘strategy’ was to give Justin ‘as much space as he needed’

For the love of God. I had fun gossiping about the Justin Theroux-Jennifer Aniston split for the first full week, but at this point, the stories are getting repetitive and I keep waiting for the other shoe (the mistress shoe) to drop. It just feels like… there’s something else. So far no one is running to People Magazine to give a name and say explicitly that this is the other woman, but I feel like it’s coming at some point. Until then, we’re just stuck in the same cycle where the magazines are just beating the dead horse of this never-even-should-have-happened marriage. Seriously, they were never going to work. They had significant problems before the wedding even happened.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux gamely gushed about their love for one another in one interview after the next during their marriage. But behind the scenes, it was a different story.
“Jen knew Justin wasn’t happy and gave him as much space as he needed,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. For a time, her strategy seemed to work. “But it became clear they weren’t meant to be married,” says the source. Secure in their love, Aniston, 49, encouraged Theroux to embrace his love of New York City, telling him to “spend as much time as he wanted in the city,” says the insider — and the Leftovers alum did just that. For much of their marriage, Theroux lived in the bachelor pad he never sold in downtown Manhattan.
The Friends alum found the alone time beneficial. “She’s happy to be at home with her routine, doing her yoga, eating healthy meals and getting a facial or massage,” says the insider. “At heart, she’s a California girl. NYC just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen.” Her husband’s hobbies weren’t for her either: “She doesn’t want to get on the back of a motorcycle or go to a tattoo shop,” notes the insider. While the distance was fine for Aniston, absence did not make Theroux’s heart grow fonder. Notes the insider: “He found he was just happier living on his own in New York without her.”
When he was in her Hollywood circles, the 46-year-old often felt out of his element. By the end, “even when Justin was in L.A. staying with Jen,” recounts the insider, “he would spend most of the time in the guest house” behind the Bel Air mansion. There, the writer “would play music and hang out,” says the insider. In the final months of the marriage, Theroux even slept in that bungalow: “He just felt more comfortable there than in the main house with Jen.”
Aniston and Theroux even tried marriage counseling. “They had been in couples counseling long before they married,” a source previously told Us. “They tried to work through issues relating to their very different lifestyles, communication and, of course, the New York City vs. Los Angeles living arrangement.”
How many red flags was she willing to overlook? He never sold his bachelor pad, and spent most of his time there. He insisted on spending as much time in New York, knowing that she preferred LA. They were in therapy before they even got married. He wanted motorcycles and tattoo shops and a collection of human teeth. She wanted yoga and beauty products. And on and on. They were never meant to be.
Oh, and you know how Justin’s New York neighbor absolutely hates him and they’re engaged in some kind of lawsuit? Well, the neighbor has spoken. The neighbor is Norman Resnicow, and Norman told TMZ that he feels sorry for Jennifer because Justin “made her live in a sh-thole apartment she hated from the get-go” and that Justin tried to “force” Jen to like his bachelor pad and then Justin “bailed” on Jennifer because she hated it. Norman says Justin’s a bad egg and he added this postscript: “Hey, I’m the guy he asked to help ease moving of his previous girlfriend out of the building.” Poor Heidi.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Given her statement to Architectural Digest or whatever it was about compromising on the decorating of the house, the thought of him preferring the guest house makes me laugh. The living quarters weren’t the problem.
They’re a boring, middle aged couple, each set in their own ways. He married her because she was rich and famous and now we know who he is. It appears the prenup was iron clad and nobody benefits financially from this sham marriage of two pals…..it’s over; it’s done; it’s boring……next.
But by the way he treated his then girlfriend of 14 years, didn’t we know who he was all along? I remember Justin’s sources telling Tabs that he and Heidi had not been girlfriend and boyfriend or really living together and that it was only and on again off again thing. That obviously wasn’t true because poor Heidi had been living with Justin in his bachelor pad for 6 years when he got together with Jennifer. He got lots of perks from trading up like CAA, more acting gigs, and lead role in The Leftovers and he has always been an A-hole.
We did know what he was like, and JA knew what he was like. Huvane tried to sell Justin as the devoted, new-and-improved Brad, who wouldn’t break her heart. Remember when JA said her dead boyfriend “sent her Justin” to make her happy? Blech.
Minx, I had totally forgotten about Jennifer saying Justin was Heaven Sent from her dead boyfriend during her shameless Oscar campaign for Cake.
Pam L–yes, it was pretty shameless at the time, and embarrassing now in retrospect.
Speaking of yoga this explanation is a huge stretch.
I like what you did there!
The most boring divorce ever crown goes to J&J.
It was boring until NY Neighbour Norman started talking smack about Justin. Whoever he is, his quotes are gold.
You know he is is a bit of a nutter, claiming the Norman tattooed on her foot is for him, (it was for her dead dog).
Norman is the only remotely interesting part of this wealthy middle aged couple divorce/break-up.
Tell us more about how he/they tried to “ease” out the long-time GF to make this mismatch possible.
Are you really looking for someone else’s divorce to be entertaining?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much space as he needed AKA we can’t stand each other any more!
If you’re better apart than you are together, the marriage is a non-starter.
What did you expect? It was an arrangement purely for PR right from the start. He wanted media attention to further his career, she wanted something to counter the media attention Brad and Angelina were getting. Notice how Jennifer only announced her wedding plans AFTER Brad and Angelina got engaged.
There have been more and more rumors about them living seperate lives and rarely spending time together lately so I guess they decided that their arrangement just ran its course and they’re better off without each other.
Notice how there are already “inside sources” hinting at Jennifer getting back with Brad? Yeah, *someone’s* PR team is at it again.
I doubt very much that Aniston is making such decisions based on what Brad Pitt and Angelina Joie are doing. That’s fan fantasy. Obviously she has her own life and her ex isn’t part of it. Just because they all live on the same planet doesn’t mean they care what the other is doing.
Tabloids just want your money or clicks. They will make up anything to get one or the other.
Actually, it’s the first celebrity divorce I can enjoy and really gossip about in a long time. The last high-profile celebritiy divorces (Amber/Scarf Monster, Bennifer 2.0 and Brangelina) were goddam awful: substance abuse, possible child abuse, emotional abuse, cheating with employees, spousal abuse, you name it.
That’s a good point! It’s all been so ugly lately. Plus two of the ones you mentioned have innocent children involved who are going to have to work through their parents issues and the aftermath. Ugh.
I feel a bit more comfortable being snarky here as it’s just two fabulously wealthy adults who apparently have the emotional maturity of 14 year olds.
@Mia4s
What an insult to 14 year olds. lol
The evil side in me is hoping that Theroux’s former girlfriend he dumped for Aniston is gleefully chuckling right now. I always felt sorry for her because Theroux was cheating on her with Aniston and that some of Aniston’s fans really think that it wasn’t cheating just because Theroux and Bivens weren’t married.
Years ago my cousin fell in love with a young boy who worked for her. They were going out for several months and his ex gf was still calling him at work. My cousin was so indignant! How desperate of her! How pathetic! Of course, several years later he dumped my cousin, except, she didn’t know she was dumped because he kept seeing her. But he had a new gf. Who also thought my cousin was a firm “ex”. When my cousin finally figured it out she said to me “he must have done the same thing to denise, that’s why she was still calling him”. Well, yeah, of course.
My point is, you don’t know what really happened, I don’t know what really happened. A lot of people pretend they know what really happened but that’s just a reflection of their strong feelings about the person(s) involved. They don’t know.
If she’s chuckling over this she’s pathetic. I hope she’s moved on with her life rather than laughing about a divorce of a man that she dated for 14 years with no promise of commitment.
Pathetic, for being happy that the woman who her ex cheated with may have gotten cheated on herself? No, that’s called being human! When someone lies, treats you like trash they have to toss at the side of the road, you are satisfied when karma bites them in the rear end. It doesn’t matter if she has moved on to another guy or not. I don’t blame her if she has problems trusting other men not to end up being like her ex and has stopped dating. And is instead just working hard in her industry and on herself.
The photos of them together are just not convincing. They always looked like buddies, never like lovers.
@hale +1
I’ve always thought she looked like that with whatever guy she was with. I thought she and Brad looked like frat house bros. She and Vaughn, ditto. She actually seemed to be trying to play some sort of stereotypical cougar with John Mayer for pr purposes, but wasn’t that convincing.
@LetItGo:
I’ve just googled “Jennifer Aniston John Mayer” – there’s a lot of pictures with zero chemistry between them.
Still with the teenage level sniping. Sounds like they each like their routines or ruts. I feel like he’s slamming her because he wants $$.
This UsWeakly piece has her power PR flack written all over it. Justin isn’t behind it since his arch nemesis Norman is being quoted.
I feel like her team is slamming him with subversive hits like this in an effort to ward off his possibly asking for a substantial settlement- they seem to be going with the ‘he never really lived/cohabitated with her,’ angle.
What an exquisitely sensitive world it is, when a NYC artist saying that LA is dull is considered slamming.
Her team is really trying to sell this thing as a story for some extra PR. Until a newborn named Basquiat Williamsburg Theroux shows up on the scene in a black leather studded onesie with his or her edgy 19 year old artiste mother this story is losing steam quickly.
“Basquiat Williamsburg Theroux” is an act of genius.
Right? Not even Kanye could come up with that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK now I just want to hear from Norman the Neighbor as the primary source regarding this divorce.
Nothing wrong with preferring a particular area of the country but enough with the California Girl narrative. Aniston grew up & was educated in NYC. Why do these articles act like New York is her own personal Krypton?
And I am also with Kaiser re the other shoe. I have trouble believing they went on a new year’s vacation if Aniston expected to announce a split with a retroactive parting date. My first thought was a pregnant mistress but now I am also curious if the Edgy & Distant Justin line is being pushed to remove Jen from more of the Terry Richardson scandal? Who knows what Theroux is into if that’s the company he keeps.
It seems to me that if NY vs LA was the issue, these two would probably just stayed married and lived separate lives. He could still get into A list events and she would have an escort. I wonder if the real reason for divorce is that Justin has a pregnant girlfriend somewhere. Would not surprise me in the least.
And like no one in NYC eats healthy or practices yoga. I know that LA and NYC are very different cities, and its not unreasonable to prefer one to the other, but they are really pushing this narrative of Jen as someone who hangs out in her mansion all day eating salads and drinking smoothies and saying “Namaste.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, sorry, we think Justin is after Jen’s money but Norman the blabbermouth neighbour is an altruist?
Given the price of real estate these days, thr cost of an apartment in downtown Manhatten would be insane. He’s not that famous, so I imagine it was indeed a s**t hole.
He has owned it for more then 15 years. I believe he bought a second apartment. It is a brownstone on Washington Square Park which is a lovely location. It is certainly not a luxury building.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think their PR manager and also the gossip magazines overestimated the interest in this divorce. It’s a totally boring one. Somebody should tell Huvane & Co that’s not going to be as huge as it was in 2005.
@honestgirl
Nah, her PRflack knew exactly how little people would care about a split, which is why they’re trying to drag poor Brad Pitt out of rehab and family counseling w/his 6 kids, to be her nextie.
It really shows how much they still depend on what’s Brangelina adjacent, i.e., coattails.
But not many people buy the Brad-Jennifer stories anymore. The only ones who think it’s still a big thing are some special people at websites like the DM or FF.
I don’t think it’s about people believing the theories about Jen and Brad. It’s more about name recognition, Brad has it, Justin doesn’t. The only way this story is getting front cover is in the vein of a possible repeat of the triangle of doom.
Except the FACT that it was never a triangle. All we had was an ex-wife who wanted to remain as Mrs. Brad Pitt. So she settled for Mrs. Ex-Brad Pitt and rode that PR train fuled by Huvane. Brad was not conflicted at all about his feelings. Brad chased Angie halfway around the world to be with her, has six children with Angie, and pole vaulted his Plan B Company into high recognition and accreditation.
Let’s hope Aniston can ignore the tabloid crap and not feed any sharks this time around.
As freaking if. Huvane is fueling the tabloid crap with everything he’s got. Now he’s dragged Jane Pitt back into the mix. “Brad’s mom begs him to go back to Jen” or some such nonsense. I wonder how the poor woman feels when she goes to the supermarket and sees that crap all over the tabloid covers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember the time around the Aniston- Pitt split. It didn’t seem to me that Aniston was trying to drag things out and she was pretty clear that she didn’t believe Pitt was cheating. She just kept getting asked about it ad nauseum. Jolie has tried to shut down such questions and gets accused of not being open or honest or something. They really can’t win, damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
IIRC they announced their separation in January of 2005. I heard another story — which may or may not be accurate — that Brad told Aniston around March that if she didn’t hurry up and file a divorce petition, he would. She must have filed it the next month because the divorce was finalized in October and California requires a six month waiting period. The bottom line is, Brad wanted out of that marriage like the day before yesterday.
Justin is as interesting as lukewarm tea and so is Jennifer. Without the Brangelina thing she would have faded into obscurity long ago, just like her Friends co-stars. That’s why her PR machine is so desperate to drag Brad into it again and turn the time back to 2005, it’s the only way for her to get noticed at all.
I would laugh at Aniston’s level of desperation if it wasn’t for those six innocent kids who have gone through enough already. The last thing they need is “Stepmom Jennifer” stories in the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course the neighbour said something. This whole “she hates NY, he loves NY, he hates LA, she loves LA” thing is sooo boring.
I kind of feel sad for her. She reminds of that friend we all have who’s way more into her boyfriend/husband than he is into her. So she tries constantly to be the cool girlfriend/wife by giving him as much space as possible, not texting or calling too much, not complaining when he goes out every night and comes in late, not making any demands… And it still usually isn’t enough to keep him around.
I’ve seen the same with men and girlfriends. Just an unbalanced relationship where one partner does at least 90 percent of the compromising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how people always give Aniston the benefit of the doubt and assume it’s her doing all of the compromising. Those who aren’t wearing rose colored glasses about her, see kind of a narcissistic and selfish whack job. They don’t really want to know what she’s really like it seems.
I know once Mayer left her, he came in for reams of abuse – but he seems to nail her in a song he wrote called ‘Heartbreak Warfare.’ it’s rumored to be about her. It could be about just him and her or him and her in her Brangelina aftermath. Lots of clues.
‘drop his name, push it in and twist the knife again, watch my face as I pretend to feel no pain, pain, pain…’
The hook chorus is “If you want more love why don’t you say so?”
Then, “How come the only way to know how high you get me is to see how far I fall? God only knows how much I’d love you if you let me but I can’t break through it all.”
Then more about ‘laying your weapons down,’. ‘Red wine and ambien, you’re talking sh*t again’ ‘Good to know it’s all a game, disappointment has a name, it’s heartbreak, heartbreak.’
JA stans will always buy the Poor Jen storyline. Huvane sold it well last time–the handsome husband dumping the All-American girl for evil temptress Angelina. This time is tougher because JA is older, she and JT knew each other for years, her picker can be questioned. They’re doing a U turn from sexy wonderful Justin to sh*thead Justin in the span of a week.
I didn’t buy Angelina’s image during Jen’s 1st divorce but I think LetItGo is on target re Jen not being a placid partner. Sure, a woman can go through more than one bad breakup. But you don’t acquire stacks of magazine covers and $200 million by being a pushover.
It’s admirable that Jen seems to hold on to friendships, but she also hangs with Ellen & Howard Stern. These people are in another stratosphere when it comes to dealmaking and what they’re willing to do to keep the dough rolling in.
I always think of the cool girl monologue in “Gone Girl”. Only facts were said.
Better not change for a man because he will be sh*t anyways.
She always dates men that are much different than her and it always ends up the same. Ex boyfriend claims or implies that she is mind numbingly boring and tabloids go all in for “Poor Jen” narrative. I don’t know if she does it purpose or not. On one hand this shit keeps her relevant, on the other hand I have met women who constantly fall in love with men they are not at all compatible with and go through stuff like this all the time.
Who said she was boring?
Half the people posting on this website say she’s boring. They’re right. She’s like unflavored yogurt.
I didn’t know that Justin’s ex lost her home when he dumped her. That’s harsh and heartless from the people who were involved in that.
Yes, Heidi and Justin had been living together in this very bachelor apartment next to neighbor Norman for the last 6 of their 14 year relationship when he got together with Jennifer. There had been rumors so Heidi’s mother asked Justin about his relationship with Jennifer 3 weeks to a month before Heidi moved out. Justin told Heidi’s mother they were just meeting to discuss a movie project. And then three weeks later those ‘Jennifer and her New Man’ stories and pictures hit the tabloids and Heidi had like one week to move out of Justin’s apartment. You could just tell by looking at Heidi’s face that she had been blindsided and was shell shocked.
I find the mothers involvement in all of this weird. They’re adults. Why is her mother doing the investigating and mouthing off to the press. Not saying Heidi didn’t get a shitty deal… but I side-eye the kind of mother who gets THAT involved in her adult child’s relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heidi doesn’t seem a like a fully developed adult which is why she ‘dated’ a man for 14 years instead of looking for an engagement or marriage after year 5 or breaking up. Justin isn’t opposed to marriage seeing as how he married Jen after 4 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Jessica says:
February 26, 2018 at 1:01 pm
Heidi doesn’t seem a like a fully developed adult which is why she ‘dated’ a man for 14 years instead of looking for an engagement or marriage after year 5 or breaking up. Justin isn’t opposed to marriage seeing as how he married Jen after 4 years.”
Whaaat? That is sooo hostile. Lots of fully developed adults live committed lives without a marriage license and without using it as a loophole for their cheating.
I guess Oprah,Goldie Hawn,etc aren’t “fully developed adults” either since they have been “dating a man” for 30 or 40 years without getting married.
#sarcasm
All of those relationships were not on/off like Justin’s. You’re totally ignoring that. Oprah and Steadman dont’ break up every other year and then get back together and neither do Goldie and Kurt. He wasn’t committed and she either knows that and didn’t care or she also wasn’t committed. They both don’t seem mature to me at all.
I think there is a connection to power/money imbalance. Oprah and Goldie are the wealthier partners, obviously, as was Theroux. All have/had partners content with a less formal commitment, which is just fine, but this definitely put Bivens at a disadvantage in the split. Shame Aniston felt pressure to marry, would have been cleaner all the way around to partner up until it ran its course.
eh, they both have responsibility.
Aniston and Justin (assuming they are legally married) allowed this to continue knowing that neither was prepared to give even a little. Why? Who knows. Maybe they really had the hots for each other and thought it could work.
Honesty, why marry? Why not just date/cohabit?
Marriage was probably seen as necessary to huvane and co.
I’m being honest right now – I never thought there’s much love between Jen and Justin. It looked always more like a relationship/marriage of convenience to me.
Looking back at her ralationships, most of them seemed to be for PR reasons. Even her marriage to Brad Pitt was originally arranged by her manager. Of course that was publicity gold, especially the Brangelina thing. Jennifer milked it for years.
I wonder just how ‘tiny his place was,I know NY appartments arent exactly sprawling but it must have been atleast over a miilion dollars.
He owned two adjacent apartments in a nice pre-war building. They knocked down the wall to combine the two, then did a full renovation that took about a year. My guess is the new apartment is somewhere in the 1800-2400 SQFT range, and renovated to a very high standard. Not remotely shabby for downtown Manhattan, but also not the same in terms of privacy and creature comforts as a big gated estate in Bel Air (especially with a nosy neighbor now dying to “catch” you in any unsavory activity that can be reported to the media). I can see each being middle-aged and entrenched in their own environments, and having disagreements about that, but clearly more was going on. Not least of which was the absence of a deep commitment on both sides. I will say I see evidence of her trying–in the last year she was photo’d going to his friends’ wedding, going to Paris with him for LV, going to NYC. I’m sure she could have compromised more about the NYC issue, but there’s not much evidence of his compromising at all. And, when, in his life has he ever had to?
One thing she doesn’t seem able to do, is watch his career take off in film, while hers flounders even more out of what she perceives as a realm of movie star legitimacy. I’m sure she has the mindset of, i went through feeling like the tv sitcom hack paired with a ‘Movie STAH’ bs for “Brad Pitt!” so I’m sure as h* not going to do that with you Mr. Anonymous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1 million isn’t exorbitant for what they did. In terms of the building and location.
They both bore me and – that’s just my op now – I don’t think Jennifer is the nice American Sweetheart behind closed doors. Miserable Justin just miserable Justin.
IMO, a lot of people can’t separate Jen from her character Rachel. She played a lovable girl next door that most people identify with. People fell for her personality in her movies and Friends. She probably also would have carried on the charade if Justin let her, pretending all is well. And let’s not forget what Justin and Jen did to Heidi. Not saying Jen is a bad person, but she’s no victim either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For those paying attention she seems to do this alot, be willing to “carry on the charade,” just for purposes of “image.” it seems she’s driven by a need to be or portray herself as something she’s not. So when relationships fall apart she buries her head in the sand and tries to fake it and pretend. She did the same thing with all of her most high profile relationships, Pitt, Vince Vaughn, Mayer and now Theroux. The guys were gone, all parties acknowledged things were over – but she was so concerned at what it looked like to the public, she played these bizarro games. Like talking about kids when she knew Pitt and she were done, or rings when she knew Vaughn and she were done, or calling up Mayer after they were done to have him be her date to Brad and Angie’s tandem Oscar nite (where they both got nom’d), and now, giving a tour to Architectural Digest and implying Theroux was involved in decor and they were happily married.
Her fans seem so blind. Her life seems to be one big PR strategy, it’s always about what people think for her. Very sad.
@LetItGo & JaneyDoe:
+1
The only thing which could make this separation interesting if she would have been the one who cheated or if Justin and Angelina would get together ;D
Their body language….he was just not that into her.
This is starting to feel like we are discussing my breakup – he wanted x, y, z, and she wanted a, b, c, they were *never* going to work I GET IT, I GET IT, but look, it doesn’t feel that way when you are in it and hope that maybe, just maybe one of these days he will meet you halfway
She seems like the hopeful type–”maybe if we get married he’ll be willing to compromise more and act more committed,” “maybe if I give him more space, he’ll realize he misses me and spend more time in CA…” etc. It was a mistake but people do dumb things when they’re in love, including getting married as a kind of hail mary. I almost did something like that in my twenties, and am now very thankful it didn’t happen, but it easily could have gone the other way.
@Katherine The weird part for me is not that they had a relationship, it is that they got married. Where you are going to live is surely something you decide before you get married.
Sounds to me like she was so desperate to have a husband that she basically gave him permission to have his own life somewhere else. Has she ever been in therapy for her insecurity issues?
I think she’s been in therapy most of her adult life. She’s open about it. Seems her mom pretty much wrecked her self-esteem by constantly harping on every “unattractive” feature when she was young, and I’m sure the effort to survive in Hollywood as an aging comedienne, has contributed. But perhaps she could let go of the desire to self-validate by being part of a “hot acting couple” and make less shallow choices, focusing on compatibility, in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she tried new things with Theroux, but wasn’t willing to overhaul her whole life for him (and vice versa obviously). I don’t think she needs someone to overhaul their life for her, just needs someone compatible who is settled in the LA area and is willing to accompany her on the occasional red carpet. And that’s what she should focus on when she resumes dating. No more on-set hookups with hot guys who live on other coasts or in other countries. Or enjoy those for a brief time, and focus on compatibility for the long haul.
ITA.
IMO Aniston dates like an immature person. She gets hot for a guy and ignores all else. When i consider her previous partners i don’t see a woman looking to settle down and marry. I see a woman looking for fun times. And that’s great. And not that the two have to be mutually exclusive.
But at some point you have to weed out the pretenders.
Get real about yourself and who you are. And what you need and want.
IMO, if she is serious then Aniston needs someone much like herself but with a twist. An LA- based entertainment industry lawyer, accountant or screenwriter. Someone behind the scenes who thoroughly understands the business and it’s demands but who isn’t threatened by her status. Someone based in LA and established in their own profession, who enjoys being at home but still enjoys new adventures on occasion – travel, hiking, whatever.
And for heavens sake, just date the guy. Cohabit. Your image will survive.
I see two people who are friends with no real “it” or “hots” for each other. The same way I saw her and Brad if we want to get technical. There was no lusty, passion there to me. They acted and looked like siblings. Maybe that is just Jen’s personality. But who cares and the only reason anyone cared when she and Brad split was it was involving the one and only adjacent Angelina Jolie. If he had left for anyone else it wouldn’t have rode t he wave this long.
Anyways no one really cares.
Not everybody is into being visibly affectionate in public. Considering her background, she probably is rather cautious and reserved. She seems like more of an introvert to me.
By the way, long-distance marriages aren’t that uncommon. I’ve certainly seen them among academics, since it is not common for both people to be able to get a job teaching at the same institution and they may very well have work that doesn’t travel easily. You may have a research or other situation that is based at your own institution and would have to start all over even if there was a position open at your spouse’s institution and you actually managed to get it. This tends to happen between two professionals who are already well established in different areas of the country and whose work is just not that portable. People who marry when they are younger and not established can be more flexible, especially if one spouse intends to take a hiatus from their profession to raise a family.
So I’m not so surprised that they decided to try it. The setup didn’t work for them, that’s all. Neither one has to be the villain or deficient.
Wait, hold up. Collection of human teeth??? Wha???
Even better, he has a collection of throats-infected-with-syphilis casts. I mean, who could *possibly* have guessed these two would have nothing in common?
Who even cares if there was “cheating”? This wasn’t a real marriage.
It’s sad that no one cares about Heidi but I’m guessing Jennifer paid her very well to keep her mouth shut. Her mother did run to radar a few times with some stuff about Justin and Jennifer, but other than that silence. Jennifer got away with being a homewrecker so I do not feel sorry for her. She will just buy a new husband .
I knew that there were flags in this relationship when their milestones where on his important days. Didn’t they get engaged and married on is birthday. I mean, wow.
No they got married on Maddox-Jolie-Pitt birthday(August 5)
I really believe that somehow, Justin thought that if he married JA, they would become some kind of huge celebrity power couple. He forgot to figure in the fact, that his is not Brad Pitt! I think, that is why he even tried the Hollywood life for awhile. He was just using JA for a step up in his career. Didn’t happen. He bailed!
He was getting a lot of attention. Added to People’s Sexist man list. Covers of magazines and photoshoots. Guest shots on shows. Much of that was because of Aniston. Break dancing on Ellen.. (Just remembered that). He did a lot of talking about how he and Jennifer ignored the press. How it took time to get used to the paps. I never got Sexy love or hot from either of them. He had more heat with Liv Tyler.
Jennifer love to give men space, she told Brad go get Angie out of his system, but he said he could not do that and stay married. Her words in Vanity Fair, and Courtney Cox said one of Brad’s feet was out of the door In the same interview.
Maybe Justin felt the same way, he want out of the relationship.
The thing is, he’s just as “boring” and “stuck” as she seems to be. They just have incompatible routines, i guess.
They do seem similar in some regards, don’t they?
To date four years and marriage implodes in two (or less, if some of these numerous stories are to be believed) AND be in their 40s/have had other long-term relationships…The writing should have been on the wall in dating year one.
I really don’t think it’s fair for the neighbor who Justin is embroiled in a lawsuit with to describe his apartment as a “s**thole” because really, what are the chances he has ever been invited inside, you know? (All of the randoms on the periphery of celebs lives suddenly become experts on their private lives in the press once drama occurs 🙄)
That being said, “poor Heidi” indeed. By all accounts, she and Justin were perfectly happy & compatible (at least that’s what I’m left to assume when a couple has been together for 14 yrs) and he dropped her like a bad habit when the shiny, fancy starlet came along.
I think Jen married him because she was obviously the other woman (I never believed the narrative that they only got together “after” filming Wanderlust) and she and her people could NOT allow her just being the gf after-the-fact to be a part of her image. I think they thought that her becoming THE WIFE (Lol) made the whole mess somehow cleaner and less offensively hypocritical on her part.
The neighbor provided photos and it is a shithole- at least compared to her super mansion anyway. Probably why Justin is renovating ? 😂
@HMM: Provided pictures of the INSIDE of Justin’s place?? That’s super creepy…
But if so, I stand corrected.
I think the neighbor took a camera crew onto the shared terrace (depending on the window treatment situation could have seen into the windows I suppose) and into the basement to photograph Theroux’s crap. Disturbing and an invasion of privacy for sure.
The photo at the loving couple at the top of this article–is that Aniston or Sarah Jessica Parker?
I’ve always thought they looked similar but Jennifer’s plastic surgery is a lot better than SJP’s.
Think Aniston & her publicist overplayed their hand in this. They thought Theroux would go quietly after announcement made & keep up the best friends charade. Not happening! He’s pushing back against her narrative & they aren’t use to that. This is going to be tit fot tat for a while yet.
He sounds like a real son of a b*tch.
Also….yup, I’m going there: I can think of two people who like a motorcycle and a tattoo….
The comment about her not wanting to ride on the back of a motorcycle or get a tattoo struck me as Jen – or one of her people or whatever – basically saying that Justin is immature and that she was interested in a more adult lifestyle. I mean, you can have a motorcycle and get a tattoo and be a mature person, but he sounds like, for sure, That Guy, who is super-douchey and thinks he’s the coolest, hippest godd*amn thing b/c he has a motorcycle and tattoos and THAT is really immature. Sounds like she was saying she wasn’t interested in his I’m So Cool/Badass bullsh*t – - and bonus – - guess which other two people that could easily be read as a shot at? But also totally deniable? Yup.
She needs to fix her picker. Brad was a shit to her too. John Mayer? Girl. Save the therapy money for fixing your picker, not on how to stay with an as*hole.
I love your comment
My assessment of her picker is based on women I know that are similar. The cute or plain girl in a room of gorgeous women who looks for the gorgeous or hot guy. The get caught up in the guys looks with the personality being a far second. As long as the good looking guy desires them, they feel desired. It gives them confidence to walk back into the room of gorgeous women with their head up high. You should outgrow this eventually but Jennifer still hasn’t outgrown it. Justin was not the hot or gorgeous guy but she worked on his hair, face and wardrobe until he can at least look like he could pass (if you look really quick).
I don’t know if it’s because her people have kept her in the past to play poor Jen and thus somewhat infantilized her but she really hasn’t grown. That growth needs to happen to move on from the need to have a hot or goodlooking guy always around.
I really liked these two together!
