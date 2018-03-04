What’s worse, Emma Stone’s janky perm or this really awful Givenchy dress?

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Here are some photos from the Women In Film event on Friday. This Oscar weekend has been chock-a-block full of endless parties and events, as it always is, but this was one of the few with a big-time red carpet. The event celebrated this year’s female nominees, which is nice. Emma Stone is the current Best Actress, having won for La La Land last year. This year, she’s probably going to hand the Best Actor Oscar to… Gary Oldman. Whose performance I absolutely loathed. So it gives me pleasure to realize that Emma will be standing up there with a really janky perm. Also: this Givenchy dress is SO BAD.

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Greta Gerwig in Oscar de la Renta. This is possibly my favorite thing that she’s worn this whole awards season. This dress is business/cocktail perfect.

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Back in the ‘90s, “zoot suits” were a thing. That’s what Margot Robbie’s Dolce & Gabbana reminds me of. Still, she comes close to pulling it off. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Michelle Monaghan in Michael Kors. This is super-cute…? I’m not even a polka-dot person, but I would love to own this whole ensemble.

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Olivia Wilde in Bella Freud. I feel like it should be either/or: Either you wear palazzo pants OR you wear an oversized jacket. Not both.

11th Annual Celebration of the 2018 Female Oscar Nominees - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

29 Responses to “What’s worse, Emma Stone’s janky perm or this really awful Givenchy dress?”

  1. MVC says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Her hair is really tragic.

  2. nemera says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Fashion this awards season has been horrid. There aren’t that many really big named celebrities that are making fashion headlines. Really boring to be honest.

  3. Ms. Lib says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The dress is the worst! Nasty, nothing pretty about it.
    Curly hair – meh.

  4. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Why, just why?

  5. Esmom says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I thought Michele M was Liv Tyler at first. Her and Greta’s outfits are the best of this batch. Wilde is so lovely but I agree that her suit is just too much, too much volume and fabric.

  6. Tig says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Greta looks fantastic. Emma- fire whoever told you this was a good look for you. Like the color of Oliva’s outfit, tho not on her.

  7. HelloSunshine says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Olivia Wilde looks like a child playing dress up in her dad’s clothes. Definitely agreed that she should’ve only done one part.

    Emma’s whole everything is no good. That perm is awful but the dress actually made me cringe. She’s so gorgeous, she needs outfits that compliment that!

  8. Liberty says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I like Emma’s dress, though that particular photo and her stance are poor…but hope she can lose the the tragic waves before she presents.

    Loathe the de la Renta on Greta; looks like a throwback that would be favored by older ladies who lunch in Newport, Rhode, or a look that she found at a Junior League shop. Same for the zowie clunky Kors look. “Let’s start planning the Summer Fete! Girl in the Kors, you can take notes and type them for us, dear.”

    It seems like Bella Freud’s thing is always doing looks that are so frumpy, overserved with fabric, looking thick and scrrumpled or saggy on. It is odd. Poor Olivia. I agree, one piece or the other might have saved it. Even trying it without the third piece, the buttoned man-styled vest, doesn’t help it.

  9. Ankhel says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Emma, apologize for sleeping with your stylist’s boyfriend, then let her go. It’s necessary, I’m afraid.

  10. Jan says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Apparently none of you know she has naturally curly hair. The way it is styled is unfortunate but it’s not a perm.

  11. Caitlin Bruce says:
    March 4, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Honestly ever since her and Andrew spilt she’s lost her sparkle. Her style during the 2015 seasons was daring and fun. The only look I’ve loved since was the globes last year. The globes this year she looked like a 40 year old. It’s weird. She’s put on some well needed weight (she was starting to look really ill) but it’s like she’s not as confident or doesn’t know how to dress for size (she’s still tiny). She suits her hair more red red like during cabaret. This colour and the curls are doing nothing for her.

    • Hoping says:
      March 4, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I agree with you on everything. I mean, I understand she is more a woman than a girl now, and that it reflects on her style, but it has gone so serious, so mature that it kind of surprises me. Her style used to be elegant and playful and bold at the same time, I see any of this in her last years, it has become flat and “characterless”, most of the time. As for this occasion, from hair to eyebrows to the dress, I think it is all unflattering. It’s like with that recent Margot Robbie’s combover: you see the evil effort how to make a very beautiful person look ugly! ;)

      • Caitlin Bruce says:
        March 4, 2018 at 10:19 am

        I agree. It’s like she thinks she can’t be taken seriously as a dramatic actress if she has fun with her fashion. Her eyebrows are terrible but not nearly as bad as her bushy black eyebrows during the Venice film festival when la la land premiered. Let’s hope her style is better tonight at the Oscars

  12. Svea says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:00 am

    IMO what’s worse is everyone else’s hair and outfits (Greta Gerwig!) Don’t see why Emma Stone is being singled out.

  13. LadyT says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:11 am

    This week Janelle Monáe wore the same aqua pantsuit as Olivia Wilde, only styled completely differently. On her it was an A+ look, not this sloppiness.

  14. minx says:
    March 4, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Margot Robbie is carrying off that retro pantsuit…nice simple hair too. A win for me.

