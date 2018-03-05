2018 Oscar recap: Well, at least someone got to go home with a jet ski…?

What can be said about an Oscars ceremony which was not the best… but not the worst either? I disagreed strongly with at least four of the major award winners (including the Best Picture winner, Grinding Nemo) and I feel like at least one actor was robbed. It was a night where an alleged wifebeater took home Oscar gold, as did a man who has been accused of rape. It was also a night where Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd awed me with their bravery just by standing on the stage together, knowing everything we know now. There were good moments and bad moments, and I’m mostly going to talk about the good moments. You can see the the full list of winners here. Some of my highlights:
Opening Monologue. Jimmy Kimmel got out of his comfort zone a bit and tried to be woke and inclusive and give respect to Time’s Up and Me Too. Plus, some jokes. I laughed at a few of these lines. The best part was probably Helen Mirren and the jet ski. Helen Mirren was tasked with doing some Price-Is-Right-modeling for Kimmel’s bit about giving a prize to the Oscar winner who kept their speech the shortest. Helen modeled the f–k out of the jet ski.
Kumail & Lupita are Dreamers. And they stand with Dreamers. And they should probably do a rom-com together now. Kumail also seemed to get a lot of screen time and he nailed it every time.
Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. I wasn’t here for it.
#Oscars: Kobe Bryant wins Best Documentary Short https://t.co/svJagGzhqg pic.twitter.com/Mtwj4l9zAS
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018
Jimmy surprises audience members. Not Oscar audience members – he surprised an audience watching A Wrinkle In Time, where most of the audience was high. He convinced a bunch of movie stars to go and interact with real people and hand-deliver snacks. This bit went off the rails pretty quickly.
Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph presenting together. This is the new thing, and they need to do this all the time now.
Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd & Salma Hayek introduced the best segment. I was so moved by Annabella in particular, although all three women are brave as hell.
Here’s the entire #TimesUp segment from the Oscars. It’s worth a watch. (via THR) pic.twitter.com/WMFGewdLAR
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2018
Jordan Peele wins Original Screenplay. Peele became the first African-American to ever win Best Original Screenplay. Look how excited Greta Gerwig was for her friend! And imagine all of the little kids who feel like nerds, who like weird little films, who are obsessed with horror, and indies, who don’t think that Hollywood would accept them and their ideas. And those kids got to see Jordan Peele walk up there and win an Oscar.
Frances McDormand. I might have thought her movie was trash but her speech was extraordinary. When she had the nominated women stand up… it was beautiful.
And finally… do Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda sort of hate each other?
Oh, and the jet ski went to costume designer Mark Bridges!
How are Lupita and Kumail Dreamers?
They were saying that they were dreamers with a little ‘d’ — immigrants in this county who have dreams — and that they stand with Dreamers with a big ‘D’.
Lupita is not an American. As in, she is not a citizen so that was weird.
Isn’t that the whole point of dreamers… they’re not American yet but they want to be. Also I think it’s broadly about dreaming about a better, more inclusive world.
But she was educated at Yale and has a career based in America. It was a play on the word dreamer and an example of people from elsewhere enjoying success in America.
I believe they meant it in the broader sense of the word… that they had dreams and were able to achieve those dreams and were encouraging the ‘Dreamers’ to keep fighting. Word usage and sentence structure.
I actually really liked Kimmel this year! His opening was great (the bit about Oscar literally being a “statue of limitations” was hilarious), he tried to keep it current without getting too political and he knew when to let others have the spotlight.
Also +1 on the Kumail/Lupita rom-com!
Honestly I’m kind of glad Kobe won. People have been completely ignoring his history for too long, and this has finally brought it back into focus. Shame that’s what it took, but if it does the job then ok.
“Grinding Nemo”. LOL-GREAT COMMENT!!
Ugh, wasn’t Kobe Bryant accused of rape 20 years ago ?
And yeah, Jane Fonda doesn’t look thrilled, while Helen Mirren is at least trying to make it work.
He was. In 2003 or so.
Yes. I read something about the case about a year or so ago and what happened in the end. He apologized and claimed he understood the situation wrong, but in hindsight, he could see how she interpreted everything. I don’t recall all of the details. Cases like that are why metoo is so essential. It was a different time and the way the story was reported the details were murky, and she was portrayed as a slut who slept with three different men that same 24 hours and mentally unstable. She asked for it. The whole smearing a victim campaign that was common back then.
I was too young to process the whole situation correctly, and then there was the racial aspect.
It would be interesting if someone did a current story on it with more details and the aftermath. It is definitely a case worth revisiting.
I remember it well. To me, it was a clear case of rape that a very powerful man got away with. Nothing more, nothing less. Happened (happens?) all the time, sadly.
He was arrested and charged with rape; the woman also filed a civil lawsuit against him. He argued that the accuser consented. She was smeared viciously in the media by him and his legal team. The prosecutor dropped the criminal charges because the woman refused to testify in court, due to the harassment she was receiving, which included death threats. He then issued that “apology.” They settled the civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount of money.
He lost his endorsement contracts with McDonald’s and Nutella. His wife Vanessa either was pregnant or had just had a baby when all this happened and he made a big show about how he was so sorry for cheating on her with the accuser and he dragged her out to do a press conference to show off the $5 million diamond he gave her as an apology gift and to bad mouth his accuser some more.
I suspect the ratings will be low.
Lowest of all time, according to early numbers. Ouch. Not much interest internationally either I imagine, since only Dunkirk made anything approaching big money overseas.
Presenters don’t add much either apparently. Hey world, tune in to see the casts of Star Wars and Black Panther all dressed up! The world: Nah.
I really don’t know what they can do, I think the ratings are just going to be what they are and slightly less of a moneymaker.
Oscars still too white IMVHO. How many POC won any major awards last night? In this day and era where POC make up such a large percentage of the American population, the Oscars still have a very looong way to go, sorry to say.
I thought Jane Fonda seemed super nervous compared to Helen. Maybe I was reading it wrong?
The whole ceremony was so boring. Snooze. The whole thing put me to sleep. I didn’t enjoy any of the speeches and thought even the fashion was Underwhelming.
I’m happy A Fantastic Woman won best foreign film tbh.👏👏👏
Latinidad was well represented by Coco, A Fantastic Woman and Guillermo del Toro.
I thought Kimmel was pretty dreadful this year. He (and his writers) seemed paralyzed by social/political issues in play. There wasn’t much humor and the monologue seemed to rattle things off without engaging with them. Seth Meyers and his team did a funnier and more astute job at the Golden Globes.
Specifically, I was really offended when he made that joke about the orchestra conductor (an African-American man) living in the orchestra pit. WTF. Here’s his bio:
“Although Wheeler has been part of many Oscars telecasts, this is only his third time as musical director for the awards show, which means he supervises all of the music and conducts the entire evening. The Emmy- and Tony-nominated orchestrator and record producer has an impressive background that ranges from Broadway to several seasons as band leader on “Dancing With the Stars.” He has played major roles in producing the Emmys and the People’s Choice Awards, and he received the Lifetime Achievement honor at the NAACP Theatre Awards in 2008.” (http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/oscars-music-harold-wheeler_us_5a97ffa3e4b09c872bb1d876)
But yeah, thanks, previous host of The Man Show, for mentioning him only to imply he’s a homeless ork or something. It was nice to see one of the music award winners give a shout-out to the event orchestra right after.
Didn’t watch this year but some of this looks good.
I like the Times Up segment but I’m kinda over Ashely Judd at this point. I have been ever since she stole a black woman’s speech for the women’s march and failed to credit her. Which is typical but I’m done supporting that.
Tiffany Haddish is annoying at this point. But if people can fawn over other celebs being try hard then I guess Tiffany can get a pass.
Lupita putting on her glasses to present will always be one of my favorite things.
Inclusion rider. Let’s see who steps up.
Peele being the first anything in 90 years shows just how trash Hollywood still is.
Kobe and Gary should not have won anything. But Hollywood.
Nicole, LOL! I agree, Lupita wearing her glasses was one of the best moments!
She’s just so darn cute
I had not planned to watch, but I had it on as I prepared for the week and put the children to bed. So I missed plenty but saw enough.
It was all very average but not terrible.
I loved seeing Annabella S. When she said it had been a long time I had tears in my eyes. Her story haunts me. After I read it, I felt hollowed out for days.
I am sort of tired of Tiffany Hadish too, but she and Maya were funny. A little break and new project later in the year would be good.
Annabella’s story regarding her violent rape by Harvey haunts me also.
Kobe the rapist and Gary Oldham the abuser winning just left a sour taste in my mouth. So much for times up.
And oh my gosh newest round of defenders of Kobe on social media/comment boards makes me sick. As if it wasn’t bad enough the first time with the media. Sports radio and fans coming after that poor girl and then calling her a liar when they broke her. It’s loke 2003 all over again.
I really enjoyed the activist slant to the show – obviously here were bits that were problematic, but I guess they can’t help who people voted for…
What I LOATHE is how they’re all like “this is a long show, so make those speeches short!” And then they go on to play a full minute OR MORE of montage before every single award!? Not even including the scenes actually nominated? It’s too much! I’d rather see more performances and longer speeches than 15 montages of past movies.
I almost wonder if they do that on purpose. The less time they have (most of which will likely be spent thanking people) to “get political” or start railing on something or someone. And the whole weird thing about the jet ski going to the person with the shortest speech?
What I didn’t understand is saying “woe is us, the show is soooo long” and then doing that whole stupid thing going to the other theater to hand out treats and surprise the movie goers? Hard eye roll to that.
@ leskat, yes that skit was the worst. It drug on & went off the rails.
Most of the stuff was boring but I just discovered Tiffany Haddish today. She was so funny!
Watch her interview with Jimmy Kimmel where she talks about how she took Will and Jada Smith on a swamp tour. Hilarious!
Not the best year for Kobe to win. Although I’m not sure any year would be good.
Ok, the jet ski gag was kind of funny. But at the same time, if you’re really concerned about the time not going over…..then cut out some of the stuff like the montages. Or some of the gags.
Was Tiffany’s dress her SNL dress she talked about wearing the heck out of to get its full value (and bc she looked good in it)?
yes hahahahahahah
I found the war tribute to be very tone deaf with everything else that was going on.
“Fighting for freedom” really? Not all wars are about fighting for freedom.
So we’re all about diversity, gender equality etc. but war is ok. Let’s make more movies glorifying war heroes instead of showing what war ACTUALLY does soldiers, veterans and civilians.
BARF.
I rather enjoyed the show. Didn’t like Oldman winning. Wish anyone but Kobe Bryant had done that short. Just glad “3 Billboards” didn’t win best picture.
Soooo happy for Jordan Peele! Get Out was such a great film, and will be remembered long after these Oscars have faded from memory.
I just think that jane Fonda is jealous that Helen Mirren looks so much better than her without all the plastic surgery!
I didn’t think anything Kimmel did was all that funny. Someone on Twitter posted that he was on The Man Show…I had totally forgotten about that. It gives new perspective on him. Perhaps the Oscars needs to find someone else for next year.
