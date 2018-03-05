2018 Oscar recap: Well, at least someone got to go home with a jet ski…?

Embed from Getty Images

What can be said about an Oscars ceremony which was not the best… but not the worst either? I disagreed strongly with at least four of the major award winners (including the Best Picture winner, Grinding Nemo) and I feel like at least one actor was robbed. It was a night where an alleged wifebeater took home Oscar gold, as did a man who has been accused of rape. It was also a night where Annabella Sciorra, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd awed me with their bravery just by standing on the stage together, knowing everything we know now. There were good moments and bad moments, and I’m mostly going to talk about the good moments. You can see the the full list of winners here. Some of my highlights:

Opening Monologue. Jimmy Kimmel got out of his comfort zone a bit and tried to be woke and inclusive and give respect to Time’s Up and Me Too. Plus, some jokes. I laughed at a few of these lines. The best part was probably Helen Mirren and the jet ski. Helen Mirren was tasked with doing some Price-Is-Right-modeling for Kimmel’s bit about giving a prize to the Oscar winner who kept their speech the shortest. Helen modeled the f–k out of the jet ski.

Kumail & Lupita are Dreamers. And they stand with Dreamers. And they should probably do a rom-com together now. Kumail also seemed to get a lot of screen time and he nailed it every time.

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. I wasn’t here for it.

Jimmy surprises audience members. Not Oscar audience members – he surprised an audience watching A Wrinkle In Time, where most of the audience was high. He convinced a bunch of movie stars to go and interact with real people and hand-deliver snacks. This bit went off the rails pretty quickly.

Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph presenting together. This is the new thing, and they need to do this all the time now.

Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd & Salma Hayek introduced the best segment. I was so moved by Annabella in particular, although all three women are brave as hell.

Here’s the entire #TimesUp segment from the Oscars. It’s worth a watch. (via THR) pic.twitter.com/WMFGewdLAR — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele wins Original Screenplay. Peele became the first African-American to ever win Best Original Screenplay. Look how excited Greta Gerwig was for her friend! And imagine all of the little kids who feel like nerds, who like weird little films, who are obsessed with horror, and indies, who don’t think that Hollywood would accept them and their ideas. And those kids got to see Jordan Peele walk up there and win an Oscar.

Frances McDormand. I might have thought her movie was trash but her speech was extraordinary. When she had the nominated women stand up… it was beautiful.

And finally… do Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda sort of hate each other?

Oh, and the jet ski went to costume designer Mark Bridges!

