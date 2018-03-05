The Wakandan Delegation came to the 2018 Oscars & it was awesome

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

Were Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o each other’s dates for the Oscars? I think they were. Black Panther was there in force, because Wakanda Forever, with Danai, Lupita, Winston Duke and Chadwick Boseman all in attendance. I think Danai really was Lupita’s date – Lupita and Chadwick were presenters, Danai was not. There were also so many references and jokes about Black Panther during the Oscars, which is great too.

Lupita Nyong’o wore Versace and Danai wore Gabriela Hearst. Chadwick wore a Givenchy tuxedo with some kind of elaborate detailing on the shoulders. He kept doing the Wakanda arms-crossed thing, and other people kept doing it to him on the red carpet too. It was great. I think Danai’s dress was my favorite – it would be a perfect wedding gown, which would usually annoy me, but she’s pulling it off. The way she styled it kept it from looking too bridal. Lupita’s Versace… well, I’m not crazy about it, actually. It sort of looks weirdly cheap and costume-y on her. From the neck up, everything is amazing though. She apparently had her hair styled in a traditional Rwandan style.

The only bad thing I can say about any of this is that I wish Michael B. Jordan was there.

90th Academy Awards (Oscars)

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

The 90th Academy Awards arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

44 Responses to “The Wakandan Delegation came to the 2018 Oscars & it was awesome”

  1. Lucy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I loved everything about this!! Lupita and Danai, Chadwick doing his thing, and all the references!! Also Winston Duke. HOT DAMN.

  2. HH says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    YEP! YES. MMHMMMM. THAT. RIGHT THERE.

  3. OriginalLala says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:27 am

    LOVE!

    havent seen the movie yet but will be going this weekend to support it.

  4. Tig says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I didn’t like Lupita’s dress either. The white dress is lovely.

  5. GATy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Sorry but they were absolutely tacky, Lupita use to wear beautiful dresses but no this time

  6. Krill says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Guess work here but I wouldnt be surprised if Michael B gave up his ticket for Danai. Organisers are apparently stingy with tickets and POC films get the worst brunt because POC who are supporting actors are often not considered household names. Lee Daniels has spoken about this and just a few weeks ago the Rel Howery (the hilarious guy on Get Out who has more scenes than Catherine Keener) said he didnt have a ticket despite Get Out being nominated for Best Film.

  7. Cher says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I love Danai’s dress. Not loving L’s dress.
    The men look great.

  8. Nicole says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    WAKANDA FOREVER
    Also if you don’t know they cleared up that it’s right over left for the greeting

  9. Tanesha86 says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I love both gowns, those ladies look fantastic. Melanin just glowing 😍

  10. grabbyhands says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:38 am

    This entire cast is just so ridiculously gorgeous.

    I don’t love Lupita’s gown, but she’s amazing so I giver her a pass.

  11. Esmom says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Danai’s looks like a better fitted version of Saorise’s to me. She looks beautiful. Not a fan of Lupita’s gown, I think if the slit had not been there the look would be a bit more streamlined and pretty.

  12. Wisca says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Danai is my new favorite including her hair and her everything. She’s so brilliant, beautiful and talented. Now when I think back to that magazine cover–was it the Hollywood Reporter?– where there was no woman of color, the bias is even more outrageous.

  13. Maria F. says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:42 am

    i love Lupita’s hair, but not the shash on the dress. It is too large or something. The golden undergarment itself i like.

  14. GATy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Imaging for a moment Lupita and Danai in JANE fonda dress, now returns to these pictures, these dresses don’t fit them well

  15. hey-ya says:
    March 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    …Boseman must have got his coat straight off last weeks runway…now thats A list clout….

  16. Red says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I guess I’m the opposite. I think both ladies have beautiful faces, almost to the point that it’s not fair for us regular folk. However, I think Lupita looks great in her dress. It’s different, not the same old type of dress everyone wears. She looks like a queen. Danai looks boring. The dress is boring. She looks like everyone else. The color is nice on her, but I’d assume most colors do. Not impressed at all.

  17. Annika says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Wakanda forever 🐱

  18. Umyeah says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Danai is so damn beautiful, that bone structure is incredible.

  19. lannisterforever says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:20 am

    They all looked gorgeous and while I think Lupita’s dress wasn’t a pretty dress per say, it was BEAUTIFUL on her.

    Wish Michael Bae Jordan would have been there!

  20. Mia4s says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Danai is just so cool, that’s all I’ve got. Lupita’s looked beautiful but yeah that dress gets a “no” from me.

    Not feeling that beard on Chadwick at all. I’m totally cool with (and often in to) a full beard/full scruff but the half and half look? HAAAATE IT!!

  21. lautie says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:30 am

    gosh! CHADWICK!!!!…….😍😍😍

  22. marianne says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I normally love what Lupita wears, but I didnt like this Versace gown that much. The detailing makes it look like shes wearing a sash, it just kind of weird. Chadwick looks great though! Its so nice to not see some boring old tux on the carpet. Plus, he’s still giving us some Black Panther flavor.

  23. Otaku Fairy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Lupita’s outfit is pretty. Danai’s isn’t bad, just kind of plain. I finally got to see Black Panther last week and, while Wonder Woman was good, Black Panther was even better- I did not want to leave my seat for even a moment.

  24. Nancy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Prettiest I’ve ever seen Lupita. She looked so happy, she was glowing. The only one slight negative comment I have is the blue eyeshadow. Her face is so beautiful, she doesn’t need eye makeup.

  25. Her Higness says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I saw Black Panther for the 2nd time this wknd first time in 3D thou! still awesome! They all look like royalty, powerful images for blacks like me, esp us in extreme poverty.

  26. IMUCU says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I liked getting to see Danai at the Oscars and on The Walking Dead last night!

  27. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 5, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Gorgeous people. Damn.

  28. Janet says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Wakanda!!!!!!! Wow! It feels so good to have this film and the positivity it brings.

  29. Sherri says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Love their hair and clothes. They look beautiful.

