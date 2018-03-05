The Wakandan Delegation came to the 2018 Oscars & it was awesome

Were Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o each other’s dates for the Oscars? I think they were. Black Panther was there in force, because Wakanda Forever, with Danai, Lupita, Winston Duke and Chadwick Boseman all in attendance. I think Danai really was Lupita’s date – Lupita and Chadwick were presenters, Danai was not. There were also so many references and jokes about Black Panther during the Oscars, which is great too.

Lupita Nyong’o wore Versace and Danai wore Gabriela Hearst. Chadwick wore a Givenchy tuxedo with some kind of elaborate detailing on the shoulders. He kept doing the Wakanda arms-crossed thing, and other people kept doing it to him on the red carpet too. It was great. I think Danai’s dress was my favorite – it would be a perfect wedding gown, which would usually annoy me, but she’s pulling it off. The way she styled it kept it from looking too bridal. Lupita’s Versace… well, I’m not crazy about it, actually. It sort of looks weirdly cheap and costume-y on her. From the neck up, everything is amazing though. She apparently had her hair styled in a traditional Rwandan style.

The only bad thing I can say about any of this is that I wish Michael B. Jordan was there.