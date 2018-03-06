Miley Cyrus in Moschino and Prabal Gurung at Oscar parties: 80s prom or pretty?

Miley Cyrus dressed her fiancé Liam Hemsworth up and brought him out for Oscar Night. The Lesser Hemsworth looks really nice all polished up. Together they attended not one but two parties. First up: Elton John’s Academy Awards viewing party that raised over $5 million for his AIDS Foundation:
My favorite men @eltonofficial @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/AWIECLwZiO
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 5, 2018
Liam looked debonair in a Burberry notched lapel tux. For the viewing party, Miley wore a hot pink and silver Moschino that looks like a sequined evening gown eating a prom dress. There’s way too much going on for my brain to process. Her starburst earrings are lovely, though.
Miley’s dress for the Vanity Fair party is another matter entirely. The cream and black Prabal Gurung is hitting every ’80s nerve in me and I am living for it. I adore the short batwing sleeves and the soft draping. I’m enjoying all the designers experimenting with mis-matched fabrics, too. I would have left out the button-loop detail at the bottom but overall, I just love this. She finished off her look with emerald jewelry and a vibrant red lip.
Ellen Pompeo was also at the Vanity Fair party in this Azzaro Couture patterned jumpsuit with black, obi-inspired sash detail at the waist. I love it. It would work without the additional draping on the hip but the solid color sash keeps the patterned fabric from being overwhelming. Same for the length of the pant. Had they been full length pants, it would have been too much. It’s a fun, edgy look that stays on this side of being too many ideas thrown together. Her loose waves and simple accessories keep the look from wearing her.
Tatiana Maslany from Orphan Black wore this emerald green and black Rasario gown. I like how well the dark green blends with the black but still pops. The dress itself is pretty, if nothing special. She wore her black and white Time’s Up pin on the black part of the bodice which frames it nicely. I don’t care for her hair with this look. The dress is too sleek to pair with a messy updo. At the very least, she should have statement earring to show off. But she looks so happy, I’ll give the hair a pass.
Halsey is such a chameleon. I love that but I also have trouble recognizing her at first glance. Halsey attended the VF party with rumored beau G-Eazy in this two-tone Galia Lahav strapless gown and silver platform sandals. The color is great. I’m not crazy about the sequin fabric over her left boob that looks like a molded aluminum foil embellishment. Truthfully, though, save for the fan at the neckline, this looks so much like my senior prom dress, I’m being won over by nostalgia. Plus, I’m so in love with her hair and earrings, I think it’s elevating the whole look. As for the bright blue eyeshadow, not many people can pull that off so if you can, I say go for it. She and G-Eazy spent a lot of time smooching on the carpet and in the party so I guess he agrees with me.
photo credit: WENN Photos, Getty Images and Twitter
I like Tatiana’s, don’t care for the rest.
Agree- that dark green is a stunning colour!
Me, too!
Haha, Miley will never be able to pull off Old Hollywood Siren. She looks so wrong.
Give the black and ivory dress back to Angelina Jolie and burn the other one, maybe you can get high from the fumes.
the black and ivory one makes her look like Cruella D-Ville
I like the Moschino from the waist up but waist down it makes her look kinda wide/lumpy. She is strangely dowdy in the black and white. Probably would be better on a taller, willowy figure.
Daaaaaaang so mean. Lol. I feel like she’s relatively harmless. And she looks pretty. *shrugs*
After dead-eyed Kendall Jenner and Emma Roberts, Miley’s beaming face is a welcome accessory! The dresses, meh, but you don’t notice them so much because she looks so happy.
The Moschino gown makes her look like a galah. The black and cream dress seems to swamp her, and her posture in that photo doesn’t help. It seems like she’s aiming for a more grown-up look for these big events, but both these frocks do her no favours. It doesn’t help that they look cheap. She’s a pretty girl with a lovely figure and a healthy dose of edginess. Next time she’s in Australia she needs to go shopping with my daughter at a few hidden-away shops that sell beautiful but quirky fashion.
I don’t think thigh tattoos are a great look for anyone. At least not with an evening gown.
That thigh tattoo, sure. But bad tattoos on any part of the body are going to look like what they are – bad tattoos.
I have a thigh tattoo. It’s high enough that it MIGHT peak out at the very edge when I wear shorts. But it’s not some awkward piece of writing in a weird position. It’s more of a circular/oval design. You have to think about where a specific design is going to look most balanced. A good artist is going to design with the area in mind – but can only do so much when a customer demands something.
Honestly though – all of her tattoos look like absolute crap.
For a second I thought we are talking about vintage Madonna in the black and white dress.
Yes!! I thought the exact same thing! She looks so much like early 1990s Madge!
I was thinking that, too! And if that pink & silver gown was all pink (and make the sleeves long gloves) she’d be Madonna in her Material Girl video. Well, cosplaying Madonna at least.
Yes the sequined gown does look like it’s eating the dress from Material Girl and god help me, I think I like it. The black and white feels a little Elvira from Scarface somehow. I don’t hate either. Her jewelry was great though, that’s usually my favorite part of any look.
Whu does Miley have two outfit changes on Oscar night, she didnt even attend the show
I thought that too! She really reminds me of Madonna in some of these pics. I’m not crazy about either dress but I don’t hate them either.
I like both of Miley’s looks, but I have no idea why. Perhaps it is because she just looks happy and comfortable in them.
Same. I thought she looked just fine – and she’s definitely looking happy and more relaxed.
I think Miley looks cute in both of these – I’m enjoying the looks. And the lack of tongue or gurning is a definite plus!
I do too lol. I think she looks fine and like Miley. And I’ve always thought she and Liam were a cute couple even at the height of of her being “edgy”.
Miley looks like she has completely erased that ‘Bangers’ era right out of her hair. Her and Liam look like they did on the red carpet years ago before they split.
Mike’s black and white dress reminds me of Kelly and Brenda’s prom dress… There’s no bow bit something about the two-time black and white made it spring to mind! Anyway, I thibk she looks very pretty in both, mostly becasue she looks happy!
I really liked the two tone dress Miley wore to the VF party. It is amazing how good she looks when she doesn’t look like she is in need of a good hot shower to wash off all the skunk weed/doritos funk.
We get it, Halsey-you’re just so edgy. Now stand up straight-you look like you’re about to throw your back out.
Are Liam and Miley really still together?
Miley should just stay away.
Ellen Pompeo’s outfit is bonkers and she looks incredible. this look transcends physics b/c it absolutely should not work but it does.
Is Miley, like so many before and after her, going through a Madonna phase or is it just me? Anyway I also liked the second dress more, though it looks a bit sack-y around the waist.
I had many doubts about Ellen Pompeo’s outfit but, all in all, I think she rocked it!
Halsey, this is why you don’t snort things before you get dressed. You might end up looking like a cast off from the wardrobe department of Dynasty.
Miley looks like a young Madonna.
Cruella Ray DeVille
Halsey’s “rumoured” beau? They’re an established couple.
Ellen Pompeo looks so gorgeous! They make her character look really rough nowadays on Grey’s Anatomy and I was wondering if it was a make up choice (to make her look like the life is slowly being drained out of her…) or her actual skin, but I guess it’s make up because she’s absolutely glowing here!
I Always think she looks great. I think it’s because I connect her with Friday nights watching Hannah Montana with my girls, but I’m a big Miley fan.
Waiting for the headline when the drama goes down between Halsey and G Eazy. It’s gonna be a coke fueled mess. Tatiana had the best look !
