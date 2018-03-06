Miley Cyrus in Moschino and Prabal Gurung at Oscar parties: 80s prom or pretty?

Embed from Getty Images

Miley Cyrus dressed her fiancé Liam Hemsworth up and brought him out for Oscar Night. The Lesser Hemsworth looks really nice all polished up. Together they attended not one but two parties. First up: Elton John’s Academy Awards viewing party that raised over $5 million for his AIDS Foundation:

Liam looked debonair in a Burberry notched lapel tux. For the viewing party, Miley wore a hot pink and silver Moschino that looks like a sequined evening gown eating a prom dress. There’s way too much going on for my brain to process. Her starburst earrings are lovely, though.

Embed from Getty Images

Miley’s dress for the Vanity Fair party is another matter entirely. The cream and black Prabal Gurung is hitting every ’80s nerve in me and I am living for it. I adore the short batwing sleeves and the soft draping. I’m enjoying all the designers experimenting with mis-matched fabrics, too. I would have left out the button-loop detail at the bottom but overall, I just love this. She finished off her look with emerald jewelry and a vibrant red lip.

wenn33869275

wenn33868012

Ellen Pompeo was also at the Vanity Fair party in this Azzaro Couture patterned jumpsuit with black, obi-inspired sash detail at the waist. I love it. It would work without the additional draping on the hip but the solid color sash keeps the patterned fabric from being overwhelming. Same for the length of the pant. Had they been full length pants, it would have been too much. It’s a fun, edgy look that stays on this side of being too many ideas thrown together. Her loose waves and simple accessories keep the look from wearing her.

Embed from Getty Images

Tatiana Maslany from Orphan Black wore this emerald green and black Rasario gown. I like how well the dark green blends with the black but still pops. The dress itself is pretty, if nothing special. She wore her black and white Time’s Up pin on the black part of the bodice which frames it nicely. I don’t care for her hair with this look. The dress is too sleek to pair with a messy updo. At the very least, she should have statement earring to show off. But she looks so happy, I’ll give the hair a pass.

Embed from Getty Images

Halsey is such a chameleon. I love that but I also have trouble recognizing her at first glance. Halsey attended the VF party with rumored beau G-Eazy in this two-tone Galia Lahav strapless gown and silver platform sandals. The color is great. I’m not crazy about the sequin fabric over her left boob that looks like a molded aluminum foil embellishment. Truthfully, though, save for the fan at the neckline, this looks so much like my senior prom dress, I’m being won over by nostalgia. Plus, I’m so in love with her hair and earrings, I think it’s elevating the whole look. As for the bright blue eyeshadow, not many people can pull that off so if you can, I say go for it. She and G-Eazy spent a lot of time smooching on the carpet and in the party so I guess he agrees with me.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photo credit: WENN Photos, Getty Images and Twitter

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Miley Cyrus in Moschino and Prabal Gurung at Oscar parties: 80s prom or pretty?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:07 am

    I like Tatiana’s, don’t care for the rest.

    Reply
  2. Neelyo says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Haha, Miley will never be able to pull off Old Hollywood Siren. She looks so wrong.

    Give the black and ivory dress back to Angelina Jolie and burn the other one, maybe you can get high from the fumes.

    Reply
  3. KBB says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I don’t think thigh tattoos are a great look for anyone. At least not with an evening gown.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:28 am

      That thigh tattoo, sure. But bad tattoos on any part of the body are going to look like what they are – bad tattoos.

      I have a thigh tattoo. It’s high enough that it MIGHT peak out at the very edge when I wear shorts. But it’s not some awkward piece of writing in a weird position. It’s more of a circular/oval design. You have to think about where a specific design is going to look most balanced. A good artist is going to design with the area in mind – but can only do so much when a customer demands something.

      Honestly though – all of her tattoos look like absolute crap.

      Reply
  4. greenmonster says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:13 am

    For a second I thought we are talking about vintage Madonna in the black and white dress.

    Reply
  5. BearcatLawyer says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I like both of Miley’s looks, but I have no idea why. Perhaps it is because she just looks happy and comfortable in them.

    Reply
  6. Lakota says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I think Miley looks cute in both of these – I’m enjoying the looks. And the lack of tongue or gurning is a definite plus!

    Reply
  7. Loopy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Miley looks like she has completely erased that ‘Bangers’ era right out of her hair. Her and Liam look like they did on the red carpet years ago before they split.

    Reply
  8. CommentingBunny says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Mike’s black and white dress reminds me of Kelly and Brenda’s prom dress… There’s no bow bit something about the two-time black and white made it spring to mind! Anyway, I thibk she looks very pretty in both, mostly becasue she looks happy!

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I really liked the two tone dress Miley wore to the VF party. It is amazing how good she looks when she doesn’t look like she is in need of a good hot shower to wash off all the skunk weed/doritos funk.

    We get it, Halsey-you’re just so edgy. Now stand up straight-you look like you’re about to throw your back out.

    Reply
  10. Carol says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Are Liam and Miley really still together?

    Reply
  11. Cher says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Miley should just stay away.

    Reply
  12. Lizzie says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Ellen Pompeo’s outfit is bonkers and she looks incredible. this look transcends physics b/c it absolutely should not work but it does.

    Reply
  13. serena says:
    March 6, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Is Miley, like so many before and after her, going through a Madonna phase or is it just me? Anyway I also liked the second dress more, though it looks a bit sack-y around the waist.

    I had many doubts about Ellen Pompeo’s outfit but, all in all, I think she rocked it!

    Reply
  14. justcrimmles says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Halsey, this is why you don’t snort things before you get dressed. You might end up looking like a cast off from the wardrobe department of Dynasty.

    Reply
  15. Azul says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Miley looks like a young Madonna.

    Reply
  16. Stef Leppard says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Cruella Ray DeVille

    Reply
  17. BaBaDook says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Halsey’s “rumoured” beau? They’re an established couple.

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Ellen Pompeo looks so gorgeous! They make her character look really rough nowadays on Grey’s Anatomy and I was wondering if it was a make up choice (to make her look like the life is slowly being drained out of her…) or her actual skin, but I guess it’s make up because she’s absolutely glowing here!

    Reply
  19. Aang says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I Always think she looks great. I think it’s because I connect her with Friday nights watching Hannah Montana with my girls, but I’m a big Miley fan.

    Reply
  20. JA says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Waiting for the headline when the drama goes down between Halsey and G Eazy. It’s gonna be a coke fueled mess. Tatiana had the best look !

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment