The ratings for the 2018 Oscars were *way* down: who or what was to blame?

I watch awards shows every year. It’s my job, but honestly, I would watch this sh-t even if it wasn’t my job. I watch awards shows like other people watch football games or basketball games. I would follow the ups and downs of Oscar season even if I wasn’t being paid. I like watching the race, and I like seeing how everything plays out. And even though there were a lot of questions and a lot of races which were seemingly “in the air” going into Oscar night, let me tell you: this year’s Oscar season kind of sucked. The two most “consensus” films were both not-great. Three Billboards was problematic as f–k (I saw one reviewer call it “lazy” and now I can’t get that out of my head) and The Shape of Water was just La La Land But Fishy. No one, I thought, was really crazy-excited about these two films. And when it came down to the line, the Oscars telecast lost millions of viewers over the course of the year because of it.

I actually remember a decade ago, when the 2008 telecast’s numbers fell off a cliff. There was a lot of hand-wringing then too, and Jon Stewart got some of the blame as host. I didn’t really think it was Stewart’s fault, nor do I think it was Jimmy Kimmel’s fault this year, although Kimmel might have been yet another factor in how “meh” this year’s Oscars felt. The past year was a dark time for Hollywood as the conversations were about rape and assault and harassment – and yet the ratings for this year’s Golden Globes were solid-to-okay, and that was the first big awards show following the #MeToo scandals. My take is that this is mostly about the Oscar races and the films being awarded, and the actual anticipation and strong feelings for particular films. If people had come into the Oscars Sunday evening feeling like Call Me By Your Name or Get Out were bigger contenders, I bet the ratings would have been better.

Also, consider this: this year’s Oscars had perhaps the saddest and most f–ked up red carpet preshows EVER, in the history of red carpet shows. I feel like there are a lot of people like me who tune in to the preshows just to see what people are wearing (and it really is that simple) and now Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan are just f–king up red carpet interviews completely. This year marked the worst “lead in” to the Oscars in my life and it’s possible that affected viewership too.

Oh yeah and they kept giving Oscars to alleged abusers and predators too.