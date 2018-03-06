The ratings for the 2018 Oscars were *way* down: who or what was to blame?

I watch awards shows every year. It’s my job, but honestly, I would watch this sh-t even if it wasn’t my job. I watch awards shows like other people watch football games or basketball games. I would follow the ups and downs of Oscar season even if I wasn’t being paid. I like watching the race, and I like seeing how everything plays out. And even though there were a lot of questions and a lot of races which were seemingly “in the air” going into Oscar night, let me tell you: this year’s Oscar season kind of sucked. The two most “consensus” films were both not-great. Three Billboards was problematic as f–k (I saw one reviewer call it “lazy” and now I can’t get that out of my head) and The Shape of Water was just La La Land But Fishy. No one, I thought, was really crazy-excited about these two films. And when it came down to the line, the Oscars telecast lost millions of viewers over the course of the year because of it.
It was an Oscar do-over last night for host Jimmy Kimmel, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd and Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Following last year’s Envelopegate, which led to Beatty and Dunaway inadvertently announcing a wrong Best Picture winner, the quartet’s second go-around went without a hitch.
But the good news did not carry over to ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, which (correctly) crowned The Shape of Water as Best Picture. Last night’s ceremony, which aired live from 8 PM – 11:54 PM EST, averaged 26.5 million viewers (Live+same day) . That was down -19% from last year’s 32.9 million viewers, a nine-year low. That, despite the fast that The Shape of Water was the the highest-grossing Best Picture winner in five years.
The drop is big — the Oscars had never fallen below 32 million viewers and 21 metered markets household rating before, forcing pundits to scratch their heads. One explanation — the Oscars rubber stamped winners who already had swept the awards shows that preceded it, making for one of the most predictable Academy Awards ceremony in years. Some pointed to the length of the show, which again flirted with the 4-hour mark, others to the ubiquitous montages, the overall modest box-office performance of the movies nominated for best picture and the injection of politics/social issues into the speeches. However, most if not all of these factors were also present the last couple of years when the numbers were higher. And the Oscars’ strongest competition, AMC’s The Walking Dead, was actually a more potent ratings performer in years past.
Here are the final viewership totals for the Academy Awards so far this century, what won Best Picture that year and who hosted:
2018 26.5 million, The Shape of Water (Jimmy Kimmel)
2017 32.9 million, Moonlight (Jimmy Kimmel)
2016 34.4 million, Spotlight (Chris Rock)
2015 37.3 million, Birdman (Neil Patrick Harris)
2014 43.7 million, 12 Years a Slave (Ellen DeGeneres)
2013 40.3 million, Argo (Seth MacFarlane)
2012 39.3 million, The Artist (Billy Crystal)
2011 37.9 million, The King’s Speech (Anne Hathaway/James Franco)
2010 41.3 million, The Hurt Locker (Steve Martin/Alec Baldwin)
2009 36.3 million, Slumdog Millionaire (Hugh Jackman)
2008 32.0 million, No Country For Old Men (Jon Stewart)
2007 40. 2 million, The Departed (Ellen DeGeneres)
2006 38.9 million, Crash (Jon Stewart)
2005 42.1 million, Million Dollar Baby (Chris Rock)
2004 43.5 million, The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King (Billy Crystal)
2003 33.0 million, Chicago (Steve Martin)
2002 41.8 million, A Beautiful Mind (Whoopi Goldberg)
2001 42.9 million, Gladiator (Steve Martin)
I actually remember a decade ago, when the 2008 telecast’s numbers fell off a cliff. There was a lot of hand-wringing then too, and Jon Stewart got some of the blame as host. I didn’t really think it was Stewart’s fault, nor do I think it was Jimmy Kimmel’s fault this year, although Kimmel might have been yet another factor in how “meh” this year’s Oscars felt. The past year was a dark time for Hollywood as the conversations were about rape and assault and harassment – and yet the ratings for this year’s Golden Globes were solid-to-okay, and that was the first big awards show following the #MeToo scandals. My take is that this is mostly about the Oscar races and the films being awarded, and the actual anticipation and strong feelings for particular films. If people had come into the Oscars Sunday evening feeling like Call Me By Your Name or Get Out were bigger contenders, I bet the ratings would have been better.
Also, consider this: this year’s Oscars had perhaps the saddest and most f–ked up red carpet preshows EVER, in the history of red carpet shows. I feel like there are a lot of people like me who tune in to the preshows just to see what people are wearing (and it really is that simple) and now Ryan Seacrest and Michael Strahan are just f–king up red carpet interviews completely. This year marked the worst “lead in” to the Oscars in my life and it’s possible that affected viewership too.
Oh yeah and they kept giving Oscars to alleged abusers and predators too.
Maybe people are just getting sick of this insanely self-congratulatory industry.
+1
And the Oscars takes itself WAY too seriously. Cringe.
Gotta love everyone who is like ‘but it’s about movies, therefore it must be made bigger, better, faster’… Dear America, other countries have movie industries and award shows, as well. Some of them transcend into your culture, some don’t. However, Hollywood and Academy Awards absolutely go overboard with everything because THEY WANT TO not because it is necessary. As pointed out other countries celebrate movies, too, yet don’t push the image of being the most enlightened, most creative, most amazing shiny industry in the universe.
I don’t watch t.v. anymore and certainly not the Oscars. It’s lost it’s magic and pushing their own agenda turns me cold. The gowns are online which is why I used to watch it. It’s a long, drawn out boring show and nobody cares anymore. I watched Netflix on my tablet instead, a funny and entertaining show called “Age Gap Love.” No commercials blasting, just great entertainment.
Bingo
Also, Steve Martin is a treasure.
So much THIS!
Literally every single industry in the world hands out awards. Even Walmart has freaking employee of the month. That’s a dumb argument.
I could be wrong about this, but other industries don’t telecast their awards and expect everyone else who is not in their industry to care.
Hollywood is more self-congratulatory than other industries when giving out and picking out awards though. I don’t think t a Walmart employee is going to give the speech George Clooney gave that one year when he went on and on about Hollywood being at the forefront of things. Even if a Wal Mart employee did, we’re not expected to tune in and get excited about it.
People working for Walmart may be slightly less privileged.
@Chaine
…and maybe the day the public stops caring about sseeing and reading about movie stars, tv stars, music stars you’ll have a point – but until then, it’s a specious argument to concede her point that other industries ALSO ‘self congratulate’ but then bizarrely imply…but waaaah….only H’wood televises it.
Uh…duh…maybe because they’re in the business of television and film and the performing arts and at least 30 million plus tune in to watch? Just a hunch.
Also @perplexed, context matters and I believe Clooney made that speech the year he won because the industry was getting beat up by the usual rightwing awful suspects- who had encoyraged the Iraq invasion, and brought about a recession. They were one of the more vocal industries to rail against the invasion of Iraq and the crimes and misdemeanors of BushCo and he was tired of the propaganda arm of the right wing (Fox news) going in on Hollywood to try and tamp down their influence against the war, and all the other conservative attacks on society be it fracking, drilling, poverty, or staging 3 simultaneous wars in the wrong countries after 9/11. Clooney was right in that much like now, H’wood (or individuals operating within that industry) are usually the ones to speak up first and loudest against social injustices. That’s undeniable.
People working in other industries don’t attract the same interest as actors and singers do though. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, we give entertainers a lot of attention. It wouldn’t make sense to make giving out awards to Walmart employees a televised event.
But do employee of the month award winners and their Walmart coworkers dress up in dresses that cost thousands of dollars and wear millions of dollars of jewelry while accepting the award? No. Hollywood goes overboard with all of these awards and needing to show the world how much they need to be praised and admired
Hollywood telecasts its awards because it helps build the artists brands and more imoprtantly it sells tickets to films that would otherwise never be made because film makers wouldnt recoup their money.
And before someone suggests that perhaps those movies shouldnt get made consider the fact that without award buzz that culminates with the Oscar evening, most of those nominees wouldnt get made. That buzz sells tickets and allows for financiers to invest in the next none mainstream project. From Moonlight right down to Call Me By Your Name. The industry would consist of a flood of broad comedies, romcoms and big budget action. Actors like Gabby Sidibe and V Davis wouldnt even be a blip on our radar without the award buzz they got early on that convinced some casting agent that they could have commercial appeal in mainstream TV or even just leading roles.
As an aside, you are all right that their industry does not cure cancer. But who can argue with the role of entertainment in turning the social culture? The screen trojan horsed everything from interracial relationships to gay marriage into normalcy. It mainstreamed women in the workplace, prepared us for a non white President and freaked out climate change fence sitters.. Theres A LOT they need to fix within but Hollywood is the Western Worlds single most powerful agent of change. We just have to guide that change in the right direction with what we support with our dollars. So they arent curing cancer of the body but I would say rooting out societal cancers is a pretty important role.
Walmart and Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LetItGo: IIRC George Clooney made that speech off-the-cuff because the host, Jon Stewart, had made a snarky comment about Hollywood being “out of touch” a few minutes before. It was an emotional (angry) reaction, not a prepared statement. Granted, it was impolite of Stewart as the host to have made that remark. But George, in his privileged glory, famous at the time mostly for ER and Oceans 11 but wanting desperately to be taken seriously as a director, came off as petty and defensive. I thought less of him after that and didn’t watch the Oscars again for years. Team “Oscars are overly self-congratulatory” here.
“Also @perplexed, context matters and I believe Clooney made that speech the year he won because the industry was getting beat up by the usual rightwing awful suspects…”
Here’s the speech. The end of the speech was not good:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqDbG9h-f7c
A bit maybe? But if that’s so it’s more the result of oversaturation I’d say. By the time the Oscars roll around we’ve had 4-5 major red carpets and a million online journalists giving their predictions and takes for MONTHS. By about January 15 I could not care less…and the Oscars are in March??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people just don’t care about Hollywood anymore. Celebrities are self-important and I think it can be off putting. I don’t want to waste 4 hours watching it. I would rather a quick recap and look at the dresses online. My husband actually said during the telecast that he would agree to watch ANYTHING on tv but the Oscars.
I think it’s partly there are SO MANY award shows leading up to the Oscars that we pretty much know who’s going to win. No surprises in any of the major categories equals a boring show.
+1
This. I watched the Oscars cause I like to see the show and pomp, hear the jokes and see the celebs and hopefully be there (not it the kitchen) when something crazy happens like last year’s bf announcement debacle. But, unfortunately this year it was no surprise among the winners which seemed a straight line repeat of the GG and Sag awards.
THIS.
Olympics viewing was way down too. I think society, as a whole, is changing due to technology. Who has time to sit through the endless speeches or ceremonies. Much more fun reading about it on line, on my own time and filtering what I want to see. And add to it all the controversy in Hollywood, it’s down hill from there.
Yup. Ratings are goong down for almost everything. Entertainment is way too fragmented for Oscars to keep up their high ratings. They should get used to it at this point. The times Oscars would actually pick the best movie of the year is looong gone.
I was going to say the same thing.
Exactly! Agree with that you and @VaVa Kaboom said below.
They are too long and too boring. Everything you need to know will be condensed the next day. And, really, the next day discussion here on Celebitchy is much more entertaining and informative than either the preshow or the show.
They’ve always been long and boring. I just think there are far more entertainment options than when I was a kid and my family would sit down together to watch the Oscars. It will never go back to the way it was.
What Minx said. Theres just more options and better ways to catch up than watch the whole thing.
And related to your point if you look at the hosts and ratings table, theres a steady decline in viewership. EXCEPT for twice. Both times Ellen has hosted there has been a 3 million plus audience jump. No other host has a 3 million jump, not even in the competitive best film years. Shes done it twice. It seems obvious to me that its because she appeals to an audience that doesnt have too many entertainment distractions. The sweet Idaho grannie isnt conflicted between online gaming and catching up on her netflix. She just wants to watch that nice lady Ellen tell some jokes and maybe catch a glimpse of her old matinee idol in the audience. And honestly, organisers need to stick to servicing that audience. Theres no way you are gonna get a 23 year old to watch even a two hour award show when she can just wait for the memes and highlight clips.
Krill, my daughter is 23 and she loves watching the Oscars all the way through! I’m the one who didn’t want to watch the whole thing. I came home toward the end and that was enough for me. I don’t want to hear their boring speeches which I can just read about later if they’re significant.
There are too many award shows, Hollywood has become synonymous with cesspool, people are hurting and dying while the “stars” are wearing couture. There’s no mystery and glamour anymore with everyone accessible and twittering. I think these things lead to viewer malaise.
On a side note, how do they calculate viewership these days? We watch everything like Oscars and Olympics through YouTube tv which has a link to the networks.
Agree with you 100% people have more options now so they don’t have to be focused in one single event. I has nothing to do with winners, presenters or anything. You can even blame the moon but the reality is that people decides how to spend their spare time and the Oscar’s are not that important anymore.
That’s exactly it. When I was a kid, there were three networks. Not that much else to watch.
Now we have hundreds of cable channels and YouTube and Netflix and Hulu etc. Much more competition and also we can instantly read about it any time and also watch clips of the best stuff whenever we want. Why set aside an entire evening for it?
To gauge interest today, you have to wait to see the figures on all the other stuff people use to get info on the event. The instant ratings aren’t that meaningful today.
Different time zones affected the Olympic ratings though. Figure skating which was one of the top favorite in the US to watch was broadcasted around 10pm and the best skaters skates the last which was around 12 midnight. I knew a lot of people missed it out because they had to work early the next day. I know in general the ratings are low but we should point out the time zones too.
I am too focused on politics to give a flying f#ck about Hollywood award programs of any sort.
Ratings are down across the board because the Oscars, and all similar ceremonies, are cheesy and incredibly boring. Fun fact, they’ve ALWAYS been this boring and meaningless.
Unfortunately for Hollywood; Social media and the internet means no one has to actually watch the whole shiz-show to see what people wore or the 15 minutes of actually entertaining content amidst hours of extremely privileged people all patting themselves on the back.
ITA, the Oscars are generally just so boring, and the show is so loooooong. When I was younger I used to try and watch it all but over the past couple of years I just can’t anymore. I live on the east coast and I get up before 6 AM on Monday mornings to get ready for work…I’d much rather get some extra sleep than force myself to sit through 3+ hours of dullness just to see the one or two awards I sort of “care” about.
And like you said, if I want to see the fashion I can just check Twitter or Instagram.
I agree. These awards ceremonies are hard to sit through. Usually I just look at the fashion, who won what, and whether or not there were any interesting moments later on. When it’s the Grammy’s, VMA’s, or AMA’s, I just look at whichever performances I wanted to see on the internet.
It’s not fun anymore. No more surprises and I only saw Dunkirk, Get Out, 3 billboards and I Tonya. The nominees are formulaic – angry woman, body of work oscar, pick the movie w least controversy and it goes on. Why watch when it’s super long and you already know who’s going to win????
The right wing idiot machine is in full motion blaring here, there, and everywhere that the low ratings are because Hollywood is anti-Trump. LOL
It has absolutely nothing to do with Conservatism or Trump. This has been the trend for decades. Modern entities like YouTube and sites like this one mean we don’t have to sit through the whole ceremony anymore. It’s just boring and people don’t care enough to actually watch a the show itself.
They’ll latch onto anything to make themselves the victims. Talk about snowflakes.
My reason for skipping it sorta involves politics. After reading that one academy voter who accused “Get Out” of “playing the race card” I made the decision not to watch, figuring: “Why support “The Academy” with views if assholes like this are voting? Pass.”
Well then you played right into the Ult-Right/Trump supporters if one academy voter’s opinion among thousands was the only reason you didn’t watch Oscars.
THE MOTHERF*CKING MONTAGES! What showrunner thinks “viewers love the long dead person montage so much, let’s add montages to as many categories as possible”. I literally fell asleep when Jimmy Kimmel went on a foray into another movie theater. Literally the worst added 15min ever. I hated it last year, and it was worse this year. I wish Tiffany and Maya had hosted.
The only time I even cracked a smile was when Tiffany and Maya showed up. Kimmel just rubs me the wrong way and for the most part his comedy is lame. He needs to stop with the constant hand gestures too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EDIT: I would like Kumail Nanjiani to be added to that hosting combination. Tiffany and Kumail? Kumai, Maya, and Tiffany?
I used to care but awards season is totally irrelevant to what I watch now. And I get no joy watching a roomful of 1 percenters gush over themselves.
Same, I stream tv series and that’s where my interest is.
If there wasn’t an award show on every week, maybe more people would be interested. It gets boring seeing the same people getting dressed up to get a trophy
Check out Oldman creeping in from the edge in the group shot, he may have won a statue but clearly no one considers him a winner.
Well if we are playing photo assumption Allison Janney is clearly in love with him. So…
https://mobile.twitter.com/Reuters/status/970572911990988800/photo/4
Well that sucks. Think a smidge less of Janney now – why the face cup?!? Be nice and civil and professional – fine, but dear Lord no need to face cup this woman hating pr!ck.
I hate to break it to you @JKER but Oldman is ADORED by most of Hollywood. I can find you a thousand pictures of Oscar night of him being embraced by various actors. Jessica Chastain once cried on a red carpet she was so excited to meet him. Also his grown children (he actually has 3, from 2 of his marriages) are very close to him and by all accounts adore him. I’m just saying people can project all they want but that’s the reality. Complicated as hell.
@Mia4
I thought about this after the show. Creative people are used to difficult temperaments and volatility.
Once he was nominated it had to come down to his acting only. I didn’t care for the film but others did and voted on that. Actor’s lives are often messy and dramatic so the voters in the Academy have heard a lot worse about people in the industry than Gary’s issues. They know things from the inside the public doesn’t know so he may seem tame to them.
I think it is partially that and simply not caring that much.
Just so you know, one of Oldman’s sons released a statement re: his mother and her accusations. He cut off all ties with her 7 years ago. She has had decades of drug and alcohol abuse and lost custody of all three of her kids to their dads (1 with David Fincher and 2 with Gary). Her son says that she is lying about the abuse claims.
Statement: https://www.docdroid.net/1jhllUx/gulliver-oldman-statement.pdf
Sadly, no one will read the son’s statement and the lie will be repeated everywhere.
I think this movement calls us to interrogate exactly these types of dismissals of alleged abuse. So here goes;
Her son did cut her off 7 years ago BUT he was 13 at the time. A kid. He doesnt say what specific incident triggered this. It could well be a concerted parental allienation campaign waged by his father. “Mummy is no good. See even the court said so”. It may also be that shes the devil. I just cant tell from the little info given.
He really rides the fact that she was denied custody and asserts this is unusual. Err, this is a common MRA fallacy. Men get less sole custody because they apply for it less. Where they do ask, the stats show they around the same shot of getting it as a woman.
He then says that his father got custody despite the DV charges. This is a little damning for her but then if the charges were never tested then this could easily be one of the thousands of cases where a custody judge wouldnt take a womans word on DV. Theres a tendency to write off DV claims in divorce as just vindictive harping by a “nasty woman”. Her addiction couldnt have helped either. A female addict is especially frowned upon world over.
And finally he dismisses her as just an addict and alcoholic. The thing is though, women with addiction issues are up to 18 times more likely to be victims of DV. Her struggles at the time make me MORE likely to believe her not less. Also, its instructive that she is reiterrating her claims now having been sober fir a few years.
I err on believing the woman before evidence is presented. I have seen nothing that contradicts her claims besides a guy with understandable mummy issues disputing an account of an incident that nobody claimed he was present for. If he wasnt there in that room, how can he speak? And also, its gross that he tags on that he supports MeToo. He evidently doesnt, a key principal of MeToo is not dispute an event you were not present for unless you are providing an alibi fir that exact moment.
I believe her.
Nope. He doesn’t know what went on behind his parents bedroom door. And she may be an addict and an unfit mother, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t abused by Oldman. I’m not falling into the whole “She’s a mess, therefore she must be lying.” That’s been used for years to discredit women who claimed rape or abuse.
What hurts her claims are that she lost her children to two separate fathers. THAT is unusual. We have no idea how she behaved as an addict, and I am not prepared to deny what the son is saying. That is making a lot of assumptions to even get to that place. There are missing details, and I don’t believe if revealed she would come out particularly sympathetic.
It could be that two unstable addicts got together and only one parent was the better of the problematic marriage. It seems her addictions were very hard for her to overcome and the son may have seen things he is not going to share. It might his experiences that lead him not to want to know her.
I have known enough people with unfit toxic mothers to know it happens and it doesn’t always look as bad as it is from the outside.
I still think Gary is repulsive for other reasons as well as how he treats women but it doesn’t mean she isn’t worse than he is either.
You’re acting like you know the ex better then her son does…
I mean, sure. She may be a terrible mother. Horrible even. Gary Oldman may have been a good father. It doesn’t really tell us much, does it? I have no idea what went on and I never will. I don’t care about Oldman particularly (I used to) just because he’s an ass. I have no idea if he’s hit his wife or not. But it’s safe to say that he used to drink. Let’s not forget that. He may be great now or even years ago but man, when two addicts go at it, you never know.
Who says we assumed the abuse happened in front of the kids? She was the one who claimed the abuse happened in front of the children. It’s not some assumption the public made. That was her claim that the telephone incident happened in front of the kids, and the sons (no longer kids) say that’s not true.
Also why does everyone seem to think was one judge and one case? This was a two year process and two different judges. At the time she made the DV charges she lost custody yes, but had visitation. There’s been no claim Oldman interfered with that visitation. The loss of custody was not about making false DV charges. Those were found to be false when investigated yes but the custody decision was because she overdosed and was discovered by her young daughter, which (not shockingly) traumatized the poor child. That’s in 2001. In 2003 she goes back to court and starts making claims about Oldman drugging one of the kids, being intoxicated etc. That’s evaluated, tests are run on all parties, claims are investigated and subsequently her visitation rights are drastically reduced because she’s found to (among other things) have been making false claims about his treatment of the children. In other words, lying (who is going the parental alienation route?).There’s a lot here.
I make no excuses for his Playboy interview, that was beyond gross. But people bend over backwards to make his ex-wife a victim of the evil legal system and courts. Sorry, but I’m just not seeing it.
I don’t know about that. Jordan Peele said it was amazing to meet Oldman back stage and sit and talk. He told the press that Oldman has been his favorite actor ever since he first saw him in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
I saw a photo of Allison Janney being affectionate to Gary Oldman in a group photo.
I don’t think any celebrity has a problem with Gary winning at all. Most people seem to be happy for him purely because of his talent and longevity in the business as a respected actor. That’s the connection all actors and actresses share and appreciate.
No one is getting involved with a domestic allegation unproven from that long ago and where they both were alcoholics and the wife also a drug addict during their marriage.
They might not want to get involved Jayna, and they don’t know for sure what went on, but it looks like they all admire Gary regardless.
It’s the same nominees and presenters every year.
tbh I think Hollywood has just totally lost its sheen.
We’ve all seen its dark and awful underbelly and its not really a fun distraction anymore. I for one couldn’t be bothered to watch this year. To me this kind of thig was always escapism but now it feels like a) a lie and b) a chore.
Also media is SO saturated with Hollywood scandal – award shows have completely lost their novelty. I’d rather look at the dresses online, after the fact.
ITA. No one wants to watch the sausage being made, and now that the industry has been exposed (by its own) to be a misogynistic, abusive, criminal enterprise, why feed that monster?
While I love the fashion, I couldn’t help but wonder as each nominated actress/actor posed: what did she/he have to do to land the role?
Honestly, who wants to look at that cesspool? All I can think is RAPE.
Also, a host is certainly not responsible for low ratings but a host can absolutely elevate things. I want Chris Rock back. Or Steve Martin. And cut it down, nobody has time for hours upon hours of this.
I agree. All I could think of when the cameras panned into the audience was, “How many Harvey’s are sitting in those seats right now? How many of you are covering up for someone sitting in that audience? How many of you are complicit?”
Another thing I noticed, when Jimmy Kimmel took a shot at Harvey, I didn’t hear a single person clap. It was like they were all still afraid of him and didn’t want to do anything to upset him.
In the end, it’s an industry event. You’re basically watching a boring awards banquet, only the attendees get to wear amazing clothes and jewels.
It’s really bugging me that the quoted block text says “That was down -19% from last year” That’s a double negative. It was either “down 19% from last year” or it was “-19% from last year”. “Down -19%” means it was up 19%.
Pedantry over. Sorry for the intrusion.
So glad there’s someone else out there getting bugged by things like this!
That is a steep drop. I never thought a time would come that the Oscars would be below 25 million. Ever.😨
What are the odds they are in the teens next year??!😲😆
25 million is actually a whole lot of people to advertisers. Cable shows that are considered very popular often have watchers in the low single millions.
The years with most viewers have movies winning that a LOT of people, normal people, would see. Normally when someone mentions the movies nominated for an Oscar it’s a bunch of boring, blah crap you couldn’t pay me to watch. It’s actually a movie repellant for me.
Exactly. Most of the Oscar movies are only seen by a few people (with the exception of Get Out, Dunkirk, and maybe Lady Bird). I think at least part of it is that people want to be able to root for movies they like and have seen.
I also think most the winners (and many nominees) this year are pretty non-glamorous/not household names. At the end of the day, people want to see the Pitt and Clooney types.
ITA. I don’t generally watch them anyway, but if there is a big name or someone that I particularly like I might watch. Not to be mean, but Frances McDormand is not going to draw me to watch an awards show. She is not a household name, not glamorous, and to my knowledge, has no charisma. And Gary Oldman is a wife beater whose movie was about some political figure’s important wartime decisions. Yeah yeah, I am oversimplifying it but there are lots of us out here in the world that go to movies to escape and be entertained, not given a pseudo-history lesson.
This. I think that increasingly, there is an assumption that Oscar worthy movies are not popular movies, so the Oscars just doesn’t mean a lot to many people. Gladiator, Saving Private Ryan, Shakespeare in Love.. these are movies that people watched and cared about.
Exactly. I follow awards season closely — obviously, since I’m on a gossip site — but I only saw one Best Picture nominee, Dunkirk. The divide between “Oscar Bait” roles and movies and popular movies gets wider and wider every year. If your movie has hoity toity accents, prosthetics, a Very Serious Tone, or Meryl Streep, it was made to get awards and not commercial success. If your movie has wide appeal, it is obviously Too Pop Culture for any awards.
(Get Out in an exception, but I’m a weenie and can’t handle scary movies.)
I know, GAAAAAH, what’s with the prosthetics! If you want someone that looks like an elderly man with a double chin and big nose, instead of hiring a 50-something and covering him with fake parts and fat padding and bald wigs, just GET A REAL 75-YEAR-OLD GUY. I hate that crap. It’s like they’re giving an Oscar to someone on the basis of hair and makeup.
Agreed.
I use to watch the Oscars every year as a kid and then once I was out on my own, had an Oscar party and made an event out of it, up until 1997 (that was the year Titanic won for reference). After that we decided no more parties and would still watch once in awhile. I think 1999 was the last Oscars I watched until 2005 (Crash) and that was it, I haven’t sat for one since.
The movies are getting more pretentious than they use to be. Sure, best picture didn’t always go to a big hit movie, but often so it did and that was enough to keep ‘regular’ people watching. This year Dunkirk was the biggest box office movie, with over $525 million and Get Out was second with $255 million. I’m going to guess most of us ‘regular’ people saw one or both of those. (Both here, my kid is a history nut and I am a history major, so Dunkirk was a given, Get Out because I heard so much about it.) I don’t live in a huge metropolitan area, so most of the others never got here, so therefore, who cares about the rest of them? (I know lots here have seen the others, this is just a point from a lot of other people who don’t have access to them or don’t give a flying F about them.)
Technology is already giving broadcast a hard time. Just because the Oscars are pretty (although a lot of pretty was missing this year) and supposedly fun, why the hell would I sit through almost 5 hours of crap when I can get everything I wanted to know about them the next day in about an hour, no cheesy crap, no cringy speeches, no hosts that make you want to punch them in the face (not just Kimmel, there have been many)? Hollywood’s big show needs to address this for the Oscars just like it has to for other TV programs and movies. Get with the times or get left behind.
Just to be upfront, this who cares thing is coming from a person who is a HUGE movie fan, like to the point that I have an old time movie star tattooed on me as well as another reference to said star.
No, you’re not wrong. I only saw three of the best picture nominees, two I was interested in by the previews (Get Out and Shape of Water) and one because it was a woman director with great reviews (Lady Bird). I could tell from the previews that none of the others would appeal to me in any way, and I’m not even sure some of them came to theaters near where I live, or if they did, they didn’t stay long.
ETA: Dunkirk did come to theaters near me & was in rotation for quite a while, in fact maybe still is, but I have seen enough war movies already in my life that i just wasn’t interested in another one.
Overexposure. The Award Season is longer than any presidential campaign and that was alread more than tiring.
How many award shows do we seriously need? Also if so many of the same people vote in all of them its not too surprising the same people win.
Realistically the actors are not the most important people on a movie set and they get way too much attention and way too much money already but people watch the Oscars because of them. As much as I hate that writers and costume designers arent given the same adulation no one watches because of them. The show is too long because of that.
Also lots of events are loosing viewers. People are getting more educated on social justice and watching multi millionaires crawling up each others butts is slowly getting out of style.
If the Oscars care about exposure make it a free stream with some ads.
I would love to know the numbers during Billy Crystal’s 90s run. He was so entertaining that it was worth tuning in. I still hum his opening numbers and recall jokes he made during the telecast!!
Yes, he was fabulous. It hasn’t been that entertaining in a long time. And agree with those above who say too many award shows, too much self-congratulation among the 1% etc. It’s become tiresome.
Apples and oranges. In Crystal’s time there were no livestreams, no Youtube clips, no Twitter. Comparisons to his era make no sense.
Regardless of the impact of social media, LAK’s point about the difference in the quality of the entertainment holds.
Doesn’t matter. The show has remained the same format since Bob Hope was hosting. Each era has it’s distraction that are more interesting than the oscars telecast.
If you look at the numbers posted above, the (standup) Comedians pull in more numbers than the musical / broadway actors. The talkshow hosts do worst.
My conclusion based on the above numbers is that the standup comedians produce (are produced) a more entertaining show than the other category of hosts.
Billy Crystal is a standup comedian who provided a very entertaining show. I bet if he had a similar ran in now, he would be trending in 5mins flat.
That said, i still want to know what type of numbers he pulled in to prove / disprove my hypothesis.
“Regardless of the impact of social media, LAK’s point about the difference in the quality of the entertainment holds.“
Oh that part I agree with. It was a more innocent era too.
Every era has its distractions? Sorry but which era had distractions that allowed you to watch only the highlights almost instantaneously and follow someone’s live twitter feed on your phone to decide if you wanted to tune in for a few minutes and then do so by streaming on your phone? Which distraction in the 1970s let you do that?
The “distractions” we have now allow someone to selectively see the big moments and know everything about the ceremony without tuning in on TV for a second. Sure we got VCRs in the 1980s…which you had to tune into the channel to tape and required taping all the commercials. It’s now a completely different ball game. Again; apples and oranges.
Huge. In comparison, The Hurt Locker year was a low rated ceremony. The Titanic year was massive. Everyone watched.
I 100% agree. Billy Crystal was gold, and his Oscars were always worth watching…just for him.
Now, for me, watching the Oscars has all the appeal of watching some random company hand out their yearly internal awards. It’s a popularity contest with the winners being who sucks up to management the most. I mean, it always has been, but it feels more transparent now. So, who cares?
The ratings have dropped significant amounts since Kimmel took over hosting. They have to stop the bleeding. Try bringing Ellen D. or Neil Patrick Harris back. The host is the easiest thing to swap out to see if ratings increase.
I’ve always found the Oscars the least interesting part of the season. It’s just so overblown and up its own arse.
The only awards show I look forward to and actually watch is the BAFTAs: way more interesting, little to no nonsensical, self-indulgent filler and far less self-reverential.
It’s not complicated. The Oscars are too long and too boring. Who in the hell wants to watch Hollywood pat itself on the back for 4 hours? After multiple award shows have already taken place. All of these award shows one after the other are just vanity and narcissism run amok. Or maybe they’re all so far up their own (and each other’s) asses that they simply can’t understand that the world doesn’t stand still over and over again while they walk red carpets and fawn over a statue.
Yeah, the self centered whining tone of “why isn’t everyone watching us” in this article just pissed me off.
Or maybe it’s because despite Me Too movement, sexism in America – the Oscars didn’t nominate enough female directors and instead gave awards to sexual predators.
Hollywood men and women claim to support other women but that’s all talk. There are only a handful of people who are actually helping other women.
Being an “outsider” sure feels great as that showed you had integrity, morals and caring enough to not see horrible stuff and stay quiet.
I would’ve loved to watch the Oscars but i don’t have cable. Neither does anyone even close to my age (24) that I know. I spoke all last week about how excited I was for them. Had to find a bar playing the Oscars to even watch. I think a lot of it has to do w technology and ppl like myself who are considered “cord cutters”
That was my other issue! We don’t have cable. We have an antennae but it doesn’t pick up that channel because the station is too far away. It also goes until almost midnight on the east coast and I have to work the next day, so c’est la vie.
I think the fact that you can’t stream it online anywhere is part of it. I don’t have cable and can’t get any broadcast channels (I’ve tried, my apartment is a complete dead zone). I can’t watch a live event unless I find a stream for it. I actually wanted to watch the Oscars and the Golden Globes but couldn’t. I would pay some small amount of money to get a stream for a particular live event, but the conglomerates that control these things want you to buy cable or watch broadcast, not pay for individual shows on streaming.
I didn’t watch simply because I honestly don’t care about the Oscars anymore. I care about the fashion, so I follow the red carpet on social media and check blogs the day after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more about the stars that are nominated than the films that are nominated.
The 2014 ceremony had Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Mcconaughey, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Bradley Cooper. Of course people tuned in for that.
Hollywood’s inability to produce new movie stars in recent years isn’t helping the situation.
True, not much in the way of sheer star power this year.
I think Harvey Weinstein’s absence has affected everything including the kinds of movies that are released and the campaigns during the season. The Oscars were mainly his movies winning and him hard pressuring for votes for his proteges. All of his grossness aside he had good taste in films, and they always had great casting.
It felt to me like everyone was exhausted from all the changes and trying to figure out the future. I think Black Panther’s success has thrown the paradigm off, Get Out, Wonder Woman, streaming services, Peak TV, metoo, lack of star power, uninspired film choices for the most part and the length of the show. It is time for entertainment to be more inclusive and expand to gain more interest in the offerings.
Then I think the format is dated. We see the celebrities all the time on the internet. It isn’t exciting to see them on the red carpet anymore.
There are no new breakout stars in exciting movies much these days.
I also think the mood of the country is serious.
Our culture is shifting and changing, and I believe sometime in the nearish future the Oscars will no longer be televised. Times are different. We know too much about the industry and about how ugly so much of what we trusted is now even beyond the entertainment industry.
This is spot on for me.
There’s a million award shows before it. There aren’t that many huge movie stars anymore. Hollywood is so tarnished. People are sick of how hypocritical Hollywood is.
I’ll say it.
#OscarSoWhite
Nothing has not and will not change. And I also think people don’t have as short a memory as The Academy will like. What happened with Moonlight was horrible, not cute and should not have been used as comedic promotion.
I find them a lot less boring in the years I make an effort to see the films in the categories that aren’t considered “big.” Some of the best films I have seen in recent years have been in the documentary categories and the shorts categories. The animated shorts are truly pure imagination and creativity at work. The live action shorts never fail to move; incredible stories told in less than half an hour. This year, I brought several cousins with me to see all the shorts. They were texting me during the ceremony that this is the part when they usually tune out or go get a snack but this year, they were interested and had their favorites picked out.
I saw almost every film this year except for a few of the foreign language films, and that’s only because the ones I didn’t see just opened here this weekend. It makes it a lot more interesting.
I feel this narrative is discussed for every award show every year and people fail to admit that most ppl don’t care to watch four hour shows. Let’s be real, I’m 35 and refuse to watch something that long. My younger brother who is 30 and his friends just catch everything the next day. And my very young cousins who are 19 and 20 don’t even realize that the award shows are on! The internet and streaming has changed the game and for many people, there are other options available. They can watch cable, watch Netflix, dvr, etc… There isn’t the need to to be stuck at home and watch a show. Plus let’s be real, it’s too long. People on the east coast have to get up for work the next day and they are still chugging along.
This is the simplest explanation I’m with. I’m 37 and I’m not going to watch a 4 hour show. I won’t even catch the red carpet interviews. Separate red carpet show should be 1 hour to appease the designers and jewellers. Stream it live on YouTube also to get more eyes.
Push more awards to the technical awards ceremony. They want recognition from their peers, not the average movie-goer. They want to be able to put Oscar winner for XX laurel wreaths on the movie poster or the poster for their next movie, or just for more money for next project.
Then, actual show needs to be 1.5 hours max.
Television used to be the only way to see celebs so awards ceremony was special. Now we can see them online in pictures or video (Instagram, YouTube, blogs etc) glam or unglam.
Why do people still get surprised about this? TV ratings decline every year as more forms of entertainment appear. It’s a tendency that won’t stop. Nothing is to blame. It doesn’t help how political the awards tend to be nowadays, or the fact that they’re usually very disconnected with what the mass actually goes to see to the movies.
I feel like the only surprise here is that ratings are still relevant. I cannot remember the last time I sat down to watch a show live. Years ago. Before my Netflix subscription and Roku, for sure.
They’re long and boring, and there are too many other (better) choices. I can live until the morning to see what people wore and who won.
I think the veil has been lifted on Hollywood. We’ve seen behind the curtain and it’s ugly. We now know that well over half the women in that room have been assaulted by quite a few of the men in the room even. Hell, some of the men have been assaulted too. We now get to read our favorite celebs thoughts on social media. What is left? Of course ratings are down. No one cares anymore. There is no more Hollywood glamour. There really never was though. It was all just a facade. I don’t even know why the ratings would be surprising to anyone.
Is it not likely that viewership is down for the same reason football viewership is down? People do not have cable anymore and there are so many options for entertainment now. Young guys are not the only ones playing video games, increasingly that market is eating into tv and movies.
Make Tiffany Haddish host. Problem solved.
This has been an issue for years. The Oscars refuse to honor commercially successful movies unless they have a very specific pedigree, BUT there’s a strong correlation between popular movies being nominated and lots of eyeballs on the screen. It’s why they moved to 10 Best Picture nominees. People are more likely to watch when a movie that they enjoyed is being honored. But look at this year. A bunch of small arty movies, Dunkirk, and Get Out – which was never going to win Best Picture.
This is going to be the trend as long as “Oscar Bait” movies are a genre completely independent of mainstream fare. The days of a massive blockbuster like Titanic or The Return Of The King winning seem long gone, because it’s all comic books and sequels.
Honestly, I just didn’t feel like watching all these ridiculous a-holes pat themselves on the back in stupidly expensive dresses (although I do love love fashion) when there’s so much horrible sh-t going on in the industry and elsewhere.
I don’t think it has to do with the host for bad ratings, but we are distracted now by other things. There is live streaming,Netflix ,Hulu, Amazon prime and a thousand cable channels. That’s only the beginning. There’s also video games, fooling around on your tablet, Spotify, Instagram , texting people, listening to e-books, surfing the Internet and, oh yeah, Twitter.
They’re overthinking things. As far as I can see, there are two reasons:
You want to know probably the BIGGEST reason for the drop off? Cord cutters. I, for one, have NO ACCESS to ABC. Most live TV steaming services don’t offer it in their packages (it’s only available in less than a dozen markets).
And the second? The Oscars now are anti-climactic. By the time of the ceremony, everyone knows who will win, thanks to a slew of other awards that preceded it. Take a good look at the winners. They’re pretty much the very same ones that won at the start of the season.
“You want to know probably the BIGGEST reason for the drop off? Cord cutters. I, for one, have NO ACCESS to ABC. Most live TV steaming services don’t offer it in their packages (it’s only available in less than a dozen markets).”
THIS.
Exactly.
Too frigging long too. Even if it was streamed, I still wouldn’t sit there for 4 hours.
That’s right- I don’t get the broadcast networks myself now since I dumped Comcast cable. I would have to finally install that antenna that I bought a few years ago.
I think Hulu was showing it, unless that was Netflix. But I was more interested in watching old sitcoms and cartoons….
Honestly? its boring and i think most people are aware that Oscars dont represent the best film industry had done in the past year. Films are made all over the world, and Oscars are just another award bought by big studios.
And not much people actually care for dresses models and actresses wore – its not like they actually picked them, bought and paid for them. They were paid or contracted to wear them.
To cut the story short – most regular people simply dont give a shit.
I love the Hollywood awards season and the Oscars are my Superbowl! And yes, I realize they’re self-congratulatory and the best movies often don’t get rewarded, but I also love movies in general and believe that good movies can have an impact. And I love the related gossip (That’s why we’re all here, right? We love gossip about these Hollywood types.)! And Oscar buzz can help movies that people otherwise wouldn’t know much about (like Moonlight). That being said, the fact that Shape of Water and 3 Billboards were the dominant favorites going into tonight, along with problematic AF Gary Oldman, combined with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, definitely put a damper on the evening. I watched Lainey’s red carpet show online instead of the creepy Ryan (or the really bad interviewer Michael Strahan) and missed Joan Rivers so much! Plus, I don’t care that this is a long show – so is the Superbowl. And I love a good film montage so I ate all of the montages up!
Oh, and if they nominate Black Panther for Best Picture, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design (I think that’s a category) next year, which they should, that will definitely help ratings!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget adapted screenplay. I was really impressed with the story.
Hate to be so rude to the plebeians that actually work hard and are really passionate about their work but all the normals should get awards on a different non televised night. Just give out the major awards no one has 4 hours to sit there and watch some obscure filmmaker get a technical award.
A few reasons I think why this happened. First, the average person is very tired of being preached at during the awards shows. They come to celebrate art not have a political rally. Second, there were no stars there. Brad, George, Gwen, Jennifer, Tom, Will, Sandra, Matt, Johnny, Leonardo, Julia, etc. Where is everyone?? Third, they are seen as the hypercritics they are. Preaching about going green and flying all over the place, preaching about helping others but living in gated communities with massive wealth, etc As well the Oscars have become more about political commentary and political winning than actual art. It used to be how a movie was made how good the actors were ect. Now it is about that movie should be nominated because it talked about how things are in society. It is just messed up and no one cares anymore.
Cuz the movies were boring and who wants to watch rich peoples egos stroked to the point they actually think they ARE better then everyone else
Probably because we’re mostly tired of watching these Hollywood fools circle jerk each other. There are bigger and better things to worry about versus who gets a statue voted by old people.
What’s wrong with old people? The senior veterans of the industry have every right to weigh in — they’ve earned it. Strictly youth worship culture is not beneficial to much of any one, as we all will be old one day.
Should have written what I meant but didn’t due to fear of mod. *old white men
connecting it to the sexual abuse that runs rampant in Hollywood that I’m positive so many of the older generation engaged and promoted.
For me, it was as simple as not being able to livestream it. I don’t have cable but I have access to a cable account, but ABC was inexplicably not streaming it online in my “area”. My area being one of the most affluent cities in the country, ok ABC.
I am not going to lie. I am in it for the fashion only. My family and friends do not understand why I watch it. None of them do.
Why waste four hours of my evening struggling through a boring TV show when I can come to Celebitchy then next morning for the highlight reel with commentary?
Has anyone considered ratings being down to the Age of Streaming? I only caught the last half hour of the Oscars because I signed up for a free trial on Hulu which was streaming them. I will go back to the regular Hulu streaming service without the Live TV because frankly I don’t need it. Most young people I know don’t have TVs anymore (or only have them hooked up for streaming) so we aren’t watching network TV. Cable/network TV is an expense we don’t really need. Right before I moved out of my last apartment, the cable bill went up tremendously and I was so glad I didn’t have to pay it. My new roommate doesn’t have a TV at all and while I was worried at first, I quickly adapted. I’m paying enough for utilities and rent, I don’t need an extra cable bill on top of it. I use my family’s Netflix account and now it looks I’ll use Hulu’s non-live TV option for streaming. Watching the Oscars is entertaining, but if I can’t watch it, I’ll watch the Youtube recaps. That’s really all I need.
Sherri nailed it. Same for the NFL. Like it or not, people are *sick* of politics bleeding over into everything.
The Oscars are too predictable. I love to see upsets happen at these award shows. Example,
Adrien Brody winning Best Actor over Daniel Day Lewis.
Juliette Binoche winning Best Supporting Actress over Lauren Bacall.
Marisa Tomei winning Best Supporting Actress over Judy Davis.
I am right there with you CB…I watch all of the award shows as well as the pre-shows to see what everyone is wearing. It is like my SuperBowl because I like to keep up with TV shows, movies, actors, etc. just like my husband can tell me who won the world series in 1982. However, I did find myself not actually sitting there watching every single moment because Ryan Seacrest should have been taken off the red carpet, Michael Strahan was horrible, Jimmy Kimmel sucks to me, and the whole bit about taking snacks to the theatre nearby was stupid. Plus, they have an ENTIRE YEAR to get the In Memorium correct to include everyone and they always jack that up. I can overlook celebrities treating this as if they cured cancer, but there are some changes that need to be made.
I have watched most of the movies nominated so that should’ve been enough reason for me to watch the show but I skipped it. They have been giving out the awards for the same winners / movies that it has been predictable and nothing to look forward to. And I know that Lawrence, Robbie, Ronan, Stone are supposed to be the new big stars of HW that are going to attract viewers but they’re all just meh. I didn’t really see any big stars out there. It was a snooze fest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like, nowadays, studios save all their Oscar contenders to release in December. I know there are still exceptions, but it used to be that quality movies were released more regularly throughout the year, and the Oscar ceremony was broadcast later in March. I used to get out to see, or be able to rent, a fair percentage of the 5 Best Pic nominees before the show. Then I could do things like knowledgeably participate in Oscar voting pools and agree or argue with pre-Oscar film reviews/rankings. The show was just more fun to watch that way. This year we tried to watch a few contenders in the weeks before Sunday, but 5 or 6 of the 9 nominees aren’t even available to rent yet. It takes some dedication to get out to see all 9 nominees in the theater between December and March.
TL;DR: Fewer people are going to tune into a long show giving awards to movies they haven’t seen.
No one watches TV anymore….and live TV at that. They need to stream things like the Oscars live over social media. Make it easily accessible online. Who has cable? I sure don’t.
They were very boring. The issue is that any “newsworthy” moments will be all over twitter and youtube the next day to view…so why go through 4 hours of that sh*t?
Here’s a thought: Stop nominating Meryl Streep for mediocre performances.
I LOVED the Shape of Water. I reallyreally wanted Sally Hawkins to FINALLY get some acknowledgement. The film is GREAT. It had everything, love, comedy, drama, horror, scifi.
I am THRILLED it won Best Oscar. Woot Woot!!
