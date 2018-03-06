Tiffany Haddish says Brad Pitt promised that they could date in one year’s time

I have not been looking forward to the the reality of Brad Pitt stepping out with a new girlfriend at some point. I feel that it will be messy no matter what, and perhaps he knows that too, because he hasn’t done any big girlfriend debuts, no pap strolls with mystery women, nothing like that. There were those rumors about Brad and Sienna Miller, but they died out in a few months, thankfully. But here’s the thing: if Brad’s new girlfriend was Tiffany Haddish, I would be all over it. COME ON. Now I want that to happen.

Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt may soon need their own couple’s name in line with his former relationship’s moniker, Brangelina. The Girl’s Trip star told Kelly Ripa backstage at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night that she had just met the now-single actor. “Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish, 38, told the LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan host. “But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added. Ripa went along, asking, “Why do you have to wait?” “I don’t know, he told me to wait a year,” the actress said. However, while the duo began playing a game of Marry, Date, Dash, the comedian revealed she would not marry Pitt. “I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Haddish said to the options Rippa offered her.

[From People]

Marry F–k Kill Brad, George and Javier? I think I would probably kill George, f–k Brad and marry Javier? I’ve always been into Javier though. As for Tiffany meeting Brad in an elevator and Brad telling Tiffany to wait… wait for what??? I don’t get it. Why do we have to wait a year for Briffany to happen? I WANT BRIFFANY NOW. I actually think this might be a girlfriend who gets Angelina’s approval too?

Here are some photos of Brad at a pre-Oscar party:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images