Tiffany Haddish says Brad Pitt promised that they could date in one year’s time

I have not been looking forward to the the reality of Brad Pitt stepping out with a new girlfriend at some point. I feel that it will be messy no matter what, and perhaps he knows that too, because he hasn’t done any big girlfriend debuts, no pap strolls with mystery women, nothing like that. There were those rumors about Brad and Sienna Miller, but they died out in a few months, thankfully. But here’s the thing: if Brad’s new girlfriend was Tiffany Haddish, I would be all over it. COME ON. Now I want that to happen.

Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt may soon need their own couple’s name in line with his former relationship’s moniker, Brangelina. The Girl’s Trip star told Kelly Ripa backstage at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night that she had just met the now-single actor.

“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish, 38, told the LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan host.

“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added. Ripa went along, asking, “Why do you have to wait?”

“I don’t know, he told me to wait a year,” the actress said.

However, while the duo began playing a game of Marry, Date, Dash, the comedian revealed she would not marry Pitt.

“I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Haddish said to the options Rippa offered her.

Marry F–k Kill Brad, George and Javier? I think I would probably kill George, f–k Brad and marry Javier? I’ve always been into Javier though. As for Tiffany meeting Brad in an elevator and Brad telling Tiffany to wait… wait for what??? I don’t get it. Why do we have to wait a year for Briffany to happen? I WANT BRIFFANY NOW. I actually think this might be a girlfriend who gets Angelina’s approval too?

Here are some photos of Brad at a pre-Oscar party:

  1. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Poor girl

    Reply
    • Mmg says:
      March 6, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      Can we talk about how she’s 38 and all the choices offered her in the game are men 10-20 years her seniors? I’d have said take them all and give me Jamie Dornan or Charlie Hunnam instead.

      You know if it was one of them sitting there, they’d be asking them to choose between a bunch of 20-somethings.

      Reply
  2. Cate says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I feel like Tiffany deserves better than Brad, to be quite honest.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:27 am

    That conversation sounded like some lighthearted fun and flirt..

    I would soo love it if Brad & Angelina got back together just to freak out the Jenhens again haha.

    Brad asked for 1 year extension on the divorce few weeks ago. Maybe just maybe he is working things about with Angelina and Brangelina 2.0 might start😂

    Reply
    • Tulip Garden says:
      March 6, 2018 at 10:59 am

      Sounded like flirting to me too! I think it’s cute. I am not sure if I was Tiffany that I would speak off the cuff about A listers so much. I’m sure Pitt won’t mind this anecdote but some people may get touchy about it.
      Also, I really like this outfit, headpiece and all. She made the most of this Oscar opportunity.

      Reply
  4. Mary says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Get in line, honey!

    Reply
  5. HeyThere! says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:31 am

    She can do a lot better than him!!

    Reply
  6. Shana says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Brad Pitt should be so lucky. She’s hot

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Cute anecdote.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I want them to date SO badly. God, the world looks so bleak right now.

    Reply
  9. Ann says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:38 am

    It’s probably a sober thing. Sounds like he has program on the brain, which is good.

    Reply
  10. sunnydeereynolds says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Is this the same chick that was dishing about Beyoncè and JayZ’s business? I know she’s excited and happy for this fame she’s getting right now but she needs to chill.

    Reply
  11. Snowflake says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:43 am

    OK, so I used to love Brad Pitt. But he just looks too old to me now, the spark is gone. I know, its ageist. I’m getting older and seeing changes, but, he just doesn’t do it for me anymore!

    Reply
  12. Cary says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:49 am

    First, Brad definitely will have a gf in a year. Second, even if he is single, he wouldn’t take her.

    Reply
  13. Lis says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I would F Brad.

    What was the question? #cobwebs

    Reply
  14. Maria F. says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:51 am

    i love that she does not know who Javier Bardem is and is not afraid to say so.

    Reply
  15. KBB says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:55 am

    He is looking so good in those recent photos. Maybe he wants to finalize his divorce before he dates anyone publically, though I think he was obviously just joking around with Tiffany. She can’t seem to keep anything to herself, which is great for us, but not so great for the stars she’s spilling secrets about.

    Reply
  16. Carmen says:
    March 6, 2018 at 10:59 am

    She’s got no class at all.

    Reply
  17. Izzie the other says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I LOVE Tiffany a Haddish! She was hands down the best part of the Oscars, imo opinion. She’s worked hard for this success and she deserves it. And it’s just so great to see someone who’s not all “cool girl” about their new found fame. She’s excited to meet all of these people and she letting us know!

    And Brad is still hot. Yes he looks old…. because he is old. But still, he looks damn good for 54 and I know there’s LOTS of women who still think he’s got it lol.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      March 6, 2018 at 11:53 am

      I always saw Brad as a babyface in his younger years. Much like Rob Lowe. Knew he would become more distinguished. He’s not good at all in an interview, speech impediment and too nervous, but he is a charmer. The smile. He’s too old for Tiffany. I would see him with a women in her 40s. As far as Angelina, they had problems for years and years. There was a final straw. That ship has sailed. I see Angelina as remaining single for many years now. After her children are all raised that could change. He will likely have a long-term live-in partner/love, but will still sleep around behind her back like he did with Jolie.

      Reply
  18. Gee says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:21 am

    She is exhausting.

    Reply
  19. Mimz says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Much like Amy Schumer
    This lady irritates me. It stuck with me that she said she’d still make a movie with Bill Crosby even after all the accusations.
    And i have a pet peeve against people who are too extra, TBCH. I wasnt that moved with her reaction meeting Oprah. If I were Oprah I’d be irritated if some lady was making a scene like that.

    Hahh. “If I were Oprah” 😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply

