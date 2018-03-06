Tiffany Haddish says Brad Pitt promised that they could date in one year’s time

I have not been looking forward to the the reality of Brad Pitt stepping out with a new girlfriend at some point. I feel that it will be messy no matter what, and perhaps he knows that too, because he hasn’t done any big girlfriend debuts, no pap strolls with mystery women, nothing like that. There were those rumors about Brad and Sienna Miller, but they died out in a few months, thankfully. But here’s the thing: if Brad’s new girlfriend was Tiffany Haddish, I would be all over it. COME ON. Now I want that to happen.
Tiffany Haddish and Brad Pitt may soon need their own couple’s name in line with his former relationship’s moniker, Brangelina. The Girl’s Trip star told Kelly Ripa backstage at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night that she had just met the now-single actor.
“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish, 38, told the LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan host.
“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added. Ripa went along, asking, “Why do you have to wait?”
“I don’t know, he told me to wait a year,” the actress said.
However, while the duo began playing a game of Marry, Date, Dash, the comedian revealed she would not marry Pitt.
“I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Haddish said to the options Rippa offered her.
Marry F–k Kill Brad, George and Javier? I think I would probably kill George, f–k Brad and marry Javier? I’ve always been into Javier though. As for Tiffany meeting Brad in an elevator and Brad telling Tiffany to wait… wait for what??? I don’t get it. Why do we have to wait a year for Briffany to happen? I WANT BRIFFANY NOW. I actually think this might be a girlfriend who gets Angelina’s approval too?
Here are some photos of Brad at a pre-Oscar party:
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Poor girl
Can we talk about how she’s 38 and all the choices offered her in the game are men 10-20 years her seniors? I’d have said take them all and give me Jamie Dornan or Charlie Hunnam instead.
You know if it was one of them sitting there, they’d be asking them to choose between a bunch of 20-somethings.
I feel like Tiffany deserves better than Brad, to be quite honest.
yes girl
lol come on Brad is a good guy
He’s not worthy.
I was coming to say the same thing. She needs someone hot and young and funny.
That conversation sounded like some lighthearted fun and flirt..
I would soo love it if Brad & Angelina got back together just to freak out the Jenhens again haha.
Brad asked for 1 year extension on the divorce few weeks ago. Maybe just maybe he is working things about with Angelina and Brangelina 2.0 might start😂
Sounded like flirting to me too! I think it’s cute. I am not sure if I was Tiffany that I would speak off the cuff about A listers so much. I’m sure Pitt won’t mind this anecdote but some people may get touchy about it.
Also, I really like this outfit, headpiece and all. She made the most of this Oscar opportunity.
Get in line, honey!
She can do a lot better than him!!
Brad Pitt should be so lucky. She’s hot
Cute anecdote.
I want them to date SO badly. God, the world looks so bleak right now.
It’s probably a sober thing. Sounds like he has program on the brain, which is good.
Yes, this was my first thought too @Ann!
My second thought was that if in a year her fame explosion has somewhat settled?
it’s not 12 step thinking because he also said “if I’M still single in a year” like there’s a chance he won’t be, not just “if [tiffany] is still single in a year.”
i think it’s just jokey flirting.
Is this the same chick that was dishing about Beyoncè and JayZ’s business? I know she’s excited and happy for this fame she’s getting right now but she needs to chill.
Need to chill? For why? That lady in the coffee shop didn’t so why should Tiffany, especially since it was a brief interaction in an elevator before/during/after a party. She’s not holding him to anything and he’s not expecting her to tie a yellow ribbon around an oak tree. They were being playful/flirty. They were not on the job.
As for Beyonce and Jay-Z, they are always on the clock. Tiffany… not so much.
but Tiffany didn’t get famous for her lack of chill. more like the opposite – she’s known for being extra. that’s kinda why people like her.
On anyone else I would find this level of energy exhausting, but she’s just so funny and earnest.
OK, so I used to love Brad Pitt. But he just looks too old to me now, the spark is gone. I know, its ageist. I’m getting older and seeing changes, but, he just doesn’t do it for me anymore!
That’s so funny because I’m the complete opposite. I think he’s looking better with age. I don’t like them too young and pretty lol
Hh, Same for me. I prefer older, greyer Brad. it was the same for George Clooney. I did not see what the fuss was about when he was on ER. It hit me MUCH later on.
I never thought of him at all when he was younger or with Aniston, too pretty. He only got interesting for me when he was with Jolie. Now I think he looks great for his age…if he were my husband I might suggest he shave the beard/goatee, he would look younger. But he looks sober and trying to hold steady, so good for him.
First, Brad definitely will have a gf in a year. Second, even if he is single, he wouldn’t take her.
I would F Brad.
What was the question? #cobwebs
i love that she does not know who Javier Bardem is and is not afraid to say so.
He is looking so good in those recent photos. Maybe he wants to finalize his divorce before he dates anyone publically, though I think he was obviously just joking around with Tiffany. She can’t seem to keep anything to herself, which is great for us, but not so great for the stars she’s spilling secrets about.
She’s got no class at all.
Whereas Brad is a class act all around.
I LOVE Tiffany a Haddish! She was hands down the best part of the Oscars, imo opinion. She’s worked hard for this success and she deserves it. And it’s just so great to see someone who’s not all “cool girl” about their new found fame. She’s excited to meet all of these people and she letting us know!
And Brad is still hot. Yes he looks old…. because he is old. But still, he looks damn good for 54 and I know there’s LOTS of women who still think he’s got it lol.
I always saw Brad as a babyface in his younger years. Much like Rob Lowe. Knew he would become more distinguished. He’s not good at all in an interview, speech impediment and too nervous, but he is a charmer. The smile. He’s too old for Tiffany. I would see him with a women in her 40s. As far as Angelina, they had problems for years and years. There was a final straw. That ship has sailed. I see Angelina as remaining single for many years now. After her children are all raised that could change. He will likely have a long-term live-in partner/love, but will still sleep around behind her back like he did with Jolie.
She is exhausting.
When you read about her early life, though, you can’t help but root for her. So she doesn’t exhaust me. I cheer her on.
Much like Amy Schumer
This lady irritates me. It stuck with me that she said she’d still make a movie with Bill Crosby even after all the accusations.
And i have a pet peeve against people who are too extra, TBCH. I wasnt that moved with her reaction meeting Oprah. If I were Oprah I’d be irritated if some lady was making a scene like that.
Hahh. “If I were Oprah” 😂😂😂😂😂
