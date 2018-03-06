Duchess Kate repeats a JoJo Maman Bebe coat in Oxford: keen or not so much?

Embed from Getty Images

Finally, a glorious return to buttons! The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about today in Oxford. We’re coming up to the time where Kate really starts easing back her whirlwind schedule, because she doesn’t like to travel or do any events in the last month of her pregnancy. She’s due in April, but we don’t know when in April, and considering her visibility and the size of her bump, I’m thinking maybe late April? Who knows though. It’s also perfectly possible that Kate will be doing events up throughout her third trimester this time, because everything is different now that Meghan Markle is on the scene.

Anyway, Kate finally repeated one of the many maternity coats which were already in her closet from her first two pregnancies. This repeat is from JoJo Maman Bebe, and at the time it only cost £69. I have no memory of seeing Kate in this coat before, by the way, I’m just going with the Daily Mail’s comment that this is a repeat (they say she wore this to her Downton Abbey set visit when she was pregnant with Charlotte). Which makes me wonder… why hasn’t she been repeating more looks? She has tons of stuff in her closet which we’ve forgotten about.

Kate’s event was a visit to the Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, where she chatted with teachers and students about mental and emotional health. The school has some kind of charity program through the school. Kensington Palace even posted some barely audible videos of Kate being keen. There’s an aspect of performative keenness to this, but sh-t, I’ll take it. We’ve been complaining about her lack of work ethic for so long, the fact that we are awash in performative keenness feels great.

