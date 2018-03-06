“Sandra Bullock cried when she met the cast of ‘Black Panther’” links

Sandra Bullock loves Black Panther and wants BP at the 2019 Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
Amber Tamblyn claims a Hasidic man tried to run her over in a van. [Dlisted]
James Franco is being sued. [The Blemish]
I know this isn’t the point, but I love Katy Tur. [Pajiba]
I absolutely loathe Katy Perry’s hair right now. [JustJared]
What’s going on with Melanie Griffith? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Gary Oldman’s ex-wife had some thoughts about the Oscars. [Jezebel]
Zoe Kravitz went to the VF Oscar party with her mom! [Moe Jackson]
Is Henry Cavill dead? Um, no. [OMG Blog]
I’d cry too, Sandra.
Two Broadway actresses were ran down by a car a few days ago and both their children were killed. One of them is pregnant too but apparently she’s in really awful shape and they’re not sure she’ll recover. I haven’t done any research into Tamblyn’s story but apparently that kind of thing must happen pretty frequently? All these commenters came forward with stories about almost being hit by cars too.
I read about this this morning. It’s such a horrifying story. I can’t imagine being either mother and watching that happen.
Here’s a story with a few details on the speeding issues in Park Slope. The driver is a woman in her 40s who ran a red light hit these poor people killing the children and tried to drive away. She’s claiming a seizure disorder…but has been cited FOUR previous times for running red lights (those would be the times she was caught). So yeah the driver should go to jail…and then she can go to hell.
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/brooklyn/protesters-demand-speeding-crackdown-kids-die-crash-article-1.3858725
Wow, thanks for that link. It’s absolutely ridiculous that she hasn’t faced any worse punishment than citations until now.
What a shocking, horrifying tragedy. Those poor babies and their poor moms. I can’t imagine what their families are going through right now (it seems video shows the driver did not run the red light?)
Oh that’s horrible. I can’t even imagine what the families are going through.
If you have an uncontrolled seizure disorder…perhaps driving is not for you, especially in an area with lots of mass transit.
I had a friend in BC who had her license yanked after a seizure. She had to go a year without a seizure before she could apply to get her license back.
She should not have had her license. Her family knew she had seizures and let her drive. And we need guidelines on this now. Too many people who are too old, have disorders like seizures but are allowed to operate vehicles.
Also if you’re familiar with this part of brooklyn you know that this intersection is dangerous. There’s always issues with accidents and speeding over there.
Yeah, a seizure disorder is no excuse. I know people in MA, PA, and MD who lost their licenses due to seizures.
She shouldn’t have a driver’s license. Walk! Take public transportation! Uber! Driving isn’t a right, it’s a privilege.
Yes, if people have a condition that causes seizures, I believe in most states they are required to disclose and will not be given a driver’s license.
…That being said, I think she is just using it as an excuse here.
yes, this happened yesterday, it’s absolutely tragic. I’m in queens and have been almost hit a few times by cars, and I’m one who always uses crosswalks and waits for the signal (even when everyone else is walking on the red). the last time was just a couple months ago, and I had my son with me in a carrier. a car that was stopped first in line at a red decided to pull a u-turn right in front of me. he was in a big SUV and could have done a whole lot of damage if he’d hit any of us who were crossing the street at that time. people are crazy out here, always in a hurry and/or distracted by their phones.
At least some hope: it’s now being reported that both she and her unborn child are expected to survive.
Me too, about KP’s hair. I feel jerky copping to it, tho.
I didn’t like Amber’s tweets. I felt like she was saying the hasidic community was out to get women. Not cool
