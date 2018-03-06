“Sandra Bullock cried when she met the cast of ‘Black Panther’” links
  • March 06, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sandra Bullock loves Black Panther and wants BP at the 2019 Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
Amber Tamblyn claims a Hasidic man tried to run her over in a van. [Dlisted]
James Franco is being sued. [The Blemish]
I know this isn’t the point, but I love Katy Tur. [Pajiba]
I absolutely loathe Katy Perry’s hair right now. [JustJared]
What’s going on with Melanie Griffith? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Gary Oldman’s ex-wife had some thoughts about the Oscars. [Jezebel]
Zoe Kravitz went to the VF Oscar party with her mom! [Moe Jackson]
Is Henry Cavill dead? Um, no. [OMG Blog]

90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals

 

16 Responses to ""Sandra Bullock cried when she met the cast of 'Black Panther'" links"

  1. Ayra. says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I’d cry too, Sandra.

    Reply
  2. Cate says:
    March 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Two Broadway actresses were ran down by a car a few days ago and both their children were killed. One of them is pregnant too but apparently she’s in really awful shape and they’re not sure she’ll recover. I haven’t done any research into Tamblyn’s story but apparently that kind of thing must happen pretty frequently? All these commenters came forward with stories about almost being hit by cars too.

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Me too, about KP’s hair. I feel jerky copping to it, tho.

    Reply
  4. Snowflake says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I didn’t like Amber’s tweets. I felt like she was saying the hasidic community was out to get women. Not cool

    Reply

