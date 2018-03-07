Michelle Obama had a dance party with the 2-yr-old girl who thought she was a queen

A few weeks ago, Michelle and Barack Obama’s portraits were revealed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, which is where the portraits will hang for a while, for everyone to see. One mother, Jessica Curry, brought her 2-year-old daughter Parker Curry to see the portraits last week. Little Parker stood in awe of Michelle’s portrait, and the moment was caught by a photographer (see above). As it turns out, Parker thought Michelle was a queen.

According to 2-year-old Parker Curry’s mother, Jessica Curry, her daughter’s eyes were super-glued to Amy Sherald’s portrait of Obama in the National Portrait Gallery as soon as they passed by the painting. Nearby stood visitor Ben Hines, who snapped the photo of the 2-year-old that quickly went viral. According to Jessica Curry, her daughter thought Michelle was a queen:

“Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” Curry told CNN. “She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated.”

Curious about her daughter’s infatuation with the painting, Curry told CNN that she asked Parker to describe her interest in it, which was met with an unbelievably powerful and endearing response.

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

[From The Cut]

I too think Michelle Obama is a queen. Anyway, Michelle loved the story so much that she contacted this family and invited them to her office, which is where Parker got to meet Queen Michelle and they had a dance party to “Shake It Off.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying. (Okay, here’s the joke: I wonder if Parker saw Michelle in person and was like “Mommy I thought we were going to meet Kerry Washington?” Get it? Because the portrait looks more like Kerry than Michelle.)

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.

 

  1. Yeahright says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:44 am

    While this is cute, I’m annoyed Taylor Swift has been brought into this moment.
    Couldn’t they have dubbed over that song?

    I miss the Obamas.

  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Queen Michelle, from the mouth of babes.

    I miss this elegant, brilliant woman who transformed our public dialogue in so many positive ways.

  3. paranormalgirl says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I miss the humor, grace, and class that Michelle Obama brought to the FLOTUS position.

  4. Sophia's Side eye says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Well, that is one smart, adorable little girl. Michelle is definitely a queen to me. I miss her so much. 👑

  5. Clare says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Yeah may or may not have had something in my eye reading that.

    #representationmatters

  6. minx says:
    March 7, 2018 at 10:56 am

    (Sob)

  7. notasugarhere says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    “When we see a soul whose acts are all regal, graceful, and pleasant as roses, we must thank God that such things can be and are.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

  8. SuzyQ says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

    That kid is so damn cute.
    I miss Michelle. Sigh. Beauty, grace, intelligence, humanity.

  9. noway says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    I love this story!!!!

  10. MI6 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 11:33 am

    She IS A Queen.

