Michelle Obama had a dance party with the 2-yr-old girl who thought she was a queen

A few weeks ago, Michelle and Barack Obama’s portraits were revealed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, which is where the portraits will hang for a while, for everyone to see. One mother, Jessica Curry, brought her 2-year-old daughter Parker Curry to see the portraits last week. Little Parker stood in awe of Michelle’s portrait, and the moment was caught by a photographer (see above). As it turns out, Parker thought Michelle was a queen.

According to 2-year-old Parker Curry’s mother, Jessica Curry, her daughter’s eyes were super-glued to Amy Sherald’s portrait of Obama in the National Portrait Gallery as soon as they passed by the painting. Nearby stood visitor Ben Hines, who snapped the photo of the 2-year-old that quickly went viral. According to Jessica Curry, her daughter thought Michelle was a queen: “Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” Curry told CNN. “She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated.” Curious about her daughter’s infatuation with the painting, Curry told CNN that she asked Parker to describe her interest in it, which was met with an unbelievably powerful and endearing response. “In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

I too think Michelle Obama is a queen. Anyway, Michelle loved the story so much that she contacted this family and invited them to her office, which is where Parker got to meet Queen Michelle and they had a dance party to “Shake It Off.”

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

I'm not crying, you're crying.

