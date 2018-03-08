Meghan Markle wore a $300 J.Crew coat in Birmingham for Internat’l Women’s Day

Here are some photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today in Birmingham, England. This is International Women’s Day! And they were doing events dealing with getting kids – specifically young girls – involved in STEM careers. This was also part of Harry and Meghan’s “regional tour” schedule that they’ve undertaken ahead of their May wedding – Harry wanted to show Meghan more of the United Kingdom, and ease her into public life, etc.

For today’s outing, Meghan wore a $300 navy-and-cream coat from J. Crew. As of yet, I haven’t seen the IDs on her Capri slacks (are they black?) or the cream cowl-neck sweater. She looks chic though – I think Meghan is doing good work by making trousers and slacks her “thing” early on in royal life. Many royal-adjacent prisspots insist that royal women must always wear skirts or dresses. Meghan’s like “screw that.” My only criticisms here are that the trousers might have looked better in a navy or even a lighter blue? And maybe she needed to pull her hair back. Also: I think Meghan’s “thing” is “coats with belts” as opposed to coats with loads of buttons.

Here’s a cute video of Harry meeting a dog:

Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

And Meghan gave a hug to a little girl who told Harry that she wants to be an actress – Harry brought the girl to Meghan and Meg gave her a hug.

This is 10yr old Sophia Richards from @OasisWarndon who got a hug from Meghan Markle after telling her she too wants to be an actress pic.twitter.com/XqvNCHBsqR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 8, 2018