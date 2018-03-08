Meghan Markle wore a $300 J.Crew coat in Birmingham for Internat’l Women’s Day

Here are some photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry today in Birmingham, England. This is International Women’s Day! And they were doing events dealing with getting kids – specifically young girls – involved in STEM careers. This was also part of Harry and Meghan’s “regional tour” schedule that they’ve undertaken ahead of their May wedding – Harry wanted to show Meghan more of the United Kingdom, and ease her into public life, etc.
For today’s outing, Meghan wore a $300 navy-and-cream coat from J. Crew. As of yet, I haven’t seen the IDs on her Capri slacks (are they black?) or the cream cowl-neck sweater. She looks chic though – I think Meghan is doing good work by making trousers and slacks her “thing” early on in royal life. Many royal-adjacent prisspots insist that royal women must always wear skirts or dresses. Meghan’s like “screw that.” My only criticisms here are that the trousers might have looked better in a navy or even a lighter blue? And maybe she needed to pull her hair back. Also: I think Meghan’s “thing” is “coats with belts” as opposed to coats with loads of buttons.
Here’s a cute video of Harry meeting a dog:
Thank you to everyone (dogs included!) for the warm welcome to Birmingham this morning. pic.twitter.com/f6E3gbGfiP
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018
And Meghan gave a hug to a little girl who told Harry that she wants to be an actress – Harry brought the girl to Meghan and Meg gave her a hug.
This is 10yr old Sophia Richards from @OasisWarndon who got a hug from Meghan Markle after telling her she too wants to be an actress pic.twitter.com/XqvNCHBsqR
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 8, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Can I just say? Maybe it’s a bit of an unpopular opinion, but I’m into the black+blue combo. She looks very smart and pretty, and her hair is to die for (even if she may need to pull it back).
so am I! I use the combo often
Yeah me too! The black trousers is definitely better than a light blue one
Black and blue as a combo is perfectly chic, particularly when the coat is blue/white and the trousers are black. Overly matchy-matchy can be a bit cheesy.
Agree. I think light blue would not have worked at all.
I love that combo. But.. her coat is preppy and shoes and trousers are very business chic. So I’d change the coat, not cos of the colors but cos it’s very Tommy Hilfiger.
I like that length of trousers, it’s very chic.
I’m wearing navy and black now, I love the combo.
Into it, too.
My ‘important meeting’ go-to is a navy shift with a black jacket – all black looks too funereal and all navy looks like I’m a flight attendant!
Black and navy is such a good combo.
Althought I love short trousers too but I’d just wish Meghan’s were a few cm longer (just above the ankle)
I like the combo too. Wore it once to work and I was told I look like a bruise. By a woman no less. Guess what??? I continue to wear it.
I like it, too. However, I agree with Coz’ on the trouser length. They would be much more flattering if a tad bit longer.
I love black and navy too.
I didn’t use to but now that I’ve begun wearing that combo (infrequently) I am becoming more comfortable with it.
I’m usually not into it because I rarely see it done well, but Megan’s outfit is incredibly chic. I thinks it’s the slightly brighter Royal/Navy blue and the fabric itself seems very luxurious which make them coordinate better.
I wear navy and black. Love it.
But not into black, navy, white and cream. I think if the shirt was cream and not white it would look more pulled together. But that’s my $.02.
Love it too. It’s a combo always in my rotation.
Navy and black is super chic-and she pulls it all off beautifully. I really like this coat on her too-it’s more “on scale” than the other, more flowing coats that she’s been wearing recently.
Totally agree!
Nope! I dig it too! She looks fantastic! Anyone know who makes her handbag? My only nitpick is the hair in her eyes. It looks immature.
I read elsewhere that the handbag is Altuzarra, but Aspinal makes something similar. Both Pippa & Camilla carry the Aspinal bag.
Solid look all around. Shoes. Trousers. Coat. Hair. And her energy and interactions are great.
Yep. I’m right here. I don’t normally go for black and blue (and cream), but I’m not mad at this.
It’s cold or/and damp 90% of the time why wear dresses and she would appear not to wear “stockings” like Kate so no I’d wear trousers too. I love J Crew and it’s not too cold today.
@AG-UK it looks like its a bit warmer in Birmingham, i see all kids are in just sweaters-non?
Meghan looks reeeeaaly cool and muy muy chic i must say.
I think Megan’s ‘thing’ is going to be cropped trousers with heels. It’s a good thing, too, because they look fabulous on her!
I have no problem with the black/blue combo – I’m into it.
My only criticism, her hair – its gorgeous and she’s gorgeous but I’m not a fan of the whole hair in face, constant hair touching situation.
You are right every or almost every photo she is fiddling with that hair..
She needs to pull her hair back into a neat, not messy, chignon.
I love the whole outfit (and I really want those trousers!) but I am 100% annoyed with her hair here, lol. She could have just tied it back into a low pony, and it would have still been casual but also out of her face.
Otherwise, two very enthusiastic thumbs up from me.
I don’t know if this will make sense to people who are not black or haven’t grown up in a black family, but for us, our hair is our crown and glory. And especially when you have hair that flows past your shoulders, you very rarely put it a ponytail — you let it flow. My hair is a lot more coarse than Meghan’s even with a relaxer and I always have it out and about.
I don’t know if I’d ascribe those feelings to Meghan. I’m sure she loves her hair, and loves wearing it long, but I’m not sure if it’s for those reasons—whether consciously or subconsciously. While I believe Meghan identifies as a woman of color, I don’t know if she identifies as a Black woman, Or, if she identifies with Black women and their experiences with their hair.
lol. There are many different (nonblack) ethnicities whose hair is their crowning glory. That’s a weird thing to say.
Yeah I get you but I am black and I cannot stand my hair in my face.
Personally, I think it makes Meghan appear less chic with the constant hair touching and fiddling. Pull it back. Put it in a low ponytail, something cute but sleek. Really, after the thousandth hair caress it comes across like a nervous tick. She needs to stop.
That said, I love her outfit and the work she and Harry are doing. No need for the essence of their work to be overshadowed by the hair.
I saw a Suits interview where Meghan was asked what would surprise her younger self the most about her life, she answered that she had “straight hair”.
I don’t know how she feels either. Just throwing that out there. Her little Suits short interviews on YouTube are very charming.
@guestt
That’s not a weird thing to say. Many people believe POC can’t grow hair.
@Iknowwhatboyslike I know what you mean, and a lot of Arab women believe that too. I think I have the shortest hair in my immediate family; it goes down just past my ears. When I get my curls straightened and it looks longer, I hear a lot of “ohhh, it looks so nice that way! You should try to grow it out!” lol.
I am not knocking MM for preferring to leave it loose, but I think in this case it would have looked better if she had tied it back. Plus it wouldn’t have been falling into her face when she leaned forward, and etc, so it would have been more practical too.
It needs to be tied back.
Just because it’s long, does not mean it shouldn’t be styled appropriately and professionally.
I have similar hair but keep it short and curly. Straightened, it lasts only a few days because it flies in my face and drives me insane. I feel unprofessional in work situations to have to keep fiddling with it.
I get what you mean and lots of white women consider their hair security blankets. It’s just the bangs in the eyes that bug me, not that she wears it down.
Iknowwhatboyslike is not off the mark at all although this sentiment is not universal. For woc, our relationship with our hair is extremely complicated. When you mix societal norms, internalized biases and personal preference you end up with a melange of issues that lots of non poc find perplexing. Long hair runs in my family and I have experienced every reaction you can imagine – from envy to admiration and none of it warranted because I have nothing to do with my genetics. My sister told me that she believes I keep a tousled pixie because I’m rebellious lol. Frankly, hair flying about my face is annoying af and the eternal ponytail gets boring pretty quickly. After watching my mom proudly rock her brush cut afterchemo and radiation you certainly won’t catch me giving too much of a damn about the hair on someone else’s head. we’re teaching the two teen girls in our family the exact same thing.
It makes perfect sense to me, but then I grew up with black women in my life since birth, and my one of my closest from birth friend/sister is black, so I have seen it up close. She always had braids in the summer so she could swim with us and enjoy the summer heat without having to worry about her hair. She still gets cranky if it rains and she isn’t prepared, and it messes up her style. She watches weather reports before deciding how to wear it. Hers grows long, but she works at it to protect it to keep it growing healthy. Hair takes up more of her life and thoughts than it does for most Caucasians.
Over the years I learned some valuable hair tips from my friend and other black women I know. I know all about protective hairstyles and satin pillowcases. I follow some black hair care blogs and found new products that helped rebuild my hair.
Then I have my cousins who are biracial but their hair is straighter and light, yet they are more aware of their hair too. That could be with Meghan. I don’t know but it isn’t impossible. She seems to like her hair straight more than curly so who knows.
I’m with you on the hair thing. It needs to be pulled back or in a chignon for business. The only royal ladies who get away with hair down regularly are Maxima (no point in trying, she’s never going to deal with it) and Letizia, who mostly has her hair down but doesn’t fuss with it.
I like JCrew but again, the coat doesn’t seem to fit her that well.
I was going to say the exact opposite. I don’t love the jcrew coat but at least it fits her frame.
It looks better fitting in the lower photos…it’s at least shorter and doesn’t swallow her petite frame.
I love how the new and/or young royals have their own style of clothing and their trademark (much like HMQE2 and her hats and matching ensembles with a brooch to spice things ups, HMM2 is all experimental, quirky and artsy, HMBeatrix signature hat-like hair, etc).
The Yorks are the edgy-to-the-point-of-what-the-hayl-r-u-thinking-hon,
The Kate is all buttons buttons lace buttons, skirts and jeggings and clutches,
The Meghan is bathrobe-adjacent coats, and pants–sorry, trousers–of all shapes and sizes. (And sometimes to die for handbags).
I am all onboard!
Her handbag selection is meh, IMO.
This purse looks impractical for what she is doing.
She is such a beautiful woman. I wish she’d get the hair off her face so you could appreciate her attractiveness.
Love it. She does smart work attire well. She always looks very chic, and if I may, she looks from this decade. I know everyone’s big on “don’t compare” but you can’t help it with Meghan and Kate because they do the same job and are the same age. Kate either favors looks much older than her age, or she favors looks from a different decade which still make her look older. It was very apparent in the couples’ joint event. I don’t think it had anything to do with maternity wear.
ETA: I really dislike the small hand purses, personally and for Meghan. Lol. I actually prefer the look of a clutch (or nothing all), but not the way Kate uses them. Kate uses evening clutches for the daytime. However, there are daytime clutches. Also there was cute, cross body bag with a chain that Meghan wore to an event. The one where she had a plaid coat on. That was lovely.
And people keep saying that Kate “has” to dress that way because “she’s a royal” – so no trousers, boring dresses etc. The reality is that she does not have to dress that way, she chooses to. Which, fine, that’s her style. Maybe with Meghan on the scene we can lay off on the whole “Kate is a fashion icon” narrative.
(I feel mean for saying that, because I feel like 3/4 of the time Kate is wearing something I would wear, and I just think she is like me – a little intimidated by fashion and new trends, and much more comfortable sticking to similar styles over the years. I’m a pretty boring dresser, and I’m okay with that. I’m not a bad dresser, just boring. I prefer classic. LOL. But you aren’t going to see articles devoted to my fashion sense, because I don’t really have one. And that just is what it is.)
Even though I dislike the way Kate puts some things, I’ve cut her a lot of slack the past two years because she’s now also dressing more appropriately (hemlines, hair, etc). However, there is a difference between classic and matronly (and sometimes Kate borders on costume-y). Meghan is actually doing classic looks (with a small modern twist). Another great example is Carolyn Bessette. She was extremely minimalist. But never looked older than her years (or from another decade). Also, in this same vein, I know everyone loved Jackie Kennedy’s style, but I preferred her sister Lee Radziwill. Her style was impeccable. Refined, yet not “too” put together. Very New York chic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think having an eye for fashion is the problem, it’s that you can tell that she is going for a certain look and that she is far too self-conscious about said look. If you look at her casual wear she has a very simple, but “fresh” look. For events, she almost seems to ask “what would a princess/duchess wear?” That’s why I say it looks costume-y. The conversation below puts perfectly.
People & the press were so desperate for someone who was glamorous and fashionable after the long post Diana drought, and honestly they just transferred that same narrative onto Kate even if it didn’t fit. She difinitely plays into it, no matter how much “sources” claim she & wills wish people would focus on their work, hence almost never wearing the same thing twice & only wearing big name designers (you don’t pick McQueen for your wedding dress if you don’t want people to think you’re really into fashion). No matter how much everyone has tried to make fetch happen, a style icon she is not… and that’s perfectly fine.
I think the way Kate dresses is a life-long function of her family’s aspirations to join and fit into the upper and upper middle classes. It could be Kate’s own style to dress the way she does— influenced by her Mom (who would have probably been in her 30s when the 80s were chic), but I really think a lot of it is driven by the need/desire to fit in, to look like the others, and to dress like old money versus new money. You can see it with Pippa. Her taste in clothing is worse than Kate’s. I don’t necessarily think Kate’s taste is bad but I often think that in trying to copy QEII (what passes for coat dresses) and Diana that she gets it wrong for her.
I think if Kate’s natural style is quite ‘country sporty’. When she wears that sort of thing she looks so much more relaxed and happier and that sort of thing really suits her. The coat dresses and frills do seem like a bit of a costume and what she thinks she should be wearing rather than what she’d lean towards herself.
This is a very good comment and makes a lot of sense.
@ Honey
And Pippa is one of the worst dressers (imho) of AAAALLLLLL the celebrities I see online. I quite literally can’t think of anyone who dresses worse. She often looks like she just stole an outfit off of a 90 year little old lady.
Having said that, I like the charity stuff she’s been doing, so fair play to her.
I’ve always thought this because when you see pictures of Kate in her downtime – doing normal things, her clothes are regular sporty/casual outfits. The upper-class outfits only come out at official events.
I think the expression here could be called “mummsy”
Kate’s idea of ‘upper class’ dressing is actually very middle class. She dresses like someone middle class’s idea of what the upper classes should be wearing. Pippa’s horrendous dress sense sans the tan and make up is closer to the mark.
@LAK – Off topic, but your statement reminds me of a saying about Trump. Speaking on his temperament and obsession with opulence, someone stated: “He’s a boy’s idea of a man and a poor man’s idea of a rich man.”
HH: Exactly. The worst thing about it all is the visible effort to look and sound the part. Visible effort is definitely non U.
Yes, I always think when I see pictures of Kate that maybe the style is different over there. The way she dresses looks nothing like the way we dress in the US.
Haha, yes! If it weren’t for Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie I would think they dress TOTALLY different in the uppercrust of Britain.
Hh, I tend to agree with you and Honey and LAK, re Kate and Meghan’s clothing choices. I love Meghan’s, and feel sometimes like Kate is trapped by her mom’s vision.
I like MM’s handbag choices. They keep it modern.
I LOVE this coat. I want it. *grabby hands*
Now that I have seen Meghan with her (admittedly very cute) purses and bags a few times I have to say I wish both her and Kate would ditch carrying these accessories for these kinds of engagements?
I mean Kate obviously uses them as a sort of security blanket the way she always clutches hers in front of her in pictures. With Meghan it just seems superfluous and actually in the way? She’s there to shake hands and always has one hand occupied. It seems weird because the men obviously never carry anything and it’s not like they don’t have an entourage who could carry whatever they need.
I agree, Kaiser, I’d rather her hair was pulled back when they’re outside. Some people had a problem with her messy bun, but I liked it – a slick chignon would look too formal for this type of event. A ponytail would be fine too.
Love the coat.
I think she looks great. I really love that coat – it is still a little bulky for her, but at least it’s not swamping her like some of her other coats. And I love the navy and cream on it. I think the difference between her and Kate with coats is that she buys coats as outerwear, and Kate buys them as part of her outfits. So Meghan goes for coats that are warmer, bulkier, etc but then takes them off when she goes inside. Kate goes for more coat-dresses (at least in appearance even if the coat isn’t an actual coatdress) so her coats appear more fitted and slimmer in cut but then she leaves them on the whole engagement.
Anyway – love the heels, love the slim trousers, and her sweater looks nice but can’t really see it. She just really looks nice here – very trendy but still professional.
The trouser thing is just her hiding the thin calves as much as possible. I should know, I do it all the time.
Her face looks very fresh today.
I don’ think she’s trying to hide her calves? I can’t remember her wearing trousers once in all the years she was on Suits.
@Baronsamedi, I am really not that thin but my calves are noticeably smaller than my frame, just like Meghan’s. Unlike her I’m not brave enough to wear heels because my calves look even thinner when extended. You’d think my ankles are about to snap.
Funny enough my legs are pretty strong and held up great when I played football (soccer) in the university.
I love skirts and dresses, and there was a time I didn’t own any trousers. But, it took a few mean comments for me to start feeling self-conscious.
People commented on her legs when she wore the white robe. There were comments about her shoes not fitting right, too. I also saw some comments on their Christmas outing about her legs being too thin for the slouchy boots she wore. It gets to you.
Anyway, maybe I’m projecting. 😊
@ Bess
Something I’ve been wondering……with thinner calves, do you have trouble getting tights/panty hose that fit?
Is that a possible reason Meghan doesn’t wear them?
@Bellagio I don’t know about Meghan, but black tights draw attention to my legs, something I try to avoid. Also, I can only stand black tights (on myself) but that’s another problem because black is a slimming colour.
I do the opposite thing, plan my outfits to make my calves look smaller! What is the golden mean for calf width? I think the answer is Blake Lively; her legs are amazing.
I would do some pretty unspeakable things for her legs.
She wore plenty of shorter dresses during her PR appearances for her job, so I wouldn’t think she has a problem with her legs. She may have decided that trousers are more practical and make for a more flexible wardrobe than a lot of day dresses.
Stop it with the coats that tie at the waist and the hand held bags that only allows you one free arm.
There are few royal ladies who are practical when it comes to their purses or clutches. Anne is one of the few who uses a purse with a shoulder strap, although Letizia sometimes uses them too.
Love the coat!! But my go colours are navy, black & white so I’m a bit biased.
The coat is SOLD OUT already ; (
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The J Crew coat has been sold out for a while.
So far I’m into her slacks and wrap coats and overall look, but I’m not feeling her little purses. They’re completely just an supercilious accessory and I don’t like it. It feels like a suck-up move to the queen and impractical.
I like her slacks and coats, but sometimes they’re really ill-fitting. This outfit looks good and fits better than usual. I don’t like the tiny padlock-shaped purses she always uses, they look impractical and ugly
I love her style, classic, no busy prints, clean lines
I love the picture where she is touching his back as he is bending over to talk to someone. I think that is so sweet and such a natural thing to do.
Am in the outfit and the theme of the event which fitted nicety with it being international women’s day. Katie Keen was out and about yesterday at place2be. I guess it’s too much to hope she’ll get involved in women’s rights alongside Megs. Saying that place2be is her only patronage that she does anything for more than one visit a year.
Kate’s topic seems to be child and adolescent mental health. I think she’s doing well so far.
She isn’t allowed to have only one topic, guestt. They are all required to do work in multiple areas.
Child and adolescent mental health is no less worthy than women’s rights. If this is the area Kate wants to focus on then so be it. I’m glad they both have interests in different areas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her pants game and hope she keeps it. Dresses seem too formal for these types of events and stodgy. Old fashioned. I don’t think it is Harry’s style either to be formal, so they match each other for occasions.
Good point. If Meghan was in a designer dress for this engagement, next to Harry and his blue sweater/sports coat/etc, she would look a little out of place. I often think that with Kate and Will – when they both are formal it works, when they both are casual it works, but often Will goes a little bit casual like Harry and Kate looks overdressed.
Along those lines – do we think Harry is just wearing the same outfit to all these events? lol
Again a little bulky the coat – but i love her
She looks fantastic. I was on some of the royal blogs when these pictures came out and from the way they were talking I thought she would look awful. But no she doesnt.
Can someone fill me in on why the part in her hair is so much lighter than her face? It distracts me everytime her hair is down. Is that typical and I’ve never noticed it before on people? Is her makeup too dark?
And, I could have 10 assistants but I’ll be damned if I ask someone everytime I need my phone, lipbalm, hand sanitizer, lotion, etc…. My bags are definetly my security blanket but also my independence. **clutches bag tightly**
My face is ghost white, but my scalp is whiter because my hair blocks the sun a little, and I don’t always have the same part. Her hair is so dark, it makes her scalp look whiter.
I wouldn’t survive with a tiny bag that I couldn’t fit necessities like my phone, sunscreen, lip balm, wallet, and hair brush into
White/light gray hair roots. You sort of have to zero in to see it. Not sure if you can do it with these photos. She probably dyes it twice a month.
She looks great, and happy. Her hair is a bit lighter, highlights I guess, suits her.
One of my pet peeves….she forgot to remove the X thread at the flap on the back of the coat. I don’t know why people think leaving it in is a fashion statement. The manufacturer puts the thread closure there to keep coats and blazers in shape, until they are purchased and worn. Her assistant should have caught that. Otherwise she looked fine. Btw, whatever happened to her dog with the broken legs?
THANK YOU! It drives me nuts when I see people walking around with that thread still there. I want to travel with seam rippers and undo them all. Glad I’m not the only one that it bothers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bugs me, too! I noticed that with Kate, as well. Or at least, before she started buying all those bespoke coats.😉
great outfit!
Just finding it strange that people aren’t yelling at her to ‘cut your hair!’ or ‘tie up your hair!’ when her hair is so much more unkempt that Kate’s 🤷🏻♀️
She needs to stop playing with it; whether it is up or down.
scroll up, they sure as hell are
LOVE THIS! I could and would wear this to work any day (minus stilettos). It’s exciting to see her in something I could realistically wear in my own life (unlike Kate) though a tiny part of me wants to see her takes BUTTONS for a spin -heheh wouldn’t that be fun? Kate’s best ever buttons (none recently) was her 2011 Alexander McQueen navy coat with gold buttons -how buttons are SUPPOSED to be worn. she has of course never worn it again since.
She looks pretty. I think an inch or half-inch off of her hair would make it look healthier, though. I like her outfit. I must be blind, because to my eyes, her slacks are just a deeper blue than the coat, like a midnight blue, not black.
The coat lovely its the only one of her coats that I really like.
The bag is nice too but she already has a navy/burgundy bag from that Scottish brand that she could have reused. Alternatively, she has two green bags (one again from that Scottish brand) that could have worked for this ensemble as well. The trousers; she identical ones that were made in Wales that she has worn before.
She loses brownie points imo for not wearing British when she already has the items.
I think she is going to end up with the same issue Kate has, in the future….buying 1000 identical items and being unable to shop her own closet.
Oh those poor taxpayers, wonder if they will kick up a fuss, if she gets a haircut, she needs one.
How do anyone know if Meghan did not own some of the coats, handbags, pants, sweaters and gloves, before she moved to England.
Toronto’s Winters are not mild.
Show me a woman with one black pant.
She obviously bought some of her clothes and bags pre-Harry. When she receives an allowance, she’ll be on taxpayers dime.. Until then, there’s no point in counting her wardrobe.
I was thinking the same thing when I saw the handbag—very similar to another one she already owns.
OMG I LOVE THESE TWO
Just chiming in to say I don’t mind the hair down, since all we hear is the opposite. Why is hair tucked back and out of the way more professional? To be like men who typically have short hair?
I just do not get this fixation with long hair being worn down and touched being so unprofessional. I’m 30. Is this a generational thing? I have long hair and tie in back when having it down is inconvenient for me, but that’s my decision, not society’s influence. I’m not a big fan of telling someone they should do something I want them to do but pretending it’s for their benefit either.
UGH rant over. just driven mad by these comments.
Totally agree with you. You’ll never find me policing another woman’s hair.
yes – I often leave these “royal” threads wondering if I’m a bit of an oddball because I take little notice of things that seem to bother so many other people – like the hair thing, for example.
Love the outfit! Agree the hair thing is annoying. She needs to find a solution. However, I think she is gorgeous with beautiful skin.
It’s a very worthy cause and I admire her for encouraging girls to study STEM but doesn’t anyone else think it’s a little funny that the little girl in the photo instead said, “I want to be like you: An actress!”
We need more women scientists, mathematicians, & engineers visiting schools, I guess.👩🏻🔬👩🏻🏫👩🏭👩🚀🤷♀️
People magazine has the ID on her outfit:
Allsaints cashmere sweater
Alexander Wang pants
Manolo Blahnik BB Pointy Toe heels
Altuzarra Ghianda Saddle Bag
I love her style. She is always on point; simple and incredibly chic.
I haven’t read everything yet but Im just gonna say yaaaaay Prince Harry has a new pair opt shoes, hooray!! And He looks really dapper too, hm hm hm, I like that guy!! Meghan chose really well.
I think she’s cute and dresses like someone in her age bracket, unlike the Duchess…
..I just think its amazing how being involved with the brf elicits 100+ responses…its one in the eye to people who question their value….
I absolutely question their value, IMO they are pampered poodles and I don’t know how they are still allowed to live the way they do. I don’t call what they do “work.”
I’m just here for the fashion and gossip.
She looks great, but I can’t with black & navy, sorry :/ haven’t liked that combination since childhood lol. I feel like her coat’s maybe a little big, but no worries, she can pull off just about anything. It’s all good.
She looks better with a side part then the centre part. She also added extensions in the back to provide some fullness. She can’t stop playing with her hair and it’s a becoming annoying.
The belted coats do nothing for her figure but accentuate her boxy torso.
Her hair does look quite flat. I think it looked better on Suits. From pics and vids, anything she wears around her waist makes her look boxier/bulky in the middle.
Obviously she’s free to wear her hair as she wants, and she does. My celebrity gossip site opinion is that she’s beautiful and I would like to see her hair out of her face. I would also like to see it about 6 inches shorter, just because, and pulled back sometimes so that she doesn’t fiddle with it. So there.
I think the coat is fine but, girl, cut off the “X” stitch in the back (the DM had a photo from the back and you can see the big white stitch: http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/newpix/2018/03/08/13/4A0003C500000578-5476823-Harry_and_Meghan_put_a_hand_on_each_other_s_backs_as_they_wave_t-a-4_1520516540121.jpg )
Whaat! Have a cup of coffee and calm down a little. Happy Women’s Day, also!
