“Benedict Cumberbatch’s nasal voice might ruin ‘The Grinch’” links
  • March 09, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Benedict Cumberbatch is doing a weird nasal voice for The Grinch. What is this mess? I mean, I bet it will make a billion dollars, but this is a no for me. [LaineyGossip]
Stella McCartney’s latest collection is a sack-y snooze. [Go Fug Yourself]
Happy 39th birthday to Oscar Isaac. [Dlisted]
I don’t understand Ansel Elgort. [Pajiba]
Guillermo del Toro dumped his wife last year. [Wonderwall]
Never watched The Walking Dead in the first place. [Looper]
Kim Kardashian talks about why she sent perfume & chocolate to her haters. [Buzzfeed]
Chip & Joanna Gaines are having a boy! [Starcasm]
A week’s worth of photos of or from reality stars. [Reality Tea]
The Obamas might make a deal with Netflix. [Jezebel]

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - The Current War Premiere

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Benedict Cumberbatch’s nasal voice might ruin ‘The Grinch’” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Why do we need yet another Grinch? The first one was sheer perfection. Every thing afterwards has been pure nightmarish dreck.

    Reply
  2. Marie says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t understand why you’d hire Cunberbatch and then make him sound like it’s not him. If they didn’t specifically mention him, I would habe thought they just hired some random voice actor.

    Reply
  3. Yes says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Stella is designing for Chico’s?

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Any series the Obamas want to do, I’m there for it.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Okay, now I kinda wanna know what went down with Del Toro and Lorenza Newton. 3 decades is a loooooong time.

    And….I’m kinda looking forward to The Grinch. I like that Cumberbatch does the fluff occasionally.

    Reply
  6. Siiiigh says:
    March 9, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I am obsessed with the original, hated that live-action crap from the 90s or whenever it was, but I think this looks hilarious and adorable. I don’t really see the problem with his voice, either – I mean, he is an *actor* so slightly altering his voice in order to get into character makes sense to me. I can totally understand why people would not be happy about this, though – I agree that the original was perfection. It was so charming and hilarious.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment