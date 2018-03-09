“Benedict Cumberbatch’s nasal voice might ruin ‘The Grinch’” links

Benedict Cumberbatch is doing a weird nasal voice for The Grinch. What is this mess? I mean, I bet it will make a billion dollars, but this is a no for me. [LaineyGossip]
Stella McCartney’s latest collection is a sack-y snooze. [Go Fug Yourself]
Happy 39th birthday to Oscar Isaac. [Dlisted]
I don’t understand Ansel Elgort. [Pajiba]
Guillermo del Toro dumped his wife last year. [Wonderwall]
Never watched The Walking Dead in the first place. [Looper]
Kim Kardashian talks about why she sent perfume & chocolate to her haters. [Buzzfeed]
Chip & Joanna Gaines are having a boy! [Starcasm]
A week’s worth of photos of or from reality stars. [Reality Tea]
The Obamas might make a deal with Netflix. [Jezebel]
Why do we need yet another Grinch? The first one was sheer perfection. Every thing afterwards has been pure nightmarish dreck.
Agreed.
I don’t understand why you’d hire Cunberbatch and then make him sound like it’s not him. If they didn’t specifically mention him, I would habe thought they just hired some random voice actor.
Stella is designing for Chico’s?
Bwah hahaha! I just came here to legit ask how her line is still afloat. Who they heck is wearing that??!!??
Any series the Obamas want to do, I’m there for it.
Okay, now I kinda wanna know what went down with Del Toro and Lorenza Newton. 3 decades is a loooooong time.
And….I’m kinda looking forward to The Grinch. I like that Cumberbatch does the fluff occasionally.
I am obsessed with the original, hated that live-action crap from the 90s or whenever it was, but I think this looks hilarious and adorable. I don’t really see the problem with his voice, either – I mean, he is an *actor* so slightly altering his voice in order to get into character makes sense to me. I can totally understand why people would not be happy about this, though – I agree that the original was perfection. It was so charming and hilarious.
