Kenzo spokesperson to Taylor Swift: ‘Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh’

I find the Snake Fam exhausting, but they were out in full force to defend the Queen Snake yesterday. Apparently, it’s totally awful to point out that Taylor Swift is a bad dancer. The Snake Fam screamed from every corner of the internet: “she’s supposed to be dancing awkwardly, that’s the whole point of her completely ironic dancing!” But wait… was she ironic dancing in Look What You Made Me Do? Or End Game? Or any of the other videos that feature her flailing, poorly timed dance moves? Fair enough if you say that it’s ALL ironic dancing, that she knows she’s an awkward dancer. But I disagree. I think the Snake believes she is accomplished enough as a dancer to “dance awkwardly” in one video and “dance sexily/fiercely/Beyoncely” in another video. And that’s what’s funny to me. Once again, here’s the “Delicate” video:
Many people pointed out the similarities between that video – directed by Joseph Kahn – and the Spike Jonze-directed ad for Kenzo from 2016:
That’s Margaret Qualley, otherwise known as the current Snake Enemy #1, probably. Anyway, it turns out Kenzo thinks there’s a striking similarity too:
A Kenzo rep even playfully posted, “Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh. Call us, we can help.”
But a source close to Swift defended the singer, saying her video has a “beginning, a middle and an end,” plus multiple locations. Either way, perhaps Jonze lifted his own idea? From his 2001 Fatboy Slim classic featuring Christopher Walken.
[From Page Six]
“It’s hard to stay fresh” is an excellent burn, in my opinion, because it’s actually a legit criticism of this entire album: does any of this really feel “fresh”? Now Kenzo is the #1 enemy of the Snake Fam!! As for the excuse that the video has a “beginning, a middle and an end”…??? I don’t know. Whatever.
Photos courtesy of Tay’s ‘Delicate’.
The dress and hair combo in this video makes her look like Tonya Harding. Not flattering choices, lol
Also, she’s been stealing lyrics and video ideas from other artists for years so I don’t expect she’ll face much pushback for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All artists steal and borrow. Literally, all of them. There is nothing that is completely new, it’s just trying to do something that’s been done in your own way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Suki Some people get “inspired”, some just steel, like Taylor and Beyonce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dancing aside, it’s just a shitty video all around, and I embarassingly enough like her music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 I’m tired of her. So boring!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I’ll accept the bad dancing is purposefully bad (lol, no), but what’s the excuse for the comically bad acting?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, but she’s an amazing dancer, look at her talent!
https://media3.giphy.com/media/zGRw080E1VhyU/200.gif
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously!
https://media1.giphy.com/media/YOEGgXHoWBMv6/200.gif
😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fresh hell did I just watch?? Jesus someone put that poor girl on some Carbamazepine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked her last album. That’s it. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How to stay “fresh” mix up the Kenzo add, the Fatboy Slim videos (Push the Tempo and Weapon of Choice) with a mix of Chandelier and you’re good to go!
I know we hate a lot on her here but I think she is a part of a dying breed of talentless stealers of real creative people. Her, Miley, Timberlake, Perry etc.
Thank heavens new good pop music is HERE with the likes of Jorja Smith, Dua Lipa, all the rappers and grimers, Portugal the Man, The Wknd, Marshmello, Cabello etc. We’re coming out of a tragicomic era of really bad pop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robyn, Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge, Roisin Murphy, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen have all been putting out excellent pop music for several years but you never hear about it because they don’t fit the commercial mold. A few of the them have been getting more exposure and I hope that continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That said I don’t know how the charts are in the USA, I’m in the UK. But we seem to have mainstream bearable pop now. Never hearing about them (Robyn, Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge, Roisin Murphy, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen) is the problem isn’t it? The charts seem to be enthralled to these pseudo-celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!
Wait. The best comeback the source could come up with is that Spike stole from himself.
This is sad. Nothing about imitation is a form of flattery or some other bs. Just out right deflection.
I like that Kenzo kept it cute and to the point. Good for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes they definitely ripped off that Kenzo video, even down to the green dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Kenzo video is awesome.
Margaret Qualley is Andie McDowell’s daughter, right?
PS, Margaret, unlike Taylor, is a trained dancer. It’s not a mystery why one video worked and one didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Can I just say Margaret is such a revelation? I’m usually very judgmental about nepotism, but this lady is so talented. She is stunningly beautiful, it’s hard to look away when she’s on screen and she evokes such artistry without any of the arrogance or entitlement we see from the other kids of famous people in her age-group. I look forward to seeing more of her artistic choices in the near future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but isn’t the Kenzo video just a fashion version of the Fatboy Slim music video for “Weapon of Choice” featuring Christopher Walken dancing in a hotel lobby?? That was directed by Spike Jonze too, so he was just recycling his own ideas for the Kenzo video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the problem with white bread. It goes stale. Taylor Swift is no exception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SHAAAAADE.
Kenzo’s response was hilarious (also, speaking of Kenzo, everyone needs to listen to the track that Michael Kiwanuka and Karen O did for the latest campaign because it is awesome) .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ikr? That’s an hell of a shade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh, I want to listed to that. I keep meaning to check out more Michael Kiwanuka music, I LOVED the song of his that was the Big Little Lies opening credits.
That is delicious shade. I still think she knows she’s a bad dancer and played it up in that video, but that is a pretty clear rip off of that idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE that song!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am NOT a Taylor fan but I’m going to give her this…she didn’t write and direct her video right? So her video director should be bearing the brunt of the criticism (not for the dancing – for ripping off the Kenzo video)
God I hate defending her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone knows that Kenzo ad. It went viral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had never seen it, and I’ve never heard of Kenzo (I’m not very hip :-/)
Taylor still sucks in a million different ways though and her new album is crap. Just putting that out there before someone accuses me of being a stan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen that ad. I don’t pay attention to market media, so it’s not a shocker I wouldn’t know it. With that said, I’m still trying to figure out if she died in the bathroom and was ghost dancing to a ghost bar. Was that Sylvia Brown’s grandson slipping her the map to the ghost bar?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen it before, but clearly she and her team did. I say blame them all, including the director and Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Runcmc
Ok, fair enough. I’m not hip either though but I HATE commercials, always skip them, and remember being mesmerised by this one on youtube I think? And then spotting it everywhere in screens at the shopping centre etc.
Also what I mean is that for someone who produces clips, she must have a team of people who provides the latest viral clips, films, shorts etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not how it works though. She agreed to this concept, I believe she is the executive producer. She put her name on it. She would get credit if the video was well done (see Blank Space).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m curious….Is TS really that thin-skinned or are her fans just over-protective of her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cause and effect. Her fans are over-protective of her because she really is that thin-skinned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, if I’m not mistaken, this isn’t the first time that he’s “borrrowed” ideas from other sources.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah can’t have it both ways. She wants all the credit when things go well and none when things go south.
She is so uptight about her image you know she had her hands all over this concept
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The director actually said this video was her idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was definitely her team that came up with it and/or helped create it, but it also still lands at Taylor. It’s her video. She gets most of the credit for her videos, as any pop star does, so has to take the fall. She signed off on it and probably had some or a lot of creative input.
Interesting fact, Margaret Qualley is Andie McDowell’s daughter. She studied dance before switching to acting. She had a recurring role in The Leftovers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nah, that argument doesn’t fly. If its enormously successful it’s all her, if its a massive rip-off and comically bad, someone else is responsible? Come on. Either own all of it, or none of it. Can’t have it both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Kenzo commercial made a big impact when it came out, that’s why it was so foolish to copy it. I mean, I knew from the first frame that it all looked very familiar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, when it first came out, everyone I knew talked about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Kenzo just wants tay’s business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kenzo doesn’t need Tay’s business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether Kenzo wants her business vs poke fun at her, it’s a win-win for them! Either way, it’s exposure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? It makes them look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we acknowledge that Margaret Qualley is actually a legit dancer in that video? She’s trained and it shows. I guess if you know nothing about dance and see that video, you can think of it as awkward white girl dancing, but you have to squint reeeeeally hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even I can see it and next to me, TS is gracefulness personified!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s insulting for people to suggest it’s just “awkward dancing” when Margaret was most certainly choreographed to perfection. I have no beef with Taylor, but the narrative her team is spreading is just way off…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3..2..1… to Kenzo/Kardashian Kollaboration
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like her music normally but this, I like. It could be anyone singing it though, it’s the tone and beat I like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen the Kenzo commercial before. And wow, i’ts a shameless copy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
I hadn’t seen it until now either & I’m shocked that Taylor’s team thought that they could do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…Kenzo: 1. Taylor: 0.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue the “ taking a break” rumours starting soon…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman in the Kenzo video is a great actress and clearly a trained dancer. Comparing the two, the difference in talent and professionalism is clears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was supposed to be silly, awkward dancing. But I also think she can’t dance and that’s how she dance. This white bread can’t dance either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keno used to be good and now they are starting Twitter fights.
There are no original ideas left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So defending ones creative property is fighting now.
Boy, the twisting to be done to protect Swifty, people should become professional contortionist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care about the rip off part. I mean, the Smooth criminal short movie is a rip off but it’s damn great. But this video? Just whack. She sucks as a person, she sucks as an artist, the singing sucks, the dance sucks, the imagery sucks, and I’m mad at this botched, half-assed rebranding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell us how ya really feel, seriously don’t hold back
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched the video a second time and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
It never ceases to be embarassing.
Taylor making faces is the lowest point of it all. It’s not funny, it’s not endearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow…Just watched this, so awkward and cringe-inducing. Holy shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea my friends who saw the video said it was a straight rip off and they were right.
The shade from that statement is hilarious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a poorly done knock off. Even Tay jumping in a puddle looks awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way I see it, the music video is obviously derivative – but since Kenzo add is not the only influence, Kenzo people do come across a bit too smug. As a matter of fact, it is Taylor who should be smug, because everyone is talking about the MV, which is, if you think about it, quite a feat – that something so bland and uninspired should create so much interest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like she’s trying to dance like Lorde… and Lorde she is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will we ever see a video that is not all about her? It’s getting old…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just looked it up– this vid was directed by Joseph Kahn, the same guy who does all her vids.
I feel like Taylor should really, really ditch this guy. The dude can obviously direct, as in all his videos are hyper-glossy and technically proficient (“Look What You Made Me Do” “Wildest Dreams” etc).
But!!! His vids really suck in terms of having any heart or sincerety at all. This most recent vid is such a good example of that. I didn’t know the Kenzo ad, but in makes so much sense that Taylor’s vid is a direct copy, because it feels emotionally confusing, like an imitation that isn’t hitting the right beats.
What if Taylor got out of her comfort zone and asked Spike Jonze to work with her on an original idea? I don’t know if he would do it, but it’s worth a shot. Or any number of interesting music video directors. There’s some cool stuff happening in that medium right now, with the internet– feels like there’s a lot of creative, young directors pushing the limits. I suspect that the thing with Joseph Kahn is he allows Taylor a lot of control, and that results in this sanitized, emotionally out-of-touch stuff Tay keeps putting out there. I think a new perspective in her music videos could do a *lot* to help her image, because this Kahn guy is still cultivating the same distant, phony aesthetic and it’s really not doing Taylor any favors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^ I say all of this as someone who loves a lot of Taylor’s new album (once you get past “Look What You Made Me Do” and the Future verse haha) and feels like it offers a way more honest vision of the complicated, petty, angry Taylor behind the public persona. In a good way! It feels more raw and real, like her early torch songs before she realized she was problematic and started course correcting in a really misguided way. I feel like the music videos don’t match that new honesty, at all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kahn has hardly any original ideas either. I enjoyed the Look video, but the rest? Ideas/mood boards taken from Terminator, Ghost in the Shell, even a Calvin Harris video, and now this Kenzo rip-off. The guy doesn’t even try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Kenzo commercial is wild AF. And I want to recreate it next change it get!! God help us all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG it’s the exact copy of the Kenzo ad!!! And please, she thinks she can dance. There’s chorepgraphy in this video. She tries. The fact she keeps on failing is another thing altogether.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 2015 I went to Rock in Rio to see Bruno Mars, Taylor was also performing so I tought, I’m already here might as well watch the concert.
I left after 15 minutes, watching her on stage was making me want to die from second hand embarrassment.
Seeing her dance was so hard it hurt!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As always, y’all are brutal with the screen grabs. I love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all, never heard of Kenzo and never seen the video before this.
Second, that Kenzo video is a blatant ripoff of the Fatboy Slim video.
Furthermore, Charlie Puth’s video for How Long is pretty similar to both of the above.
Finally, the Delicate video was pretty unoriginal.
I’m giving this whole controversy a big shrug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ve never heard of Kenzo? Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spike Jonze ripped off his own work, the horror! 😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Taylor and Joseph Kahn are insufferable and think they are way more talented than they actually are, so I understand why they get on so well. It’s also not the first time one of their videos was accused of copying others.
And btw Spike Jonze directed both the Fatboy Slim video and the Kenzo ad. Swifty and Kahn could’ve just said they got inspired by those videos, but I guess that’s too difficult for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse