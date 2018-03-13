Kenzo spokesperson to Taylor Swift: ‘Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh’

taylor snake

I find the Snake Fam exhausting, but they were out in full force to defend the Queen Snake yesterday. Apparently, it’s totally awful to point out that Taylor Swift is a bad dancer. The Snake Fam screamed from every corner of the internet: “she’s supposed to be dancing awkwardly, that’s the whole point of her completely ironic dancing!” But wait… was she ironic dancing in Look What You Made Me Do? Or End Game? Or any of the other videos that feature her flailing, poorly timed dance moves? Fair enough if you say that it’s ALL ironic dancing, that she knows she’s an awkward dancer. But I disagree. I think the Snake believes she is accomplished enough as a dancer to “dance awkwardly” in one video and “dance sexily/fiercely/Beyoncely” in another video. And that’s what’s funny to me. Once again, here’s the “Delicate” video:

Many people pointed out the similarities between that video – directed by Joseph Kahn – and the Spike Jonze-directed ad for Kenzo from 2016:

That’s Margaret Qualley, otherwise known as the current Snake Enemy #1, probably. Anyway, it turns out Kenzo thinks there’s a striking similarity too:

A Kenzo rep even playfully posted, “Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh. Call us, we can help.”

But a source close to Swift defended the singer, saying her video has a “beginning, a middle and an end,” plus multiple locations. Either way, perhaps Jonze lifted his own idea? From his 2001 Fatboy Slim classic featuring Christopher Walken.

[From Page Six]

“It’s hard to stay fresh” is an excellent burn, in my opinion, because it’s actually a legit criticism of this entire album: does any of this really feel “fresh”? Now Kenzo is the #1 enemy of the Snake Fam!! As for the excuse that the video has a “beginning, a middle and an end”…??? I don’t know. Whatever.

tay2

Photos courtesy of Tay’s ‘Delicate’.

76 Responses to “Kenzo spokesperson to Taylor Swift: ‘Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh’”

  1. Kate Widdleton says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The dress and hair combo in this video makes her look like Tonya Harding. Not flattering choices, lol

    Also, she’s been stealing lyrics and video ideas from other artists for years so I don’t expect she’ll face much pushback for this.

    Reply
  2. Gutterflower says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Dancing aside, it’s just a shitty video all around, and I embarassingly enough like her music.

    Reply
  3. Slowsnow says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:08 am

    How to stay “fresh” mix up the Kenzo add, the Fatboy Slim videos (Push the Tempo and Weapon of Choice) with a mix of Chandelier and you’re good to go!

    I know we hate a lot on her here but I think she is a part of a dying breed of talentless stealers of real creative people. Her, Miley, Timberlake, Perry etc.

    Thank heavens new good pop music is HERE with the likes of Jorja Smith, Dua Lipa, all the rappers and grimers, Portugal the Man, The Wknd, Marshmello, Cabello etc. We’re coming out of a tragicomic era of really bad pop.

    Reply
    • Neelyo says:
      March 13, 2018 at 8:18 am

      Robyn, Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge, Roisin Murphy, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen have all been putting out excellent pop music for several years but you never hear about it because they don’t fit the commercial mold. A few of the them have been getting more exposure and I hope that continues.

      Reply
      • Slowsnow says:
        March 13, 2018 at 9:41 am

        That said I don’t know how the charts are in the USA, I’m in the UK. But we seem to have mainstream bearable pop now. Never hearing about them (Robyn, Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge, Roisin Murphy, Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen) is the problem isn’t it? The charts seem to be enthralled to these pseudo-celebrities.

  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:10 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!

    Wait. The best comeback the source could come up with is that Spike stole from himself.

    This is sad. Nothing about imitation is a form of flattery or some other bs. Just out right deflection.

    I like that Kenzo kept it cute and to the point. Good for them.

    Reply
  5. Tanesha86 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Yikes they definitely ripped off that Kenzo video, even down to the green dress

    Reply
    • Miss Melissa says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:12 am

      The Kenzo video is awesome.

      Margaret Qualley is Andie McDowell’s daughter, right?

      PS, Margaret, unlike Taylor, is a trained dancer. It’s not a mystery why one video worked and one didn’t.

      Reply
      • Beatrix says:
        March 13, 2018 at 10:53 am

        Right. Can I just say Margaret is such a revelation? I’m usually very judgmental about nepotism, but this lady is so talented. She is stunningly beautiful, it’s hard to look away when she’s on screen and she evokes such artistry without any of the arrogance or entitlement we see from the other kids of famous people in her age-group. I look forward to seeing more of her artistic choices in the near future.

    • Olive says:
      March 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

      but isn’t the Kenzo video just a fashion version of the Fatboy Slim music video for “Weapon of Choice” featuring Christopher Walken dancing in a hotel lobby?? That was directed by Spike Jonze too, so he was just recycling his own ideas for the Kenzo video.

      Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    This is the problem with white bread. It goes stale. Taylor Swift is no exception.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    SHAAAAADE.

    Kenzo’s response was hilarious (also, speaking of Kenzo, everyone needs to listen to the track that Michael Kiwanuka and Karen O did for the latest campaign because it is awesome) .

    Reply
  8. runcmc says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I am NOT a Taylor fan but I’m going to give her this…she didn’t write and direct her video right? So her video director should be bearing the brunt of the criticism (not for the dancing – for ripping off the Kenzo video)

    God I hate defending her.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:16 am

    That Kenzo commercial made a big impact when it came out, that’s why it was so foolish to copy it. I mean, I knew from the first frame that it all looked very familiar.

    Reply
  10. CKY says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I’m pretty sure Kenzo just wants tay’s business.

    Reply
  11. PPP says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Can we acknowledge that Margaret Qualley is actually a legit dancer in that video? She’s trained and it shows. I guess if you know nothing about dance and see that video, you can think of it as awkward white girl dancing, but you have to squint reeeeeally hard.

    Reply
  12. Clare says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:23 am

    3..2..1… to Kenzo/Kardashian Kollaboration

    Reply
  13. Lindy79 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I don’t like her music normally but this, I like. It could be anyone singing it though, it’s the tone and beat I like.

    Reply
  14. Monsy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I haven’t seen the Kenzo commercial before. And wow, i’ts a shameless copy.

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:29 am

    …Kenzo: 1. Taylor: 0.

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Cue the “ taking a break” rumours starting soon…

    Reply
  17. Rachel says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    The woman in the Kenzo video is a great actress and clearly a trained dancer. Comparing the two, the difference in talent and professionalism is clears.

    Reply
  18. Snowflake says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I think it was supposed to be silly, awkward dancing. But I also think she can’t dance and that’s how she dance. This white bread can’t dance either.

    Reply
  19. Kitty Barthes says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Keno used to be good and now they are starting Twitter fights.

    There are no original ideas left.

    Reply
  20. Babs says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I don’t care about the rip off part. I mean, the Smooth criminal short movie is a rip off but it’s damn great. But this video? Just whack. She sucks as a person, she sucks as an artist, the singing sucks, the dance sucks, the imagery sucks, and I’m mad at this botched, half-assed rebranding.

    Reply
  21. Bishg says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I’ve watched the video a second time and it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
    It never ceases to be embarassing.
    Taylor making faces is the lowest point of it all. It’s not funny, it’s not endearing.

    Reply
  22. Bridget1224 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Wow…Just watched this, so awkward and cringe-inducing. Holy shit.

    Reply
  23. Nicole says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Yea my friends who saw the video said it was a straight rip off and they were right.
    The shade from that statement is hilarious

    Reply
  24. Lena says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:29 am

    The way I see it, the music video is obviously derivative – but since Kenzo add is not the only influence, Kenzo people do come across a bit too smug. As a matter of fact, it is Taylor who should be smug, because everyone is talking about the MV, which is, if you think about it, quite a feat – that something so bland and uninspired should create so much interest.

    Reply
  25. Corrine says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I feel like she’s trying to dance like Lorde… and Lorde she is not.

    Reply
  26. Dids says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Will we ever see a video that is not all about her? It’s getting old…

    Reply
  27. wowza says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I just looked it up– this vid was directed by Joseph Kahn, the same guy who does all her vids.

    I feel like Taylor should really, really ditch this guy. The dude can obviously direct, as in all his videos are hyper-glossy and technically proficient (“Look What You Made Me Do” “Wildest Dreams” etc).

    But!!! His vids really suck in terms of having any heart or sincerety at all. This most recent vid is such a good example of that. I didn’t know the Kenzo ad, but in makes so much sense that Taylor’s vid is a direct copy, because it feels emotionally confusing, like an imitation that isn’t hitting the right beats.

    What if Taylor got out of her comfort zone and asked Spike Jonze to work with her on an original idea? I don’t know if he would do it, but it’s worth a shot. Or any number of interesting music video directors. There’s some cool stuff happening in that medium right now, with the internet– feels like there’s a lot of creative, young directors pushing the limits. I suspect that the thing with Joseph Kahn is he allows Taylor a lot of control, and that results in this sanitized, emotionally out-of-touch stuff Tay keeps putting out there. I think a new perspective in her music videos could do a *lot* to help her image, because this Kahn guy is still cultivating the same distant, phony aesthetic and it’s really not doing Taylor any favors.

    Reply
    • wowza says:
      March 13, 2018 at 10:05 am

      ^^ I say all of this as someone who loves a lot of Taylor’s new album (once you get past “Look What You Made Me Do” and the Future verse haha) and feels like it offers a way more honest vision of the complicated, petty, angry Taylor behind the public persona. In a good way! It feels more raw and real, like her early torch songs before she realized she was problematic and started course correcting in a really misguided way. I feel like the music videos don’t match that new honesty, at all!

      Reply
    • jammypants says:
      March 13, 2018 at 11:16 am

      Kahn has hardly any original ideas either. I enjoyed the Look video, but the rest? Ideas/mood boards taken from Terminator, Ghost in the Shell, even a Calvin Harris video, and now this Kenzo rip-off. The guy doesn’t even try.

      Reply
  28. Catherine says:
    March 13, 2018 at 9:57 am

    That Kenzo commercial is wild AF. And I want to recreate it next change it get!! God help us all

    Reply
  29. Cee says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:15 am

    OMG it’s the exact copy of the Kenzo ad!!! And please, she thinks she can dance. There’s chorepgraphy in this video. She tries. The fact she keeps on failing is another thing altogether.

    Reply
  30. Brazilianchick says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:19 am

    In 2015 I went to Rock in Rio to see Bruno Mars, Taylor was also performing so I tought, I’m already here might as well watch the concert.
    I left after 15 minutes, watching her on stage was making me want to die from second hand embarrassment.
    Seeing her dance was so hard it hurt!

    Reply
  31. Lithe says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:19 am

    As always, y’all are brutal with the screen grabs. I love it! :)

    Reply
  32. Megan says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:37 am

    First of all, never heard of Kenzo and never seen the video before this.

    Second, that Kenzo video is a blatant ripoff of the Fatboy Slim video.

    Furthermore, Charlie Puth’s video for How Long is pretty similar to both of the above.

    Finally, the Delicate video was pretty unoriginal.

    I’m giving this whole controversy a big shrug.

    Reply
  33. Daisy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Both Taylor and Joseph Kahn are insufferable and think they are way more talented than they actually are, so I understand why they get on so well. It’s also not the first time one of their videos was accused of copying others.
    And btw Spike Jonze directed both the Fatboy Slim video and the Kenzo ad. Swifty and Kahn could’ve just said they got inspired by those videos, but I guess that’s too difficult for them

    Reply

