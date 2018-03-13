Kenzo spokesperson to Taylor Swift: ‘Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh’

I find the Snake Fam exhausting, but they were out in full force to defend the Queen Snake yesterday. Apparently, it’s totally awful to point out that Taylor Swift is a bad dancer. The Snake Fam screamed from every corner of the internet: “she’s supposed to be dancing awkwardly, that’s the whole point of her completely ironic dancing!” But wait… was she ironic dancing in Look What You Made Me Do? Or End Game? Or any of the other videos that feature her flailing, poorly timed dance moves? Fair enough if you say that it’s ALL ironic dancing, that she knows she’s an awkward dancer. But I disagree. I think the Snake believes she is accomplished enough as a dancer to “dance awkwardly” in one video and “dance sexily/fiercely/Beyoncely” in another video. And that’s what’s funny to me. Once again, here’s the “Delicate” video:

Many people pointed out the similarities between that video – directed by Joseph Kahn – and the Spike Jonze-directed ad for Kenzo from 2016:

That’s Margaret Qualley, otherwise known as the current Snake Enemy #1, probably. Anyway, it turns out Kenzo thinks there’s a striking similarity too:

A Kenzo rep even playfully posted, “Listen Tay, I feel you. It’s hard to stay fresh. Call us, we can help.” But a source close to Swift defended the singer, saying her video has a “beginning, a middle and an end,” plus multiple locations. Either way, perhaps Jonze lifted his own idea? From his 2001 Fatboy Slim classic featuring Christopher Walken.

[From Page Six]



“It’s hard to stay fresh” is an excellent burn, in my opinion, because it’s actually a legit criticism of this entire album: does any of this really feel “fresh”? Now Kenzo is the #1 enemy of the Snake Fam!! As for the excuse that the video has a “beginning, a middle and an end”…??? I don’t know. Whatever.