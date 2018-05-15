“Oh, God: Amal & George Clooney will attend the royal wedding” links

Oh, God! Lainey basically has hard confirmation that Amal & George Clooney will attend the royal wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Rita Ora will do anything to get you to pay attention to her. [Dlisted]
Do Chip & Joanna Gaines neglect their children? Someone thinks so. [Starcasm]
Willow Smith used to be a cutter. [Wonderwall]
Everyone at Cannes still hates Lars Von Trier. [Pajiba]
Derek Jeter & Hannah Jeter had a date night. [JustJared]
The first trailer for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie! [Seriously OMG WTF]
The Fug Girls were also obsessed with Lifetime’s A Royal Romance. [GFY]
Spike Lee isn’t wrong about Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
I am so looking forward to watching some pomp and circumstance with my tea and cake on Saturday.
SOOOOOOO EXCITED!!!
Meghan wants her dad at her wedding. The latest is that he will be there to walk her down the aisle. However, this depends on his doctor’s approving him as being well enough to travel. Stay tuned as the wind may soon be blowing in the other direction.
Do they even know Meghan and Harry?
Apparently George and Harry have met and became friends.
Doesn’t Eugenie’s fiance work for casamigo or something like that
I just read somewhere that MM’s father IS coming.
I just read that as well….Telegraph and TMZ now report that he wants to go. Sorry, but this man is turning the wedding into a shizz show….does he think he can change his mind every 2 minutes and creating unnecessary drama and stress?? Rubbish! He also claims that he has been in text contact with MM.
It’s terrible that he is jerking her around.
At this point if he were my dad and embarrassing me on this global a stage, I’d tell him he can come but he won’t be walking me down the aisle. Or tell him he can come to the lunch afterwards and dinner reception later that night. I really do think these “health” problems are bogus. He might be having physical symptoms of stress which I can understand given the situation he got himself into. But he really needs to stop thinking about himself at this point. If he doesn’t think he can handle walking her down the aisle, fine. But this is something that should have been figured out months ago. I get the sense he was maybe invited but he was hemming and hawing about it and refusing to give Meghan a clear answer which is why there was so much uncertainty and so many articles giving different information.
Not only that, but he is making it all about HIMSELF, how HE wants to “be a part of history”, nothing about making it up to his daughter, that he wants to be there for HER, and to support HER. What a POS. The ONLY one worth anything in this family is her mother, and perhaps a few relatives on her side. The whole Markle side should just rot. What a sh!tty thing to do.
ETA: I didn’t read down before posting; sorry Keepitreal, I posted something almost identical to you!
I added an update on the other post! I’m sure there will be 20 million other additions by tomorrow. Ugh.
At this point…if I were Meghan…I would pay him dust….seriously, it can’t be any worse than what he’s doing…playing everything OUT in the public instead of handling his business like a decent human being. Watch it on television like everybody else.
ikr??? can’t wait to see the news tommorow brings
Soooo, the father is now saying he would like to be part of history???!!! wtf? This is his daughter’s wedding and instead of saying he would like to support her etc., he is interested in going for the historical significance. Please, someone, anyone, tell him to take a seat!!!
@lala: I want to believe some MI5 members are on their way to the US at this exact moment, knocking on Thomas Markles door, saying: “We need to talk and by the way, you won’t need this anymore,” while ripping his passport to pieces.
Not MI-5 since they’re responsible for domestic security but definitely MI-6. But should he attempt to come to the country, MI-5 should definitely grab him at immigration.
@Little Red: Thanks
I wasn’t expecting Clooneys at this one, but thought they might show up at Eugenie’s. Jack B works for Amigos.
Thomas Markle is making me so angry I want to throw something.
Can you imagine how mad Doria is right now? Apparently she should already be in London but has stayed behind in LA to see about getting him there. Ugh. He’s such a total jerk.
Well I think Thomas Markle wasn’t going to attend due to embarrassment over the photos and that was that, but then Meghan phoned him and talked him into going. What probably decided him was that Meghan said she wasn’t angry about the staged photos. He says she also told him she loved him and wanted him to be there. It seems this was enough to convince him to change his mind.
Do Amal and Harry have a charity connection ? Didn’t realize any of the 4 of them were close/friendly enough to warrant an invite
Is this confirmed or just rumour?
I won’t believe it until I see it.
The Clooneys at the wedding, well why not it is a wedding for the rich and famous while the peasants will be on the lawns eating sausage rolls.
Sausage rolls from Greggs or McD’s or a meal deal for £3 from MandS or Sainsbury’s they can get them when they leave the train station.
Wtf is that story about the Gaines family? Out of all the things people think/say about them, child neglect is certainly out there and uncalled for. What an awful assumption to make about people you don’t know.
Can’t wait for this wedding! I feel awful for MM though, her family are really awful
I don’t even care about the Fixer Upper people, but that article wreaked of jealousy. And it’s silly to assume that they do it all themselves – they probably have a lot of people working for them and are just the name of most of it.
I don’t watch their show and I don’t really have any interest in them. But that article was foolish.
“I wonder at what point it stopped being about providing for their family and started being about Chip and Joanna?”
I forgot that once you have kids you have to sacrifice every aspect of yourself as an individual and focus solely on your kids. Screw having a career or doing something you’re interested in – you’re supposed to slave away to provide for them and ONLY enough to provide for them. Never mind that those kids will be in school/sleeping for a good chunk of their own 24 hour days.
Do people rail on doctors or those running a large business in this kind of way? Because I’m pretty sure your ‘run of the mill’ doctor isn’t dedicated HUGE amounts of times to their kids, either. It’s more about the quality of time and attention you’re giving your kids than sitting around staring at them all day. There’s plenty of parents who spend large amounts of time with their kids – but it’s more like being adjacent to their kids. So many adults will complain about screen time with children – but spend their ‘free’ time with their faces burrowed in their own devices. That’s not helping a kid either.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Clooney’s were there. They live in London, and they are famous. It’s just the type of event Smug George would love.
Oscar Nominee Rami Malek has a nice ring to it, right?
