“Oh, God: Amal & George Clooney will attend the royal wedding” links
  • May 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Oh, God! Lainey basically has hard confirmation that Amal & George Clooney will attend the royal wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Rita Ora will do anything to get you to pay attention to her. [Dlisted]
Do Chip & Joanna Gaines neglect their children? Someone thinks so. [Starcasm]
Willow Smith used to be a cutter. [Wonderwall]
Everyone at Cannes still hates Lars Von Trier. [Pajiba]
Derek Jeter & Hannah Jeter had a date night. [JustJared]
The first trailer for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie! [Seriously OMG WTF]
The Fug Girls were also obsessed with Lifetime’s A Royal Romance. [GFY]
Spike Lee isn’t wrong about Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]

31 Responses to ““Oh, God: Amal & George Clooney will attend the royal wedding” links”

  1. leis says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I am so looking forward to watching some pomp and circumstance with my tea and cake on Saturday.

  2. me says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Do they even know Meghan and Harry?

  3. minx says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I just read somewhere that MM’s father IS coming.

    • Keepitreal says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:37 pm

      I just read that as well….Telegraph and TMZ now report that he wants to go. Sorry, but this man is turning the wedding into a shizz show….does he think he can change his mind every 2 minutes and creating unnecessary drama and stress?? Rubbish! He also claims that he has been in text contact with MM.

      • minx says:
        May 15, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        It’s terrible that he is jerking her around.

      • Amelie says:
        May 15, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        At this point if he were my dad and embarrassing me on this global a stage, I’d tell him he can come but he won’t be walking me down the aisle. Or tell him he can come to the lunch afterwards and dinner reception later that night. I really do think these “health” problems are bogus. He might be having physical symptoms of stress which I can understand given the situation he got himself into. But he really needs to stop thinking about himself at this point. If he doesn’t think he can handle walking her down the aisle, fine. But this is something that should have been figured out months ago. I get the sense he was maybe invited but he was hemming and hawing about it and refusing to give Meghan a clear answer which is why there was so much uncertainty and so many articles giving different information.

      • imqrious2 says:
        May 15, 2018 at 2:07 pm

        Not only that, but he is making it all about HIMSELF, how HE wants to “be a part of history”, nothing about making it up to his daughter, that he wants to be there for HER, and to support HER. What a POS. The ONLY one worth anything in this family is her mother, and perhaps a few relatives on her side. The whole Markle side should just rot. What a sh!tty thing to do.

        ETA: I didn’t read down before posting; sorry Keepitreal, I posted something almost identical to you!

    • Kaiser says:
      May 15, 2018 at 12:40 pm

      I added an update on the other post! I’m sure there will be 20 million other additions by tomorrow. Ugh.

  4. notasugarhere says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I wasn’t expecting Clooneys at this one, but thought they might show up at Eugenie’s. Jack B works for Amigos.

  5. klutzy_girl says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Thomas Markle is making me so angry I want to throw something.

    • Cynical Ann says:
      May 15, 2018 at 1:58 pm

      Can you imagine how mad Doria is right now? Apparently she should already be in London but has stayed behind in LA to see about getting him there. Ugh. He’s such a total jerk.

    • Sabrine says:
      May 15, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      Well I think Thomas Markle wasn’t going to attend due to embarrassment over the photos and that was that, but then Meghan phoned him and talked him into going. What probably decided him was that Meghan said she wasn’t angry about the staged photos. He says she also told him she loved him and wanted him to be there. It seems this was enough to convince him to change his mind.

  6. YankLynnt says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Do Amal and Harry have a charity connection ? Didn’t realize any of the 4 of them were close/friendly enough to warrant an invite

  7. Larsen says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Is this confirmed or just rumour?
    I won’t believe it until I see it.

  8. Lindy says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    The Clooneys at the wedding, well why not it is a wedding for the rich and famous while the peasants will be on the lawns eating sausage rolls.

  9. HelloSunshine says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Wtf is that story about the Gaines family? Out of all the things people think/say about them, child neglect is certainly out there and uncalled for. What an awful assumption to make about people you don’t know.

    Can’t wait for this wedding! I feel awful for MM though, her family are really awful :(

    • lucy2 says:
      May 15, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      I don’t even care about the Fixer Upper people, but that article wreaked of jealousy. And it’s silly to assume that they do it all themselves – they probably have a lot of people working for them and are just the name of most of it.

    • Erinn says:
      May 15, 2018 at 2:09 pm

      I don’t watch their show and I don’t really have any interest in them. But that article was foolish.

      “I wonder at what point it stopped being about providing for their family and started being about Chip and Joanna?”

      I forgot that once you have kids you have to sacrifice every aspect of yourself as an individual and focus solely on your kids. Screw having a career or doing something you’re interested in – you’re supposed to slave away to provide for them and ONLY enough to provide for them. Never mind that those kids will be in school/sleeping for a good chunk of their own 24 hour days.

      Do people rail on doctors or those running a large business in this kind of way? Because I’m pretty sure your ‘run of the mill’ doctor isn’t dedicated HUGE amounts of times to their kids, either. It’s more about the quality of time and attention you’re giving your kids than sitting around staring at them all day. There’s plenty of parents who spend large amounts of time with their kids – but it’s more like being adjacent to their kids. So many adults will complain about screen time with children – but spend their ‘free’ time with their faces burrowed in their own devices. That’s not helping a kid either.

  10. homeslice says:
    May 15, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the Clooney’s were there. They live in London, and they are famous. It’s just the type of event Smug George would love.

    Reply
    May 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Oscar Nominee Rami Malek has a nice ring to it, right?

