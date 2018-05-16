Jennifer Lopez was told to lose weight: ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this’

Jennifer Lopez is known for her trademark curves. The former Fly Girl talked about body image and makeup with InStyle magazine for their upcoming June issue. In the interview, Jennifer discussed her recently-launched capsule collection for Inglot and cited the late, great makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin as her muse. She said that because of him, she’s not afraid to try new looks. She added that with cosmetics, ”You can do all kinds of crazy things and then wash it off and start over.” Here are some other highlights from the interview:
On her influence on body image and acceptance:
So many people have come up to me over the years—famous people, people I meet on the street, fans, everybody—and they say that very thing: “Thank you so much. I have the same type of body. I used to think I was fat, but now I feel beautiful.” My generation was very much focused on size 0 models. It was just so unattainable for most normal people, including me. My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, “This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.” My dad loved my mom’s body—all the men in our family loved the women’s bodies. Being curvy or not being 6 feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.
Why she always embraced her curves:
They didn’t bother me at all. But I got a lot of flak for it from people in the industry. They’d say, “You should lose a few pounds,” or “You should do this or do that.” It finally got to the point that I was like, “This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.” Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don’t!
On her fitness regime:
I like to work out in the morning. It loosens me up, gets me ready for the day, and keeps me strong. I’m convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love.
What does she want to teach her daughter Emme?
The one thing I really want to teach her is to love and respect herself first and to make sure she commands respect from others….I try to get her to focus on the things that matter: being a good person, friend, and daughter, being happy with herself, and doing the things she loves.
Jennifer’s comments and confidence have made a fan of me, and I’m sure not the only one. At NBC’s upfront on Monday night, World of Dance host Jenna Dewan gushed about her to Entertainment Tonight, confessing that “half the reason I did this show was to find out Jennifer’s secrets and I have not done it yet.” She does have a theory, however. She posited, “I think it’s just natural, which is the most annoying part of it all. She just like kills it. She can still own a stage. Ugh, she’s everything!” And, as for whether or not she will soon be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez, Jenna said, “I’m sure that’s happening.”
Part of Jennifer’s “secret” could be genetics, as evidenced by the sweet selfie she shared with her mother, Guadalupe, on Sunday. The hereditary blessings seem to be moving onto Emme, who resembles her famous mama more and more each day.
Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy…You light up every room you are in… with your energy and joy… you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤️ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou
And, as for Alex, he and Jennifer were seen canoodling at a benefit gala benefiting the NYC anti-poverty campaign, The Robin Hood Foundation, which was held at the Jacob Javitz Center on Monday night. The 48-year-old dazzled on the red carpet in a black gown by Alex Perry, showcasing her toned gams with a insanely high side slit. She also performed at the event in an equally impressive fringed leotard and sparkly thigh-high boots. I think she looks amazing, and I think she’s a great inspiration for girls everywhere.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Instagram
No complaints about what she said. I think it’s great. The only thing I would add is that I wish she would wear her hair curly/natural more, as there is still stigma attached to having hair that is not stick straight.
Yes! I loved her curly hairstyle from a while ago!
True. I love her curly hair and she wears it like that for Shades of Blue.
I love is when her hair is long and dark.
She’s not aging! Just like my husbands Puerto Rican family: nodody is aging. It’s crazy hahha. Genetically blessed for sure.
Do you remember when her butt was more famous than Kim Kardashians? I remember…
And hers was natural…
And at least hers is natural.
Yes. I remember it very well. She really was the first one make the curvy butt and hips popular again in the mainstream, despite all the Black actresses and musicians who were already rocking those assets at the time and never got the same love for it. I still remember the way Joan Rivers of all people was just going on and on about Jennifer’s “gloriously feminine figure” during one of her red carpet review episodes back in the 90s. That’s when I knew a change was on the horizon.
I agree with everything she said. Her body is fine and she’s beautiful, no changes needed.
Her mother is also beautiful, but those eyebrows are a little weird
Now I can’t unsee the eyebrows . Tatooed?
all of those selfies have weird filters going on to exaggerate the eyes/ eye area, so who knows what her eyebrows actually look like without the heavy filters
Most likely tattooed. My mom has them tattooed the same way and I haaaate it. Lol. But it was all the rage a few years back in the latin community.
J.Lo and A.Rod makes so much sense to me on a superficial level. But J.Lo seems like a smart woman. I wonder what the conversations are like between them.
I am a curvy woman, though shaped a little more like Kylie Jenner. Growing up and seeing JLo confident in her body was a big deal for me. I’m in New England so plenty of people see me as lumpy and dumpy but her coming onto the scene made bodies like mine more acceptable.
What does being in New England have to do with how people would see your body shape as? People are judgemental about body shapes and sizes everywhere, not just New England
Kylie Jenner plastic surgery is shaped to be like the natural born YOU! Kylie is fake, her body was naturally meant to be more straight like Kendall!
The tall, stick thin look never attracted me. And unfortunately for me at 5’8″ and taller than most of the women I knew and being a skinny twerp most of junior high and high school, I went through body issues and being made fun of. As a mixed race Latina, we celebrate curves and thickness. So I felt very awkward growing up. I’d have people try to make me feel better telling me I was lucky cuz I looked like a model and I remember being all “ugh, I don’t think models have nice bodies. And I hate being tall!!”.Though I was always happy about having a big butt and hips in proportion to the rest of my body. “She got a big butt for a skinny chick” is what I’d always hear. Well once I had a kid in my 20′s. I thickened up a little bit. And I was happy with my figure. I’m in my early 40′s now and although I could use some toning, I’m pretty happy with my overall figure, curves and thickness, and realized that all body types can be beautiful as long as they are well proportioned and healthy.
The daughter looks like her father.
