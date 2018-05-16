“Reese Witherspoon will produce a documentary about Martina Navratilova” links
  • May 16, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

I will watch the Martina Navratilova documentary produced by Reese Witherspoon. We all should: Martina is an amazing woman. [Jezebel]
Here are photos from the Cannes Fashion Relief runway show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s John Travolta’s dusty wig dancing with 50 Cent. [LaineyGossip]
What’s going on with Pauley Perrette now? [Dlisted]
People had some complaints about the Bohemian Rhapsody trailer. [Pajiba]
There’s a Taylor Swift joke in Deadpool 2. Hissssss….[Buzzfeed]
I’m glad this woman was fired, and she should have been arrested. [The Blemish]
RHOBH deals with tattooed teenagers. [Reality Tea]
The Honest Trailer for Black Panther. [OMG Blog]
Josh Brolin is bringing back a character from classic literature. [Looper]

Embed from Getty Images

8 Responses to ""Reese Witherspoon will produce a documentary about Martina Navratilova" links"

  1. Tiffany says:
    May 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    I am down for the Martina documentary. I always liked her better than Chris Everett during that ‘rivalry’.

    Reply
  2. Tig says:
    May 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    She is an amazing woman, and a trailblazer in so many important ways. Glad she and Reese are bringing her story to the screen.

    Reply
  3. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Hunchback of Notre Dame is my favorite Disney movie; Judge Claude Frollo is the most human/evil villain EVER.

    All kids need to be indoctrinated by the film, imo. I still watch it in my 20′s!!

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    May 16, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Excellent. It’s about damn time! She’s a badass and a role model.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    May 16, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Alright Honest Trailers, I will give you this one. That was pretty, pretty, pretty great.

    Reply

