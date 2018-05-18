This Us Weekly story about Julia Roberts & Danny Moder is so suspicious

Embed from Getty Images

There are always rumors about Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder. They’ve been together since… when? 2001, really. He was married, and he divorced his wife so he could be with Julia. Julia and Danny married in 2002 and they now have two teenagers and one pre-teen. By all accounts, their family life is pretty low-key – when they’re in LA, they live in Malibu, but no one really tracks their locations full-time. Sometimes they get pap’d, but we can go months and months without seeing any photos of them. That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from claiming Julia and Danny are about to divorce. As I said, they’ve been claiming that for 15 years. Sometimes I’ve even believed the stories too – like, I don’t believe Julia’s marriage is all sunshine and roses (no one’s marriage is like that), but I really just don’t believe Julia when she tries to convince us that she has everything figured out. So… what do you make of this story in Us Weekly?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love story is one for the ages. The couple, who are celebrating 16 years of marriage in July, are stronger than they’ve ever been. Despite experiencing their fair share of ups and downs, the A-list couple is in it for the long haul. “When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair’s secret to success is “always making time for each other.” Although the Wonder star, 50, and the cinematographer, 49, have faced challenges throughout their relationship, they always “come out on the other side very much together,” adds the insider. “They have a really solid, loving marriage.” Their strong bond has helped them remain a united front for their three children, twins Hazel and Phinaeus, 13, and Henry, 10. The duo, who are very “hands-on parents,” the source says, love their “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.” “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” says the pal, adding that the family of enjoy love hitting the waves. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.” Even more, the couple has scaled back on work projects to spend more time with their children, as “their top priority is always family.”

[From Us Weekly]

There are few things that convince me that a split is imminent more than a shady story about how a marriage is really strong. Us Weekly did this a few weeks ago with the Beckhams too – they did a suspicious story about how the Beckhams’ marriage was totally fine even though they have had so many ups and downs. That story sounded like it was an advance on some big scandalous announcement. This Julia-Danny story sounds like the same, like they’re trying to get in front of something. Did one of them cheat or something?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images