This Us Weekly story about Julia Roberts & Danny Moder is so suspicious

There are always rumors about Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder. They’ve been together since… when? 2001, really. He was married, and he divorced his wife so he could be with Julia. Julia and Danny married in 2002 and they now have two teenagers and one pre-teen. By all accounts, their family life is pretty low-key – when they’re in LA, they live in Malibu, but no one really tracks their locations full-time. Sometimes they get pap’d, but we can go months and months without seeing any photos of them. That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from claiming Julia and Danny are about to divorce. As I said, they’ve been claiming that for 15 years. Sometimes I’ve even believed the stories too – like, I don’t believe Julia’s marriage is all sunshine and roses (no one’s marriage is like that), but I really just don’t believe Julia when she tries to convince us that she has everything figured out. So… what do you make of this story in Us Weekly?
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love story is one for the ages. The couple, who are celebrating 16 years of marriage in July, are stronger than they’ve ever been. Despite experiencing their fair share of ups and downs, the A-list couple is in it for the long haul.
“When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair’s secret to success is “always making time for each other.”
Although the Wonder star, 50, and the cinematographer, 49, have faced challenges throughout their relationship, they always “come out on the other side very much together,” adds the insider. “They have a really solid, loving marriage.”
Their strong bond has helped them remain a united front for their three children, twins Hazel and Phinaeus, 13, and Henry, 10. The duo, who are very “hands-on parents,” the source says, love their “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.”
“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” says the pal, adding that the family of enjoy love hitting the waves. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.” Even more, the couple has scaled back on work projects to spend more time with their children, as “their top priority is always family.”
There are few things that convince me that a split is imminent more than a shady story about how a marriage is really strong. Us Weekly did this a few weeks ago with the Beckhams too – they did a suspicious story about how the Beckhams’ marriage was totally fine even though they have had so many ups and downs. That story sounded like it was an advance on some big scandalous announcement. This Julia-Danny story sounds like the same, like they’re trying to get in front of something. Did one of them cheat or something?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
“A love story for the ages”?
Excuse me whilst I just vomit in a corner.
Yes!! Ugh she is insufferable to me. A Low Vera… #neverforget
Indeed. I can’t stand her. And if their marriage is truly strong, there’s no need for the story whatsoever. It’s bullshit. Ah, a scandal to look forward to after the wedding this weekend!
The A Low Vera is what finished me on her. I already thought she was a nasty piece of work but that sealed the deal for me.
This!
LOL! Also: “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” says the pal, adding that the family of enjoy love hitting the waves. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.” Barf.
That made me lol, too. It reads like BS to me.
It doesn’t ring true. It’s just not how you’d describe parenting teenagers. It sounds like a cobbled together article based on sound bites.
Said no parent of teenagers, ever!
Yeah…most love stories for the ages start off with one party dumping their spouse for the other.
Yep, they lost me at “love story for the ages”
My gawd they look like a pair of crazed serial killers in that tequila picture.
Or hostages.
He looks like a gaunt Kiefer Sutherland to me now. Weird but I’d never detected a resemblance before today.
He really does, doesn’t he?
In their defense, after a night of drinking tequila I probably resemble Aileen Wuormos, too.
Ooo, good call!
I was thinking that he looks so gaunt, that perhaps an “off to rehab” scandal is on the way…
He must be turning into the loving “my husband”, instead of the hot “my husband” husband she has bragged about for years.
She just seems like a really unpleasant person. A prima donna. They look like they can barely stand to be near each other.
Studies have shown that putting more couple photographs on social media is correlated with feeling insecure in your relationship.
This story seems like the celebrity version of that fact. Also…they are not an A list couple. She is an A lister and no one would know who he is outside of their relationship.
I was just going to comment “A list COUPLE?!”. Nope, she’s the only a lister in that relationship.
And wasn’t she like super horrible to his soon to be ex wife???
She was loathsome and cruel. No shame at all with this one.
Just Julia being Julia.
Yep, she was awful, and I truly believe you can’t treat people like without some type of karmic retribution, even if it takes decades or another lifetime you’ll get what you put out there.
How did she treat her? I mean I probably missed it cause I dunno anything about it.
Moder left his wife for Roberts and when they were sorting out the divorce Roberts set up a pap picture of herself wearing a t-shirt that had “A low Vera” printed on the front as a dig to the soon to be ex Mrs Moder that the divorce was not faster. Does not seem a great way to endear yourself to the new in-laws. Vera was rumoured to have had a miscarriage just before her marriage imploded too.
I remember a blind item about her talking down to him in front of her celeb friends and him just sort of shrugging it off.
Judging from her past actions with his ex wife she seems like a controlling arse. No doubt she’s made him sign a pre and post nup.
No matter what we all “know” to be true about her being awful, you best believe she’s got all that on lock down.
A number of years back, I had occasion to see them at a spiritual event. They were extremely connected and very loving toward one another. I know she is quite fierce. What I saw actually surprised me.
I genuinely cannot tell if this is satire or not. But don’t leave me on that cliffhanger sentence! What did you see? Did JR chug ayahuasca leaves and then offer to be the big spoon?
I too will #neverforget and #neverforgive her cruel mean girl homemade A Low Vera shirt. Takes a special kind of narcissistic b*tch to exploit the fame and power you have to twist the narrative AS IF she wasn’t “stealing” a married man (of course you can’t steal a married man really but she pursued him and he was married). No shame. No humility. Just an ugly ego grabbing whatever she wants “me me me mine mine mine”.
Oh please! Everything in those magazines is suspect! Their writers are idiots and they don’t even have their basic facts straight. If I read one more time Queen Elizabeth is going to skip Charles for William I’m going to scream. “Sources” my a$$! They make it up. BTW In Touch, Meghan will NOT be a princess, she’s not royally born.
That’s all a bit off-topic, wouldn’t you say? The Meghan threads are elsewhere.
She will be a Princess- just as Kate is. She is not Princess Kate or Princess Meghan – but they are Princesses. She will be HRH Princess Henry of Wales,just not Princess Meghan.
I’ve always thought that Julia was kind of stuck with Danny. The way they got together was so bad, and she had such a rep when it came to her relationships (the only one that seemed pretty stable was Benjamin Bratt).
Overcompensating much?
Right? I feel like a truly happy marriage wouldn’t need this kind of blatantly planted article. It’s weird, and definitely feels like they’re trying to counteract something.
Especially since it seems to be about nothing specific. Is she promoting anything in particular right now even? Guess we’ll find out what’s going on soon enough. Then, after the split, we’ll get articles about how great they are at co-parenting.
This is exactly how I feel and this story just seems kind of random.
Or a total filler piece by US Magazine. That’s the most likely scenario.
Also a possibility, though I would wonder why they chose Julia. Plenty of other tabloid targets who would sell more copies, I think.
I do not like her Sam I am, I do not like Julia…her life is a sham. Or spam. Or on the lam. Whatever, she has always rubbed me the wrong way. I bet she can’t stand social media ha ha ha!
I have nothing more to add except that they look crazy-high in that picture at the Patron event. That picture screams coke binge to me.
I stopped liking her when she interfered with Danny’s marriage. She got pissed his wife wouldn’t give him a quick divorce and then wore a shirt specifically to be photographed in to publicly call out his then wife Vera. It said
” A Low Vera” which was supposed to be a play on the words “Aloe Vera”. Haven’t liked Julia since then. He had been married for years too.
My sense is that they had a hot affair, he got divorced and they married and started a family. Then they came down to earth. She dominates because she funds their lifestyle. He puts up with it because he loves their kids and likes their life. It’s easier to tolerate someone when you have money and space to do your own thing.
She seems to support his career. She will go places where he’s on location so the family is with him.
Julia follows Moder because she know he will cheat in a second if left unattended.
Something is coming. Julia put this out there. Before ‘lockdown’ became a thing, Julia was the Queen. This woman knows what she is doing.
Yep.
In 2017, Us Weekly was bought by the company behind The National Enquirer. I’ll take anything the magazine publishes with a grain of salt.
Julia wouldn’t go to US Weekly. It’s a fluff tabloid now that makes up so much. She would go to People Magazine. I don’t get why people think they are behind this. It’s just US Weekly fluff. I think their marriage is strong. I’m not saying it’s perfect. They have three kids and two careers that traverse the world and a long marriage. That does take work. And they live in Malibu the whole school year because the kids go to school. They just live a life that isn’t about being papped with their kids nonstop.
I don’t believe anything is coming. I mean come on – are publicists really this stupid and wasteful (I’m assuming these ‘pieces’ cost money if that’s the intent)? Who the hell will hear about Julia or Danny cheating and say to themselves, ‘Oh – but there was that story last week that said they were doing really well.’ Or am I once again underestimating the idiocy of a large swathe of Americans?
Meh, I think this story is floating her as a family friendly marketing opportunity. She’s way grown out of her career as the spunky ingenue and needs a new image to market a la Garner, Paltrow.
Once the wedding is over we need a juicy divorce! They would suit.
