This Us Weekly story about Julia Roberts & Danny Moder is so suspicious

Embed from Getty Images

There are always rumors about Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder. They’ve been together since… when? 2001, really. He was married, and he divorced his wife so he could be with Julia. Julia and Danny married in 2002 and they now have two teenagers and one pre-teen. By all accounts, their family life is pretty low-key – when they’re in LA, they live in Malibu, but no one really tracks their locations full-time. Sometimes they get pap’d, but we can go months and months without seeing any photos of them. That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from claiming Julia and Danny are about to divorce. As I said, they’ve been claiming that for 15 years. Sometimes I’ve even believed the stories too – like, I don’t believe Julia’s marriage is all sunshine and roses (no one’s marriage is like that), but I really just don’t believe Julia when she tries to convince us that she has everything figured out. So… what do you make of this story in Us Weekly?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love story is one for the ages. The couple, who are celebrating 16 years of marriage in July, are stronger than they’ve ever been. Despite experiencing their fair share of ups and downs, the A-list couple is in it for the long haul.

“When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair’s secret to success is “always making time for each other.”

Although the Wonder star, 50, and the cinematographer, 49, have faced challenges throughout their relationship, they always “come out on the other side very much together,” adds the insider. “They have a really solid, loving marriage.”

Their strong bond has helped them remain a united front for their three children, twins Hazel and Phinaeus, 13, and Henry, 10. The duo, who are very “hands-on parents,” the source says, love their “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.”

“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” says the pal, adding that the family of enjoy love hitting the waves. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.” Even more, the couple has scaled back on work projects to spend more time with their children, as “their top priority is always family.”

[From Us Weekly]

There are few things that convince me that a split is imminent more than a shady story about how a marriage is really strong. Us Weekly did this a few weeks ago with the Beckhams too – they did a suspicious story about how the Beckhams’ marriage was totally fine even though they have had so many ups and downs. That story sounded like it was an advance on some big scandalous announcement. This Julia-Danny story sounds like the same, like they’re trying to get in front of something. Did one of them cheat or something?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “This Us Weekly story about Julia Roberts & Danny Moder is so suspicious”

  1. ellieohara says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:42 am

    “A love story for the ages”?

    Excuse me whilst I just vomit in a corner.

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:42 am

    My gawd they look like a pair of crazed serial killers in that tequila picture.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:50 am

    She just seems like a really unpleasant person. A prima donna. They look like they can barely stand to be near each other.

    Reply
  4. PoodleMama says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Studies have shown that putting more couple photographs on social media is correlated with feeling insecure in your relationship.

    This story seems like the celebrity version of that fact. Also…they are not an A list couple. She is an A lister and no one would know who he is outside of their relationship.

    Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    May 18, 2018 at 8:54 am

    And wasn’t she like super horrible to his soon to be ex wife???

    Reply
  6. Yeahright says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I remember a blind item about her talking down to him in front of her celeb friends and him just sort of shrugging it off.
    Judging from her past actions with his ex wife she seems like a controlling arse. No doubt she’s made him sign a pre and post nup.
    No matter what we all “know” to be true about her being awful, you best believe she’s got all that on lock down.

    Reply
  7. Svea says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:21 am

    A number of years back, I had occasion to see them at a spiritual event. They were extremely connected and very loving toward one another. I know she is quite fierce. What I saw actually surprised me.

    Reply
  8. StormsMama says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I too will #neverforget and #neverforgive her cruel mean girl homemade A Low Vera shirt. Takes a special kind of narcissistic b*tch to exploit the fame and power you have to twist the narrative AS IF she wasn’t “stealing” a married man (of course you can’t steal a married man really but she pursued him and he was married). No shame. No humility. Just an ugly ego grabbing whatever she wants “me me me mine mine mine”.

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Oh please! Everything in those magazines is suspect! Their writers are idiots and they don’t even have their basic facts straight. If I read one more time Queen Elizabeth is going to skip Charles for William I’m going to scream. “Sources” my a$$! They make it up. BTW In Touch, Meghan will NOT be a princess, she’s not royally born.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I’ve always thought that Julia was kind of stuck with Danny. The way they got together was so bad, and she had such a rep when it came to her relationships (the only one that seemed pretty stable was Benjamin Bratt).

    Reply
  11. DP says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Overcompensating much?

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I do not like her Sam I am, I do not like Julia…her life is a sham. Or spam. Or on the lam. Whatever, she has always rubbed me the wrong way. I bet she can’t stand social media ha ha ha!

    Reply
  13. elimaeby says:
    May 18, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I have nothing more to add except that they look crazy-high in that picture at the Patron event. That picture screams coke binge to me.

    Reply
  14. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I stopped liking her when she interfered with Danny’s marriage. She got pissed his wife wouldn’t give him a quick divorce and then wore a shirt specifically to be photographed in to publicly call out his then wife Vera. It said
    ” A Low Vera” which was supposed to be a play on the words “Aloe Vera”. Haven’t liked Julia since then. He had been married for years too.

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:19 am

    My sense is that they had a hot affair, he got divorced and they married and started a family. Then they came down to earth. She dominates because she funds their lifestyle. He puts up with it because he loves their kids and likes their life. It’s easier to tolerate someone when you have money and space to do your own thing.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Something is coming. Julia put this out there. Before ‘lockdown’ became a thing, Julia was the Queen. This woman knows what she is doing.

    Reply
  17. Soc says:
    May 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    In 2017, Us Weekly was bought by the company behind The National Enquirer. I’ll take anything the magazine publishes with a grain of salt.

    Reply
  18. Jayna says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Julia wouldn’t go to US Weekly. It’s a fluff tabloid now that makes up so much. She would go to People Magazine. I don’t get why people think they are behind this. It’s just US Weekly fluff. I think their marriage is strong. I’m not saying it’s perfect. They have three kids and two careers that traverse the world and a long marriage. That does take work. And they live in Malibu the whole school year because the kids go to school. They just live a life that isn’t about being papped with their kids nonstop.

    Reply
  19. Philo says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I don’t believe anything is coming. I mean come on – are publicists really this stupid and wasteful (I’m assuming these ‘pieces’ cost money if that’s the intent)? Who the hell will hear about Julia or Danny cheating and say to themselves, ‘Oh – but there was that story last week that said they were doing really well.’ Or am I once again underestimating the idiocy of a large swathe of Americans?

    Reply
  20. The Original G says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Meh, I think this story is floating her as a family friendly marketing opportunity. She’s way grown out of her career as the spunky ingenue and needs a new image to market a la Garner, Paltrow.

    Reply
  21. Pandy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Once the wedding is over we need a juicy divorce! They would suit.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment