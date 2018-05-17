“Serena Williams’ schedule is free, so will she attend the royal wedding?” links

Oooh, I would love it if Serena Williams was at the wedding!! [LaineyGossip]
They should put Kris Jenner in charge of the royal wedding. [Dlisted]
“Balloon Massacre Avoided” is not something I ever thought I’d write. [Starcasm]
T.I. was arrested & the whole story sounds so shady. [Wonderwall]
Here’s more stuff about Michael Cohen. [Pajiba]
I wish Kate Bosworth wouldn’t slick down her hair this much. [JustJared]
Steven Tyler & the Chupacabra: A Love Story. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Thandie Newton’s ensemble here is… interesting. [GFY]
Terry Crews talks about toxic masculinity. [Buzzfeed]
Whoever does her makeup needs to be fired!
Such an icon and she always looks a mess!
I love Serena…and her sister…TRULY!!! But the way their hair/makeup usually look off the tennis court…makes me WANT TO SCREAM!! I DON’T UNDERSTAND IT…I WILL NEVA UNDERSTAND IT!
