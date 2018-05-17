“Serena Williams’ schedule is free, so will she attend the royal wedding?” links
  • May 17, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Miami Open Hard Rock Stadium Ground Breaking Ceremony

Oooh, I would love it if Serena Williams was at the wedding!! [LaineyGossip]
They should put Kris Jenner in charge of the royal wedding. [Dlisted]
“Balloon Massacre Avoided” is not something I ever thought I’d write. [Starcasm]
T.I. was arrested & the whole story sounds so shady. [Wonderwall]
Here’s more stuff about Michael Cohen. [Pajiba]
I wish Kate Bosworth wouldn’t slick down her hair this much. [JustJared]
Steven Tyler & the Chupacabra: A Love Story. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Thandie Newton’s ensemble here is… interesting. [GFY]
Terry Crews talks about toxic masculinity. [Buzzfeed]

HBO New York Premiere of 'Being Serena'

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Serena Williams’ schedule is free, so will she attend the royal wedding?” links”

  1. Yeahright says:
    May 17, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Whoever does her makeup needs to be fired!
    Such an icon and she always looks a mess!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment