Jane Fonda: ‘Older people tend to be much less hostile, less anxious’

The new comedy Book Club opens today, and, if nothing else, the movie’s promotional tour has given us the chance to listen to the wit and wisdom of Jane Fonda. The legendary actress is 80, which I fail to believe. She looks amazing, and rocks a pantsuit like no one else I know (I covet that red one she wore to the premiere.) Jane talked with Ellen DeGeneres about the new movie and getting older. Here’s what she had to say:

I didn’t think I’d live this long. If you would have told me at 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting, still active at 80…I would have said you’re out of your mind. Every day I get up and I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed, but I’ve worked for it. I wouldn’t want to go back [to my 20s] for anything. I definitely thought I was not going to live. I thought I’d die lonely and probably from alcohol or something like that. The fact that I’m not an addict and I’m 80 and I’m working – it’s just a miracle to me. The getting wiser part is pretty nice too. I don’t have as much ego stake in outcomes. Also if you have a whole lot of time behind you and just a little in front of you, I can look back and say ‘I survived that.’ You don’t sweat the small stuff. You don’t make mountains out of molehills. Assuming health, older people tend to be much less hostile, less angry, less anxious, more empathic. It’s just really cool. My daughter can still press my buttons but it doesn’t stay.

[From YouTube/The Ellen Show]

During the interview, Jane shared a photo of a birthday present she received from one of her friends – 80 airplane-sized bottles of Tito’s vodka. I just turned 49 and didn’t get diddly squat. Jane jokingly admitted “I haven’t had one of them…not that I didn’t want to…I have other bottles.” Have I mentioned how much I adore this woman?

While discussing Book Club, which has gotten some pretty decent reviews, Jane noted that it’s the first time she’s worked with co-stars Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton and said that “we fell in love with each other.” And to think that Jane recently confessed to PEOPLE that the first time she ever ran into Candice in the 1960s, she wanted to push her off a ladder. She said the movie is about “friendship and sex” and emphasized the importance of women’s friendship, adding, “It’s why we live longer, frankly.” In addition to the stellar female cast, Don Johnson appears as Jane’s romantic interest in the movie. Jane told Ellen that she’s known Don since the 1970s, when he used to come to her anti-war meetings to pick up women. She said that she thinks he’s more handsome than ever now and requested that he play her beau in the movie.

In addition to the film, Jane stars on the wonderful Netflix seres Grace and Frankie, and took a moment to gush over her co-star, Lily Tomlin, saying it is a “privilege” to work with her and that “She’s cosmic. She’s a genius.” She went on to note that Book Club and her TV series share a similar message, that “Getting older as a woman doesn’t mean it’s over. We can still be multi-dimensional.” She added, “You don’t have to be afraid about getting old.” Hell, if “getting old” means I turn out like Jane, I’m perfectly okay with that.