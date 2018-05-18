The Sparkle Markling: an Open Post for the eve of the royal wedding!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Here’s your open post for The Royal Wedding Extravaganza 2018: The Markling. Or, The Sparkle-Markling, since everyone loves to rhyme Meghan Markle’s last name with “sparkle” (and I just want this to sound like a movie: The Markling!). We’ll be live-tweeting tomorrow and trying to keep everyone updated with new posts. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB, and you can follow CB here @Celebitchy. I’ve already laid out the schedule of events – go here to recap – but basically people will begin to arrive around 4:30-5 am EST, and the royals begin to arrive at 6:20. We’ll get to see Meghan just before 7 am. Before the wedding even starts, tomorrow morning, we should find out Meghan and Harry’s new titles. So let’s play a little guessing game, while we have time.

Who will design the dress? CB thinks it’s Ralph and Russo. I think R&R is too obvious at this point – I’m saying it will either be Burberry or Erdem.

What will the dress look like? Sleeves are key – Meghan would never be allowed to do strapless or sleeveless. CB thinks that the gown will be “very classic and clean with smooth lines,” and I say that Meghan will err on the side of doily – she’ll want something bigger and more “romantic” and lacy. But CB might be right – if the dress is Burberry, it will have a cleaner, less fussy look.

What will their new titles be? For some reason, Duke and Duchess of Sussex is no longer the odds-on favorite. The other choices are likely Duke and Duchess of Avondale, Clarence, Connaught or Windsor. Personally, out of all of those, I like Avondale the best. CB does too. Which probably means it will be Clarence.

Which tiara will Meghan wear? I don’t know enough about all of the tiara options to say for sure, but my guess is “not one of the tiaras which were ever loaned to Kate.” I just think the Queen will give Meghan a tiara that hasn’t been seen in a while.

Who will wear the wackiest hat? My money is still on Princess Beatrice, just because she’s single now and probably looking for some attention, plus she’ll want to double-down on her “dumb hats at royal weddings” thing. That’s her thing!!

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

29 Responses to “The Sparkle Markling: an Open Post for the eve of the royal wedding!”

  1. Maria says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I just hope the veil doesn’t cover her face, and I’ m also hoping for the colour blush. Buy, hey it’s not my wedding.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

      I would love a soft blush color on her, so flattering and that color is very popular.

      Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      May 18, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Blush would be awesome, esp. with her coloring. But I’m betting on ivory/cream, perhaps a sleek, column dress, boatneck with long sleeves, that won’t be too fussy, lace and beading on top. Im thinking Strathmore tiara (since she loves flowers so much). I think the only “recent” bride not to have a veil covering her face was Anne? But yeah, I’d prefer the veil only down the back. And hair, definitely up and sleek, Ballerina style to show her face to perfection.

      Designers I’m thinking Stella McCartney or Burberry.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        May 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm

        I’ve actually been having a very hard time imagining what her dress will look like, but I am loving your take on it and hope that’s as close as possible. Sounds lovely and would look smashing on her!

        As for a tiara, if she wears one, I’m guessing it will be something very low-key in size. I can’t help but think that since Kate wore a pretty subdued size tiara at her wedding that Meghan wouldn’t show up wearing anything close to a big-gun tiara. I’m hoping the Queen Mother’s Cartier Bracelet Bandeau will come out of the vault!

  2. koko says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Why does the photo of the Princess’s remind me of The Hunger Games???

    I’m voting with the “classic, clean lines” group. She’s petite and I think that will flatter her more.

    Reply
  3. Dee says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:50 am

    FUN FUN FUN FUN! Weeeeeee! So exciting! *Pops champagne, stuffs mouth full of devon cream and scones*

    Reply
  4. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I wish she’d show up in Giles Deacon! My oven died and now I can’t make scones for my devon cream!

    Reply
  5. Taxi says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:57 am

    I’m hoping for clean lines and a very pale & soft pastel peach or pink instead of white/ivory/cream. She’s petite & doesn’t and voluminous fabric would overwhelm her. I hope her hair is “up” and dramatic.

    Reply
  6. Hazel says:
    May 18, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Arghh! I’m way out here in Hawaii! Guess I just won’t go to bed, at least I don’t have to work tomorrow.

    Reply
  7. Yeahright says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I’m team “girl what are you doing”
    BUT
    I enjoy a good wedding dress and I’m sure she’ll look beautiful.
    I hope she wears something strapless with a jacket for the church and then whips it off for the reception.
    I also kinda want her to wear a fab pantsuit of some sort just to be scandalous but we know that ain’t happening.

    Reply
  8. Beluga says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    My vote is for a simple, classic silhouette with no lace in light ivory/champagne and Clarence as their title.

    And I’m still banging the drum for the Teck Circle (not Crescent) as her tiara.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I think her dress may be lacy but I also think it will be more streamlined than Kate’s (like no huge train or poofy skirt – Kate’s was somewhat streamline but there was still some poof to the skirt.) I think Meghan will avoid that. (and I know I’m in the minority on this board, but I loved Kate’s dress.) I can see the silhouette being similar to the R&R dress from the engagement shoot.

    I think the designer will be Burberry. I think if it was R&R she would not have worn them in the engagement photos.

    I think it will be Clarence. Definitely not Windsor.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Oh and for tiaras – I would love to see the Strathmore Rose or Teck Crescent (but Camilla has the crescent now, but I’m sure she would loan it if asked.) I also love the Cartier bracelet bandeau and think that would look gorgeous on Meghan.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    And finally I would LOVE it if Beatrice came in a hideous hat again, just to sort of make fun of herself. I loved that she took the mockery from the 2011 wedding so well.

    Reply
  12. bonobochick says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Per a post on laineygossip, the Queen is looking after Meghan’s dog.

    Reply
  13. Merritt says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Windsor won’t be the title. I can’t imagine the Queen ever giving that to anyone.

    I hope Meghan is loaned an existing tiara and not something new or new but made up from old pieces. I would love to see the Diamond Lozenge Tiara, the Strathmore rose, or perhaps the Cartier Bandeau. The Teck tiaras seem unlikely. The Teck Crescent is said to be on loan to Camilla but she has never worn it. It also seems like it would be difficult to use with a veil. The Teck Circle necklace which has a tiara setting, is said to owned by Princess Margaret’s son, but I have doubts about that. It also seems like it would be difficult to use with a veil.

    In terms of the dress, I really have no idea who the designer might be. I do wonder if she will have the same designer for both dresses. I think an a line gown would work well on Meghan. I can’t picture her having a fussy long train. Sometimes royal brides deviate from their normal style for the wedding.

    Reply
  14. Natalie S. says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Beatrice’s hat caught so much attention that I don’t know if we really took the time to appreciate how spectacularly ugly Eugenie’s whole outfit was. From top to the bottom with what looks like gold platform pumps. Beatrice’s coat on the other hand is not bad. Eugenie’s outfit -that fabric is sofa covering from 1993. Why, though? Eugenie is pretty. She looked great at Pippa’s wedding.

    The wedding dress is probably R&R. I want to see what pop of color Liz decides to wear.

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Just heard a report that the designer of Princess Diana’s wedding dress was seen at Windsor Castle. Interesting…..

    Reply
  16. Prettykrazee says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I will be getting up at 3am to watch! I think ivory/cream gown with clean lines and no train. She will be wearing the Strathmore Tiara even though I wish she would have a new tiara.

    Reply
  17. Elena says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I work tomorrow so I can’t watch until s
    Sunday. But I’ll be having mimosas, tea and pastries! so so excited

    ……but does anyone think it’s poor form not inviting Pippa to the later reception?

    Reply
  18. Grumpy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Never heard of Avondale, it is better to be Duke of a place that we have heard of; the last Clarence was the one some people thought was Jack the Ripper and he was a bit unreliable, last Windsor was of course infamous and abdicated; Connaught had connections to Canada – so would tie in nicely with Meg having lived there.

    Reply
  19. G says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    OMG – that last pic of the 2 princesses – they look like the mean stepsisters in Cinderella!! LOL

    Reply
  20. Lucy says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    It’s happening, folks. Harry is getting married. And to a pretty great woman, no less. It seems like yesterday when we were trying to guess when they would announce the engagement. This is exciting stuff! When I wake up tomorrow the service will probably have ended but I’ll get to see all the pictures and footage! As for her attire, it’d be pretty amazing if she wore a pantsuit. Won’t happen, but I’m still looking forward to seeing what everything will look like!

    Reply
  21. Claire says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I’m so pissed. I agreed to cover part of the midnight shift at work for one of my coworkers totally forgetting that it’d be on wedding day. I had planned to get a good sleep and wake up early, but now I’ll be getting home from work at like 4:15am central time after working all day today. Perhaps I can muddle through and just stay up.

    Reply
  22. Shirurusu says:
    May 18, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Personally I can’t wait for this wedding to be over, since royal gossip and royalty bore me to tears, but congrats to the happy couple and I hope everyone who’s interested have a good weekend :)

    Reply

