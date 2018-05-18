The Sparkle Markling: an Open Post for the eve of the royal wedding!

Here’s your open post for The Royal Wedding Extravaganza 2018: The Markling. Or, The Sparkle-Markling, since everyone loves to rhyme Meghan Markle’s last name with “sparkle” (and I just want this to sound like a movie: The Markling!). We’ll be live-tweeting tomorrow and trying to keep everyone updated with new posts. You can follow me here @KaiseratCB, and you can follow CB here @Celebitchy. I’ve already laid out the schedule of events – go here to recap – but basically people will begin to arrive around 4:30-5 am EST, and the royals begin to arrive at 6:20. We’ll get to see Meghan just before 7 am. Before the wedding even starts, tomorrow morning, we should find out Meghan and Harry’s new titles. So let’s play a little guessing game, while we have time.

Who will design the dress? CB thinks it’s Ralph and Russo. I think R&R is too obvious at this point – I’m saying it will either be Burberry or Erdem.

What will the dress look like? Sleeves are key – Meghan would never be allowed to do strapless or sleeveless. CB thinks that the gown will be “very classic and clean with smooth lines,” and I say that Meghan will err on the side of doily – she’ll want something bigger and more “romantic” and lacy. But CB might be right – if the dress is Burberry, it will have a cleaner, less fussy look.

What will their new titles be? For some reason, Duke and Duchess of Sussex is no longer the odds-on favorite. The other choices are likely Duke and Duchess of Avondale, Clarence, Connaught or Windsor. Personally, out of all of those, I like Avondale the best. CB does too. Which probably means it will be Clarence.

Which tiara will Meghan wear? I don’t know enough about all of the tiara options to say for sure, but my guess is “not one of the tiaras which were ever loaned to Kate.” I just think the Queen will give Meghan a tiara that hasn’t been seen in a while.

Who will wear the wackiest hat? My money is still on Princess Beatrice, just because she’s single now and probably looking for some attention, plus she’ll want to double-down on her “dumb hats at royal weddings” thing. That’s her thing!!