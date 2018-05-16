Here’s the schedule for the morning of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

Despite all of the major DRAMA in the days before the wedding, I’m still hopeful and excited that the wedding will be lovely and exciting for all the right reasons. CB and I are both going to do Royal Wedding coverage, so it should be pretty great. CB is especially excited about the hats and fascinators, and of course everyone is dying to see Meghan Markle’s dress and whether she gets to wear a tiara. CB and I will be tweeting throughout the wedding activities – go here for @Celebitchy and here for @KaiseratCB – and we’ll have posts up as soon as we get photos and confirmations and such. We’ll have some fun Royal Wedding Open Posts too!

I’ve been looking at the schedule of when we’ll hear about this and that and when certain people will be arriving, so here’s a primer, and all of these times are in Eastern Standard Time, because CB and I are East-Coasters. For Saturday:

Before 4 am: We should probably learn the new titles for Harry and Meghan before the wedding stuff even starts. The Queen generally makes the announcement on the day of the wedding.

4 am: People will begin to arrive at the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is when most of the live feeds online should go up, I would assume and that’s probably when a lot of the live coverage on TV will start here in America.

4:30-6 am: Wedding guests arrive at the chapel, and many will pose for photos. The wedding will not be fully stocked with celebrity guests, but I bet David Beckham and the Spice Girls will be there. We’re hearing that the Clooneys will be there. Maybe Joss Stone?

6:20 am: The royal family will begin to arrive at the chapel. I’m assuming the Duchess of Cambridge will be one of the last ones to arrive. I’m looking forward to seeing what the York princesses wear to this wedding!

6:45 am: Prince Harry and Prince William (who is Harry’s best man) will arrive at the chapel. It’s expected that they will arrive on foot and that Harry will greet people and pose for photos.

6:55 am: The Queen arrives. Bow down bitches bow down.

7 am: Meghan Markle arrives with her mother BY CAR. Kate Middleton also arrived at her wedding by car, and left by carriage, so it will be the same for Meghan. Meghan was supposed to meet her father at the chapel, and he was going to walk her down the aisle, but now… it’s up in the air. Many believe that Meg’s mom will simply walk her down the aisle now.

7 am through whenever: I have no idea how long the church service will last, but I’m looking forward to it, just as I’m looking forward to the carriage-ride photos of Harry and Meghan exiting the chapel. It will be fun, peeps!!

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service

Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle were greeted by screaming crowds as they visited a youth radio station in Brixton

  1. minx says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:04 am

    The Queen arrives. Bow down bitches bow down.
    ———
    😂😂😂

    Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I’ll be DVR’ing it till my 5 year old wakes me up.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I’m trying to decide when to actually start watching.

    With W&K’s, I got up at 4 and watched on the couch – half watched, half dozed – and I feel like nothing interesting happened until 5 or so, and that wedding started at 6 am, didn’t? (I remember taking the dog out at 745 and I feel like the balcony kiss had already happened.)

    So basically I need to figure out if I actually am going to wake up at 4 am.

    The answer is probably yes, lol.

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I look forward to her mum walking her down the aisle. The men in Meghan’s previous life seem unreliable. I hope Harry is mature enough now to treat her right and wish them a lifetime of happiness despite any challenges.

    Reply
    • Shan says:
      May 16, 2018 at 10:52 am

      Yeah, her father who raised her when the mother left from ages 4-18 was unreliable. The husband who she cheated on and left was unreliable, and Cory who she cheated on with Harry…such a bad guy 🙄

      Reply
      • Merritt says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        That is some interesting revisionist history.

      • milky says:
        May 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        He put her through school/university, worked hard to give her the best and she achieved so much. They spent special days together – at least that’s what she posted on her social media. The whole situation seems sad all around. Idk.

      • Olenna says:
        May 16, 2018 at 1:24 pm

        LOL! Shan, I hope you’ve got some xanax on standby for Saturday morning.

      • Masamf says:
        May 16, 2018 at 1:41 pm

        @Shan, sure how much you have been following Meghan but:
        1) Meghan was raised by BOTH her parents, not her mother or father alone. She stated she went between both her parents’ homes and it would have been hard for an outsider to know they were divorced. Whenever her dad dropped her off back to her mom’s after her weekend with him, he would not just simply wait in the car for her to get through the door and drive away, he would walk her into the house and if dinner was ready, they would all sit down and eat that meal like one happy family, BOTH her parents raised her and made sure that she lived a life as normal as possible.
        2)Re Trevor: You say she cheated on him? I say, show me the proof. What we all know is what has been shared on line, that they are divorced, Meghan filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences, we don’t know anymore than that. I can’t say who did who wrong, you say she cheated and that’s why they divorced? I say he was emotionally, sexually and physically, abusive towards her….see how we both can spin this any way we want depending on which side you standing on? The fact remains though, none of us knows the facts and its best to leave it at the we don’t know the reason they divorced.
        3) Re Cory: you say she cheated on him with Harry, I say he cheated on her with a couple of women. The truth still remains, none of us knows why they split up, both Cory and his mom have said very nice things about Meghan and Cory has said he has no desire to nor intention of trashing Meghan in any way shape or form. Lets all leave it at that.

  5. Becks1 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Also, I am so excited. It’s finally here!!!! (well, almost.) I plan to have twitter up on my laptop as well as this site, lol.

    Reply
  6. klutzy_girl says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I’m getting up around 6 and will watch one of the livestreams because there’s no way I’m listening to the annoying commentary.

    Thank God I don’t have to get up as early as we did for William and Kate’s wedding.

    Reply
  7. JA says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Don’t get me wrong I’ll be logging on to see what she’s wearing etc but hell no to waking up early on a Saturday for this! I think the “royal” family is ridiculous and this will always be a media circus but I do enjoy a good party and exquisite gowns

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Yeah same here. Plus with media today, it will be repeated ad nauseaum for days. I’m more excited about H&M working for charity and invictus from here on. That’s what I want to keep up with. They’re both doing wonderful work in their philanthropic interests.

      W&K have been duds but their kids look cute and fun so all I care about is the kids in their case now lol

      And finally, Camilla’s funeral. That one I may watch live. I’m ignoring Charles as much as possible.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      Thankful for DVR and the wealth of online clips. I remember getting up at 4 AM or so for Diana’s wedding when I was a kid. By Will’s wedding, I tuned in just in time to see the infamous padded butt.

      Sounds like I’ll be able to tune in just in time for the bride’s arrival. I’m not getting up early for it, that’s certain.

      Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Am sure the Duchess of Cambridge will arrive after the bride, given that she does love to be late.

    I would say the service at the chapel will be around 45mins, there will be hymn[‘s, readings etc..

    Am looking forward to it – the last royal wedding i watched was the Swedish crown prince wedding, which was quite fun.

    Reply
  9. ladida says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Thank Kaiser, i’m so glad to actually have the schedule. I’m on the west coast so I won’t wake up until around the time the queen arrives.

    Reply
  10. Malibu Stacy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

    I’ll be having mimosas and breakfast to celebrate haha.

    Reply
  11. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

    The big question is will Kate leave her coat on because protocol (ie: for a quick exit) like for other duties.

    Looking forward to seeing the hats!

    Reply
  12. Jess... says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

    I have zero enthusiasm for this wedding. Meghan is lovely, but the crap Harry has pulled during the years… I don’t get how he is considered better than his brother to be honest.

    Reply
  13. Aud says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I’ll be watching on my laptop. Any advice on where (website) to watch?

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Won’t lie, I’m excited about this!! Apparently Meg has invited many of her Suits costars. That’s nice!

    Reply
  15. namasta says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I hate the british royal protocol that women must wear hats to all official occasions like this. I love weddings like crown princess Victoria’s – all the guest in big dresses and jewels.

    Reply
  16. MsTurtle says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I’m here for all of it! Midwesterner here so I have to get up even earlier. Don’t care! Wishing all the best for Meghan. Sorta hoping she walks the aisle alone, like the strong grown woman she is.

    Reply
  17. Mamunia says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I will be up at 3:30am! I can’t wait! I LOVE watching this stuff. Because it’s Saturday, I can get a good nap in. This will be the last real Royal wedding for 25 years or so. The live coverage is so much fun – I remember watching Diana’s wedding – it was fabulous!

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      Yes I remember getting up at 3 am to watch Diana and Charles’ wedding (the lunacy to the run-up was insane in retrospect) and I vaguely remember seeing Sophie and Edwards’ wedding years later. The pomp and circumstance was something else…. It’s Victoria Day long weekend here in Canada, so I’ll probably get up around 5am to watch and have a nap later and still have 2 days off to recover

      Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:48 am

    This thing is gonna be on repeat, all day on Saturday. I will be sleeping in.

    I think Meghan can do better and there is just no enthusiasm for this and it is because of who she is marrying.

    Reply
  19. Me46 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Interesting fact..May 19th is also the day Anne Boleyn was beheaded.

    Reply
  20. ariel says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I can’t believe how I am looking forward to this. Saturday is my 46th birthday and I plan to get up at 3am (central time) and passively watch the royal wedding. I plan to follow that up with junk food and more tv time with my dogs. I assume the nice man I live with will factor in somewhere. But mostly it’s about the royal wedding.
    I feel a little ridiculous. And I am totally okay with that.

    Reply
  21. Amelie says:
    May 16, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I will tune in around 6:30 AM. I don’t need to see all the pre-wedding stuff really and I don’t care to watch all the extended royal family arriving. They’re not that important, I can catch up with Youtube recaps and pictures. I watched pretty much all of Kate and William’s wedding back in 2011 and I got to watch it live because I was living in Spain at the time and was only an hour ahead of the UK. My mom is so excited because she’ll be in France this weekend and will only be an hour ahead so she plans to force my French relatives to tune in, regardless of their interest.

    Reply
  22. Nancypants says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Dang, this seems early! Is everyone going to look like a vampire? I would.
    Maybe they just stay up partying all night.

    As far as bow down to a queen, no Ma’am.
    We fought a whole war to get rid of that royal crap. ;)
    I’d still go if I were invited and I’ve traveled the World on behalf of the US and I know protocol, so, I might give a tiny little curtsy to be polite but it would be tiny and more to respect her work as a WWII Mechanic.
    Did y’all know that? She was/is a Mechanic.

    Where are the appetizers and cake?

    Reply
  23. Horrified says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    West-coaster here. Having friends over at 1:00 am for a middle-of-the-night tea party!! Scones, finger sandwiches, clotted cream the whole 9 yards. Pre-apologizing to my condo neighbors for noisy goings-on. :)

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I’m going to DVR it so I can fast forward through the boring bits. And sleep in.

    Reply
  25. Queen says:
    May 16, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I’m in New Zealand so it’ll be on late Saturday night so I can watch it with a few wines!

    Reply
  26. Cee says:
    May 16, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    I’m gonna miss most of it live due to more important commitments in my life LOL but I look forward to watching a recap and partying at Celebitchy.com

    Reply
  27. Little Red says:
    May 16, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    East Coaster here and I will be getting up at 4 AM to watch this all live. I did this for William and Kate as well and that was on a Friday work day. I was fortunate to time-shift my work and do it from home later in the afternoon.

    Reply

