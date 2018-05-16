Here’s the schedule for the morning of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding

Despite all of the major DRAMA in the days before the wedding, I’m still hopeful and excited that the wedding will be lovely and exciting for all the right reasons. CB and I are both going to do Royal Wedding coverage, so it should be pretty great. CB is especially excited about the hats and fascinators, and of course everyone is dying to see Meghan Markle’s dress and whether she gets to wear a tiara. CB and I will be tweeting throughout the wedding activities – go here for @Celebitchy and here for @KaiseratCB – and we’ll have posts up as soon as we get photos and confirmations and such. We’ll have some fun Royal Wedding Open Posts too!
I’ve been looking at the schedule of when we’ll hear about this and that and when certain people will be arriving, so here’s a primer, and all of these times are in Eastern Standard Time, because CB and I are East-Coasters. For Saturday:
Before 4 am: We should probably learn the new titles for Harry and Meghan before the wedding stuff even starts. The Queen generally makes the announcement on the day of the wedding.
4 am: People will begin to arrive at the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is when most of the live feeds online should go up, I would assume and that’s probably when a lot of the live coverage on TV will start here in America.
4:30-6 am: Wedding guests arrive at the chapel, and many will pose for photos. The wedding will not be fully stocked with celebrity guests, but I bet David Beckham and the Spice Girls will be there. We’re hearing that the Clooneys will be there. Maybe Joss Stone?
6:20 am: The royal family will begin to arrive at the chapel. I’m assuming the Duchess of Cambridge will be one of the last ones to arrive. I’m looking forward to seeing what the York princesses wear to this wedding!
6:45 am: Prince Harry and Prince William (who is Harry’s best man) will arrive at the chapel. It’s expected that they will arrive on foot and that Harry will greet people and pose for photos.
6:55 am: The Queen arrives. Bow down bitches bow down.
7 am: Meghan Markle arrives with her mother BY CAR. Kate Middleton also arrived at her wedding by car, and left by carriage, so it will be the same for Meghan. Meghan was supposed to meet her father at the chapel, and he was going to walk her down the aisle, but now… it’s up in the air. Many believe that Meg’s mom will simply walk her down the aisle now.
7 am through whenever: I have no idea how long the church service will last, but I’m looking forward to it, just as I’m looking forward to the carriage-ride photos of Harry and Meghan exiting the chapel. It will be fun, peeps!!
Photos courtesy of PCN, Backgrid, WENN.
😂😂😂
@minx, IKR? I LOLed at that. Bow down bitches indeed.
I’ll be up at 3.45 ET. I missed all William’s wedding, I wasn’t that invested. For this though? I don’t wanna miss a thing.
@Masamf I feel the same way! I will be up early with tea and croissants taking it all in. I am so excited. I can’t wait!
Oooohh @ Avery you have no idea. I got my Canadian gingerale on ice, pop corn ready, got some nachos here too I.just.Can.Not.Wait, LOL. You know what? I think Im gonna grab some mint tea just to get me into “British mood” ya know?, then I’ll sit back and enjoy the wedding. I got my fascinator ready, Im gonna be all doled up for this wedding. Hurry everyone that’s on the train chugga chugga chugga chugga choo choo choo …
I laughed but then I was like…accurate.
I’m graduating that day (along with what seems like everyone in the city) but I’ll be up watching this wedding. For Will and Kate it was right before finals so I pulled an all-nighter
Congrats! It is a big graduation day, and also wedding day around here.
Congratulations on your achievements Nicole! I hope it’s a very special day for you.
I’ll be DVR’ing it till my 5 year old wakes me up.
I’m trying to decide when to actually start watching.
With W&K’s, I got up at 4 and watched on the couch – half watched, half dozed – and I feel like nothing interesting happened until 5 or so, and that wedding started at 6 am, didn’t? (I remember taking the dog out at 745 and I feel like the balcony kiss had already happened.)
So basically I need to figure out if I actually am going to wake up at 4 am.
The answer is probably yes, lol.
William and Kate were married on a Friday, so I had to go to work. This will be much nicer on a Saturday.
@minx – i took the day off work lol.
I’ve watched W&K, they got me into royal gossip and there was so much hype and it was going to be the first royal wedding of my life time. It was boring and not worth it. So I’ll check the photos later. I am not an MM fan but am looking forward to seeing her and her mother, standing on equal footing with the ultimate examples of white privilege and colonialism. Can we get rid of them already?
Becks, I did the same thing for W and K wedding. Kept forcing myself to try to stay awake. I don’t want to be up at 1:45 am for the start! I’ll be asleep all the next day!
I look forward to her mum walking her down the aisle. The men in Meghan’s previous life seem unreliable. I hope Harry is mature enough now to treat her right and wish them a lifetime of happiness despite any challenges.
Yeah, her father who raised her when the mother left from ages 4-18 was unreliable. The husband who she cheated on and left was unreliable, and Cory who she cheated on with Harry…such a bad guy 🙄
That is some interesting revisionist history.
He put her through school/university, worked hard to give her the best and she achieved so much. They spent special days together – at least that’s what she posted on her social media. The whole situation seems sad all around. Idk.
LOL! Shan, I hope you’ve got some xanax on standby for Saturday morning.
@Shan, sure how much you have been following Meghan but:
1) Meghan was raised by BOTH her parents, not her mother or father alone. She stated she went between both her parents’ homes and it would have been hard for an outsider to know they were divorced. Whenever her dad dropped her off back to her mom’s after her weekend with him, he would not just simply wait in the car for her to get through the door and drive away, he would walk her into the house and if dinner was ready, they would all sit down and eat that meal like one happy family, BOTH her parents raised her and made sure that she lived a life as normal as possible.
2)Re Trevor: You say she cheated on him? I say, show me the proof. What we all know is what has been shared on line, that they are divorced, Meghan filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences, we don’t know anymore than that. I can’t say who did who wrong, you say she cheated and that’s why they divorced? I say he was emotionally, sexually and physically, abusive towards her….see how we both can spin this any way we want depending on which side you standing on? The fact remains though, none of us knows the facts and its best to leave it at the we don’t know the reason they divorced.
3) Re Cory: you say she cheated on him with Harry, I say he cheated on her with a couple of women. The truth still remains, none of us knows why they split up, both Cory and his mom have said very nice things about Meghan and Cory has said he has no desire to nor intention of trashing Meghan in any way shape or form. Lets all leave it at that.
Also, I am so excited. It’s finally here!!!! (well, almost.) I plan to have twitter up on my laptop as well as this site, lol.
I’m getting up around 6 and will watch one of the livestreams because there’s no way I’m listening to the annoying commentary.
Thank God I don’t have to get up as early as we did for William and Kate’s wedding.
Don’t get me wrong I’ll be logging on to see what she’s wearing etc but hell no to waking up early on a Saturday for this! I think the “royal” family is ridiculous and this will always be a media circus but I do enjoy a good party and exquisite gowns
Yeah same here. Plus with media today, it will be repeated ad nauseaum for days. I’m more excited about H&M working for charity and invictus from here on. That’s what I want to keep up with. They’re both doing wonderful work in their philanthropic interests.
W&K have been duds but their kids look cute and fun so all I care about is the kids in their case now lol
And finally, Camilla’s funeral. That one I may watch live. I’m ignoring Charles as much as possible.
@Carrie1, What? Has Camilla been diagnosed with some terminal illness???
Thankful for DVR and the wealth of online clips. I remember getting up at 4 AM or so for Diana’s wedding when I was a kid. By Will’s wedding, I tuned in just in time to see the infamous padded butt.
Sounds like I’ll be able to tune in just in time for the bride’s arrival. I’m not getting up early for it, that’s certain.
Am sure the Duchess of Cambridge will arrive after the bride, given that she does love to be late.
I would say the service at the chapel will be around 45mins, there will be hymn[‘s, readings etc..
Am looking forward to it – the last royal wedding i watched was the Swedish crown prince wedding, which was quite fun.
Haha, wow seven comments before Kate….
It’s hilarious, isn’t it?
Kate Middleton will arrive before HMTQ, not after, that’s my prediction at least. Arriving after the bride AND TQ will just be ridiculous on her part.
Thank Kaiser, i’m so glad to actually have the schedule. I’m on the west coast so I won’t wake up until around the time the queen arrives.
I’ll be having mimosas and breakfast to celebrate haha.
The big question is will Kate leave her coat on because protocol (ie: for a quick exit) like for other duties.
Looking forward to seeing the hats!
I have zero enthusiasm for this wedding. Meghan is lovely, but the crap Harry has pulled during the years… I don’t get how he is considered better than his brother to be honest.
He’s cuter that’s why. When William was the hot brother (think St Andrew years), everybody loves him and Harry was the wild brother. No, Harry or Hot Ginger as they call him is the attractive one so he must be the good brother.
Truth is both brothers are assholes and come from a family full of assholes.
Meh, I don’t think he’s any cuter than William. Harry is definitely marrying up when it comes to looks.
Harry is not cuter or better looking than William. Harry does seem more personable and sympathetic. William emits negative energy …he seems like a total ass…In my opinion.
William is a piece of work but I do not find him sympathetic. I find him whiny and entitled, like his big bro and like a significant number of men from his family.
Both Wills and Harry are entitled assholes. But Harry has more charisma, so he gets away with it. He is as lazy and seems more racist than William.
I’ll be watching on my laptop. Any advice on where (website) to watch?
I know BBC America & GM America will have coverage starting at 5 am. I am assuming you could watch online as well?
Won’t lie, I’m excited about this!! Apparently Meg has invited many of her Suits costars. That’s nice!
I hate the british royal protocol that women must wear hats to all official occasions like this. I love weddings like crown princess Victoria’s – all the guest in big dresses and jewels.
I’m here for all of it! Midwesterner here so I have to get up even earlier. Don’t care! Wishing all the best for Meghan. Sorta hoping she walks the aisle alone, like the strong grown woman she is.
I’m on West Coast. I’ll just wake up as usual as it will be all over by then.
West Coast too…no way am I waking up on a Sat. I only want to see the dress anyway and that won’t be too hard to find!
I will be up at 3:30am! I can’t wait! I LOVE watching this stuff. Because it’s Saturday, I can get a good nap in. This will be the last real Royal wedding for 25 years or so. The live coverage is so much fun – I remember watching Diana’s wedding – it was fabulous!
Yes I remember getting up at 3 am to watch Diana and Charles’ wedding (the lunacy to the run-up was insane in retrospect) and I vaguely remember seeing Sophie and Edwards’ wedding years later. The pomp and circumstance was something else…. It’s Victoria Day long weekend here in Canada, so I’ll probably get up around 5am to watch and have a nap later and still have 2 days off to recover
This thing is gonna be on repeat, all day on Saturday. I will be sleeping in.
I think Meghan can do better and there is just no enthusiasm for this and it is because of who she is marrying.
Of course its because of who she is marrying lol. We wouldn’t get up at 4 am to watch Meghan’s wedding to another actor.
Did you not read my comment.
Interesting fact..May 19th is also the day Anne Boleyn was beheaded.
The Royal Family has been around for almost 1000 years. I bet every day of the year has some significance to that family.
Yes. I just mentioned it as an interesting fact.
Me46, I don’t find it interesting I’m afraid.
Yeah, weird day to pick. I get that they have limited days, but still…Harry is really Henry, second marriage for her, not him, but still…I’m very superstitious. I am hoping Anne B isn’t buried around there!
I can’t believe how I am looking forward to this. Saturday is my 46th birthday and I plan to get up at 3am (central time) and passively watch the royal wedding. I plan to follow that up with junk food and more tv time with my dogs. I assume the nice man I live with will factor in somewhere. But mostly it’s about the royal wedding.
I feel a little ridiculous. And I am totally okay with that.
Happy birthday, early! I know of several birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and graduations that day. Busy.
Thank you!
Happy birthday bday! You’ll definitely know their anniversary date.
I will tune in around 6:30 AM. I don’t need to see all the pre-wedding stuff really and I don’t care to watch all the extended royal family arriving. They’re not that important, I can catch up with Youtube recaps and pictures. I watched pretty much all of Kate and William’s wedding back in 2011 and I got to watch it live because I was living in Spain at the time and was only an hour ahead of the UK. My mom is so excited because she’ll be in France this weekend and will only be an hour ahead so she plans to force my French relatives to tune in, regardless of their interest.
Dang, this seems early! Is everyone going to look like a vampire? I would.
Maybe they just stay up partying all night.
As far as bow down to a queen, no Ma’am.
We fought a whole war to get rid of that royal crap.
I’d still go if I were invited and I’ve traveled the World on behalf of the US and I know protocol, so, I might give a tiny little curtsy to be polite but it would be tiny and more to respect her work as a WWII Mechanic.
Did y’all know that? She was/is a Mechanic.
Where are the appetizers and cake?
You can respect her without curtsying. If you would’t curtsy to our presidents, who earned it before Dotard, why would you curtsy to some woman who came from the right uterus?
Nope. Not this American. Never.
West-coaster here. Having friends over at 1:00 am for a middle-of-the-night tea party!! Scones, finger sandwiches, clotted cream the whole 9 yards. Pre-apologizing to my condo neighbors for noisy goings-on.
How fun!
I’m in LA so it will be an early morning for me as well!!!! We’re having tea and scones. Someone from work is requiring dresses and hats/fascinators at her get together.
I’m going to DVR it so I can fast forward through the boring bits. And sleep in.
I’m in New Zealand so it’ll be on late Saturday night so I can watch it with a few wines!
I’m gonna miss most of it live due to more important commitments in my life LOL but I look forward to watching a recap and partying at Celebitchy.com
East Coaster here and I will be getting up at 4 AM to watch this all live. I did this for William and Kate as well and that was on a Friday work day. I was fortunate to time-shift my work and do it from home later in the afternoon.
