Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Meghan Markle surprised the world by choosing a designer no one was expect: Clare Waight Keller, a British designer who recently became the first female artistic director for the House of Givenchy. Literally no one thought Meghan would chose a French fashion house for her wedding gown, even though it’s a British designer. It’s a beautiful design though – so simple, such clean lines. The flattering boatneck design is amazing. Harry told her that too: “You look amazing,” he told her.

The Queen loaned Meghan a tiara: the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, which was made in 1932. Everything looks really beautiful, but right now the dress is being overshadowed by how Harry and Meghan are looking at each other and their connection. It’s amazing. This is an amazing wedding.

193 Responses to “Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy”

  1. Maya says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Absolutely gorgeous and they really do love each – they way they look at each other was swoon worthy.

    Reply
  2. Really says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Nope. Underwhelmed. She didn’t “bring it”.

    Reply
  3. Themummer says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    It is Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara, not the Diamond Bandeau.

    Reply
  4. jeanne says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    i need to see it move. i need the veil out of the way. so far i’m a little underwhelmed. and her hair is driving me crazy! it looks a hot mess. get the whisps off the face and off the neck! it’s distracting. the dress seems too big. but she looks lovely and happy and that’s all that matters.

    oh, and the minister is on fire!

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Love the neckline and the overall look…a few issues with the fit.

    Reply
  6. Carmen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I absolutely love it. Simple, understated and elegant. She looks so beautiful.

    Reply
  7. Janet R says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    His face! Her mother’s face! I’m not crying, you’re crying. What a lovely simple dress – she looks amazing – love it!

    Reply
  8. Inas says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Yeah that was one boring dress and details. Even looks bigger on her from top

    Reply
  9. Incognita says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Meghan looks stunning. I envisioned her in a sleek gown because it is befitting of her style.

    Reply
  10. A says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Not liking the loose fit. But appreciating the clean lines though.

    Reply
  11. Becks says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She’s gorgeous, and the love is so evident. Take that, everyone who said she was in it for the title and money.

    I love that her dress is so simple. It suits her, and lets the veil and tiara shine.

    Reply
    • minxx says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Exactly! It shows off her beautiful face and the tiara. Kate had too much going on (I liked her dress but not the hair/veil/makeup with it – she should have had an updo and more natural makeup)

      Reply
      • Truthful says:
        May 19, 2018 at 8:53 am

        Actually I thought Kate was perfect, gorgeous, dreamy, totally princess, her dress was simple with beautiful and interesting details, her makeup was on point and her hair perfection with the veil tucked behind the veil, she was perfection.

        This, is far from it, and the disappointment comes from that Meghan is a beautiful woman, her makeup was really nice but the dress and hair, plain at best.

      • xena says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:00 am

        I also really likd Kate’s dress, it was so well cut, it really displayed McQueens qualitys and skills. Despite being to tuned down for McQueen.

  12. Elisa says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:32 am

    She’s perfect. Natural and luminous. She doesn’t have that fake wedding look with overdone makeup and hair. And the dress is classic and elegantl. And Jesus, these two are really in love. The way they look at each other….

    Reply
  13. MrsBump says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Ohhhh nooooo!! C’mon Megs, this is soo disappointing :(
    Its simple, with clean lines which is great but this is just way too simple.

    Reply
  14. Anne says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:33 am

    The dress looks like Queen Slivia wedding dress. And Silvia didn’t look good too.

    Reply
  15. Liriel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I see celebitchy is split. I love the boatneck but overall disappointing. It was boring and dare i say it – badly fitted. Definitely this dress won’t make history.

    Reply
  16. mamacita says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    wow it’s all so beautiful. I’m crying too.

    Reply
  17. Alexandria says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I did anticipate the boatneck but not the plainness of it. Nonetheless she let that tiara shine and I teared up when she walked down the aisle herself and with Charles. The looks on Doria and Harry were priceless. Happy blessed and long marriage to them. Let’s celebrate! She is so beautiful nonetheless. I did not anticipate crying!

    Reply
  18. Malibu Stacy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Absolutely STUNNING. The dress, makeup, veil, tiara was amazing. She was glowing and the look of pure love on their faces was beautiful to witness. I lost it when the choir sang Stand By Me. Such a wonderful display of love and most of all, diversity. After everything her so called family put her through, Meghan deserved this. Pure beauty.

    Reply
  19. Stephanie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    She looks amazing! Nailed it.

    Reply
  20. Other Renee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:42 am

    This is the dress that SHE wanted and I think it’s stunning and perfect.

    Reply
  21. Nicegirl says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Doria and the Queen match???? could this get any better

    Reply
  22. JoyBells says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Most boring Royal wedding dress for me! It only looks beautiful overall because Meghan is wearing it.

    Damn I had so much expectations.

    Reply
  23. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I am sorry but this dress is not cutting it for me. The shoulder cut is beautiful. The tiara, the veil and train are beautiful but the body of the dress is just so underwhelming.

    Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

      I think part of that is that she has lost so much weight from all the family stresses that the dress looked too big and the bodice was baggy. She still looked gorgeous, and the looks they exchanged made me cry. When she joined him at the altar he said, “You look amazing. I missed you.” (Referring to the fact that they had to spend the night before the wedding apart.)

      Reply
  24. African Sun says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I’m so glad it wasn”t Stella boring designs McCartney.

    I like the dress

    Reply
  25. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Her Mother looks amazing.

    Reply
  26. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Someone fix her train.

    Reply
  27. Shambles says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I bitched. I was annoyed. I cared. I didn’t care. I REALLY didn’t care. But in the end… this was very, very sweet. The love is on their faces, especially Harry’s. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  28. marjoline says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I like the dress because it is that I wanted for her a a pristine white dress simple but very elegant.But I am very disappointed by the hairstyle and makeup

    Reply
  29. notasugarhere says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Gorgeous, elegant, Givenchy of Audrey Hepburn days. No poofs, frills, or girly elements just simple and classic. So happy there is no lace on the dress but on the veil instead (flowers of Commonwealth nations). Reminds me of Queen Maxima and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s gowns, with a hint of CP Victoria in the boatneck too. And she managed those steps fine by herself, so much for me being worried. Doria lovely and emotional.

    Reply
    • Liberty says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:27 am

      Yes! Divine, the perfect choice!! And Doria so beautiful.

      There is sincere emotion throughout today and a sort of fresh air lightness too. Love it all.

      Reply
    • Prettykrazee says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

      Thank You! This dress is similar to modern royal brides. I don’t know what people expected. In fact her dress is fancier than I expected as I thought she wouldn’t have a train. I knew it would be simple and classic with clean lines. Was no one looking at her style the last few months? This dress is so her.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:47 am

      This.

      Loved it.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:11 am

      ITA – am not getting the hate for the dress, I loved it classic, vintage and simple look and lines. They really are in love, they could not stop touching and looking at each other. The ceremony itself was great, different and i love the gospel elements. The Rev Curry was the star, thou us Brits didn’t know quite to take that kind of passionate preaching – I can see why church attendance in the US is high, it seems like an engaging experience. The Brit experience is dull and boring. It was a young, modern and diverse wedding.

      The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are really going to bring new life to the Monarchy – i feel they will be the new stars.

      Doria looked great and overwhelmed by the whole occasion – am glad that Chuck seems to have taken her under his wing.

      Reply
  30. Toniko says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I don’t like how it looks/executed around her bust area, during the vows on video it looked really Project Runaway.

    Reply
  31. Eileen says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Am I the only one who wishes she knew Doria,Megan’s mother? So classy,dignified and regal??

    Reply
  32. Harper says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Whaaaaat!? I can’t believe there are so many people who love this! I think it’s awful – so boring, and yet somehow swallows her up. It looks too big and doesn’t flatter her figure at all, in my opinion. I was disappointed.

    Reply
  33. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    She looks beautiful in spite of the dress. Sorry, but come on Givenchy! That fit is not good. If you go simpme and clean, the fit needs to be 100%. It looks wrinkled already.

    Who’s the lady in blue behind her? Honey, you’re on international TV. At least pretend to sing along.

    Reply
  34. Laura says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I think Meghan has a beautiful face but that dress and her hair really didn’t do it for me.

    I preferred Kate’s wedding dress /look over Meghan’s. Speaking of Kate…where are the photos of her?!

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:19 am

      But Kate was marrying the man who will be king. Her gown was that of someone who will one day be the queen consort. (I think I’m using the right term) Yes, it was a very fitting and beautiful gown for the occasion.

      I think Meghan, having been married before and almost 37, wore the perfect gown, a very classic, sophisticated look, perfect for a formal wedding, but a second marriage for her. My only problem was I think the top half was not fit properly or the material too heavy or something. The design of the gown as far as simple and classic was a good move. It just could have been a bit better executed. I think she was a beautiful and elegant bride, though.

      Every single bride will have varying comments about their gown. Some love it,. Some don’t. Some love it with a minor critique. That would be me. I love the idea of her gown, but the top could have been better executed. The material seemed too heavy. But maybe in person I would feel different. Photos and/or videos usually don’t capture the beauty of many wedding gowns.

      Reply
    • Bluthfan says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Kate’s dress was hideous. It looked like a cross between a disney princess dress and a mother of the bride dress. But, Kate always looks dowdy. Even today. She is just a dud fashion and personality wise.

      Reply
    • Veronica T says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:35 am

      Kate wore a dress she has worn twice before. Harper’s Bazaar said it was the dress she wore to Charlotte’s christening. I think it was not a good sign that she couldn’t be bothered to get a new dress for Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Yes, she didn’t know what size she would be now, but the woman has the world at her fingertips, and everyone else had a new dress.
      I don’t see these two as best pals at all. Kate had a puss face on most of the day, as did the Queen. Perhaps this week has just exhausted them all.

      Reply
      • Amelie says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

        Kate most likely wore a repeat to not steal thunder from Meghan’s day (though I was surprised she was wearing cream). Had she worn some new dress people would have been talking about what Kate wore and how dare she try to upstage Meghan. I even expected her to wear something she had worn before (though I was praying it wouldn’t be the dress she wore to Pippa’s wedding that was so fug). This outfit was appropriate. Nothing groundbreaking and keeping the spotlight on Meghan.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

        TQ was showing her normal resting face – thou I think they were all trying to get the Rev Curry’s sermon, its not the normal type of sermon for them.

  35. Deedee says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    She looks beautiful and classic. A bride with her beauty doesn’t need froufrou.

    Reply
  36. Sza says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I honestly never cared much for dresses & jewels. So what the dress looks like isn’t a big deal to me
    But the way Harry looks at Meghan <3 that made the wedding for me. That is love.

    Reply
  37. Rina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Meghan and Harry make a handsome couple. I am very happy for them. 💒

    Reply
  38. Sophie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:01 am

    So disappointed by the dress. I would not mind the cut. But the fabric looks so heavy almost like a winter dress. And it is fitted bizarrely around her arms and bust. Almost makes her look puffy. Which should be impossible. Veil and Tiara and hair and make up are beautiful though. They both just look glowing. Love how nervous Harry looked.

    Reply
  39. justwastingtime says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:02 am

    The dress looks better full length than close up..

    Reply
  40. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Someone should have in the back room to pin up her hair, jeez. I don’t know.

    Reply
  41. Shirurusu says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Ugh i hate the dress! It looks like she’s been wrapped in a sheet! Plus the fit is so bad it’s making the very petit and skinny Meghan look 6 months pregnant. She’s so pretty anyway luckily but she needs to get better designs for her frame, she looks like she’s drowning in everything and like all things she wears are really designed for a 5’10 woman

    Reply
  42. Grinling Gibbons says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Super disappointed with the dress! At the altar it looked wrinkled and heavy, and apologies, but — I had hoped for SOME glamour! I just feel like this dress does nothing for Meghan’s beauty, and the hair was an absolute mess. More and more strands kept falling out as the ceremony went on! But maybe this is what Meghan wanted; to not create a “boom” fashion moment? It just felt like a wasted opportunity to me…

    Reply
  43. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Lovely!!

    Reply
  44. censored says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Disappointed in the dress , IMO Kate’s was much better elegant and timeless Princess Diana’s dress was the thing at the time but it didn’t age well (looking back it was typical what were they thinking 80′s moment LOL)

    Anyhoo the way they look at each other totally makes up for it,You cant fake that body language affectation adoration. Will and Kate seemed like an Old married couple at their wedding, you could see they cared for each other but no glow. Diana looked like a naive young girl and Prince Charles looked like he was just performing his royal duties.
    There is genuine happiness and glow about Harry and Meghan and I wish them all the Best !

    Reply
  45. Liriel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:16 am

    After seeing this dress close up it’s one of the worst wedding dresses. Badly fitted, so loose, so plain yet stiff. The saving grace is tiara and veil but come on Meghan ane Givenchy it’s simply not a flattering dress. I enjoy seeing dresses of the guests much more

    Reply
  46. JA says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I woke up right now and yawned how did the dress look?!! And now I’m going back to sleep…what a snooze fest. Yes she looked nice, she’s a pretty woman but blah that dress is so boring and the tiara even with the diamonds is so lackluster. Sigh…oh well and is that a low bun?!!!?

    Reply
  47. Jan says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:21 am

    The only good thing were the veil and tiara. That dress was so boring and her hair is horrible it looks like her stylist just did another messy bun with all those stray hairs she has flying around.

    Reply
  48. Gabby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I hope her evening gown will be better than this.

    Reply
  49. Liberty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:25 am

    The dress and ceremony perfection. Even blah people at a party I am attending had moist eyes. Such love. ❤️❤️ What a beautiful day it is too. Hugs to all fellow Celebitches.

    Reply
  50. Alex says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I think she looked gorgeous. Total elegance.

    Reply
  51. Bea says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I like the dress and the dramatic vail.

    Reply
  52. Christine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I LOVE this dress! She looks so regal.

    Reply
  53. Bitchy architect says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The most gorgeous amazing wedding dress I’ve ever seen. The first formal wedding dress I’ve seen that isn’t some tired and frankly childish princess/Barbie dress. This is a dress for a woman. A woman with incredible modern style. Unbelievable. Just love it and I love the fabric.

    Reply
  54. Bitchy architect says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The most gorgeous amazing wedding dress I’ve ever seen. The first formal wedding dress I’ve seen that isn’t some tired and frankly childish princess/Barbie dress. This is a dress for a woman. A woman with incredible modern style. Unbelievable. Just love it and I love the fabric.

    Reply
  55. MrsFToYou says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I love it. Simple and clean – a little too loose. And her freckles! She didn’t airbrush them away. Lovely!

    As a biracial woman with a few of my own – she wore her European ethnic heritage with pride! ;-)

    Reply
  56. Cher says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:34 am

    She should find another hairdresser. She has beautiful hair, she could have done so much better with her hair. Her hair looked amazing on Thursday an Friday.
    Her makeup was beautiful.

    Reply
  57. Em says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:34 am

    OMG, her dress looks almost exactly like the one I got married in 10 years ago! I actually guessed that she would go with something simple and with a boatneck, so I’m quite pleased with myself :-) :-)

    Reply
  58. Beth says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:37 am

    That was a beautiful wedding, but her dress was incredibly boring and disappointing, and like most of her clothes it didn’t fit right. My prom dresses back in the 90′s from Macy’s were prettier and had more detail than Meghans dress. Even the tiara was boring. I was really expecting something better, but if that’s what she was happy with, that’s her choice,it’s her wedding

    Reply
  59. Betsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:40 am

    She looks radiant, but that dress looks like a tennis shoe. The fit isn’t great, the skirt is too narrow, the neckline is ever too slightly wide and rounded. Fabric looks beautiful and I like the tiara she was lent, but her hair is too undone. Underwhelmed.

    I like Doria’s hat and top half (I can’t find a full length image) and Posh’s vermillion shoes. Otherwise this is one of the most underwhelming royal weddings.

    Reply
  60. Guest says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Kates dress was boring, meghans was ok, diana still gets the award for worst dress. The tiara was everything though. Harry’s face was so emotional, just love it. It was a beautiful wedding. Windsor was definitely the best place imo. Not as big as Westminster but it has more character and is the perfect backdrop for a wedding.

    Reply
  61. Jenns says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I love the dress. This is her second wedding, so I’m not surprised she went for something simple and classic.

    Reply
  62. Honey says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I’m on the fence with the dress, the hair and tiara. The dress could have fit better. As with the dress and ceremony, I am on the fence between nice and lackluster. I am happy for them tho.

    I do like that as a 36 year old woman that she walked her independent self down the aisle.

    Reply
  63. mina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:44 am

    some of you are nitpicky and annoying lol. She’s a royal bride, honestly what were people expecting her to wear ? Do you know what other royal dresses look like ? She looked beautiful and like a bride . All the best to them.

    Reply
    • Lizabeth says:
      May 19, 2018 at 8:57 am

      I liked the idea of the dress with its simplicity but like many others don’t like the execution. It’s too big and doesn’t flatter her body to me. I know she probably lost weight but lots of brides do and somehow last minute adjustments are made for them. (Kate’s dress was also poorly fitted up top to me.) I’m not sure what rules brides in the royal family have to follow that are so restrictive– so far as I know it’s pretty much just wear sleeves, no daring cleavage, and wear a gown not a trouser suit. So dowdy isn’t required.

      Reply
  64. Incognita says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I loved it when Harry mouthed to her, “I am so lucky!” Cue the tears!

    Reply
  65. G says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Liked the boatneck but it just didn’t seem to fit; looked too big/bulky around the chest area. Can we not make it a competition between her and Kate? They both looked lovely.

    Reply
  66. mina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:46 am

    If this counts as boring then I would be quite happy with looking boring everyday ! :)

    Reply
  67. Bluthfan says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:48 am

    She definitely got the best tiara of the bunch. I think this is first time I have tiara envy. It is just spectacular and even though it is really old, it looked modern on Meghan. I’d love to know how the tiara gets chosen for these weddings. Does the queen open the vault and let the bride-to-be pick one out or does the queen select it herself?

    And watching the carriage ride you can really see the difference between Harry/Meghan and William/Kate. Harry/Meghan have so much charisma and joy for life. It really is too bad that Harry’s the spare because he is going to end up the more popular of the two by far.

    Reply
  68. Nina says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I thought the actual material of the dress was gorgeous. I like a clean look. Just my opinion but maybe if the veil had more detail it would have been a bit better. I am glad that she wore something simple and not some crazy Ralph and Russo translucent feathered over the top gown.
    I know people will likely cringe but whoever did her hair should have used a translucent hairnet or something to keep her hair from falling down. This is a royal wedding, not one on a beach somewhere.
    As for the couple, yes, it is very obvious he really loves her. Her mother is adorable and it was very touching when she was crying tears of joy.
    I was a little taken back by the looks on the faces of the other royals. Some of them looked annoyed. I am wondering if what took place this week and the negative attention it brought caused some kind of issue.

    Reply
    • Bluthfan says:
      May 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

      Interestingly enough I thought the men looked like they were enjoying the wedding. Charles, Prince Phillip and even sourpuss William seemed in great spirits. The women in the family looked constipated the whole wedding though which I thought was in poor form. They know enough to put on a good front and they supposedly adore Harry so there was no excuse for their attitude IMO.

      Reply
      • xena says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:16 am

        I got the impression that Zarah Tindall was highly uncomfortable due to something pregnancy related. In some pictures she looked as if she was struggling to find a comfortable position.
        For the rest of the women, hmm, I didn’t really see them being annoyed. If so, than it would be a bad sign, because men oversee so much more when it comes to interactions familywise that women don’t accept.

      • Nina says:
        May 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

        Maybe that was it. I noticed the women not really smiling much. Maybe I am just overthinking it.
        Also, just a side note for those commenting on the fit of the dress, that fabric was to die for but it is also known for being stiff and heavy. It also does not wrinkle easily. I thought it was a very lovely gown. I think a heavily embellished dress would not have been right for this setting.

  69. Ladykeller says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Initial reactions

    I’m mostly here for the kids.

    Damn, Doria is a good looking woman.

    2018 goals ladies -find yourself a man that looks at you like Harry.

    Reply
  70. Tanya says:
    May 19, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Beautiful dress. Simple and clean. Too much ornamentation tends to hide flaws in the dress or the bride’s body. No need.

    Her makeup natural and glowing. No caked on foundation aging her. Her face showed illuminating and clean skin.

    I think some people are so used to a blow-up doll with an overly-made closet. She looked good because that’s her personality.

    Reply
  71. Nev says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:04 am

    So lovely. I cried. Perfect.

    Reply
  72. Vicsy says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I think she had to go simple, as ppl are giving her tough life for being married before. A dramatic Disney dress like Kate’s might have been problematic for public opinion. It’s very “her” and clean, but I wish it was better fitted and more glamorous. She is swallowed by the sheet of heavy fabric and it does nothing for her. The positive thing – she very much looks like herself which is nice and her face is gorgeous as always.

    Reply
  73. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:13 am

    In an interview Meghan said that her all time fave wedding dress was Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s so it’s no surprise that Meghan chose a design that was sophisticated but very simple. I was disappointed though because I was hoping for something more “princessy”. I mean…ho hum. And her sloppy hair, oh my. Her stylist did her a wrong. That tiara and veil was on point though.

    Reply
  74. Anna says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:14 am

    There’s no point in comparing Meghan’s dress to Kate’s. They are different women. Meghan is almost ten years older than Kate was back then, she’s been married before, had a career and lots of life experience. Tons of lace and a voluminous princess skirt wouldn’t have suited her. The cleaner lines and simplicity works well on a grown, sophisticated woman. She radiates confidence and inner peace, and doesn’t need a dramatic gown to be memorable.

    While I agree that the fit is somewhat lacking, I’m not sure a lighter material would necessarily be a good idea. She’s getting married in a grandiose, medieval church, the dress material needs to reflect that. There needs to be some weight to the fabric. I’m also on the fence regarding the hair, in one way I wish it was all kept away from her face and in a higher bun (to show off that great neck and bone structure), but on the other hand I put the hairstyle down to her California roots and a more carefree personality.

    Reply
  75. Bella says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I love the elegance of the dress but the fabric looked too heavy and I hoped for something not as plain. The fit was off but I’m not surprised if she lost weight in the past week.

    Then again a lot of things in this wedding seemed understated.

    Reply
  76. Bitchy architect says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

    It’s almost 2020 folks. Can we please start to leave the narrow minded Disney definied idea of who a princess is. And what a ‘princess’ dress looks like behind us and live in the present twenty first century .
    Her dress was incredibly elegant and regal. Simplicity is not boring, stereotypes and doing what is expected is.

    Reply

