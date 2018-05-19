Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Embed from Getty Images

Meghan Markle surprised the world by choosing a designer no one was expect: Clare Waight Keller, a British designer who recently became the first female artistic director for the House of Givenchy. Literally no one thought Meghan would chose a French fashion house for her wedding gown, even though it’s a British designer. It’s a beautiful design though – so simple, such clean lines. The flattering boatneck design is amazing. Harry told her that too: “You look amazing,” he told her.

The Queen loaned Meghan a tiara: the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, which was made in 1932. Everything looks really beautiful, but right now the dress is being overshadowed by how Harry and Meghan are looking at each other and their connection. It’s amazing. This is an amazing wedding.

Embed from Getty Images

Watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RP9IDly7Q2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2018

Excuse the shaking I may have been crying a little #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/uBSXL6hnkY — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images