Meghan Markle’s wedding gown is Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

Meghan Markle surprised the world by choosing a designer no one was expect: Clare Waight Keller, a British designer who recently became the first female artistic director for the House of Givenchy. Literally no one thought Meghan would chose a French fashion house for her wedding gown, even though it’s a British designer. It’s a beautiful design though – so simple, such clean lines. The flattering boatneck design is amazing. Harry told her that too: “You look amazing,” he told her.
The Queen loaned Meghan a tiara: the Queen Mary diamond bandeau, which was made in 1932. Everything looks really beautiful, but right now the dress is being overshadowed by how Harry and Meghan are looking at each other and their connection. It’s amazing. This is an amazing wedding.
Watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/RP9IDly7Q2
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 19, 2018
This moment! #harryandmeghan #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/4QBGbZy1tm
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Excuse the shaking I may have been crying a little #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/uBSXL6hnkY
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 19, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Absolutely gorgeous and they really do love each – they way they look at each other was swoon worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the way they kept looking at each other, holding hands. During “Stand By Me”, Harry was caressing her finger with her engagement ring… I’m sure he was thinking of his mom being there with them. Very sweet moment.
And when they saw each other, when she walked to him down the aisle… oh man… 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I know it’s so cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much love, so much emotion! Loved her dress and tiara, and he looked so handsome (and smitten). I adored every minute of the ceremony, but I think cried through most of it. It was literally like a storybook wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m not into monarchy and I hate a lot of traditions around weddings, but I am a fan of love, and it really seems so genuine between them. Even my cynical ole self had a pang of ‘Awww’ watching that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Underwhelmed. She didn’t “bring it”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not at all..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree…extremely underwhelmed…that is a fug dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally underwhelmed. ITA. She still looks beautiful though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Like most things Meghan, it’s … fine. The dress needed something—a belt, an amazing brooch on one side or in the center. The dress is boring and could be from David’s Bridal, not a French fashion house.
The tiara is fantastic and the veil is lovely, and I like the idea of a simple dress with the dramatic veil but it needed more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with Muffy. Maybe it’s because it was so hyped up that our expectations were too high? But I was not impressed. Hopefully the wardrobe change later will be wow factor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I thought it was just me. It’s a nice well constructed dress. And that’s it. Also, I know her hair is supposed to be loose etc but it’s a bit too undone for my taste. I feel like her nee layers aren’t staying as tightly as they should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would have loved to see a blingy belt or SOMETHING. It’s gorgeous, but is it Royal wedding?
Do we think she will change later?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think i would have loved it if the fit was better. the fabric and sleeves are so heavy. i need more waist, less fabric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was the issue for me too. I love the idea of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was it for me. The fabric seemed too heavy. I love the silhouette and style of the dress, just not the execution of it in the top part.
Still, that’s a minor quibble, because I think she looked elegant and beautiful. She was glowing. She is a stunning bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, in theory I like the design but the execution not so much. It needed to be sleek at the waist and arms. I like the natural makeup but her hair looked like gym hai. Great tiara though and veil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. If the fit was better or was different material, it would look sensational on her frame. But it looks too bulky and wrinkly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the opposite. I love her dress and think she looks beautiful. But I am a fan of simple, clean lines. I love it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I love the sillouhette of the dress, the simplicity. I think she looked gorgeous (but I might’ve used a *bit* more hairspray to keep those strays in place, at least for the ceremony).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I was hoping for something classic and understated and she didn’t disappoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the gown on her. I think that it is perfect for her style and even her age. Not covered with beads and lace. I think the veil in front of her face is silly. She isn’t a first time bride, and I feel for her ex-husband, who must be bewildered by all this first time bride stuff.
I LOVE the tiara she chose, but her hair is messy. Fire whoever did her hair.
Isn’t Givenchy French?? I am surprised that she didn’t pick an English designer. Would have been smart, good PR, since this wedding seems like a big PR push for the royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The label is french, but the designer is english.
Also, most of these labels are french these days including McQueen which was folded into a french fashion conglomerate in the early 00s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly my husband and I said the same it was lovely but you have an entire courture house I feel as if I have seen this before a little beading on the top would be nice. Anyway they look happy. Also the Bishop from the US I am sure that played well in the US but England isn’t a religious country. My husband turned to cycling😳.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a plain dress can work (Victoria and Mette Marit) but fit and construction have to be perfect.
This is neither. Bulky on her body in places, and the seams aren’t perfect and rippling. And without anything visually interesting there is nothing to save it.
It shouldn’t be that hard to dress this lovely girl with a great figure. I like the idea but not the execution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely, the dress is not fitted to her properly. It’s almost as if she lost weight after her final fitting and it was not re-tailored. Look at the bodice—as she moves, the fabric bends and twists, billowing up. The seaming needed to be tightened up and since the fabric is so heavy, it can’t compensate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of princess Victoria’s dress. But she had a spectacular cameo tiara to be the spotlight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally underwhelmed, too. I was so disappointed when she stepped out of the car. Meghan could have worn the most fabulous wedding dress ever (the Ralph and Russo that seemed to be in the running was awesome) but chose this plain frock. I also did not like the long veil train over the short dress train. It seems that she did better for her engagement photos than the actual wedding. However, despite my disappointment in the dress, she looked beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVED EVERYTHING ABOUT MEGHAN’S LOOK. It was simple, clean and elegant. Even her makeup was natural and clean. I love it all. Well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think we’re in the minority here but other than its impeccable tailoring, I find nothing outstanding about this dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara, not the Diamond Bandeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it looks so good on meghan. the queen chose it for her though, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CNN said that Meghan got to choose it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i need to see it move. i need the veil out of the way. so far i’m a little underwhelmed. and her hair is driving me crazy! it looks a hot mess. get the whisps off the face and off the neck! it’s distracting. the dress seems too big. but she looks lovely and happy and that’s all that matters.
oh, and the minister is on fire!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He took those people to church. Not sure the royals are used to some good ole’ time religion like that!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl they were not ready. As a southerner, this is how church always is. But the Brits were clearly like um, what is this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go over to twitter and watch some reactions of the royal family to the preacher. They were pretty bemused!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noticed this too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their faces were rude. I was offended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Beatrice and Eugenie were smirking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked really pretty but her dress was boring, Kate’s dress was better.
Also that American minister just kept talking. It was weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress was better if you’re into lace and such. They’re women with different styles, and I think this dress suits Meghan. It’s simple, clean and elegant.
There was nothing weird about the American pastor. 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the neckline and the overall look…a few issues with the fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s always the fit with her. I think she lost weight and they didn’t have time to take it in again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She looked so much thinner yesterday with her mom…who is so adorable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is an explanation for the bad fit. But I have to say, she’s in good compony, to my mind, most royal wedding dresses do fit surprisingly poorly – given the occasion and the possibilites of the fashion houses. It’s very often so that only a part of the dress seems to fit perfectly, but the rest is lacking. And this are occasions where I expect to see the best such a fashion house can deliver from any camera angle, not just while standing or moving or from front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed re: the fit. Beautiful shape and neckline, but the arms needed to be taken in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely love it. Simple, understated and elegant. She looks so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I’ve seen, I love it, too! Can’t wait to see a full length photo from the front. But it looks great to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I love the understated elegance of it. Wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore the dress. So elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress and the whole look! It’s super elegant, simple but sophisticated. Beautiful tiara/veil/hair combo. I have a slight issue with the hair – the stylist should have used more spray to fix it. Otherwise perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I really like it too! The entire wedding feels like it’s a very personal event, not just pageantry. And Meghan is a natural at the whole thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His face! Her mother’s face! I’m not crying, you’re crying. What a lovely simple dress – she looks amazing – love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I’m crying
At the end of the day, it’s not about the dress. It’s about the love on their faces.
😭
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that was one boring dress and details. Even looks bigger on her from top
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks stunning. I envisioned her in a sleek gown because it is befitting of her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not liking the loose fit. But appreciating the clean lines though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s gorgeous, and the love is so evident. Take that, everyone who said she was in it for the title and money.
I love that her dress is so simple. It suits her, and lets the veil and tiara shine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! It shows off her beautiful face and the tiara. Kate had too much going on (I liked her dress but not the hair/veil/makeup with it – she should have had an updo and more natural makeup)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually I thought Kate was perfect, gorgeous, dreamy, totally princess, her dress was simple with beautiful and interesting details, her makeup was on point and her hair perfection with the veil tucked behind the veil, she was perfection.
This, is far from it, and the disappointment comes from that Meghan is a beautiful woman, her makeup was really nice but the dress and hair, plain at best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also really likd Kate’s dress, it was so well cut, it really displayed McQueens qualitys and skills. Despite being to tuned down for McQueen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s perfect. Natural and luminous. She doesn’t have that fake wedding look with overdone makeup and hair. And the dress is classic and elegantl. And Jesus, these two are really in love. The way they look at each other….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000!
But what was up with the Queen?? She couldn’t even spare them a smile when they were walking past on the way out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I don’t see how people can say she’s fake and doesn’t love him. It is evident how in love they are with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she is actress so even though she always has the perfect smile is hard to know what she is thinking. Not that there is a reason to think she isn’t in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are definitely in lust!!! That is what the looks are about. We’ll see if it’s love in a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhhh nooooo!! C’mon Megs, this is soo disappointing
Its simple, with clean lines which is great but this is just way too simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did you expect, an enormous poufy gown like Diana had?
Unlike a lot of brides, Meghan is wearing the dress instead of the dress wearing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something less simple. There are options in between of too simple and too pouffy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In her defense it was 1981 we have all committed crimes against fashion following trends
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a multitude of options between the diana monstrosity and this. They are like opposites ends of the same spectrum.
I was honestly expecting better but its her dress, her choice. But this wont be a dress that will be remembered 50 yrs from now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress looks like Queen Slivia wedding dress. And Silvia didn’t look good too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see celebitchy is split. I love the boatneck but overall disappointing. It was boring and dare i say it – badly fitted. Definitely this dress won’t make history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely disagree. This is the first royal dress I’ve seen that isn’t a dowdy, over embellished mess. Kate’s dress was hideous as was Diana’s.
And Meghan went to the trouble of having hand sewn flowers added to her veil to represent every one of the commonwealth countries. She put a great deal of thought into this dress as opposed to Kate’s which really was something a disney princess would have worn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress wasn’t bad. Diana’s dress, though… she looked like she was drowning in a mountain of whipped cream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In fairness Kate’s dress had hand sewn national flowers of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. As the future Queen consort that made sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow really for each of the commonwealth countries? that’s so dope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arrrghhh not the fricking commonwealth again!! The royals are really, really pushing this nonsense, arent they?!
Flowers to represent the British isles is more than enough. This isnt Meg’s fault, its was probably the palace’s idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blutfan, do you mean British royals? Since this is very similar to princess Victoria’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow it’s all so beautiful. I’m crying too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did anticipate the boatneck but not the plainness of it. Nonetheless she let that tiara shine and I teared up when she walked down the aisle herself and with Charles. The looks on Doria and Harry were priceless. Happy blessed and long marriage to them. Let’s celebrate! She is so beautiful nonetheless. I did not anticipate crying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely STUNNING. The dress, makeup, veil, tiara was amazing. She was glowing and the look of pure love on their faces was beautiful to witness. I lost it when the choir sang Stand By Me. Such a wonderful display of love and most of all, diversity. After everything her so called family put her through, Meghan deserved this. Pure beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really looked stunning I’m shook! Clearly her dress is secondary to me at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. I don’t know how Meghan kept it together. I cried during my own wedding! I’d be a blubbering mess up there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks amazing! Nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the dress that SHE wanted and I think it’s stunning and perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, this is the dress Meghan wanted. She loved it and Harry did as well from his reaction. Nothing else matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria and the Queen match???? could this get any better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most boring Royal wedding dress for me! It only looks beautiful overall because Meghan is wearing it.
Damn I had so much expectations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry but this dress is not cutting it for me. The shoulder cut is beautiful. The tiara, the veil and train are beautiful but the body of the dress is just so underwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think part of that is that she has lost so much weight from all the family stresses that the dress looked too big and the bodice was baggy. She still looked gorgeous, and the looks they exchanged made me cry. When she joined him at the altar he said, “You look amazing. I missed you.” (Referring to the fact that they had to spend the night before the wedding apart.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad it wasn”t Stella boring designs McCartney.
I like the dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her Mother looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone fix her train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bitched. I was annoyed. I cared. I didn’t care. I REALLY didn’t care. But in the end… this was very, very sweet. The love is on their faces, especially Harry’s. Congrats to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress because it is that I wanted for her a a pristine white dress simple but very elegant.But I am very disappointed by the hairstyle and makeup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they could have done so much more with her beautiful hair and a bit of lip color would have better suited the simple dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous, elegant, Givenchy of Audrey Hepburn days. No poofs, frills, or girly elements just simple and classic. So happy there is no lace on the dress but on the veil instead (flowers of Commonwealth nations). Reminds me of Queen Maxima and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s gowns, with a hint of CP Victoria in the boatneck too. And she managed those steps fine by herself, so much for me being worried. Doria lovely and emotional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Divine, the perfect choice!! And Doria so beautiful.
There is sincere emotion throughout today and a sort of fresh air lightness too. Love it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank You! This dress is similar to modern royal brides. I don’t know what people expected. In fact her dress is fancier than I expected as I thought she wouldn’t have a train. I knew it would be simple and classic with clean lines. Was no one looking at her style the last few months? This dress is so her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA – am not getting the hate for the dress, I loved it classic, vintage and simple look and lines. They really are in love, they could not stop touching and looking at each other. The ceremony itself was great, different and i love the gospel elements. The Rev Curry was the star, thou us Brits didn’t know quite to take that kind of passionate preaching – I can see why church attendance in the US is high, it seems like an engaging experience. The Brit experience is dull and boring. It was a young, modern and diverse wedding.
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are really going to bring new life to the Monarchy – i feel they will be the new stars.
Doria looked great and overwhelmed by the whole occasion – am glad that Chuck seems to have taken her under his wing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like how it looks/executed around her bust area, during the vows on video it looked really Project Runaway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something about the bust was not cleanly fitted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It seemed to bunch up a little. Not a great dress. What was going on with the hair?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one who wishes she knew Doria,Megan’s mother? So classy,dignified and regal??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, she looked very elegant and beautiful. I kind of feel sorry for her though. She’s kind of out there by herself you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doria looked almost isolated. Would it have been a crime to have her sit in the same row as the rest of the A list royals?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!, wish I knew her. I hope Charles and William will kindly make her feel at home, or Camilla, but I think her heart is so full today all she will care about is her daughter. ❤️💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she would give very good advice. Supportive but no-nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whaaaaat!? I can’t believe there are so many people who love this! I think it’s awful – so boring, and yet somehow swallows her up. It looks too big and doesn’t flatter her figure at all, in my opinion. I was disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For real. £130k for that bit of nonsense. The veil and tiara were lovely and that’s it. But her face is a dream though. She was glowing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful in spite of the dress. Sorry, but come on Givenchy! That fit is not good. If you go simpme and clean, the fit needs to be 100%. It looks wrinkled already.
Who’s the lady in blue behind her? Honey, you’re on international TV. At least pretend to sing along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the fit has to be impeccable on a dress that simple, and it’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet she lost more weight this week due to the stress and antics of her trashy family and maybe that’s why the fit wasn’t right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with you on fit of the dress. Sleeves were too big, baggy around bust and waist. Overall look was not impressive at all.
Lady in blue is her BFF/stylist – Jessica Mulroney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how much the stylist had a hand in this look. Because now her hair is falling apart. She is such a beautiful woman but man, this looks a little like amateur hour.
Have to say, her Suits colleagues pretty much look the best out of the guests I’ve seen. Gina Torres looks BOMB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty: I’ve noticed her hair always falls apart whenever she puts it up. I wish they would pin/spray it down better. She always has these strands of hair that go rogue and she has to tuck them behind her ears. I read somewhere that she used Amal’s hairstylist for her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress could have been stunning, agree the fit made it less flattering and underwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman in that royal blue was her bestie, Jessica Mulrooney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan has a beautiful face but that dress and her hair really didn’t do it for me.
I preferred Kate’s wedding dress /look over Meghan’s. Speaking of Kate…where are the photos of her?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Kate was marrying the man who will be king. Her gown was that of someone who will one day be the queen consort. (I think I’m using the right term) Yes, it was a very fitting and beautiful gown for the occasion.
I think Meghan, having been married before and almost 37, wore the perfect gown, a very classic, sophisticated look, perfect for a formal wedding, but a second marriage for her. My only problem was I think the top half was not fit properly or the material too heavy or something. The design of the gown as far as simple and classic was a good move. It just could have been a bit better executed. I think she was a beautiful and elegant bride, though.
Every single bride will have varying comments about their gown. Some love it,. Some don’t. Some love it with a minor critique. That would be me. I love the idea of her gown, but the top could have been better executed. The material seemed too heavy. But maybe in person I would feel different. Photos and/or videos usually don’t capture the beauty of many wedding gowns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress was hideous. It looked like a cross between a disney princess dress and a mother of the bride dress. But, Kate always looks dowdy. Even today. She is just a dud fashion and personality wise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
C’mon!! Give her a break! The woman just had a baby THREE WEEKS AGO! She looked lovely, if a bit “pale” in that yellow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. I like Kate but she’s dowdy. Always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress, just wondered for more than 5 minutes about it’s colour, but I think it was a good idea to do a repeat, she was not taking away attention that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s dress was fine, too much lace for my taste but she does love her lace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate wore a dress she has worn twice before. Harper’s Bazaar said it was the dress she wore to Charlotte’s christening. I think it was not a good sign that she couldn’t be bothered to get a new dress for Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Yes, she didn’t know what size she would be now, but the woman has the world at her fingertips, and everyone else had a new dress.
I don’t see these two as best pals at all. Kate had a puss face on most of the day, as did the Queen. Perhaps this week has just exhausted them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate most likely wore a repeat to not steal thunder from Meghan’s day (though I was surprised she was wearing cream). Had she worn some new dress people would have been talking about what Kate wore and how dare she try to upstage Meghan. I even expected her to wear something she had worn before (though I was praying it wouldn’t be the dress she wore to Pippa’s wedding that was so fug). This outfit was appropriate. Nothing groundbreaking and keeping the spotlight on Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TQ was showing her normal resting face – thou I think they were all trying to get the Rev Curry’s sermon, its not the normal type of sermon for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beautiful and classic. A bride with her beauty doesn’t need froufrou.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly never cared much for dresses & jewels. So what the dress looks like isn’t a big deal to me
But the way Harry looks at Meghan <3 that made the wedding for me. That is love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This….that love look…..that is all I needed to see to call this a perfect wedding.
But cheers to that tiara choice and the young cello player.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you both! This is what a wedding is *really* about: the two people involved, in love… Just beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan and Harry make a handsome couple. I am very happy for them. 💒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So disappointed by the dress. I would not mind the cut. But the fabric looks so heavy almost like a winter dress. And it is fitted bizarrely around her arms and bust. Almost makes her look puffy. Which should be impossible. Veil and Tiara and hair and make up are beautiful though. They both just look glowing. Love how nervous Harry looked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress looks better full length than close up..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone should have in the back room to pin up her hair, jeez. I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight up falling apart on the carriage ride. I know we’re supposed to be focused on love and marriage and all that, but it’s a royal wedding and she deserves better than an ill-fitting dress and hair that’s coming loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hair really bugs me. Always falls apart whenever she puts it up. You see loose strands in her face in the pics of them kissing outside of the church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh i hate the dress! It looks like she’s been wrapped in a sheet! Plus the fit is so bad it’s making the very petit and skinny Meghan look 6 months pregnant. She’s so pretty anyway luckily but she needs to get better designs for her frame, she looks like she’s drowning in everything and like all things she wears are really designed for a 5’10 woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super disappointed with the dress! At the altar it looked wrinkled and heavy, and apologies, but — I had hoped for SOME glamour! I just feel like this dress does nothing for Meghan’s beauty, and the hair was an absolute mess. More and more strands kept falling out as the ceremony went on! But maybe this is what Meghan wanted; to not create a “boom” fashion moment? It just felt like a wasted opportunity to me…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointed in the dress , IMO Kate’s was much better elegant and timeless Princess Diana’s dress was the thing at the time but it didn’t age well (looking back it was typical what were they thinking 80′s moment LOL)
Anyhoo the way they look at each other totally makes up for it,You cant fake that body language affectation adoration. Will and Kate seemed like an Old married couple at their wedding, you could see they cared for each other but no glow. Diana looked like a naive young girl and Prince Charles looked like he was just performing his royal duties.
There is genuine happiness and glow about Harry and Meghan and I wish them all the Best !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i like megan”s dress and had thought kate’s was fug. but then i am a fan of clean lines and not all the old lady lace Kate wore. kate’s makeup with the harsh black eyeliner was fug. i like megan’s softer clean look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how I feel as well. Kate also puts so much hair spray in her hair that it reminds me of a 50s housewife. She has helmet hair. I totally prefer Meghan’s natural up-do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except Meghan’s hair style never stays as an up do, within 10 minutes multiple strands are wisping around her face and she’s constantly tucking them behind her ears. Is she allergic to hair spray? For your wedding day, a hair style that doesn’t look like she just rolled out of bed would be refreshing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After seeing this dress close up it’s one of the worst wedding dresses. Badly fitted, so loose, so plain yet stiff. The saving grace is tiara and veil but come on Meghan ane Givenchy it’s simply not a flattering dress. I enjoy seeing dresses of the guests much more
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I woke up right now and yawned how did the dress look?!! And now I’m going back to sleep…what a snooze fest. Yes she looked nice, she’s a pretty woman but blah that dress is so boring and the tiara even with the diamonds is so lackluster. Sigh…oh well and is that a low bun?!!!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only good thing were the veil and tiara. That dress was so boring and her hair is horrible it looks like her stylist just did another messy bun with all those stray hairs she has flying around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope her evening gown will be better than this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress and ceremony perfection. Even blah people at a party I am attending had moist eyes. Such love. ❤️❤️ What a beautiful day it is too. Hugs to all fellow Celebitches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looked gorgeous. Total elegance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress and the dramatic vail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE this dress! She looks so regal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most gorgeous amazing wedding dress I’ve ever seen. The first formal wedding dress I’ve seen that isn’t some tired and frankly childish princess/Barbie dress. This is a dress for a woman. A woman with incredible modern style. Unbelievable. Just love it and I love the fabric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most gorgeous amazing wedding dress I’ve ever seen. The first formal wedding dress I’ve seen that isn’t some tired and frankly childish princess/Barbie dress. This is a dress for a woman. A woman with incredible modern style. Unbelievable. Just love it and I love the fabric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. Simple and clean – a little too loose. And her freckles! She didn’t airbrush them away. Lovely!
As a biracial woman with a few of my own – she wore her European ethnic heritage with pride!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should find another hairdresser. She has beautiful hair, she could have done so much better with her hair. Her hair looked amazing on Thursday an Friday.
Her makeup was beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. The center part almost drove me batty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Center parts looks too harsh. Side part would’ve been softer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, her dress looks almost exactly like the one I got married in 10 years ago! I actually guessed that she would go with something simple and with a boatneck, so I’m quite pleased with myself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was a beautiful wedding, but her dress was incredibly boring and disappointing, and like most of her clothes it didn’t fit right. My prom dresses back in the 90′s from Macy’s were prettier and had more detail than Meghans dress. Even the tiara was boring. I was really expecting something better, but if that’s what she was happy with, that’s her choice,it’s her wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks radiant, but that dress looks like a tennis shoe. The fit isn’t great, the skirt is too narrow, the neckline is ever too slightly wide and rounded. Fabric looks beautiful and I like the tiara she was lent, but her hair is too undone. Underwhelmed.
I like Doria’s hat and top half (I can’t find a full length image) and Posh’s vermillion shoes. Otherwise this is one of the most underwhelming royal weddings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kates dress was boring, meghans was ok, diana still gets the award for worst dress. The tiara was everything though. Harry’s face was so emotional, just love it. It was a beautiful wedding. Windsor was definitely the best place imo. Not as big as Westminster but it has more character and is the perfect backdrop for a wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress. This is her second wedding, so I’m not surprised she went for something simple and classic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on the fence with the dress, the hair and tiara. The dress could have fit better. As with the dress and ceremony, I am on the fence between nice and lackluster. I am happy for them tho.
I do like that as a 36 year old woman that she walked her independent self down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
some of you are nitpicky and annoying lol. She’s a royal bride, honestly what were people expecting her to wear ? Do you know what other royal dresses look like ? She looked beautiful and like a bride . All the best to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the idea of the dress with its simplicity but like many others don’t like the execution. It’s too big and doesn’t flatter her body to me. I know she probably lost weight but lots of brides do and somehow last minute adjustments are made for them. (Kate’s dress was also poorly fitted up top to me.) I’m not sure what rules brides in the royal family have to follow that are so restrictive– so far as I know it’s pretty much just wear sleeves, no daring cleavage, and wear a gown not a trouser suit. So dowdy isn’t required.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it when Harry mouthed to her, “I am so lucky!” Cue the tears!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liked the boatneck but it just didn’t seem to fit; looked too big/bulky around the chest area. Can we not make it a competition between her and Kate? They both looked lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this counts as boring then I would be quite happy with looking boring everyday !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She definitely got the best tiara of the bunch. I think this is first time I have tiara envy. It is just spectacular and even though it is really old, it looked modern on Meghan. I’d love to know how the tiara gets chosen for these weddings. Does the queen open the vault and let the bride-to-be pick one out or does the queen select it herself?
And watching the carriage ride you can really see the difference between Harry/Meghan and William/Kate. Harry/Meghan have so much charisma and joy for life. It really is too bad that Harry’s the spare because he is going to end up the more popular of the two by far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
actually the “spares” are always the most popular. As a future king Harry will be a catastrophe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should a man who founded his own charity under 20 and served not only his country but still manages to get worldwide recognitionfor wounded soldiers and verterans (that will never be a sexy topic btw) be a catastrophic king? His brother has yet to deliever anything comparable and honestly he won’t because he couldn’t care less about his job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the actual material of the dress was gorgeous. I like a clean look. Just my opinion but maybe if the veil had more detail it would have been a bit better. I am glad that she wore something simple and not some crazy Ralph and Russo translucent feathered over the top gown.
I know people will likely cringe but whoever did her hair should have used a translucent hairnet or something to keep her hair from falling down. This is a royal wedding, not one on a beach somewhere.
As for the couple, yes, it is very obvious he really loves her. Her mother is adorable and it was very touching when she was crying tears of joy.
I was a little taken back by the looks on the faces of the other royals. Some of them looked annoyed. I am wondering if what took place this week and the negative attention it brought caused some kind of issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interestingly enough I thought the men looked like they were enjoying the wedding. Charles, Prince Phillip and even sourpuss William seemed in great spirits. The women in the family looked constipated the whole wedding though which I thought was in poor form. They know enough to put on a good front and they supposedly adore Harry so there was no excuse for their attitude IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got the impression that Zarah Tindall was highly uncomfortable due to something pregnancy related. In some pictures she looked as if she was struggling to find a comfortable position.
For the rest of the women, hmm, I didn’t really see them being annoyed. If so, than it would be a bad sign, because men oversee so much more when it comes to interactions familywise that women don’t accept.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that was it. I noticed the women not really smiling much. Maybe I am just overthinking it.
Also, just a side note for those commenting on the fit of the dress, that fabric was to die for but it is also known for being stiff and heavy. It also does not wrinkle easily. I thought it was a very lovely gown. I think a heavily embellished dress would not have been right for this setting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Initial reactions
I’m mostly here for the kids.
Damn, Doria is a good looking woman.
2018 goals ladies -find yourself a man that looks at you like Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looked positively besotted. I’ve never seen a groom look so happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful dress. Simple and clean. Too much ornamentation tends to hide flaws in the dress or the bride’s body. No need.
Her makeup natural and glowing. No caked on foundation aging her. Her face showed illuminating and clean skin.
I think some people are so used to a blow-up doll with an overly-made closet. She looked good because that’s her personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So lovely. I cried. Perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she had to go simple, as ppl are giving her tough life for being married before. A dramatic Disney dress like Kate’s might have been problematic for public opinion. It’s very “her” and clean, but I wish it was better fitted and more glamorous. She is swallowed by the sheet of heavy fabric and it does nothing for her. The positive thing – she very much looks like herself which is nice and her face is gorgeous as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In an interview Meghan said that her all time fave wedding dress was Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s so it’s no surprise that Meghan chose a design that was sophisticated but very simple. I was disappointed though because I was hoping for something more “princessy”. I mean…ho hum. And her sloppy hair, oh my. Her stylist did her a wrong. That tiara and veil was on point though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no point in comparing Meghan’s dress to Kate’s. They are different women. Meghan is almost ten years older than Kate was back then, she’s been married before, had a career and lots of life experience. Tons of lace and a voluminous princess skirt wouldn’t have suited her. The cleaner lines and simplicity works well on a grown, sophisticated woman. She radiates confidence and inner peace, and doesn’t need a dramatic gown to be memorable.
While I agree that the fit is somewhat lacking, I’m not sure a lighter material would necessarily be a good idea. She’s getting married in a grandiose, medieval church, the dress material needs to reflect that. There needs to be some weight to the fabric. I’m also on the fence regarding the hair, in one way I wish it was all kept away from her face and in a higher bun (to show off that great neck and bone structure), but on the other hand I put the hairstyle down to her California roots and a more carefree personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the elegance of the dress but the fabric looked too heavy and I hoped for something not as plain. The fit was off but I’m not surprised if she lost weight in the past week.
Then again a lot of things in this wedding seemed understated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s almost 2020 folks. Can we please start to leave the narrow minded Disney definied idea of who a princess is. And what a ‘princess’ dress looks like behind us and live in the present twenty first century .
Her dress was incredibly elegant and regal. Simplicity is not boring, stereotypes and doing what is expected is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse