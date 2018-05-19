Victoria Beckham in navy with crimson stilettos at the Royal Wedding: dour or cool?

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham arrive for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle
Victoria Beckham got a lot of flack for her mood at the Royal Wedding, but that’s how she always looks. She was in a navy midi dress with split sleeves which she paired with bright red heels. She looks so elegant and not try hard at all (see: Amal Clooney). I can’t find a designer ID in my five minutes of looking but I’m assuming this is a Victoria Beckham dress. If it’s not I’ll update!

Look she is smiling here! This is Posh smiling.
Embed from Getty Images

And this is why she doesn’t smile! She knows to look slightly bemused instead of happy.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham arrive for the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle

WORK
Embed from Getty Images

Here’s Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. The floral print on her yellow dress looks vintage, this is lovely and she looks so natural and fresh.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Duchess Camilla had on a light pink dress coat paired with an awesome pink hat made of tiered layers and worn at an angle. She looked like she was having fun and it certainly showed in her fashion.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Getty and Pacific Coast News

65 Responses to “Victoria Beckham in navy with crimson stilettos at the Royal Wedding: dour or cool?”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Didn’t realise so many HW stars were there. Look at Chuck, coming down those steps with 2 lovely ladies on his arms.

    Cams really brought the hat game.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I love that Charles escorted Doria out of the church. I know he has his (serious) issues – but he handled today perfectly.

    I think Victoria looked amazing. People complained about her lack of a smile but its like…..that’s her face. lol. I loved the pop of color with the shoes.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    And Camilla certainly brought it with the hat. I love seeing her at significant occasions. She has no fear -big hats, big jewels, etc.

    Reply
  4. savu says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I loved Posh’s look. I wish people would stop about her perceived moodiness, y’all, that’s been her face FOREVER! The original RBF. Werrrrrkkkkkkkkk

    Reply
  5. Liberty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Victoria B looked appropriate, I thought. If a bit extra sad of face esp during ceremony….Camilla and Doria brought a sweet lightness of hue in their dresses and hats that I liked and worked nicely with Charles’ choice of suit. Not a big fan of Amal’s look. But I have never liked that shade of yellow.

    Reply
  6. as says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I LOVE Posh’s look with /those/ heels. Makes me want to get ridiculously bright ones to suit monotone outfits. They honestly all look great here.

    Reply
  7. Abby says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    All the people on this post looked lovely. And I liked how Charles handled the day—very classy and welcoming.

    Reply
  8. Gine says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I didn’t know Carey was there! She looks great. This was a pretty well-dressed wedding overall, I remember a lot more weirdness and fug from the guests at W&K’s wedding.

    Reply
  9. Susie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I LOVE the Mother of the Bride’s outfit! This is the first time I see it and she looks amazing! She nailed it! I want that!

    Reply
  10. Aud says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Victoria is like a really elegant Wednesday Addams. 😂😂

    Reply
  11. Lauren says:
    May 19, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I love the pic of Charles and the ladies on his arm. They all looked great but more importantly I don’t think I have ever seen the Middleton’s looking that cozy and welcomed by Charles.

    Reply
  12. Liberty says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:05 am

    PS —- Sixer, hello and cheers if you are reading this with us today.

    Reply
  13. Beechie says:
    May 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    My first thought when I saw Camilla was “Oh she looks pretty”. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her as pretty so well done!

    Reply
  14. Justwastingtime says:
    May 19, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Victoria Beckam Is perfection from head to toe.

    Reply
  15. Hazel says:
    May 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Couldn’t help but notice George & Charlotte we’re not part of the wedding party as the bride & groom left the church, the other kids had to take up the slack.

    Reply
  16. MerrymerrymonthofMay says:
    May 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    I didn’t get the sense that Camilla was having fun at all. To me, she always looks like she’s holding in a fart. Also, I don’t like Beckham’s hat…looks like she’s going to a funeral.

    Reply

