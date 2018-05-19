Victoria Beckham in navy with crimson stilettos at the Royal Wedding: dour or cool?

Victoria Beckham got a lot of flack for her mood at the Royal Wedding, but that’s how she always looks. She was in a navy midi dress with split sleeves which she paired with bright red heels. She looks so elegant and not try hard at all (see: Amal Clooney). I can’t find a designer ID in my five minutes of looking but I’m assuming this is a Victoria Beckham dress. If it’s not I’ll update!
Look she is smiling here! This is Posh smiling.
Embed from Getty Images
And this is why she doesn’t smile! She knows to look slightly bemused instead of happy.
Here’s Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. The floral print on her yellow dress looks vintage, this is lovely and she looks so natural and fresh.
Embed from Getty Images
Duchess Camilla had on a light pink dress coat paired with an awesome pink hat made of tiered layers and worn at an angle. She looked like she was having fun and it certainly showed in her fashion.
Embed from Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham wave to crowds as they arrive at the #RoyalWedding. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS pic.twitter.com/RLgZ8PGovj
— ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018
photos credit: Getty and Pacific Coast News
Didn’t realise so many HW stars were there. Look at Chuck, coming down those steps with 2 lovely ladies on his arms.
Cams really brought the hat game.
A lot of those Hollywood people are friends of Meghan or Harry. The only ones that I found surprising were Idris Elba and Oprah.
And I am over Victoria Beckham. She dresses like she’s going to a funeral and then pouts the whole time for attention IMO. She’s exhausting.
Idris got his start through the Prince of Wales Trust, and continues as an ambassador for it.
I agree. It’s like it always has to have the focus on her. So tiring!
Vicky looks miserable. Depressed? I don’t care about her whole outfit, she has no presence.
I kind of wish there was less celebrities.
I loved the way he had one lady on each arm. Underlined the welcome to the family. He seemed to have a sweet friendly rapport with Doria, did anyone else notice that?
It was sweet.
Yes, Chuck did a really nice job today! He was trying to make Doris feel comfortable and welcome. Really great to see.
Absolutely! And it actually made him seem more human and caring, too. I’m so happy for Meghan and Doria that they are being so publicly and warmly embraced by the Royal Family (who generally seem to skew cold)
I love Camillas hat! So pretty.
I do like to see the pastel or pale flowery dresses, I like VB and the navy dress is too heavy looking, could she smile just once, ffs?
Camilla’s hat is incredible! I thought it was feathers at first and was dying! Gorgeous!
Camilla and Charles both came across as genuinely thrilled for harry and Meghan, and like this was a truly happy family occasion. It was really lovely I think, they were relaxed and just soaking in a happy moment.
I love that Charles escorted Doria out of the church. I know he has his (serious) issues – but he handled today perfectly.
I think Victoria looked amazing. People complained about her lack of a smile but its like…..that’s her face. lol. I loved the pop of color with the shoes.
I agree about Charles. It was very classy and considerate of him.
Yes. I give him points for that (instead of deducting today)! 😉
Walking down out of the chapel escorting both women was a lovely optic. Good on him! I hope it’s not *just* for show, and that the family is actually very welcoming to Doria (ie: an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham, like Sophie’s father).
It was very sweet.
Agreed on both counts. I think Charles did a great job today and handled everything really well. And people really need to get over Victoria not smiling. She’s been famous for what 20 years now? That’s her face – she doesn’t smile. Move on.
There’s resting bitch face, and then there’s The Widow Beckham.
I wish they would just call it a day on their marriage. DB is probably thinking about some girlfriend and VB looks extra miserable. Get yourself another guy, Posh!
Hasn’t she said before that she’s self-conscious about her smile/teeth and that’s why she doesn’t smile in public?
I do too @minx. She looks miserable. Life is too short!
Enny: Lots of people smile with their mouths closed. She doesn’t owe it to the world to smile, of course; I just find it interesting that she doesn’t look merely neutral but downright pained and miserable all the time.
i wish people would stop telling women to smile. it’s so annoying.
+1. Whatever her reason, women don’t have to smile to placate society.
I second that. As I said above, she’s under no obligation to smile for anyone. The question is simply why she looks so actively miserable all the time.
At D-listed, someone just posted a pic of her meeting a very young Harry, and she’s smiling broadly (and her teeth look fine).
And Camilla certainly brought it with the hat. I love seeing her at significant occasions. She has no fear -big hats, big jewels, etc.
I’m sorry, I just can’t with that hat. She looked like she had a flying saucer on her head.
Yes! Lol
It reminded me very badly of the filter on my humidifier…
I love the hat. Camilla looked very pretty
I loved Posh’s look. I wish people would stop about her perceived moodiness, y’all, that’s been her face FOREVER! The original RBF. Werrrrrkkkkkkkkk
She and D.B. barely look at each other, that’s what I was noticing. That marriage seeems like it’s dead and they are just going through the motions.
Yup. I agree, they are a “brand” these days.
I so agree, going into the church they were so far apart from each other, no effort to touch or be affectionate, not even looking at each other.
They’re pretty solid in their intents to present themselves as a brand. I very much get the feeling its morphed into a business partnership and they present themselves together in aid of that. What they do privately is likely very different
Yes, I know they want to be a brand…but if the whole world can see you can’t stand each other, what’s the “brand?” We’re not blind.
She usually doesn’t smile, but I thought she looked gorgeous but unhappy today. Hope it’s not problems between her and David.
I feel for Victoria. I get the feeling she’s trying to save their marriage, but David has checked out. He’s projecting his energy out towards the public and trying to charm strangers rather than caring for Victoria. Watching this fairy tale wedding must feel like salt in a wound.
Knitter—I think you’ve nailed it. All his attention is going towards everyone else but her. I would bet he does whatever he wants and it’s up to her to put up with it if not. I couldn’t do it, no wonder she looks miserable.
I liked everything – even the baggy wedding dress, except the shoes on Posh. Those are not crimson. Those are some kind of weird shocking salmon color and they did not go with the dress at ALL. Ugh.
Victoria B looked appropriate, I thought. If a bit extra sad of face esp during ceremony….Camilla and Doria brought a sweet lightness of hue in their dresses and hats that I liked and worked nicely with Charles’ choice of suit. Not a big fan of Amal’s look. But I have never liked that shade of yellow.
Col. Mustard in the chapel with the prayer book?
Ha!
Exactly what I called Amal at 3 am when I first saw that LOOK AT ME outfit! Talk about try hard.
I feel badly for Posh. She’s not a happy woman. Trying to save (her resting bitch) face. I have read elsewhere that they’re having financial problems. Trying to push her children into unearned nepotism success. Probably watching the wedding thinking “Sure. You’re happy now. But wait til you have four kids and your husband has multiple side pieces.”
I LOVE Posh’s look with /those/ heels. Makes me want to get ridiculously bright ones to suit monotone outfits. They honestly all look great here.
Agree.
Agree, and David looks amazing.
Victoria looked amazing. Love her fascinator too
All the people on this post looked lovely. And I liked how Charles handled the day—very classy and welcoming.
I didn’t know Carey was there! She looks great. This was a pretty well-dressed wedding overall, I remember a lot more weirdness and fug from the guests at W&K’s wedding.
why was she there? I don’t understand. Are Mumford & Sons performing at reception maybe?
I LOVE the Mother of the Bride’s outfit! This is the first time I see it and she looks amazing! She nailed it! I want that!
Victoria is like a really elegant Wednesday Addams. 😂😂
Ha! I like her look, but, now I see this!
I don’t understand why people would want her to smile. She’s got that Wednesday Addams creepy smile.
I love the pic of Charles and the ladies on his arm. They all looked great but more importantly I don’t think I have ever seen the Middleton’s looking that cozy and welcomed by Charles.
PS —- Sixer, hello and cheers if you are reading this with us today.
Hear, hear. Miss ya, Sixer!
Right there with you. Miss her voice, wit and humor.
My first thought when I saw Camilla was “Oh she looks pretty”. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her as pretty so well done!
I thought the same!
Carey Mulligan, on the other hand… I think that dress and shoes do not make her a favour. But she is so pretty, anyway.
Victoria Beckam Is perfection from head to toe.
Couldn’t help but notice George & Charlotte we’re not part of the wedding party as the bride & groom left the church, the other kids had to take up the slack.
I didn’t get the sense that Camilla was having fun at all. To me, she always looks like she’s holding in a fart. Also, I don’t like Beckham’s hat…looks like she’s going to a funeral.
