Victoria Beckham in navy with crimson stilettos at the Royal Wedding: dour or cool?



Victoria Beckham got a lot of flack for her mood at the Royal Wedding, but that’s how she always looks. She was in a navy midi dress with split sleeves which she paired with bright red heels. She looks so elegant and not try hard at all (see: Amal Clooney). I can’t find a designer ID in my five minutes of looking but I’m assuming this is a Victoria Beckham dress. If it’s not I’ll update!

Look she is smiling here! This is Posh smiling.

And this is why she doesn’t smile! She knows to look slightly bemused instead of happy.



Here’s Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. The floral print on her yellow dress looks vintage, this is lovely and she looks so natural and fresh.

Duchess Camilla had on a light pink dress coat paired with an awesome pink hat made of tiered layers and worn at an angle. She looked like she was having fun and it certainly showed in her fashion.

