No, Prince Harry did not leave one seat empty in the chapel for his late mother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Years ago, people began to note the different ways Prince William and Prince Harry remembered and invoked their late mother. While William does some work which reminds him of Diana, for the most part, William tends to invoke memories of Diana when he’s being criticized. Harry tends to remember Diana in other ways – with Sentebale, with Invictus, and other good works. My point is that Harry rarely uses Diana as an excuse for his behavior, whereas William used to use his mother’s death as a shield from criticism. Both William and Harry remembered their mother in different ways on their wedding days.

For Harry, it was the smaller things. He would never ask that a seat should be left empty in the church for Diana, which was a theory some people came up with after seeing that there seemed to be an “empty seat” next to William in St. George’s Chapel during the wedding. This was not about Diana:

An empty seat was noticeable next to Prince William inside St. George’s Chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday — but it wasn’t for the reason many people believe. Viewers who tuned into the royal wedding questioned whether the seat was reserved to honor the late Princess Diana. In reality, though, the seat was simply kept empty so Queen Elizabeth had a perfectly clear view of the proceedings from the second row, PEOPLE has learned.

The Queen didn’t need the accommodation at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 ceremony, however, as she was seated in the front row then.

[From People]

Good. I’m glad that there wasn’t a seat left empty in Diana’s memory. Everybody’s different and if you want to do that for a deceased parent, God bless. But in this particular case, I think it’s better that Diana was remembered in less obvious ways. Some of those ways? The floral arrangements were a tribute to Diana, and Harry chose some of her favorite flowers: peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses. Harry also asked Meghan to include Forget-Me-Nots into her bouquet in memory of Diana. Diana’s sister Lady Sarah Jane gave a reading at the wedding, and Meghan wore Diana’s aquamarine ring to the wedding party at Frogmore house. Also: the hymn “Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer” was used at the wedding, and the same hymn was sung at Diana’s funeral.

It’s my hope that Harry and Meghan will chose to honor Diana in these kinds of smaller, less-obvious ways in the future as well. I’m really hoping that Meghan doesn’t start homage-ing Diana sartorially, or doing those “throwback” looks when they start having babies. At some point, it does get creepy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “No, Prince Harry did not leave one seat empty in the chapel for his late mother”

  1. LAK says:
    May 21, 2018 at 7:42 am

    It’s actually a protocol thing.

    No one can sit infront of the Monarch in church so that seat had to be left empty.

    Also, it was her sister Jane who gave the reading not Sarah.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    May 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

    That aquamarine is one hell of a rock!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Why didn’t the queen sit in the front row? Was it because William had to be there for best man duties, and Charles was getting up to escort Meghan, so it was easier to place the queen in the first seat in the second row?

    Reply
  4. Honest B says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:00 am

    No one can sit in front of the Queen yet that huge decorative piece at the end of the pew can block her view…

    Reply
  5. Liberty says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Now I have an image of the Queen barking, “You, front row, take that impossible hat off, One can’t see a bloody thing and One paid good money for all this you know!”and throwing an M&M at the person.

    Reply
  6. Dana Marie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Lady Jane Fellows , not Sarah.

    Reply
  7. AbbyRose says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Thank you for posting this. I hate it when these rumors take off and people just believe them with no proof whatsoever.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      May 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Yeah, some people are really overprojecting.
      While loosing a parent as a child is rough (I know, been there) you happen to learn to cope with it and live your own life and I’m sure that W & H have learned to do that.

      I happened to be in Paris and stuck in a trafic on Saturday in front of the Alma bridge and there seemed to have been more people/stuff there than there has been in the past few years. I found it quite morbid that people would gather there on the day of Harry’s wedding. Even if they chose to remember her, the day was not about Diana

      Reply
  8. DP says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Although I did think it was a bit over the top, i was struck by how thoughtful it was. Now that I know that it wasn’t on purpose, I still find it a powerful reminder. Coincidence or not.
    Having lost my own mom, I know it’s especially hard to miss a loved one at big life moments. However, you can’t make all the big events all about missing that person bc it can take away from the actual moment. It’s a delicate balance.
    The small touches they did were really lovely and I think they paid respect and honored his mother without taking focus off their wedding. I hope he felt his mom’s presence on their special day.

    Reply
  9. Noddles says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Well there don’t appear to be any Forget-Me-Nots in that bouquet …

    Also, is it just me who thinks that Meghan and Kate look very similar?

    Reply
  10. Brandy Alexander says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:33 am

    At my wedding, I had a picture of my late mother, who passed away when I was a toddler, and my late Grandmother who raised me when my mom passed, in the front row to honor them. If an empty seat had been left for Diana, I think it would have been lovely.

    Reply
  11. Amelie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I actually would have thought the empty seat was for Thomas Markle and they decided to leave it empty to commemorate his… absence? That was my initial reaction but then I realized “Surely they would have slightly redone the seating arrangement so there wasn’t an empty seat.”

    Reply
  12. YankLynn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Anyone ever read any details about what all goes on when the royal couple leave the altar to sign the registry book ? They’re gone quite a while, longer than you need to just sign your name. So I always wondered if they get a drink of water, use the restroom, fix their hair, chit chat with their parents. Or is it all really just as formal as what goes on out front and very proscribed steps and positions there too.

    Reply
  13. Sparkly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    That second picture! The way they look at each other. So wonderful.

    Reply
  14. Green Girl says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I think it’s great that they remembered Diana in a few simple and elegant ways. There is a fine line between “a few light remembrances” and “funereal-like additions,” and sometimes people get carried away with it.

    Reply
  15. FuefinaWG says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Edward’s daughter is really becoming a beauty, isn’t she?

    Reply
  16. No Doubtful says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    I think the public wants so badly for the royal family to honor Diana every second of the day for any occasion, but I just don’t think the boys feel the same. They do subtle things to honor her, but I don’t think they obsess about about her death as much as the public does.

    Reply
  17. Em says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I’m wondering about Doria sitting in the second row, next to some of Meghan’s friends , it was a few of Harry’s friends who sat in the front row on the Brides side . Doria seems like such a sweet retiring person perhaps she asked to sit in the second row thinking she wouldn’t be so front and centre during the proceedings.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment