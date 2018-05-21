No, Prince Harry did not leave one seat empty in the chapel for his late mother

Years ago, people began to note the different ways Prince William and Prince Harry remembered and invoked their late mother. While William does some work which reminds him of Diana, for the most part, William tends to invoke memories of Diana when he’s being criticized. Harry tends to remember Diana in other ways – with Sentebale, with Invictus, and other good works. My point is that Harry rarely uses Diana as an excuse for his behavior, whereas William used to use his mother’s death as a shield from criticism. Both William and Harry remembered their mother in different ways on their wedding days.

For Harry, it was the smaller things. He would never ask that a seat should be left empty in the church for Diana, which was a theory some people came up with after seeing that there seemed to be an “empty seat” next to William in St. George’s Chapel during the wedding. This was not about Diana:

An empty seat was noticeable next to Prince William inside St. George’s Chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday — but it wasn’t for the reason many people believe. Viewers who tuned into the royal wedding questioned whether the seat was reserved to honor the late Princess Diana. In reality, though, the seat was simply kept empty so Queen Elizabeth had a perfectly clear view of the proceedings from the second row, PEOPLE has learned. The Queen didn’t need the accommodation at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 ceremony, however, as she was seated in the front row then.

[From People]

Good. I’m glad that there wasn’t a seat left empty in Diana’s memory. Everybody’s different and if you want to do that for a deceased parent, God bless. But in this particular case, I think it’s better that Diana was remembered in less obvious ways. Some of those ways? The floral arrangements were a tribute to Diana, and Harry chose some of her favorite flowers: peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses. Harry also asked Meghan to include Forget-Me-Nots into her bouquet in memory of Diana. Diana’s sister Lady Sarah Jane gave a reading at the wedding, and Meghan wore Diana’s aquamarine ring to the wedding party at Frogmore house. Also: the hymn “Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer” was used at the wedding, and the same hymn was sung at Diana’s funeral.

It’s my hope that Harry and Meghan will chose to honor Diana in these kinds of smaller, less-obvious ways in the future as well. I’m really hoping that Meghan doesn’t start homage-ing Diana sartorially, or doing those “throwback” looks when they start having babies. At some point, it does get creepy.