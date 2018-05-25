People: Prince Charles & Meghan have ‘a warmth born of their shared interests’

You know what? I might buy this issue of People Magazine!! People Magazine doesn’t know any more or any less than the British papers and British tabloids, but I do enjoy it when People Mag puts out a special edition devoted to royalty and royal weddings. Plus, this one was special: an American princess! So what kind of information does People Magazine have with their exclusive? Eh, some interesting stuff. Some highlights:
Prince Harry was so nervous: “There will always be nerves — I’ve never seen a bridegroom who isn’t,” a wedding guest said, “but what came over to me was this sheer sense of love and commitment. It was so strong. Everyone felt that. It was amazing — when you think what that boy has been through. He loves her and she clearly loves him. It really is a fairy tale.”
What Harry told Meg at the wedding reception: “He said, ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’ It was very informal and very dear.”
Guest Diana Hosford told People about her favorite part: “Prince Charles was walking with Camilla, and he stopped and glanced over at [Meghan’s mom] Doria, and he extended his arm to her. It was an incredible moment of unity, especially as Prince Charles had escorted Meghan down part of the aisle as well. It was unity and love in so many ways: the two countries coming together, the individuals coming together, the families coming together. It was an incredibly beautiful touch.”
Meg & Charles: “[They] have been spending quite a bit of time together,” says a palace source. “There is a warmth born of their shared interest in art and culture. He was really touched to be asked [to walk her down the aisle]. He didn’t want to impose himself. He does what he is asked. And once he was reassured having spoken to her that this was what she really wanted, he was very happy to do so. He was touched that she asked.”
Regarding Meghan and Charles’ relationship… I can see it. I can see that they would have had genuine warmth for each other from the start, especially given what we know about her douchebag father now. Much is made of how Harry and William have sought out mother figures throughout their life, but Meghan has likely sought out father figures too, and I could see how Charles would be truly delighted to take Meghan under his wing, so to speak. It was a great move for both Charles and Meghan for her to ask him to walk her down the aisle. As for Harry’s nerves – as I said, that ginger boy was a mess. He seemed to relax so much more once he finally saw Meghan.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of WENN & PCN.
I’m definitely buying it, too!
I used to subscribe to People, but they lost me a few years ago when every other cover story was a glowing profile of one Duggar family member or another.
I also bought all of the commemorative issues after William & Kate’s wedding, and even though I haven’t read them since, I’m glad I have them and I’m sure I’ll revisit them at some time in the future.
Besides, Harry and Meghan are just so cute together and the photos from Saturday are all so gorgeous!
I too have sought out Father figures because of the lack of one…so I OVERSTAND this…and those figures have always been WONDERFUL! Charles is going to LOVE having Meghan’s love, which is SO DEMONSTRATIVE! It’s a PERFECT situation!
I have, too, so it made me mushy when Charles offered his arm to Meghan and chatted with her. Very sweet.
I often think of being an American and we are much more demonstrative in our feelings and emotions. I wonder if Meghan is a hugger. I have no doubt in my mind that Harry LOVES it. I am hoping that the rest of the family is happy about it. I am a toucher. I didn’t realize it until it was pointed out. If I am talking to you I want to touch your arm and connect. I had an Australian say that is such an American thing! Charles is in heaven I am sure.
@Avery I’m American and I’m a hugger! I have no qualms about hugging someone I just met. If someone extends their hand to shake I will say “I’m more of a hugger, is that ok?” and they usually say yes. That’s with people around my own age though. For people older than me I will do a quick handshake if a hand is offered.
This wedding really humanized Prince Charles for me – he actually seems like a pretty decent guy (I was impressed with him reaching out to Doria especially – it made him seem thoughtful and aware of others).
I didn’t think I would care too much about the royal wedding, but I teared up a little at how much Meghan and Harry love each other – it was truly beautiful to see. Best to all of them.
+1
Diana was so liked, Charles because the bad guy for many years. Truth is he loved Camilla but had to marry someone else. He may liked Diana, had some feelings for her but was never in love with her and it the media turned him into a villain for it.
He didn’t love Camilla. He also haf affairs with other women. She was never his only lover, his lost love. This is pr stuff, made to make him more human, cos he will be King in the near future.
Charles is who Charles is, and nothing changes his past (and likely present) insensitive behaviour. However, he is 70, and I think he’s probably come to terms with the realities of his life. Being with Camilla has also really worked at mellowing him out, I think.
Can’t wait for the Kate and Charles stories to come.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Carole Middleton is freaking out somewhere.
Yes, Carole has three grandkids and fourth on it’s way. She must think of Charles all day…
The Middletons were at the wedding, obviously they love Harry and approve of his wife. Maybe they grow to love her. It’s not a competition, Kate has been with William for like 15 years.
@Milla you really think they were at the wedding because they “love” Harry?
Carole was cackling the entire week before the wedding at Meghan’s father and family. I don’t think Carole has any jealousy for the 6th in line’s wife.
What Kate and Charles stories?
It really was a love match. You could see and even feel it through the tv screen. It still makes me smile to see their pics. I wish many happy years for this couple!
Although I am not a Charles fan, the way he conducted himself, taking Lovely Doria’s™ (ty again for this OP!) uncertain hand in his to go to the registry was a very nice gesture, as was offering his arm to walk her out of the chapel along with Camilla on the other side. A fantastic visual of the joining of two families.
And of course, I hope for some adorable ginger/brown haired babies in the near future! How cute will their kids be?? 😊
omg! yes! freckled red-headed brown babies! they will be so lovely and with two such lovely parents
I very much doubt they will be brown, most likely white and possibly blonde and blue eyed. I think a lot of people excited about unusual looking babies are going to be disappointed.
I think Charles & Meghan also bond over a shared interest & commitment to organic foods & farm-to-table production.
Agreed! What I love about this is that she was committed to all these causes way before she event met Harry. These are genuine interests and he will appreciate that.
I forgot about that…Prince Charles with organic foods! I too am so glad she was committed to these causes before even meeting Harry. Working with World Vision for clean water and for girls sanitary health.
Boy was a mess indeed! She was the complete opposite. Man, Harry really is a lucky guy.
Yeah, she will be the brains and boss in that relationship. Which is fine by me.
I love Charles, Harry, and Meghan. They have a passion for each other and their work that really resonates with me and I cant wait to see how their roles grow in the coming years. Can we also point out that it would be in Meghan’s best interest to be close to Charles? He will be King soon and being close to him will definitely help with her long term role in the firm. I secretly want her to take on his Prince’s Trust in some capacity.
This is becoming so over the top! Her descent is going to be epic. I’m feeling sorry for her already.
Why are you so convinced she will descend? Everything in Meghan’s life seems to point at a woman with an incredible mind and drive. She will be just fine.
@Joannie, why talk about her descent? Why not just wish her well?
Something I’ve been learning a lot about recently is the power of switching the type of language you use to describe situations. Instead of starting off on an overtly pessimistic idea (“Oh, I’d never get the job, I’m not qualified enough,”) changing the words to consider the exact opposite, (“What if I do get the job, and I am qualified enough?”) It works wonders. Perhaps try it some time.
@milgen people have her on a pedestal that reaches the sky. It’s too much. No one could live up to that.
It would be in Meghan’s best interest to try and get along with EVERYBODY, TQ, PoW, DoC, the Cambs, all of them. I said in the beginning that if Meghan knows what’s best for her, she’ll stay out of any family squabbles, these aren’t her battles to fight. If what’s being said of Kate is true (not sure) that she cut herself off of everybody in that family except for William and partly Harry, that was the hugest mistake. The wars these people are engaged in pre existed Kate marriage into the firm, she shouldn’t have got involved, that is IF the rumors are true. If the rumors are false, then its in both women’s best interests to not get involved, completely stay out of it, they are only Windors/Mountbattens by marriage.
How has Kate keeping away from everyone hurt her in any way? I’m not being snarky. I think it hasn’t caused any issues for her at all. She will be the King’s wife if the British don’t throw the moochers out, and she doesn’t need to suck up to anyone.
Preface by saying I loved every minute of the wedding and I have great respect for both Harry and Meghan.
That said –
Re: PEOPLE – I find this quote truly disturbing:
” He loves her and she clearly loves him. It really is a fairy tale.”
Seriously? We’re so starved for fantasy/romance that the bar has been lowered to, “Not only are they getting married, they actually LOVE EACH OTHER!” – ???
Shamefully lame. Even by “positive” tabloid standards.
I read it differently. I see it as, “despite what the haters may be saying, let us reiterate, these people do love each other.”
MIlgen,
I like your interpretation. Thank you.
I also believe they are in love.
This marriage was special. I’m definitely buying this People issue.
I don’t like how People made her skin super light in these shots. She was much darker that day.
I think that Charles and Meghan also find it easy to talk to each other. Meghan seems like the type to be enthusiastic about anyone, in a sweetly encouraging and genuinely interested way, even if she doesn’t share their interests. I think Charles is probably happy to have someone engaging to ramble at.
Honestly, I do not think Charles offering his arm to Doria in the church to sign the registry or on the steps as they were leaving should be taken as anything more than mere politeness. He has decent manners and knows how to behave in these situations.
That being said, I can see Charles and Meghan having a good relationship. And I can see that goodwill extending to Doria as well. Meghan has been under enormous scrutiny since she was outed as Harry’s girlfriend and has held it together well. She seems very discreet and committed to doing a good job in her new role. Despite her odious Markle relatives, she seems to have kept the rest of her inner circle in line too. I imagine that after dealing with all the Middleton press shenanigans and shameless attempts to capitalize on Kate’s marriage to William (e.g., the Party Pieces royal wedding collection and the discounts on Range Rovers), Charles is rather glad to have Meghan and Doria as in-laws.
BARF!!! This is so obviously coming straight from MM. Way too saccharine for my taste.
Calm down, Kathleen. She hasn’t hurt anyone. I believe he does like her. It might not be head over heels love, but he can certainly forge a better relationship with her than the one he has with his other, uninterested, daughter-in-law.
They can bond over receiving taxpayer funding and successful pr exercises this whole production is getting ridiculous man and woman get married the end the amount of articles that keep being produced you would think cancer had been cured and harry and meghan have secured world piece
Maybe Harry and Meghan can help Jared Kuschner secure world peace?? Cause the reflexive over-the-top praise H&M get for just seeming happy on their wedding day is just wacky!!
