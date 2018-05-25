People: Prince Charles & Meghan have ‘a warmth born of their shared interests’

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

You know what? I might buy this issue of People Magazine!! People Magazine doesn’t know any more or any less than the British papers and British tabloids, but I do enjoy it when People Mag puts out a special edition devoted to royalty and royal weddings. Plus, this one was special: an American princess! So what kind of information does People Magazine have with their exclusive? Eh, some interesting stuff. Some highlights:

Prince Harry was so nervous: “There will always be nerves — I’ve never seen a bridegroom who isn’t,” a wedding guest said, “but what came over to me was this sheer sense of love and commitment. It was so strong. Everyone felt that. It was amazing — when you think what that boy has been through. He loves her and she clearly loves him. It really is a fairy tale.”

What Harry told Meg at the wedding reception: “He said, ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’ It was very informal and very dear.”

Guest Diana Hosford told People about her favorite part: “Prince Charles was walking with Camilla, and he stopped and glanced over at [Meghan’s mom] Doria, and he extended his arm to her. It was an incredible moment of unity, especially as Prince Charles had escorted Meghan down part of the aisle as well. It was unity and love in so many ways: the two countries coming together, the individuals coming together, the families coming together. It was an incredibly beautiful touch.”

Meg & Charles: “[They] have been spending quite a bit of time together,” says a palace source. “There is a warmth born of their shared interest in art and culture. He was really touched to be asked [to walk her down the aisle]. He didn’t want to impose himself. He does what he is asked. And once he was reassured having spoken to her that this was what she really wanted, he was very happy to do so. He was touched that she asked.”

Regarding Meghan and Charles’ relationship… I can see it. I can see that they would have had genuine warmth for each other from the start, especially given what we know about her douchebag father now. Much is made of how Harry and William have sought out mother figures throughout their life, but Meghan has likely sought out father figures too, and I could see how Charles would be truly delighted to take Meghan under his wing, so to speak. It was a great move for both Charles and Meghan for her to ask him to walk her down the aisle. As for Harry’s nerves – as I said, that ginger boy was a mess. He seemed to relax so much more once he finally saw Meghan.

Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of WENN & PCN.

42 Responses to “People: Prince Charles & Meghan have ‘a warmth born of their shared interests’”

  1. Lorelei says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I’m definitely buying it, too!

    I used to subscribe to People, but they lost me a few years ago when every other cover story was a glowing profile of one Duggar family member or another.

    I also bought all of the commemorative issues after William & Kate’s wedding, and even though I haven’t read them since, I’m glad I have them and I’m sure I’ll revisit them at some time in the future.

    Besides, Harry and Meghan are just so cute together and the photos from Saturday are all so gorgeous!

    Reply
  2. Lala says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I too have sought out Father figures because of the lack of one…so I OVERSTAND this…and those figures have always been WONDERFUL! Charles is going to LOVE having Meghan’s love, which is SO DEMONSTRATIVE! It’s a PERFECT situation!

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:53 am

      I have, too, so it made me mushy when Charles offered his arm to Meghan and chatted with her. Very sweet.

      Reply
    • Avery says:
      May 25, 2018 at 3:18 pm

      I often think of being an American and we are much more demonstrative in our feelings and emotions. I wonder if Meghan is a hugger. I have no doubt in my mind that Harry LOVES it. I am hoping that the rest of the family is happy about it. I am a toucher. I didn’t realize it until it was pointed out. If I am talking to you I want to touch your arm and connect. I had an Australian say that is such an American thing! Charles is in heaven I am sure.

      Reply
      • nb says:
        May 25, 2018 at 6:28 pm

        @Avery I’m American and I’m a hugger! I have no qualms about hugging someone I just met. If someone extends their hand to shake I will say “I’m more of a hugger, is that ok?” and they usually say yes. That’s with people around my own age though. For people older than me I will do a quick handshake if a hand is offered.

  3. anners says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:49 am

    This wedding really humanized Prince Charles for me – he actually seems like a pretty decent guy (I was impressed with him reaching out to Doria especially – it made him seem thoughtful and aware of others).

    I didn’t think I would care too much about the royal wedding, but I teared up a little at how much Meghan and Harry love each other – it was truly beautiful to see. Best to all of them.

    Reply
  4. KeWest says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Can’t wait for the Kate and Charles stories to come.

    Reply
  5. Jan90067(aka imqrious2) says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:56 am

    It really was a love match. You could see and even feel it through the tv screen. It still makes me smile to see their pics. I wish many happy years for this couple!

    Although I am not a Charles fan, the way he conducted himself, taking Lovely Doria’s™ (ty again for this OP!) uncertain hand in his to go to the registry was a very nice gesture, as was offering his arm to walk her out of the chapel along with Camilla on the other side. A fantastic visual of the joining of two families.

    And of course, I hope for some adorable ginger/brown haired babies in the near future! How cute will their kids be?? 😊

    Reply
  6. Taxi says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:02 am

    I think Charles & Meghan also bond over a shared interest & commitment to organic foods & farm-to-table production.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Boy was a mess indeed! She was the complete opposite. Man, Harry really is a lucky guy.

    Reply
  8. Busyann says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I love Charles, Harry, and Meghan. They have a passion for each other and their work that really resonates with me and I cant wait to see how their roles grow in the coming years. Can we also point out that it would be in Meghan’s best interest to be close to Charles? He will be King soon and being close to him will definitely help with her long term role in the firm. I secretly want her to take on his Prince’s Trust in some capacity.

    Reply
    • joannie says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:34 am

      This is becoming so over the top! Her descent is going to be epic. I’m feeling sorry for her already.

      Reply
      • milgen says:
        May 25, 2018 at 12:21 pm

        Why are you so convinced she will descend? Everything in Meghan’s life seems to point at a woman with an incredible mind and drive. She will be just fine.

      • A says:
        May 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

        @Joannie, why talk about her descent? Why not just wish her well?

        Something I’ve been learning a lot about recently is the power of switching the type of language you use to describe situations. Instead of starting off on an overtly pessimistic idea (“Oh, I’d never get the job, I’m not qualified enough,”) changing the words to consider the exact opposite, (“What if I do get the job, and I am qualified enough?”) It works wonders. Perhaps try it some time.

      • Scram says:
        May 25, 2018 at 8:04 pm

        @milgen people have her on a pedestal that reaches the sky. It’s too much. No one could live up to that.

    • Masamf says:
      May 25, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      It would be in Meghan’s best interest to try and get along with EVERYBODY, TQ, PoW, DoC, the Cambs, all of them. I said in the beginning that if Meghan knows what’s best for her, she’ll stay out of any family squabbles, these aren’t her battles to fight. If what’s being said of Kate is true (not sure) that she cut herself off of everybody in that family except for William and partly Harry, that was the hugest mistake. The wars these people are engaged in pre existed Kate marriage into the firm, she shouldn’t have got involved, that is IF the rumors are true. If the rumors are false, then its in both women’s best interests to not get involved, completely stay out of it, they are only Windors/Mountbattens by marriage.

      Reply
      • Trixie P says:
        May 25, 2018 at 6:16 pm

        How has Kate keeping away from everyone hurt her in any way? I’m not being snarky. I think it hasn’t caused any issues for her at all. She will be the King’s wife if the British don’t throw the moochers out, and she doesn’t need to suck up to anyone.

  9. SJF says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Preface by saying I loved every minute of the wedding and I have great respect for both Harry and Meghan.

    That said –

    Re: PEOPLE – I find this quote truly disturbing:

    ” He loves her and she clearly loves him. It really is a fairy tale.”

    Seriously? We’re so starved for fantasy/romance that the bar has been lowered to, “Not only are they getting married, they actually LOVE EACH OTHER!” – ???

    Shamefully lame. Even by “positive” tabloid standards.

    Reply
  10. Melania says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:42 am

    This marriage was special. I’m definitely buying this People issue.

    Reply
  11. milgen says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    I don’t like how People made her skin super light in these shots. She was much darker that day.

    Reply
  12. A says:
    May 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I think that Charles and Meghan also find it easy to talk to each other. Meghan seems like the type to be enthusiastic about anyone, in a sweetly encouraging and genuinely interested way, even if she doesn’t share their interests. I think Charles is probably happy to have someone engaging to ramble at.

    Reply
  13. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Honestly, I do not think Charles offering his arm to Doria in the church to sign the registry or on the steps as they were leaving should be taken as anything more than mere politeness. He has decent manners and knows how to behave in these situations.

    That being said, I can see Charles and Meghan having a good relationship. And I can see that goodwill extending to Doria as well. Meghan has been under enormous scrutiny since she was outed as Harry’s girlfriend and has held it together well. She seems very discreet and committed to doing a good job in her new role. Despite her odious Markle relatives, she seems to have kept the rest of her inner circle in line too. I imagine that after dealing with all the Middleton press shenanigans and shameless attempts to capitalize on Kate’s marriage to William (e.g., the Party Pieces royal wedding collection and the discounts on Range Rovers), Charles is rather glad to have Meghan and Doria as in-laws.

    Reply
  14. Kathleen says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    BARF!!! This is so obviously coming straight from MM. Way too saccharine for my taste.

    Reply

