People: Prince Charles & Meghan have ‘a warmth born of their shared interests’

You know what? I might buy this issue of People Magazine!! People Magazine doesn’t know any more or any less than the British papers and British tabloids, but I do enjoy it when People Mag puts out a special edition devoted to royalty and royal weddings. Plus, this one was special: an American princess! So what kind of information does People Magazine have with their exclusive? Eh, some interesting stuff. Some highlights:

Prince Harry was so nervous: “There will always be nerves — I’ve never seen a bridegroom who isn’t,” a wedding guest said, “but what came over to me was this sheer sense of love and commitment. It was so strong. Everyone felt that. It was amazing — when you think what that boy has been through. He loves her and she clearly loves him. It really is a fairy tale.” What Harry told Meg at the wedding reception: “He said, ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.’ It was very informal and very dear.” Guest Diana Hosford told People about her favorite part: “Prince Charles was walking with Camilla, and he stopped and glanced over at [Meghan’s mom] Doria, and he extended his arm to her. It was an incredible moment of unity, especially as Prince Charles had escorted Meghan down part of the aisle as well. It was unity and love in so many ways: the two countries coming together, the individuals coming together, the families coming together. It was an incredibly beautiful touch.” Meg & Charles: “[They] have been spending quite a bit of time together,” says a palace source. “There is a warmth born of their shared interest in art and culture. He was really touched to be asked [to walk her down the aisle]. He didn’t want to impose himself. He does what he is asked. And once he was reassured having spoken to her that this was what she really wanted, he was very happy to do so. He was touched that she asked.”

[From People]

Regarding Meghan and Charles’ relationship… I can see it. I can see that they would have had genuine warmth for each other from the start, especially given what we know about her douchebag father now. Much is made of how Harry and William have sought out mother figures throughout their life, but Meghan has likely sought out father figures too, and I could see how Charles would be truly delighted to take Meghan under his wing, so to speak. It was a great move for both Charles and Meghan for her to ask him to walk her down the aisle. As for Harry’s nerves – as I said, that ginger boy was a mess. He seemed to relax so much more once he finally saw Meghan.