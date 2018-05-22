Duchess Meghan made her first postnuptial appearance at a palace garden party

This is just a quickie, we’ll have more photos tomorrow! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – did their first postnuptial event today in London. They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and a celebration of all of the years he’s worked with some-odd 400-plus charities.

For the garden party, Meghan wore a beige-y cream dress which… quite honestly, looks like something Kate would wear and has worn. All of this looks like it was styled by Kate!! Which makes me wonder… will Meghan bend to what’s expected of her, sartorially, or will she put more of her stamp on royal-dressing? We saw so many trousers when she was engaged. I understand why she didn’t wear trousers to a palace garden party, but did she have to go SO beige? Update: the dress is by GOAT, which is a label favored by Duchess Kate. That’s why the dress feels so “Kate” to me.

Anyway, I’m glad to see that she came out for her first married-lady appearance and it was for her father-in-law! AT THE PALACE!

315 Responses to “Duchess Meghan made her first postnuptial appearance at a palace garden party”

  1. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Are those pantyhose? Noooooo, Meghan. We were rooting for you!
    J/k, still pulling for ya, but cmon.

  2. emayeaye says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Ahhhh I’m just fixated on her midsection now! I am hoping the blogs and commenters are right about a “honeymoon” baby!

  3. Melania says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:29 am

    She’s so lovely!

  4. jetlagged says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Ugh – that didn’t take long. She looks like a Stepford wife. Somewhere behind a locked basement door in Buckingham Palace is the real Meghan Markle.

  5. BSeve Up says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:30 am

    That dress is… not good.

  6. savu says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:30 am

    She’s still got the bridal glow! But please Meg, don’t let most of your wardrobe be this bland now that you’re “official”. 😊 (she’s probably just leaning into it, to play it safe at first.)

    I love Camilla’s outfit actually! Green is having quite a moment!

  7. Lilly says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:31 am

    That hat! That bracelet is very ooooh too. She looks wonderful.

  8. Lexa says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:31 am

    They got her in pantyhose after all! I think this is a nice look (love that hat! And her hair! And make up!), but her strapless bra doesn’t seem to be doing her any favors, which affects the fit of the torso.

  9. Enn says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:31 am

    She makes it look chic, though. I love her hair and she’s working the hat! Even the sheer material looks classy.

    ETA in the overall photo, it looks like she and Harry coordinated – his waistcoat is similar in color.

    Reply
  10. OSTONE says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:32 am

    It’s her first engagement as a Duchess. Her wedding was two days ago, I give her a pass!

    • Bettyrose says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

      IKR? Her first appearance as an HRH was a garden party at the palace in honor of Charles. Her outfit is a snoozefest, as it should be.

    • Harla says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:47 am

      I agree Ostone and Bettyrose! this isn’t an engagement for one of her or Harry’s charities this is the ultimate baptism by fire, Buckingham Palace, 6,000 guests and the Prince of Wales, if there was ever a time to “be a Duchess” this is it! I must say though she looks rather relaxed and calm about the whole thing. I believe that over time we will continue to see “Meghan” and when appropriate we’ll see “the Duchess of Sussex”, pantyhose and all.

    • JB says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

      totally agree

    • MissMarierose says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Agree. Now is not the time to pull focus from her father-in-law.
      Busting out all the high fashion looks now would just put her in hot water.
      I’m sure we’ll see trousers or more modern looks at events for her charities or Harry’s.

    • another kate says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      Yeah, I agree. The dress is boring, but I think that’s what she was kinda going for here. I do really like the hat and hair though! She is really lovely. That face!

      • Lolo says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:29 pm

        I like the hat too! I’m wondering if as an American who is not accustomed to it, she still finds the whole fascinator thing a bit weird as she seems to go out of her way to pick hats/headpieces that are very sleek and streamlined. But the entire reason she is there is to bring focus to her father-in-law. This garden party would not be covered nearly so widely if she and Harry weren’t there and the royal family knows it which is why they scheduled it this way. Everyone, including Charles, expects people to be looking at her. They are not inviting her with the expectation she will blend in with the wall. Literally EVERYTHING she is wearing is the exact same color (or non-color). In some lights even her hose look the same shade as her dress. It’s…disconcerting.

      • Lolo says:
        I like the hat too! I’m wondering if as an American who is not accustomed to it, she still finds the whole fascinator thing a bit weird as she seems to go out of her way to pick hats/headpieces that are very sleek and streamlined. But the entire reason she is there is to bring focus to her father-in-law. This garden party would not be covered nearly so widely if she and Harry weren’t there and the royal family knows it which is why they scheduled it this way. Everyone, including Charles, expects people to be looking at her. They are not inviting her with the expectation she will blend in with the wall. Literally EVERYTHING she is wearing is the exact same color (or non-color). In some lights even her hose look the same shade as her dress. It’s…disconcerting.

      • Avery says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm

        Exactly! Her face, hair and hat are giving me life!

  11. Sassy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Meghan is still finding her place in the family. She’s very new in all sorts of ways. Let her ingratiate herself to the royal family before she changes styles. Diana did this too in the beginning.

    • Nancy says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:20 pm

      The difference here @Sassy is that Diana was 20 years old when she married Charles. All of this has to be rather overwhelming for Meghan, but she is a 36 year old woman who obviously has more maturity than a girl just out of her teens. She really, at least from a distance, doesn’t look her age. Her diminutive figure gives her a youthful look. She is unique, to say the least.

  12. whatever1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Finally a lovely sleek up-do but in the pictures posted on DM the hat strap is visible.

    The dress is um..interesting, it looks like she put it on inside-out.

    Reply
  13. BrandyAlexander says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Is it supposed to rain there? Or are those very specific umbrellas just a part of what all the men have to wear? Because it’s cracking me up how they are all exactly the same.

  14. savu says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:33 am

    P.S. has Doria gone home, or is she still around? I’d guess she’s still there. How nice would that be if she was invited?

  15. homeslice says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:33 am

    The dress is ugly, but the hair and makeup are sooooooo much better for this than the wedding, why????

    Reply
  16. Bettyrose says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:34 am

    This wasn’t the time or place to make a statement. Good for her. Charles came through for her, and she owes him at least this one bland look.

    Reply
    • stinky says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm

      Lol!

    • Trixie P says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      Meghan made a statement with her hands-y, grabs-y walk with Harry up the stairs. I’m not a prude. But the way she grabs for him, rubbing his back as they walk, I thought she might grab his butt, I’m not kidding!! Then she grabs his arm, which I think is fine. He is walking in front of her, and not touching her at all, or reaching back for her. He is more formal.
      There is a twitter link above. I think she is very possessive.

      Reply
      • Cee says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:55 pm

        LOL, if that’s what passes for PDA in Britain… never come to Argentina. You would be SHOCKED.

      • Killjoy says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:09 pm

        Omg, Trixie! WHAT DOES IT MEAN?????

      • Trixie P says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:21 pm

        I think it is pretty risque for a royal, don’t you?? She is not your average Argentinian citizen. Come on!! I really did think she was going to goose him!! Which would have been very very funny, and Le SCANDAL!!! HAHA!!
        In America, with us normal folks, that PDF moment would be no big deal. Right? But it really did seem quite frisky for a Duchess, shocking, almost!! HAHAHA!! Plus that sashay, I can see DM will be all a-twitter!!

        And I still think she is possessive!

      • Heidi says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        With Meghan, Harry comes off as a very needy person. She pats him like he’s a kid. I always thought as he matured, he was a cool dude. Now, thinking not so much.

      • Cee says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:40 pm

        LOL she’s just touching him.

      • Trixie P says:
        May 22, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        Heidi, I always think back to that Jamaica wedding. Harry and Meghan were sitting alone most of the time, with some people stopping by, and Harry looked steamed. Meghan had her arm around him, was patting his arm, rubbing his back. At first, I thought he looked angry at her, but then I thought that she looked like she was soothing him like he was a little fellow who just had a temper tantrum about something.
        I remember thinking, “Oh, boy, Momma Meghan is soothing the temper tantrum of a spoiled brat.” At times like the wedding, even, when he seemed all nervous and she was as cool as a cucumber, I think that part of her job as wife is going to be trying to keep Harry’s talked-about temper and overflowing emotions from blowing up at her or others.
        Ironically, I think Kate’s job with William is similar. She bears the brunt of his temper and her job is to cool him down.

  17. Slowsnow says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:34 am

    And so it starts. I still remember how everyone was in awe with Kate Middleton and how it went downhill from there. I hope the same does not happen to Meghan but it does not bode well considering the Kate-like dress.
    I was also struck by how beautiful and young Kate looked on her wedding bc there are so many photos around now and how she looks haggard a few years later.
    Crossing fingers for poor Meghan.

    Reply
      May 22, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      Exactly! Entering the royal family chew you up apparently. Everyone was in love with Kate, she was so lively , beautiful and fresh

    • Yup, Me says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm

      Kate smokes, Meghan does not. Meghan has melanin, Kate- not so much. Meghan has trained, of her own accord, for basically this type of thing for YEARS, Kate seems like she does it but just as a side effect of getting the guy. I think Meghan will do fine.

      Reply
      May 22, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      That’s mostly genetics, though. Carole and Pippa also got haggard faces after turning 30, it’s in the family. Doria on the other hand looks really radiant for almost 60. Some people have naturally better skin than others as they age. The Middleton women are blessed with athletic bodies that clearly respond very well to exercise, but their faces are pretty average. Meghan has a really lovely face, very naturally plump and young looking.

      Reply
        May 22, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        OK, I fully admit Kate is lazy. She is not a feminist in any way, but she doesn’t claim to be. She isn’t political, but they aren’t allowed to be. But haggard??? Carole is very attractive for her age. Kate is a beautiful woman. Her face is just lovely, she has a fabulous body for clothes (much better than Meghan’s) even with more weight on, and Pippa is very attractive, too. Not beautiful, like Kate, but good looking and takes great care of herself.

        Haggard?? That is just inaccurate and very cutting.

      • Annie says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        I think the Middleton women are quite haggard. Not extremely so, but more so than many other 30′somethings or even 50′somethings (Carole). It’s not as noticeable on Kate now with the baby weight still on, but when she diets, you can see it. Yes, they are overall attractive women, but their skin isn’t great. I’m not hating, just pointing out how people age differently and some lucky people seem to keep that youthful glow forever. I think Meghan is that kind of person. I bet if you saw Meghan in the street lots of people would notice her and think “what a lovely woman”, but I’m not so sure Kate would attract that kind of attention if you took away her fame, makeup etc.

      • Scram says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:09 pm

        Carole looks great full stop. And Kate does too especially with more weight on her. Pippa doesn’t look bad, but I do think she sometimes looks older than Kate. Haggard, really? At most she sometimes looks wordln down, but she has three small children and, despite what people say, I do think she’s a hands-on mother even with the nannies.

      • LAK says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:34 pm

        When Kate drops to her preferred skinny weight, she is haggard. She inherited her father’s face which skews haggard. She uses botox to lift her face. Without it, and being so skinny, her face *is* haggard. Kate also benefits from media photoshopping her face90% of the time. That’s why her portrait was such a shock and the artist abused for making her look haggard. He was painting reality, but the public is used to the photoshopped image. Depending on the Cambridge relationship with the media, an unphotoshopped image or a less photoshopped image is circulated and the public always reacts badly. It’s done Kate a huge disservice because the public apparently don’t want to see her real face.

        Pippa inherited Carole’s face which means she’ll age as well as Carole. Carole and Pippa are what was once described as handsome women.

        It’s a pity they’ve resorted to cosmetic procedures because they had a good chance despite the effects of smoking, drinking and sun worship.

    • Betsy says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      My disappointment in Kate stems solely from her complete lack of work ethic. Like her clothes are not my favorite, but if she got out there and shook hands and did her job, I would be her biggest champion because I love a good royal fam. It’s a soap opera.

      She’s not doing her job.

    • Alexandria says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      Perhaps there’s no need to highlight Kate’s looks and outfits, most of the time she dresses and looks fine. Not many people look perfect up close. Her major fashion flaws are her flyabouts and choice of colours at some events which I agree she should improve. Even if she’s a boring and safe dresser, she should be more concerned about her numbers. Same for Meghan. These ladies can look boring but it’s more important they are out working while dressed appropriately.

      Reply
    May 22, 2018 at 11:35 am

    I actually like the sheer top of the dress, but it’s not a wow. But it’s so good to see her out and about in her new job!

    Reply
    May 22, 2018 at 11:35 am

    As an aside, I do hope that she and Kate will develop a real friendship. I think it would loosen Kate up a little and growing up close cousins would be lovely for their children.

    Reply
      May 22, 2018 at 11:45 am

      Kate and William are never going to “loosen up” in public. He is the future King and will behave as so. Not speaking to anyone specifically, but why oh why, do we keep doing this? Diana, then Fergie, then Sopie made blunders, we keep putting so much on these women. You don’t go outside the lines in BRF if you want to be succesful. MM will be no different, and if she makes waves, things will not be good for her. The past disasters are a pretty good indication of that.

      Reply
        May 22, 2018 at 11:59 am

        The reason why W&K are so stiff in public is because they don’t want to be there. Even when meeting celebrities they sometimes look bored and would rather be elsewhere. They both see it and treat it like a chore they are being made to do.

        Both Princes married women who reflect who they are as men!

      • Guest says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:11 pm

        “Even when meeting celebrities they sometimes look bored and would rather be elsewhere.”

        Umm, I’m sure people on here have said the complete opposite in the past. “Kate only likes it when she’s around celebrities. William’s face lights up when he’s around celebs”. Interesting how the comments are changing, especially since M&H have turned into the actual celebrity couple – per their wedding day.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:14 pm

        @Guest – It depends on the celebrity. If its Sir Ben Ainslie – Kate is super engaged, its a running gag on here that she secretly crushes on him hence why she’s so lit up around him.

      • LAK says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        Digital unicorn: Do you remember that snarky article from a chinese journalist accompanying WK as they chaperoned the Chinese Presidential couple around various events during their visits?

        He said that Kate was barely present wherever they went, but really lit up when they met Jackie Chan.

        In the beginning, they wanted to meet celebrities. They added a Hollywood detour to their first international tour just to meet celebrities. There were several unsuccessful attempts to meet Angelina.

        With time, they stopped enjoying those celeb encounters. I guess when you realise that you can get anyone on speed-dial, what’s the point?

        For Kate, only Ben Aislie remains thrilling. William just avoids them as much as he can, though he does love those big action filmsets and premieres.

      • bbbc78 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:18 pm

        Indeed, homeslice. I think Meghan got a pass for her family’s antics around the wedding, but I’m sure gentle words were had about avoiding this in future. The BRF wants, craves, NEEDS boring, so that they can claim things about how hounded and hard-done-by they are by the press. They need to be scandal-free, and no human is scandal free, but there will be unhappiness if it seems as though she’s not doing her best to avoid scandal.

        Meghan shouldn’t be judged by her family, shouldn’t be judged if people don’t like her hair one day, shouldn’t be judged by previous unclothed photos, shouldn’t be judged if people expect her to ride bare-breasted through London on a horse to protest taxes and then she doesn’t.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

        @LAK – yes I remember that. Yes the appeal soon wore off for them but i can imagine they were all over the celebs who went to the wedding after party. You had Serena Williams, George Clooney etc.. – I’ll bet the guests were all over them.

      • Guest says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:34 pm

        @bbbc..But she will be judged for all those points and many many more. Kate receives the same criticisms. Fergie was judged, Diana was judged, Rania is judged, etc. It’s part and parcel of marrying into a Royal family.

      • Annie says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:36 pm

        Kate and William aren’t particularly sociable people, that’s the problem. I can’t remember having seen any pictures of them with friends (especially Kate) since they got married. The reports have always said they spend their evenings in front of the telly, even before they had kids. If you hardly ever spend time with anyone apart from your closest family, that’s going to show in your interactions with the public and people you meet during engagements. They seem slightly withdrawn, stiff and like they’re going through the motions, polite but always with an eye on the clock. I hate to compare the younger royals to Diana, because that’s totally unfair, but the lady had friends. Lots of friends. Even Charles is known to surround himself with friends, and I bet Harry and Meghan will continue to nurture their friendships as well.

    • Heidi says:
      May 22, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Did anyone think Kate had a smug, or maybe it was a peculiar smile on her face at the wedding and also at the wedding pictures? Or am I just reading it wrong?

  20. me says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:36 am

    This poor girl will always be scrutinized on what she’s wearing. There is nothing wrong with her dress. She’s not half naked or anything…why complain? Let her be. I’m more interested to see what she and Harry will do with regards to charity work. I really think great things are to come !

  21. Becks1 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I expected her to wear a fairly boring dress for today, since she knew the focus would be on her anyway, but this is so Kate, lol. The hat looks nice though. (Meghan looks nice in general, just very…kate.)

    I bet they wanted to do this for her first event both to support Charles (because lets admit it this is bringing attention to this event) and to get the first event out of the way in a relatively controlled environment.

  22. Tourmaline says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:40 am

    She so pretty

  23. bonobochick says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I am not feeling the pantyhose but the rest is ok even though I am not wowed by it.

    I’m going with TLo’s opinion that she played it safe for this event since it’s about Prince Charles, not her, and that we’ll see her break out more with her own style when she goes on the Commonwealth Tour later this year.

  24. Other Renee says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I wish she had done her hair this neatly on her wedding day. I like the dress a lot but it would have been much better in a color other than this drab one. She looks very nice.

    She does look like she took a page out of the Kate handbook of dressing and hairstyling including the hat. She’s even holding her purse in front of her crotch! Just call her Keghan!

  25. Really says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Why wasn’t her hair like this for her wedding day? So much better.

  26. Justme says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Nothing wrong with wearing pantyhose. She looks very pretty and appropriate. I never understand the intense hate for pantyhose. It’s just hose – men wear hose, why should women be bare legged all the time? And for her clothes? She is dressed for a formal Royal garden party. Exactly as she should be. Well done Meghan!

  27. Elle says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:47 am

    She’s a classic beauty. I’ve been researching plastic surgeons, time machines, and how to redo my life ever since the wedding. I love the new neater bun. They all look very happy.

  28. ChrissyMS says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:47 am

    You guys are crazy. She looks beautiful. The outfit fits and she is glowing. This is Charles day, not hers to shine too much.

  29. Lucy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

    UGH, no Meg, noooo!! Oh, well. She still looks fantastic from the neck up. It’s not that she looks BAD from the neck down at all but, you know, she can do better. Still rooting for her.

  30. Violet says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I do think some people are being too harsh because Meghan suddenly looks like a representative of the British royal family – that’s what she signed up for, after all. I think the outfit is feminine, pretty, simple, and appropriate, and oh thank you lord no beret or dog poo hat! The hat looks so pretty on her! A little role playing in a new role isn’t such a terrible thing! It’s a garden party! She looks perfect IMO next to her new husband and father in law.

    • Elisa says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      I guess you missed the constant comparisons between her and Kate in the CB threads over the past months. So many were claiming that Meghan would change the rules, be the first to … you name it, has such great style (which she IMO did have) so it’s kind of hilarious that she dresses exactly like Kate in her first postnupital event.

      Reply
      • Scram says:
        May 22, 2018 at 3:24 pm

        I think people should have adjusted their expectation during the engagement period. I don’t say this as an insult, but she and Kate both give off basic vibes. Kate may be more conservative (or maybe traditional is the tight word) about it while Meghan is current, but either way I’m not expecting any great style for her. And I think she’ll always be a bit more reserved with her clothing around the older royals.

        As for the actual outfit, the panty hose look weird and I wish the dress were (or photographed as) an actual color. Pink like on the MaM blog.

  31. milgen says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I’m just here to say: 1) she looks great and I think she’ll eventually go back to her style. This is a formal-ish English event and she may not have known how exactly to dress so she took advice. Smart on her part. 2) Charles and Camilla seem to genuinely like her. Super smart on her part. 3) Meghan has a more square body and those types of girls usually gain weight around the middle. I don’t think she’s pregnant but suspect the Australia tour will be…fun….

  32. ASHBY says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I think that Meghan looks wonderful, I don’t know what people expect from her, groundbreaking fashion every day, she is not a model or Hollywood actress??

    I hope she is always dressed in elegant, classy and appropriate clothes and focuses on her marriage, family, friends and charity work.

    She looks elegant, classy and appropriate, that hat is really wonderful on her.

    Very attractive, photogenic woman, has that “IT FACTOR” for sure.

    This is about Charles, his birthday and not Meghan’s.

  33. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I don’t mind the outfit or the colour but the tights are just a bit too pale. She suits the colour and TBH she wears the outfit, the outfits don’t wear her.

    Also, could this joint appearance be a prelude to the new Duke and Duchess getting more involved with the Princes’ Trust? Chuck has always wanted one of his sons to take over, maybe these 2 will get move involved in the same way Edward and Sophie do with the DoE Scheme.

    • milgen says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:59 am

      It’s very hard for women of color to get skin-colored tights similar to how there are three shades of foundation. I can’t blame her for that. I hope they do take over. Based on the pics at Daily Fail, Charles and Camilla seem to genuinely like Meghan. She probably won him over big time with the whole wedding aisle walk drama. Harry has made the smartest decision of his life marrying her. I’m so thrilled; they really are lovely together.

      Reply
      • bbbc78 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:27 pm

        Meghan didn’t have to pick these up a small Boots in the tube station on her way to the event.
        If she wanted ones that matched her skin perfectly, she’d have them. There are plenty of WOC in London that work professional jobs that wear skin-coloured tights daily.

      • milgen says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:56 pm

        I understand what you’re saying but you neglect the fact that she just got married and matching tights may not have been a priority for her. Also, she’s American and tights are just not a common part of our day wardrobe anymore. She’s learning…. I can’t believe we’re having full on discussions about pantyhose.

    • Guest says:
      May 22, 2018 at 11:59 am

      I assume they have to suck up to Charles for all the $$$$. Makes sense. It was reported a while back that neither William or Harry are taking over the Prince’s trust.

      Btw, Meghan’s legs are very pale. I don’t think she would have any problem finding nude tights in her shade. It’s just that she isn’t used to wearing tights.

      Reply
      • milgen says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:07 pm

        I don’t think she’s pale at all. She’s like most mulatto women whose skin tones change all the time. I speak from experience. Yeah, they probably do have to suck up to him, but I never see this much laughter between him and W&K. Just something that caught my attention right off the bat. Granted, W&K are awkward introverts, so it may just be a personality thing.

      • Guest says:
        May 22, 2018 at 12:40 pm

        Oh, I have the same skin tone as her even though I’m Sephardic. She seems to be the same as me. That’s the only reason I mentioned it. Lighter in the colder/winter months and tanned/more glowy in the warmer months. I noticed when I looked at her older pictures.
        Yes, they do seem closer, giggly, and more open in general. When they have their first child, Camilla & Charles will probably interact with their kids a whole lot more. I don’t think Charles is very close to George and Charlotte.

      • milgen says:
        May 22, 2018 at 1:21 pm

        I agree, Charles doesn’t appear to be close to his grandkids. It’s a sad situation all around. I hope William lightens up eventually.

  34. Guest says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Lol, she looks like Kate!!! I mean fresher.. but the hand placement, the clothes, the way she’s standing, the hosiery, the clutch.. hahah. I don’t know why this is funny to me but it is. I thought she would keep her own style for a bit longer. Oh well.

    • milgen says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      She just started. I’m going to cut her a break. I honestly don’t care if she’s a fashion icon or not. It doesn’t matter how she behaves in public. It’s a compliment to Kate who I don’t think is a bad person at all just very old school and lazy about work. If Meghan works hard that’s where she will distinguish herself. She’s infinitely better at connecting with people. Perhaps she can train W&K so they too are successful. This is her family now, no reason to compete. In fact, her survival as a royal will one day be dependent on whether or not W&K complete their duties. If she’s smart, she’ll support them.

      Reply
  35. kate says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:56 am

    The dress is ugly as hell but I doubt Kate has anything to do with that … thing. Oh and the pantyhose makes her legs look like the same color as her sleeves, which is kind of the big problem for non-white women. On the bright side, her hair looks on point and so does her make up. And that smile!

  36. savu says:
    May 22, 2018 at 11:57 am

    *NOT A BUMP WATCH COMMENT*
    Whenever they’re ready, I hope they have an easy time getting pregnant. It feels like I don’t know a single person over 28 who hasn’t had fertility issues. I bet if they struggle though, Meg will push to talk about it – from what I’ve heard, infertility stigma in the UK is worse than here in the US. I could totally see them opening up about it after they successfully welcome a baby. (I doubt they’d let anyone into such a delicate time WHILE it’s happening.)

    Reply
    • Violet says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      @savu – amongst my friends, two trying for a first pregnancy after 35 had difficulty; one got help from a fertility clinic, while the other simply took nearly a year to “catch”. But another couple where the wife was over 35 got pregnant right away. Fertility does take a sharp dip at 35, but it hardly disappears. You just never know how it will go. Statistics are just statistics, and then there’s individual people, and you don’t know till you try. Meghan seems perfectly healthy. I’m betting they won’t have trouble getting pregnant – but I wouldn’t wait, either.

    • bbbc78 says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm

      I wouldn’t worry too much – our tax money is going to the finest medical care one can offer. She’ll have plenty of help if she needs it. She’s a very healthy woman as well.

      Also, infertility stigma being worse in the UK than in the US? Not a chance. Ferchrist’ssake, you get a few FREE bites at the IVF apple on the NHS!

    • BrandyAlexander says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Meh. I decided to try at 39, and was pregnant within 3 weeks. People are just more vocal about the hardships than the successes, I think.

  37. Truthful says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Unfortunately you have no say when you enter “the firm”.

    Diana was an exception, because she held one special power: she was the mother of the future King of England.

    Otherwise, when you look every one (including Kate) they did have personal style before entering the RF … and then went beige… :/

  38. Jayna says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    OMG Before I read your sentence, I looked at the photo and thought that is something Kate would wear, except, as we all know, Kate would shorten it by about an inch to show off her legs.

    Great minds think alike. LOL

    The dress is nice, nothing special. But it’s an appropriate dress for the occasion and looks nice on her. Meghan looks pretty.

  39. klutzy_girl says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    There are numerous pictures of Camilla and Meghan laughing together (with Charles too, in a few of them) and they’re so cute!

    Is Camilla her stepmother-in-law? Just mother-in-law? HOW DOES THIS WORK?

  40. Ollie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Isn’t today an odd date for his garden party? Prince Charles’ birthday is in november I think.

    Today is the remembrance service for the Manchester attack. One year has passed. William is the only royal attending, he is speaking at the service, talking to the survivors and families and friends.

    Looks like a planing fail by Charles’ people? Why plan a garden party today? The Queen isn’t there either. Seems strange.

  41. Toot says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    She looks good going up those stairs in this clip, and she’s still doing Meghan.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/twitter/status/998952603038908416

    Reply
  42. MaryRose says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Body language. Meghan is definitely relating warmly to Charles, but Camilla looks COLD. Her fists are even clenched on one pic. And Kate was clearly leaning away in the wedding pic. Methinks thinks Camilla and Kate are threatened or jelly or both. LOVE. THE HAT.

  43. stinky says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    (what’s notable about holding a clutch purse w/ both hands, in front of you??)
    (srsly you guys)
    (im old – but not THAT old … wth is going on around here)

    Reply
  44. Leyton says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    The dress isn’t my favorite but it’s very simple and classy. Meghan seems to go for that kind of look.

    However, the Hair, Hat and Make up? ABSOLUTELY LOVE!! She looks gorgeous and glowing.

  45. ladida says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    OMG people, she has to follow protocol. It’s like people expect her to crash into the royal family and break all the rules like a giant fireworks display. She’s not going to do that. I think her hair and hat are so elegant, she looks lovely. The dress is fine, it’s conservative.

  46. EbonyS says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    And no Will or Kate in sight. So sad. It’s his birthday and they’re honouring his charity work.

    Will will come to regret alienating himself from his father. On thing Meghan is great at is knowing who to befriend. She’s a shrewd and astute social navigator/ascender (don’t @ me, I’m like this too, game recognizes game)

    She will make sure that her, Harry, and Charles are always close. He’s going to be future King, after all. When they have kids, she will make sure Charles feels involved and not out the loop, unlike with Will and Kate.

    $10 says that when that starts happening, Will has a change of heart.

    Reply
    • Ollie says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      Oh my…
      Charles birthday is in november.
      William is at the service to mark the Manchester bombing anniversary. Look it up.

    • Violet says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      William is at the service today at Manchester Cathedral, honoring the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing. Kate is on maternity leave. That’s the whole point of having a variety of first tier royals on hand. I doubt William is alienating his father by attending the service in Manchester rather than this garden party. And as someone whose mother left him alone frequently while she attended to her royal duties, I’m guessing Charles is happy to have his daughter in law attend to his three grandchildren, one of whom is less than a month old, in a way that perhaps he wishes his own mother had done.

    • milgen says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      She is really shrewd but I don’t see malice behind it. I actually admire her game. I think she’d be REALLY smart to win over Kate and even Pippa. Kate doesn’t seem to keep any female friends just her sister. I would keep close to them as well. Nothing wrong with getting along with everyone. I don’t think William cares. He still seems pissed off about everything and that’s not something Meghan can fix. William does seem to love his brother and that will help Meghan in the long run.

      Reply
    • Toot says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Charles birthday isn’t until November, but it’ll be too cold for a garden party then. Also Will had an appearance himself earlier elsewhere.

    • Lexa says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Uh, Will was at a memorial service marking the one year anniversary of the Manchester attack and did a reading there. I think it would have looked supremely odd for him to go from that to a garden party….

    • Danielle says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      Will is in Manchester for the anniversary of the Manchester bombing. He spoke at the memorial service and is meeting survivors and their families, which is what he should be doing.

    • Jayna says:
      May 22, 2018 at 12:33 pm

      And you’re wrong. Will has a very good reason for not being there. He is in Manchester for a very good reason.

      Kate just had a baby three weeks ago. She came out for the wedding, but she’s home with her baby on maternity leave.

    • Trixie P says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      William is working today, speaking at a memorial service, not partying with his father. Thankfully, someone is. Bad optics and it seems kind of tone deaf to have Charles’ party the same day. It’s not like these people work and have to put in for a personal day.

      • whatever1 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 2:07 pm

        Yeah, I find it really strange they had the garden party on the anniversary of the Manchester Terror Attack. Charles and his team would have known when planning this party that May 22nd would be the date of the highly emotive first anniversary of the attacks where many children were killed. They should have chosen a different date for the party for better optics.

    • Guest says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      Uhhh, Will is at a very important event….. *rolls eyes* Aw boohoo they’re honouring him whilst Will is the only Royal in attendance.
      Kate just her baby, ya know. She isn’t scheduled for events like these.

  47. M.A.F. says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    In some of the photos I’ve seen, I could have sworn the dress was a very light grey. And her hair is hair sprayed back! yay! She looks good.

  48. Lisbon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Meghan has one of the best smiles I have ever seen.
    Stunning, she lights up somehow within and a room at the same time.
    Very, very photogenic woman.
    I love the outfit, I don’t want her to be a fashionista, I hope that she sticks to classic, elegant and high quality pieces appropriate for the occasion she is participating in.
    We have enough fashion plates in Hollywood.

  49. YankLynn says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    One thing I do like about her outfit is the hat. I think she looks really cute in it and I’m glad she’s taking some chances away from the beret style that were her first hat choices. I totally understand how baffling it must be for an American to have to start selecting fancy hats for occasions where we’d never think of it and more, to get used to seeing yourself with a hat on. Buying a sun hat for the beach can be torturous moments staring into bad tiny mirrors in the store for me !

  50. Abby says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    What exactly are people expecting? MM to revolutionize the Firm? Relax, let her enjoy being a newlywed. Let her get fully immersed and find her feet. Sure, she wants to hit the ground running but people need to be realistic. I think once she and Harry are settled and especially once they have a family (i think they both stated their eagerness to start a family) then she’ll have time to really know the system, who her allies are and all that. And she’ll make a significant contribution to her causes. But in the meanwhile, please give it a rest.
    And leave Kate alone too.

  51. Violet says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I also agree with the posters who have pointed out that this day is about Charles, not Meghan’s fashion sense. And while Harry is a wealthy man, I don’t think he is as wealthy in terms of what he has to spend annually as people think. He gets the income from the trust Diana left him, and from what I understand that is about 400,00 a year (I know, that’s a fortune, a retirement account for most of us, but by their standards, he’s a piker next to his father, and it’s William who will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall and its revenues, not Harry). Extras come from what Charles and/or the Queen feel like giving him/them – e.g., large country homes gifted by the Queen, etc.

    And, an opinion I’ve expressed before . . . glamor and being a fashion icon aren’t necessarily the most desirable traits in someone trying to preserve a system of representative monarchy – in a way it was part of the downfall of Diana.

    So I think Meghan is showing good sense and has hit exactly the right note today.

  52. Maum says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Ok we all know she’s gorgeous but in the group picture she stands out as a vision in… beige.
    Garden party means colour!
    Again that dress doesn’t fit great.

    And she’s still not mastered the hat game.

  53. JemimaLeopard says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Do the tights and shoes come in some sort of Royal Wife starter kit??!! From the neck up she looks gorgeous – hat, hair and makeup are all gorgeous. The rest is …. not good. Sorry Megs but you can do better (I hope!)

  54. homeslice says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    O/T slightly…has the weather in London been more gorgeous than normal?? I’m jealous, I always think of you guys sitting in grey drizzle (not really). I’m in S. CA and missing the sun so much. It’s been gray and dreary here for days. The wedding and this garden party make me think I need to plan my next visit for the month of May???

  55. girl_ninja says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Wow. Looks like I took a wrong turn and stumbled into the Daily Mail comment section. How nasty and rude some of you are. Gross.

  56. Amelie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t like this dress and it does look like something Kate would wear. I like her hat though and her hair isn’t in a messy bun which is nice to see (I like her messy bun style but a formal garden party for her father in law’s birthday is maybe not the place, especially for her first engagement as a married woman).

    It’s funny I’ve never really noticed Kate’s pantyhose, she buys them so sheer I guess (though I don’t think she always wears it, maybe at first when she first got married?). But I noticed them right away on Meghan because she is darker and didn’t wear the right color. Looks like she didn’t do her research, hopefully she can figure that out if she wants to keep wearing it. I know it’s an unofficial rule (?) for royal women to never bear their legs though I don’t think all the female royals abide by it. I’m assuming Meghan is going to play it very safe in formal settings at events with Charles and the Queen at first before she branches out into her personal style.

    I’m starting to notice Camilla looooves her wide brimmed hats. The one she wore at the wedding was awful.

  57. Mich says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    That is the most boring dress I think I have ever seen. The hat is lovely but not for standing for photos in the sun because of squinting. And, ugh, the hose.

    Despite all of that, she still manages to look ridiculously gorgeous.

  58. milgen says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    I’m not even looking at the clothes. I’m more focused on the fact that there’s a person descended from black slaves standing level with these people for once. Why can’t we enjoy that? It’s beautiful to see a black face that’s not a servant or receiving charity.

    Reply
  59. Sushi says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    She looks appropriate. Happy for Harry no longer just a third wheel. I actually believe the two brothers and their wives are supporting each other not competing like the rags would want us to believe.

  60. TurkeyLurkey says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I think she looks lovely. I’m old so between the “bangs trauma” posts and now the “hose hatred” you guys are killing me LOL

    Same here Stinky, I did not know you must pose with your arms always at your sides at all times. I really can’t believe that people are completely outraged by that. Ah well to each his own…

  61. Lizounette says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    OMG did William and Kate not even bother going?? I think that’s rather rude, they should be there supporting Prince Charles. It’s really outrageous of them to snub the event IMO. It’s not like they were doing anything better!

    It’s almost like she’s trolling us all saying – hey look, I’m totally definitely wearing hose now!! That’s okay by me, though I agree a more natural-to-her-coloring would look better.

  62. savu says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    P.S. Why aren’t Wills and/or Kate there?

    Reply
    • Violet says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:09 pm

      @savu – William is representing the royal family in Manchester at a service in Manchester Cathedral honoring the first anniversary of the Manchester arena bombing. Kate, who came out of maternity leave for the wedding, is home with a three week old baby and two other children under four.

  63. POC says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Duchess again shows she got PR game. This is not her event. She wore a super-understated color that would not come off as attention-grabbing when photographed. Nicely done, again.

  64. Monica says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    She’s a clone now it’s time to tuck in your hopes of her being anything but the boring dressing duchess.

    Reply
    • milgen says:
      May 22, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Why is it a clone to dress appropriately? Do you expect her to just show up looking like a starlet? That would be very stupid on her part. Both her and Kate are quite stunning and doing their jobs to dress as appropriately as possible. It’s called respect.

  65. Starryfish says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    This is a good look for an event where you know people are going to be looking at you, but the event isn’t really about you.

  66. Ankhel says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Love the hat, but that dress is too big. Again. I’m trying to get used to it. One size too large is, bizarrely enough, her “thing,” but it hasn’t stopped bugging me yet.

  67. Busyann says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I’m not thrilled about parts of this outfit, but it took her one day to conform to the royal dress code but it’s taken Kate how long exactly. After 7 years of marriage, she only just started dressing correctly when Meghan came onboard.

  68. spidee!!! says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Only married two days and it has started!

    My two penn’orth:

    This garden party was to recognise the work Charles has done for charities over 40 years, and the guests included 250 from the emergency services and the anniversary of Manchester was remembered.

    Regarding Meghan’s outfit, to me it look fine for the occasion – it wasn’t about her. And comparing her to Kate who is moaned at for being frumpish one minute, then if she wears something bright she is acccused of “look at me,mlook at me” In the photos the colour of Meghan’s legs/tights match her hands as far as I can see.

    On a lighter note, apparently Harry got attacked by a bee whilst he was giving his speech and Camilla and Meghan got the giggles.

  69. Lala says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Mrs. Meghan ALWAYS seemed to have those shoulders and arms out for EVERYBODY to see…and she was able to keep that “personal” stamp in this outfit…even though they’re covered in sheer material…for WOC, finding properly shaded stockings can be a bit of a NIGHTMARE! I STILL have to go home to my old neighborhood to get the line of stockings that match my skin tone perfectly…I need pecans and sunburns…and my black…has to be JET BLACK!

    Reply
    • Bea says:
      May 22, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      When I used to wear stockings I never chose nude because it was such a pain to match as a WOC. I just went with ultra sheer in whatever color that closely matches my outfit which was either black, off black or off white. With an African-American mother maybe Meghan is just old school like that when it comes to choosing stockings. That said, I don’t see anything wrong with her stockings.

  70. Nibbi says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    the dress is FAR too Kate, and god those too-light hose whygodwhy, but from the neck up she’s stunning- great hat, killer hair, she’s gorgeous.

  71. KEEKS says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    the group shot looks alright, Meghan looks like the tights are a better colour. Harry looks like he has a boner. Who cares about Camillla. She’s a tacky turquoise tampon.

  72. Bc says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    She’s so beautiful, my goodness, her glow in the summer sun is everything. She looks adorable.

  73. Sara says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I was exhausted af for like 3 days after my wedding so good on Kate if she did actually just put something together for Meghan. Especially considering Kate herself has to be exhausted af with a newborn and two toddlers at home. Also I am here for Meghan and Charles: Bff’s.

  74. YankLynn says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Several nice videos from this event out there now. A departure video that shows Camilla warmly saying goodbye to Harry and Meghan and a rear view shot of Meghan leaving the park with some sexy Duchess in her walk today ;) Also up close I like this dress better and while it is a pale color seems kinda “bridal” anyway so I give her a pass on day two post nuptials !

  75. ann says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Prince Charles’ birthday is in November. Why are they having his birthday party in May?

  76. Tea Bags, baby! says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    And the backlash begins!
    I do love the hat, it’s very dramatic, but a different color maybe for the dress.

    Reply
    • Violet says:
      May 22, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      @Tea Bags – I think it’s more like “reality adjustment”. Kind of like the difference between the engagement pre-wedding phase and then . . . suddenly . . . it’s marriage and he’s there all the time. :) Meghan and the public kind of had the excitement of engagement-pre-wedding. And, uh-oh – it’s actual marriage/royal duties!

  77. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    She looks nice. It’s an appropriate outfit for her 1st garden party. She’s given her haters very little to criticize, though I’m sure they will find something.

    Thanks for the video of Sussex PDA. They are too cute.

  78. HannahF says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    For those criticizing Meghan’s look as too conservative—-please note that Charles and Harry are wearing morning coats, top hats and carrying umbrellas. What Meg is wearing is merely the female equivalent. Further, I think that if she went wild with the color her critics would go wild.

  79. TheVoice says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Agree that the hose color is wrong. At least the bottom matches with the top of her dress. Ha!

  80. Mary says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I think the Duchess looks very nice but I know some will think “ew, she is dressing like Kate.” I too would like to see her find her own style instead of copying the style of someone else. However, if she is going to follow anyone’s style, please let it be Kate rather than the almighty York Sisters. UGH

  81. kool8mom says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Is it possible Meghan was looking to coordinate the hose color with the sheet top part of the dress??…..because they seem to match well. All in all, she looks pretty! This particular event isn’t about her — she knows she’s a team member now and is respectfully appearing as such.
    Question though about the official wedding portrait with Duchess Kate in it – seated with Princess Charlotte on her lap. Do any of you think the posing of her and her daughter is a bit strange?? Kate’s ankles are not crossed either, like the Queen’s are. Additionally, her smile looks like it didn’t come easy….
    Any thoughts?

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      Maybe she wasn’t feeling well or it was a suggested pose. Daughters can be clingy at that age? Many possibilities. Hope she’s not fighting with Will. I thought William looked pensive during the ceremony. He was looking at Harry looking at Meghan. But then again so did we.

  82. Natalie S. says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Reminds me of when Kate wore that beige dress when showing the Queen her wedding dress on display. You don’t want to come across as if you’re competing with the senior royal, in this case Charles. It’s not my favorite. Meghan sort of disappears in it and I think it’s a little costume-like and looks a bit 80s, but she’ll have other events.

    I hope she’s moved on to a new stylist from Jessica Mulroney. Diana worked with British Vogue. Maybe Meghan could do the same or work with Anna Wintour to find someone.

    Reply

