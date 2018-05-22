Duchess Meghan made her first postnuptial appearance at a palace garden party

This is just a quickie, we’ll have more photos tomorrow! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – did their first postnuptial event today in London. They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and a celebration of all of the years he’s worked with some-odd 400-plus charities.
For the garden party, Meghan wore a beige-y cream dress which… quite honestly, looks like something Kate would wear and has worn. All of this looks like it was styled by Kate!! Which makes me wonder… will Meghan bend to what’s expected of her, sartorially, or will she put more of her stamp on royal-dressing? We saw so many trousers when she was engaged. I understand why she didn’t wear trousers to a palace garden party, but did she have to go SO beige? Update: the dress is by GOAT, which is a label favored by Duchess Kate. That’s why the dress feels so “Kate” to me.
Anyway, I’m glad to see that she came out for her first married-lady appearance and it was for her father-in-law! AT THE PALACE!
Duchess of Sussex today pic.twitter.com/nw07VrSrQa
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018
The four royals pose for a picture with representatives of Prince Charles’s patronages. pic.twitter.com/99XHvbxlKY
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 22, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty and Twitter.
Are those pantyhose? Noooooo, Meghan. We were rooting for you!
J/k, still pulling for ya, but cmon.
Lol first thing I noticed
I know! I think she’s going to totally fall into the fold as far as dressing for royal engagements.
She borrowed that beige monstrosity from Kate. Good grief and UGH. It’s SPRING in a GARDEN For Pete’s Sake.
As for the pantyhose, they’re fine.
This look is timing calculated. She’ll do better in the future. How soon is the big question.
Hey now, as someone who gets chilled in the warmest of weather with the slightest of breeze I will defend hose and particularly opaque tights to the death! Fight me. 😁
hosiery is civilized. end of.
I love opaque black tights in the fall and winter. But white tho? Just say no lol
Looks like she has hose but Camilla doesn’t?!?
Camilla is wearing tights. They are better matched to her skintone than Meghan’s. It you can’t see them, look at the outline of her legs and feet. She appears to have a faint whitish, glowing line running between her leg and the dark shadow. She wouldn’t have that effect without tights.
Failing that, she appears to have varicose veins on her legs yet the skin is smooth. Like you are seeing the veins through frosted glass. That ‘frosted glass’ effect is the tights.
I think Meghan is wearing ligthter pantyhose than Camilla, who seems to wear those summer thights that are thinner and less noticeable. I think this might be in purpose, so everybody can see that she adheres to protocol, and the only fault that can be found is that it is a bit bland.
I actually like it, she looks great in beige which is hard, and in some pictures the dress actually looks like a strapless one. It is appropiate and very ‘gardenparty-y’/..
I think that people had really unattainable expectations of her, she is doing what she has to do… Let her build her way, but she has to learn the rules first, before adapting them to her style.
ahh thanks. I think I saw the veins and assumed that Cam was barelegged.
@Ellaus, ITA with yr post. This is her new family, it’s a new experience. I heard so many compliments heaped of Ms. Doria on how good a job she did raising Meghan, and I agree, Doria did such a marvelous job. But if we are recognizing this good work, some of which was instilling in Meghan to be respectful, then we Ned to let Meghan be Meghan. I’M Meghan goes bare legs if and when she’s out with her hubby but if and when TQ or PoW is/are present she respectfully adheres to protocol, that’s a good thing. Once she gets comfortable in her new role and new family then she’ll do things however she wants to whenever appropriate. But until then, let the girl grow into her role, at least she’s out there and not just takin time off to be eased slowly into duchessing.
It’s the first thing I noticed! Nooooo!!!!!
Two days in and Meghan is almost unrecognizable. She is morphing into Short Kate. I have the same expectations for what she will be allowed to say and do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
short Kate. Lol. Please don’t let it be so.
@Trixie P. She’ll only be morphing into ‘Short Kate’ if she stops working, stays home and lets her charities do without her.
If she’s out, working and dressed appropriately, she is Meghan
Elaine, that is true. But I don’t think Harry likes to work much. I think Meghan does, but I doubt the BRF is going to allow her to outshine the others. If she gets too much attention, Charles and Wills, both jealous and petulant men, will put a stop to that ASAP. Charles did it with his own wife.
I think she has to wear them, right? I read that it is one of the Queen’s “rules” that she will have to follow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those hose look like booboo crappy crap.
I’m choosing to believe that Kate said “Hey! You’ve been so busy with the wedding. I’ll have someone pull something together for you for the garden event so you don’t have to worry about it.” And that’s what happened.
Duchess Sussex knows this is the British way – accepting as she knew from friends and becoming a part of the BRF.
This is the way we traditionally dress – most female feel naked without.
And what would Meghan gain from.being rebellious?
I noticed that her mother as well wore a lighter “nude” tone of hose, just like she is here – what is that about? Even in ballet dancers are encouraged to wear “true to you” nude tones now. The stocking rule – fine – but they can’t wear their own skin tone?
I think she just grabbed a pair of American tan tights instead of researching the best nudes for her skintone.
American tans always look opaque.
“I noticed that her mother as well wore a lighter “nude” tone of hose, just like she is here – what is that about?”
As a WOC that’s how I have always worn my pantyhose when I used to wear them. I would always choose very sheer black, off black or off white for spring and summer. I never bothered with nude because it’s difficult to match with the color of my skin. Of course I can only speak for myself but growing up I rarely saw WOC wear nude pantyhose.
Bea: Nudes have improved exponentially in recent times. It’s not that hard anymore. Wolfords is quite amazing on this front.
That was my point – we have every shade under the sun in my family, and yes – stockings used to be very problematic. But these days I can find ballet things for my youngest who has very dark skin. Like – it’s not hard these days.
Those tights?? O_O. The horror! The only people who should wear white tights are little girls under 10. JMO
Yup, they’re the wrong color for her. They do really jump out at you in some of the pics.
Neutral sheer hose from Wolford will do the trick. No one needs white tights. No. one.
She will learn the ins and outs of hose. It’s not that big a deal. She can throw them off as soon as she gets home. I used to wear them and found them quite loathsome. No matter what size, sooner or later they bagged around the ankles.
Wolford is the best!
I guess I’m surprised since she’s been bare-legged, and as someone who despises hose and therefore wears pants to ANY event that would get me the side eye for not wearing them (I’m not part of The Firm, so thankfully those events are few and far between), I expected her to continue to rebel. Whatever works, I suppose.
I am so depressed by this look. Why, why? I was hoping she was going to help the DoC with style but now i see she’s going to dress worse than her. Just venting.
Yeah I remember when Kate and Will got married, it was said that it’s a palace requirement that the ladies have to wear pantyhose with dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhhh I’m just fixated on her midsection now! I am hoping the blogs and commenters are right about a “honeymoon” baby!
Oh god please no! I can’t stand the immediate switch three days after the wedding to bump watch. Blech.
No judgment on when or where or if they get preg BUT I think the two of them have a big tour of Australia, Invictus games, etc. in the fall so who knows.
I think she’s already pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she might be, too, at the wedding! She and Harry exchanged one hell of a glance and giggle when the bishops talked about children lol
I’m glad I’m not the only one who thinks that.
I said that on the wedding day! And ITA about the way they looked at each other when the bishop said that about having a family, like they had a private joke… but that would be a problem for their Australia tour, so I don’t know…
That was my first thought after seeing her photos here
She does look a little full in the waist but would someone married to royalty do that?
I thought so too. That could explain the slightly loose fit of the wedding dress as well – maybe after falling pregnant, they decided not to take the dress in too much when doing the last rounds of fittings. A tiny baby bump would have been visible in form-fitting white silk.
Even though a pre-marital pregnancy isn’t the royal way, I totally see why they would let that happen. Meghan is 37, they knew they were going to spend their lives together and wanted a family, it makes total sense to go off the contraceptives and let nature decide. When you’re in your late 30′s you just go for it once you know you’ve found the right partner, waiting just for the sake of protocol could be risky.
She’s already pregnant
But wasn’t Prince Charles born on 14 November? Why celebrate now??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The summer date ‘official’ birthday was a PR scheme created by Edward 7 as an event to show himself and thus bring monarchy closer to the people.
The Queen’s actual birth date is 21st April, but her ‘official’ birthday is the second saturday of June.
She’s so lovely!
I think she looks lovely too.
A Palace garden party in the brutal English November weather? I don’t think so. If they have it now they can get a lot of people who work for the charities Charles is patron of to attend, those gardens cover 40 acres so there’s plenty of room.
I think she looks sensational.
Camilla’s coat, however, looks like an especially bad 80s reject.
Camila should burn that coat with the 80s shoulders and cake frosting down the sleeves and front. Hideous.
Thank you, Lak.
Ugh – that didn’t take long. She looks like a Stepford wife. Somewhere behind a locked basement door in Buckingham Palace is the real Meghan Markle.
Hands clasped in front, tasteful styling, nice smile, no touching between her and Harry, rinse and repeat for the rest of her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a clutch. A sweet little clutch. I said above, she is almost unrecognizable.
They’re probably having a lot of hot monkey sex once the doors to their bedroom suite are closed.
Eh, she signed up for it. Maybe she’s a raging Anglophile who is living the dream of crumpets, tea, and big beautiful hats.
@Frizzy – Thank you for this! Exactly! She looks like . . . a royal duchess, which is what she is now.
Perhaps she is doing this now as she finds her feet in the Royal Family. I wouldn’t blame her for that decision. I have no doubt as time goes on, and she feels more comfortable, we will see more of her personality in her clothing choices.
But meanwhile, why pick her apart for it?
I’m with ya Anastasia. She may just be playing it safe to start. Can we blame her for that?!
Plus, there were a lot of “American” and nontraditional parts of the ceremony (for a royal wedding). Maybe she just wants the stuffier Brits to know she can play the game, let them warm up to her.
Not picking her apart, just making an observation about how inflexible the royal protocol is – it seems no one can escape it. Her style for the events she attended before the wedding is so very different from this first one post-wedding, it’s practically a 180-degree turn. I get that this event is a) more formal b) higher profile and c) attended by other royals, but there is zero hint of the modern princess that was promised in the run up to the wedding. Hopefully the pendulum will swing back the other direction as she finds her place in the family, but the last thing we – or the royal family – needs is a Kate Middleton clone.
Exactly. She knows people are waiting for her to screw up right from the start so give them typical, somewhat boring, proper Duchess from the beginning and then add a little bit of her usual style in as time goes by.
@Anastasia: Just posted much the same thought. ITA.
@Anastasia. Thank you. It’s barely day 3 of her marriage, she has had to be preoccupied with two other MAJOR outfits on the world stage, plus all the Markle family nonsense. We don’t have garden tea parties in ‘Muricca, she looks cute as a button, let her breathe and be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I think to a certain extent this outfit may have been to reassure people that she can slot into the Firm and it’s trying to overthrow the way things are done. She’s still very new at this and she’ll find her own way to work. I think her engagements pre-wedding gave us a real flavour of that and I don’t think she’s suddenly going to morph into Kate now she’s married.
Do I think she’s going to overhaul the Royal Family? No. It’s a centuries’ old institution that’s stuck in its ways. Do I think she’s going to bring her own style to engagements and try to use the platform the role gives her to make a difference in the world? Yes, and that’s what’s important in my opinion.
It’s still Meghan. I like the walk too. Like her girls at the wedding.
https://mobile.twitter.com/twitter/status/998952603038908416
Meghan was moving her hips with some fierceness. They need to hurry back to the cottage and pick up where they left off.
She made up for that outfit with the hair and makeup. Best hat she’s worn to date. Nice start for the Duchess of Sussex as it was her first garden party.
Thanks for the link! Here’s a vid of her girls. It’s kinda sh*tty the designers ignored Janina; she looked great, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, boy!! She is always touching him. His back, grabbing his arm, I thought she might grab his butt for a second!! I do read that as possessiveness. Go look at that twitter clip, and see what you think.
Omg she touches her husband of 2 days, what on Earth is this world coming to. The Horrors!
At an event with the Prince of Wales, maybe just a bit. When she goes solo or with Harry, I think we’ll see her real style shine through. Perhaps we can let her catch her breath before she completely upends the monarchy, yes?
Somewhere behind Meghan Markle is Rachel Markle. Rachel, imo, is a prettier name (no offense to the Meghans out there). I had heard after the wedding she would be known as Rachel, Duchess of Sussex. Such a mystery woman with her clothes that don’t fit, and pantyhose that no one under 50 usually wears. But the curiosity about the name is all I came for. She probably chose her middle name when she was acting, whatever, if anyone knows, fill me in.
Meghan has been using her middle name formally since childhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief, the palace themselves said she would go by Meghan when the engagement was announced. She was never changing her name to Rachel after the wedding. Whomever has been saying that don’t know what the hell they are talking about. Harry’s real name is Henry, but no one call him that.
Really, I’m kinda surprised by people who didn’t get the significance of the Archbishop only calling Harry and Meghan by their full legal names ONCE during the ceremony. There was a point to that. Henry Charles Albert David and Rachel Meghan didn’t get married – HARRY and MEGHAN did. The real people they consider themselves to be. Hence the use of those names during the entire ceremony, and not their formal names.
Many royals have used a middle name, notably Queen (Alexandrina) Victoria.
Either way, Meghan is properly referred to with no first/middle name at all, but simply as HRH The Duchess of Sussex. A name in front of the title would imply that she’s widowed or divorced (e.g., HRH The Princess of Wales, then, post-divorce, Diana, Princess of Wales. “Princess Diana” was never an official designation, however popular.)
I’m thinking maybe she has been to busy with the wedding stuff lately to plan something exciting for this first engagement. Putting together outfits that are both innovative/modern and suitable for a royal engagement takes some time and effort. But an assistant could easily have ordered a knee length dress in a neutral color for her. It’s not a memorable outfit, but it’s also not distractingly bad, and maybe that’s all she was going for today.
That dress is… not good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Camilla’s outfit actually! Green is having quite a moment!
After HM, I think Camilla has the best stylist and tailor. She always gets it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the hat too
For the rest… The dress is ill-fitting but nice enough. The white pantyhose is a no go.
I love the hat, the shoes. The dress looked better in a shade. It doesn’t photograph well and she should know better. The hose are a no.
They got her in pantyhose after all! I think this is a nice look (love that hat! And her hair! And make up!), but her strapless bra doesn’t seem to be doing her any favors, which affects the fit of the torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ETA in the overall photo, it looks like she and Harry coordinated – his waistcoat is similar in color.
Harry’s waistcoat is yellow. It is almost ALWAYS yellow. It doesn’t have anything to do with her outfit.
I also thought that Harry’s waistcoat looked more beige than the usual yellow.
I think she looks lovely!
It’s her first engagement as a Duchess. Her wedding was two days ago, I give her a pass!
IKR? Her first appearance as an HRH was a garden party at the palace in honor of Charles. Her outfit is a snoozefest, as it should be.
I agree. It wouldn’t have been a good look if she’d shown up in some flashy design. I just wish she could have added a bit of edge to the outfit, like a fun clutch or something.
Right? She just had her big (really big) moment, and went for something sedate and non-attention grabbing for her new FIL’s birthday.
I agree, my brain would still be in neutral after the wedding mania, she probably wanted something easy and too dull to garner much attention so she could attend and not have to think too much. She is still in post-wedding mode.
I agree Ostone and Bettyrose! this isn’t an engagement for one of her or Harry’s charities this is the ultimate baptism by fire, Buckingham Palace, 6,000 guests and the Prince of Wales, if there was ever a time to “be a Duchess” this is it! I must say though she looks rather relaxed and calm about the whole thing. I believe that over time we will continue to see “Meghan” and when appropriate we’ll see “the Duchess of Sussex”, pantyhose and all.
yes!
Reading 6,000 guests made my jaw drop. It really is a job. I know it’s not like that every engagement, but it would be so exhausting trying to greet and chat with as many people as possible while maintaining the charm. You can’t make it seem rushed, but you can’t spend too much time with one person, that takes skill.
Totally agree. Same as the wedding dress. She is playing it safe with understatement and I for one think she looks and looked gloriously pretty.
(Her glow and the cut of this dress does suggest baby watch time, though).
Totally agree Harla!
totally agree
Agree. Now is not the time to pull focus from her father-in-law.
Busting out all the high fashion looks now would just put her in hot water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree. The dress is boring, but I think that’s what she was kinda going for here. I do really like the hat and hair though! She is really lovely. That face!
I like the hat too! I’m wondering if as an American who is not accustomed to it, she still finds the whole fascinator thing a bit weird as she seems to go out of her way to pick hats/headpieces that are very sleek and streamlined. But the entire reason she is there is to bring focus to her father-in-law. This garden party would not be covered nearly so widely if she and Harry weren’t there and the royal family knows it which is why they scheduled it this way. Everyone, including Charles, expects people to be looking at her. They are not inviting her with the expectation she will blend in with the wall. Literally EVERYTHING she is wearing is the exact same color (or non-color). In some lights even her hose look the same shade as her dress. It’s…disconcerting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the hat too! I’m wondering if as an American who is not accustomed to it, she still finds the whole fascinator thing a bit weird as she seems to go out of her way to pick hats/headpieces that are very sleek and streamlined. But the entire reason she is there is to bring focus to her father-in-law. This garden party would not be covered nearly so widely if she and Harry weren’t there and the royal family knows it which is why they scheduled it this way. Everyone, including Charles, expects people to be looking at her. They are not inviting her with the expectation she will blend in with the wall. Literally EVERYTHING she is wearing is the exact same color (or non-color). In some lights even her hose look the same shade as her dress. It’s…disconcerting.
Exactly! Her face, hair and hat are giving me life!
Meghan is still finding her place in the family. She’s very new in all sorts of ways. Let her ingratiate herself to the royal family before she changes styles. Diana did this too in the beginning.
The difference here @Sassy is that Diana was 20 years old when she married Charles. All of this has to be rather overwhelming for Meghan, but she is a 36 year old woman who obviously has more maturity than a girl just out of her teens. She really, at least from a distance, doesn’t look her age. Her diminutive figure gives her a youthful look. She is unique, to say the least.
Finally a lovely sleek up-do but in the pictures posted on DM the hat strap is visible.
The dress is um..interesting, it looks like she put it on inside-out.
Is it supposed to rain there? Or are those very specific umbrellas just a part of what all the men have to wear? Because it’s cracking me up how they are all exactly the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is ugly, but the hair and makeup are sooooooo much better for this than the wedding, why????
I really love her hair and makeup here. Beautiful.
ITA, love her styling from the neck up. The rest is scroll-down fug. Also, what is it with these nude pumps – are they a royal rule?
Whatever, great that they both seem to hit the ground running!
This.
I think I love her whole look solely because hat, hair, and makeup are NAILED here.
Yep, MM hair looks so much better today. The dress is a bad fit though and it’s all so terribly beige, and I’m not a fan of the sheer sleeves and the ruffle at wrist. She needs to invest in some decent wolford hose that match her skin tone.
This wasn’t the time or place to make a statement. Good for her. Charles came through for her, and she owes him at least this one bland look.
Lol!
Meghan made a statement with her hands-y, grabs-y walk with Harry up the stairs. I’m not a prude. But the way she grabs for him, rubbing his back as they walk, I thought she might grab his butt, I’m not kidding!! Then she grabs his arm, which I think is fine. He is walking in front of her, and not touching her at all, or reaching back for her. He is more formal.
There is a twitter link above. I think she is very possessive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, if that’s what passes for PDA in Britain… never come to Argentina. You would be SHOCKED.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, Trixie! WHAT DOES IT MEAN?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is pretty risque for a royal, don’t you?? She is not your average Argentinian citizen. Come on!! I really did think she was going to goose him!! Which would have been very very funny, and Le SCANDAL!!! HAHA!!
In America, with us normal folks, that PDF moment would be no big deal. Right? But it really did seem quite frisky for a Duchess, shocking, almost!! HAHAHA!! Plus that sashay, I can see DM will be all a-twitter!!
And I still think she is possessive!
With Meghan, Harry comes off as a very needy person. She pats him like he’s a kid. I always thought as he matured, he was a cool dude. Now, thinking not so much.
LOL she’s just touching him.
Heidi, I always think back to that Jamaica wedding. Harry and Meghan were sitting alone most of the time, with some people stopping by, and Harry looked steamed. Meghan had her arm around him, was patting his arm, rubbing his back. At first, I thought he looked angry at her, but then I thought that she looked like she was soothing him like he was a little fellow who just had a temper tantrum about something.
I remember thinking, “Oh, boy, Momma Meghan is soothing the temper tantrum of a spoiled brat.” At times like the wedding, even, when he seemed all nervous and she was as cool as a cucumber, I think that part of her job as wife is going to be trying to keep Harry’s talked-about temper and overflowing emotions from blowing up at her or others.
Ironically, I think Kate’s job with William is similar. She bears the brunt of his temper and her job is to cool him down.
And so it starts. I still remember how everyone was in awe with Kate Middleton and how it went downhill from there. I hope the same does not happen to Meghan but it does not bode well considering the Kate-like dress.
I was also struck by how beautiful and young Kate looked on her wedding bc there are so many photos around now and how she looks haggard a few years later.
Crossing fingers for poor Meghan.
Exactly! Entering the royal family chew you up apparently. Everyone was in love with Kate, she was so lively , beautiful and fresh
Kate smokes, Meghan does not. Meghan has melanin, Kate- not so much. Meghan has trained, of her own accord, for basically this type of thing for YEARS, Kate seems like she does it but just as a side effect of getting the guy. I think Meghan will do fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate smoked when she was younger – there are photos. There is no evidence she does so now.
Meghan smoked when she was younger – there are photos. There is no evidence she does so now.
Considering Harry only recently gave up smoking Georgie, i think that ship has sailed.
That’s mostly genetics, though. Carole and Pippa also got haggard faces after turning 30, it’s in the family. Doria on the other hand looks really radiant for almost 60. Some people have naturally better skin than others as they age. The Middleton women are blessed with athletic bodies that clearly respond very well to exercise, but their faces are pretty average. Meghan has a really lovely face, very naturally plump and young looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, I fully admit Kate is lazy. She is not a feminist in any way, but she doesn’t claim to be. She isn’t political, but they aren’t allowed to be. But haggard??? Carole is very attractive for her age. Kate is a beautiful woman. Her face is just lovely, she has a fabulous body for clothes (much better than Meghan’s) even with more weight on, and Pippa is very attractive, too. Not beautiful, like Kate, but good looking and takes great care of herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Middleton women are quite haggard. Not extremely so, but more so than many other 30′somethings or even 50′somethings (Carole). It’s not as noticeable on Kate now with the baby weight still on, but when she diets, you can see it. Yes, they are overall attractive women, but their skin isn’t great. I’m not hating, just pointing out how people age differently and some lucky people seem to keep that youthful glow forever. I think Meghan is that kind of person. I bet if you saw Meghan in the street lots of people would notice her and think “what a lovely woman”, but I’m not so sure Kate would attract that kind of attention if you took away her fame, makeup etc.
Carole looks great full stop. And Kate does too especially with more weight on her. Pippa doesn’t look bad, but I do think she sometimes looks older than Kate. Haggard, really? At most she sometimes looks wordln down, but she has three small children and, despite what people say, I do think she’s a hands-on mother even with the nannies.
When Kate drops to her preferred skinny weight, she is haggard. She inherited her father’s face which skews haggard. She uses botox to lift her face. Without it, and being so skinny, her face *is* haggard. Kate also benefits from media photoshopping her face90% of the time. That’s why her portrait was such a shock and the artist abused for making her look haggard. He was painting reality, but the public is used to the photoshopped image. Depending on the Cambridge relationship with the media, an unphotoshopped image or a less photoshopped image is circulated and the public always reacts badly. It’s done Kate a huge disservice because the public apparently don’t want to see her real face.
Pippa inherited Carole’s face which means she’ll age as well as Carole. Carole and Pippa are what was once described as handsome women.
It’s a pity they’ve resorted to cosmetic procedures because they had a good chance despite the effects of smoking, drinking and sun worship.
My disappointment in Kate stems solely from her complete lack of work ethic. Like her clothes are not my favorite, but if she got out there and shook hands and did her job, I would be her biggest champion because I love a good royal fam. It’s a soap opera.
She’s not doing her job.
Perhaps there’s no need to highlight Kate’s looks and outfits, most of the time she dresses and looks fine. Not many people look perfect up close. Her major fashion flaws are her flyabouts and choice of colours at some events which I agree she should improve. Even if she’s a boring and safe dresser, she should be more concerned about her numbers. Same for Meghan. These ladies can look boring but it’s more important they are out working while dressed appropriately.
I actually like the sheer top of the dress, but it’s not a wow. But it’s so good to see her out and about in her new job!
As an aside, I do hope that she and Kate will develop a real friendship. I think it would loosen Kate up a little and growing up close cousins would be lovely for their children.
Kate and William are never going to “loosen up” in public. He is the future King and will behave as so. Not speaking to anyone specifically, but why oh why, do we keep doing this? Diana, then Fergie, then Sopie made blunders, we keep putting so much on these women. You don’t go outside the lines in BRF if you want to be succesful. MM will be no different, and if she makes waves, things will not be good for her. The past disasters are a pretty good indication of that.
The reason why W&K are so stiff in public is because they don’t want to be there. Even when meeting celebrities they sometimes look bored and would rather be elsewhere. They both see it and treat it like a chore they are being made to do.
Both Princes married women who reflect who they are as men!
“Even when meeting celebrities they sometimes look bored and would rather be elsewhere.”
Umm, I’m sure people on here have said the complete opposite in the past. “Kate only likes it when she’s around celebrities. William’s face lights up when he’s around celebs”. Interesting how the comments are changing, especially since M&H have turned into the actual celebrity couple – per their wedding day.
@Guest – It depends on the celebrity. If its Sir Ben Ainslie – Kate is super engaged, its a running gag on here that she secretly crushes on him hence why she’s so lit up around him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said that Kate was barely present wherever they went, but really lit up when they met Jackie Chan.
In the beginning, they wanted to meet celebrities. They added a Hollywood detour to their first international tour just to meet celebrities. There were several unsuccessful attempts to meet Angelina.
With time, they stopped enjoying those celeb encounters. I guess when you realise that you can get anyone on speed-dial, what’s the point?
For Kate, only Ben Aislie remains thrilling. William just avoids them as much as he can, though he does love those big action filmsets and premieres.
Indeed, homeslice. I think Meghan got a pass for her family’s antics around the wedding, but I’m sure gentle words were had about avoiding this in future. The BRF wants, craves, NEEDS boring, so that they can claim things about how hounded and hard-done-by they are by the press. They need to be scandal-free, and no human is scandal free, but there will be unhappiness if it seems as though she’s not doing her best to avoid scandal.
Meghan shouldn’t be judged by her family, shouldn’t be judged if people don’t like her hair one day, shouldn’t be judged by previous unclothed photos, shouldn’t be judged if people expect her to ride bare-breasted through London on a horse to protest taxes and then she doesn’t.
@LAK – yes I remember that. Yes the appeal soon wore off for them but i can imagine they were all over the celebs who went to the wedding after party. You had Serena Williams, George Clooney etc.. – I’ll bet the guests were all over them.
@bbbc..But she will be judged for all those points and many many more. Kate receives the same criticisms. Fergie was judged, Diana was judged, Rania is judged, etc. It’s part and parcel of marrying into a Royal family.
Kate and William aren’t particularly sociable people, that’s the problem. I can’t remember having seen any pictures of them with friends (especially Kate) since they got married. The reports have always said they spend their evenings in front of the telly, even before they had kids. If you hardly ever spend time with anyone apart from your closest family, that’s going to show in your interactions with the public and people you meet during engagements. They seem slightly withdrawn, stiff and like they’re going through the motions, polite but always with an eye on the clock. I hate to compare the younger royals to Diana, because that’s totally unfair, but the lady had friends. Lots of friends. Even Charles is known to surround himself with friends, and I bet Harry and Meghan will continue to nurture their friendships as well.
Did anyone think Kate had a smug, or maybe it was a peculiar smile on her face at the wedding and also at the wedding pictures? Or am I just reading it wrong?
This poor girl will always be scrutinized on what she’s wearing. There is nothing wrong with her dress. She’s not half naked or anything…why complain? Let her be. I’m more interested to see what she and Harry will do with regards to charity work. I really think great things are to come !
Thank you! It’s her first outing as HRH and so please let her find her way in. Remember what Diana wore in the first couple of years. She was drowning in most of her clothes.
The Duchess of Sussex looks very nice and very regal, even Camilla, who allegedly doesn’t like her, smiles at her.
Camilla doesn’t like MM??????? and how do we know this??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, can we still call him Prince Harry or do we have to call him Duke now?
Lastly, I’m from Canada. Can someone explain to me why Queen Victoria’s birthday (yesterday) is a national holiday here but not in England?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wrote “allegedly” dislikes Meghan, because that was said here.
Considering there are multiple pictures of Camilla and Meghan laughing at something together (along with Charles), I think they’re fine.
Diana’s clothing in her early years was very fashionable for the era.
As for drowning in her clothing……she had an ED!!!
As for Camilla not liking M, here we go. Part of the narrative that Camilla hates everyone and intends to bump them off to get the throne……a plotline from The Windsors taken from the globe newspaper.
I thought when they got engaged Camilla and Charles were somewhere and asked about it and Camilla gushed “America’s loss is our gain” or something like that. I think she was pretty effusive as was Charles. It was Kate who gave a dead-eyed “we’re very happy for them” that day.
One thing I’ll give Camilla is that she isn’t stuffy and seems to put people at ease. I think she likes her life, her marriage, her horses, her drinks. She’s happy so she’s generally happy for other people. I think she and Meghan get along just fine.
She’s almost 37. Not exactly “a girl”.
“Poor girl” is just a saying…age has nothing to do with it.
I expected her to wear a fairly boring dress for today, since she knew the focus would be on her anyway, but this is so Kate, lol. The hat looks nice though. (Meghan looks nice in general, just very…kate.)
I bet they wanted to do this for her first event both to support Charles (because lets admit it this is bringing attention to this event) and to get the first event out of the way in a relatively controlled environment.
She so pretty
I am not feeling the pantyhose but the rest is ok even though I am not wowed by it.
I’m going with TLo’s opinion that she played it safe for this event since it’s about Prince Charles, not her, and that we’ll see her break out more with her own style when she goes on the Commonwealth Tour later this year.
I wish she had done her hair this neatly on her wedding day. I like the dress a lot but it would have been much better in a color other than this drab one. She looks very nice.
She does look like she took a page out of the Kate handbook of dressing and hairstyling including the hat. She’s even holding her purse in front of her crotch! Just call her Keghan!
I totally overlooked that she was holding her purse over her crotch!. Also, she is showing off the back of the purse which is quite boring and hiding the front of the purse which is usually a lot more interesting – just like Kate does as well.
Lots of people are saying this is such a Kate dress but its so fug I don’t think even Kate would be caught dead wearing this tbh.
“Keghan” lmao
Why wasn’t her hair like this for her wedding day? So much better.
For sure. I hope the wedding guy is banished forever…the hair was awful. This, is a side part?, is soooo much better and shiny and neat!
Isn’t the big story that Amal lent Meghan her hairstylist for the wedding and they bonded from there? Curious…
G6, no the story is vice versa. They became friends over the past months she’s lived in England. As a friend, she recommended her hair stylist.
People cling to center parts with a death grip. My good friend had her hair professionally done for her wedding. It’s the only time I’ve seen her in a side part and she was stunning. I don’t blame Meghan for sticking with what she’s comfortable for her wedding day – center part and strips on either side. But this is much prettier, IMO.
Ever since she’s been over here her hair has never looked as good as it did when she lived in Canada. Too bad the hairdresser that did her hair on Suits, and I assume off set, didn’t move to England also. LOL
Nothing wrong with wearing pantyhose. She looks very pretty and appropriate. I never understand the intense hate for pantyhose. It’s just hose – men wear hose, why should women be bare legged all the time? And for her clothes? She is dressed for a formal Royal garden party. Exactly as she should be. Well done Meghan!
It’s the color of these particular hose…terrible! She needs to find the perfect nude.
No, it’s the hose. As if there were no cultural differences and expectations.
It really is that the hose are a glowing white color. I love hose on royals. I wear them myself occasionally.
She’s a classic beauty. I’ve been researching plastic surgeons, time machines, and how to redo my life ever since the wedding. I love the new neater bun. They all look very happy.
You guys are crazy. She looks beautiful. The outfit fits and she is glowing. This is Charles day, not hers to shine too much.
UGH, no Meg, noooo!! Oh, well. She still looks fantastic from the neck up. It’s not that she looks BAD from the neck down at all but, you know, she can do better. Still rooting for her.
I do think some people are being too harsh because Meghan suddenly looks like a representative of the British royal family – that’s what she signed up for, after all. I think the outfit is feminine, pretty, simple, and appropriate, and oh thank you lord no beret or dog poo hat! The hat looks so pretty on her! A little role playing in a new role isn’t such a terrible thing! It’s a garden party! She looks perfect IMO next to her new husband and father in law.
I guess you missed the constant comparisons between her and Kate in the CB threads over the past months. So many were claiming that Meghan would change the rules, be the first to … you name it, has such great style (which she IMO did have) so it’s kind of hilarious that she dresses exactly like Kate in her first postnupital event.
I think people should have adjusted their expectation during the engagement period. I don’t say this as an insult, but she and Kate both give off basic vibes. Kate may be more conservative (or maybe traditional is the tight word) about it while Meghan is current, but either way I’m not expecting any great style for her. And I think she’ll always be a bit more reserved with her clothing around the older royals.
As for the actual outfit, the panty hose look weird and I wish the dress were (or photographed as) an actual color. Pink like on the MaM blog.
I’m just here to say: 1) she looks great and I think she’ll eventually go back to her style. This is a formal-ish English event and she may not have known how exactly to dress so she took advice. Smart on her part. 2) Charles and Camilla seem to genuinely like her. Super smart on her part. 3) Meghan has a more square body and those types of girls usually gain weight around the middle. I don’t think she’s pregnant but suspect the Australia tour will be…fun….
I think that Meghan looks wonderful, I don’t know what people expect from her, groundbreaking fashion every day, she is not a model or Hollywood actress??
I hope she is always dressed in elegant, classy and appropriate clothes and focuses on her marriage, family, friends and charity work.
Very attractive, photogenic woman, has that “IT FACTOR” for sure.
This is about Charles, his birthday and not Meghan’s.
@Ashby – ITA!
But…. she is (or was until very recently) a hollywood actress? I don’t have a problem with her look, that line just struck me as funny
@BrandyAlexander:
No, she is no longer an actress.
Meghan has to dress appropriately for her new role and station in life.
When I was a model I could wear ripped jeans to work for example, but today as an engineer, I would certainly not wear them to work.
I want to be respected and looked at as a serious professional and appearance has a lot to do with it.
I don’t do cleavage or tight clothes, no skirts above the knee, see through tops, tank tops, very high heels, shorts, flip flops…for any work event.
I don’t mind the outfit or the colour but the tights are just a bit too pale. She suits the colour and TBH she wears the outfit, the outfits don’t wear her.
Also, could this joint appearance be a prelude to the new Duke and Duchess getting more involved with the Princes’ Trust? Chuck has always wanted one of his sons to take over, maybe these 2 will get move involved in the same way Edward and Sophie do with the DoE Scheme.
It’s very hard for women of color to get skin-colored tights similar to how there are three shades of foundation. I can’t blame her for that. I hope they do take over. Based on the pics at Daily Fail, Charles and Camilla seem to genuinely like Meghan. She probably won him over big time with the whole wedding aisle walk drama. Harry has made the smartest decision of his life marrying her. I’m so thrilled; they really are lovely together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted ones that matched her skin perfectly, she’d have them. There are plenty of WOC in London that work professional jobs that wear skin-coloured tights daily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume they have to suck up to Charles for all the $$$$. Makes sense. It was reported a while back that neither William or Harry are taking over the Prince’s trust.
Btw, Meghan’s legs are very pale. I don’t think she would have any problem finding nude tights in her shade. It’s just that she isn’t used to wearing tights.
I don’t think she’s pale at all. She’s like most mulatto women whose skin tones change all the time. I speak from experience. Yeah, they probably do have to suck up to him, but I never see this much laughter between him and W&K. Just something that caught my attention right off the bat. Granted, W&K are awkward introverts, so it may just be a personality thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they do seem closer, giggly, and more open in general. When they have their first child, Camilla & Charles will probably interact with their kids a whole lot more. I don’t think Charles is very close to George and Charlotte.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just started. I’m going to cut her a break. I honestly don’t care if she’s a fashion icon or not. It doesn’t matter how she behaves in public. It’s a compliment to Kate who I don’t think is a bad person at all just very old school and lazy about work. If Meghan works hard that’s where she will distinguish herself. She’s infinitely better at connecting with people. Perhaps she can train W&K so they too are successful. This is her family now, no reason to compete. In fact, her survival as a royal will one day be dependent on whether or not W&K complete their duties. If she’s smart, she’ll support them.
The dress is ugly as hell but I doubt Kate has anything to do with that … thing. Oh and the pantyhose makes her legs look like the same color as her sleeves, which is kind of the big problem for non-white women. On the bright side, her hair looks on point and so does her make up. And that smile!
Her smile is her best physical feature, it drew me in when I saw her in videos. I don’t know how she does it. I’ll look like a maniac because I have RBF. Which is why I give Kate’s smiling a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*NOT A BUMP WATCH COMMENT*
Whenever they’re ready, I hope they have an easy time getting pregnant. It feels like I don’t know a single person over 28 who hasn’t had fertility issues. I bet if they struggle though, Meg will push to talk about it – from what I’ve heard, infertility stigma in the UK is worse than here in the US. I could totally see them opening up about it after they successfully welcome a baby. (I doubt they’d let anyone into such a delicate time WHILE it’s happening.)
@savu – amongst my friends, two trying for a first pregnancy after 35 had difficulty; one got help from a fertility clinic, while the other simply took nearly a year to “catch”. But another couple where the wife was over 35 got pregnant right away. Fertility does take a sharp dip at 35, but it hardly disappears. You just never know how it will go. Statistics are just statistics, and then there’s individual people, and you don’t know till you try. Meghan seems perfectly healthy. I’m betting they won’t have trouble getting pregnant – but I wouldn’t wait, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, infertility stigma being worse in the UK than in the US? Not a chance. Ferchrist’ssake, you get a few FREE bites at the IVF apple on the NHS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana was an exception, because she held one special power: she was the mother of the future King of England.
Otherwise, when you look every one (including Kate) they did have personal style before entering the RF … and then went beige… :/
Tbh, Kate is in the same position so I don’t think that’s the reason. With Kate, it comes down to personal style. She goes for the pastel colours and coatdresses, but she’s had some nice trendy looks too. I guess Meghan is taking her lead, for now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG Before I read your sentence, I looked at the photo and thought that is something Kate would wear, except, as we all know, Kate would shorten it by about an inch to show off her legs.
Great minds think alike. LOL
The dress is nice, nothing special. But it’s an appropriate dress for the occasion and looks nice on her. Meghan looks pretty.
There are numerous pictures of Camilla and Meghan laughing together (with Charles too, in a few of them) and they’re so cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla is always outgoing. Liam Neeson said he was at a Buckingham Palace party. He didn’t seem blown away by meeting the royals, but said Camilla was his favorite person there. He said she walked in with a cigarette in one hand and a drink in the other and he thought, I like this person. I think she is a lot less stuffy at events than the other royals.
The cigarette would ensure I’d stay far away.
Camilla is the mother in law since Harry doesn’t have a mother
No, she’s still the stepmother-in-law. She’s Harry’s step mother, so Meghans Step-MIL. It just sounds kind of awkward to say.
Isn’t today an odd date for his garden party? Prince Charles’ birthday is in november I think.
Looks like a planing fail by Charles’ people? Why plan a garden party today? The Queen isn’t there either. Seems strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it does seem weird scheduling. However, TQ and other members of the RF were at a garden thing yesterday. Perhaps this is all connected and somebody decided to celebrate Charles as well. Charles does love his gardening and the fall is no good for that. Just a thought.
I thought Sophie looked really youthful and quite pretty at the flower show! Not used to seeing her in those kinds of dresses…
You know, I’ve noticed that Sophie has been looking really great lately. She also wore that pantsuit with sleeveless top (I think) to the Queen’s birthday party back in April. I was really impressed. I like her a lot. She keeps to herself and works really hard.
Yes Sophie looked wonderful. I love her dress. Beatrice’s dress was pretty too. Perfect for a flower show.
Milgen I agree on Sophie. Perhaps she can relax more as her children are getting older, and focus more on her personal style.
She looks good going up those stairs in this clip, and she’s still doing Meghan.
https://mobile.twitter.com/twitter/status/998952603038908416
Okay, now that’s WERKING it! Sussexy!
She can sashay with the best of them.
Body language. Meghan is definitely relating warmly to Charles, but Camilla looks COLD. Her fists are even clenched on one pic. And Kate was clearly leaning away in the wedding pic. Methinks thinks Camilla and Kate are threatened or jelly or both. LOVE. THE HAT.
Really?? I read Camilla as really warm as well. She made great comments about Meghan before too.
The hat is truly great!
Funny that you mentioned those fists. She has a few health problems right? My senior ex colleague used to grip her fists often due to some nerve issues in her hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@TeamAwesome I think I know what you mean. I saw it too. She’s 70, hope she’s alright. I think it would crush Charles if he lost her.
(what’s notable about holding a clutch purse w/ both hands, in front of you??)
(srsly you guys)
(im old – but not THAT old … wth is going on around here)
The dress isn’t my favorite but it’s very simple and classy. Meghan seems to go for that kind of look.
However, the Hair, Hat and Make up? ABSOLUTELY LOVE!! She looks gorgeous and glowing.
OMG people, she has to follow protocol. It’s like people expect her to crash into the royal family and break all the rules like a giant fireworks display. She’s not going to do that. I think her hair and hat are so elegant, she looks lovely. The dress is fine, it’s conservative.
I know right?!?! I mean she already did a lot at her wedding that was revolutionary. She can’t stupidly just throw it all into the fire. One step at a time. I thought she looked absolutely lovely and spring-y.
Haha, thanks. I do feel better after my rant.
And no Will or Kate in sight. So sad. It’s his birthday and they’re honouring his charity work.
Will will come to regret alienating himself from his father. On thing Meghan is great at is knowing who to befriend. She’s a shrewd and astute social navigator/ascender (don’t @ me, I’m like this too, game recognizes game)
She will make sure that her, Harry, and Charles are always close. He’s going to be future King, after all. When they have kids, she will make sure Charles feels involved and not out the loop, unlike with Will and Kate.
$10 says that when that starts happening, Will has a change of heart.
Oh my…
Charles birthday is in november.
William is at the service to mark the Manchester bombing anniversary. Look it up.
William is at the service today at Manchester Cathedral, honoring the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing. Kate is on maternity leave. That’s the whole point of having a variety of first tier royals on hand. I doubt William is alienating his father by attending the service in Manchester rather than this garden party. And as someone whose mother left him alone frequently while she attended to her royal duties, I’m guessing Charles is happy to have his daughter in law attend to his three grandchildren, one of whom is less than a month old, in a way that perhaps he wishes his own mother had done.
She is really shrewd but I don’t see malice behind it. I actually admire her game. I think she’d be REALLY smart to win over Kate and even Pippa. Kate doesn’t seem to keep any female friends just her sister. I would keep close to them as well. Nothing wrong with getting along with everyone. I don’t think William cares. He still seems pissed off about everything and that’s not something Meghan can fix. William does seem to love his brother and that will help Meghan in the long run.
Charles birthday isn’t until November, but it’ll be too cold for a garden party then. Also Will had an appearance himself earlier elsewhere.
Uh, Will was at a memorial service marking the one year anniversary of the Manchester attack and did a reading there. I think it would have looked supremely odd for him to go from that to a garden party….
Will is in Manchester for the anniversary of the Manchester bombing. He spoke at the memorial service and is meeting survivors and their families, which is what he should be doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate just had a baby three weeks ago. She came out for the wedding, but she’s home with her baby on maternity leave.
William is working today, speaking at a memorial service, not partying with his father. Thankfully, someone is. Bad optics and it seems kind of tone deaf to have Charles’ party the same day. It’s not like these people work and have to put in for a personal day.
Yeah, I find it really strange they had the garden party on the anniversary of the Manchester Terror Attack. Charles and his team would have known when planning this party that May 22nd would be the date of the highly emotive first anniversary of the attacks where many children were killed. They should have chosen a different date for the party for better optics.
Uhhh, Will is at a very important event….. *rolls eyes* Aw boohoo they’re honouring him whilst Will is the only Royal in attendance.
Kate just her baby, ya know. She isn’t scheduled for events like these.
In some of the photos I’ve seen, I could have sworn the dress was a very light grey. And her hair is hair sprayed back! yay! She looks good.
Meghan has one of the best smiles I have ever seen.
Stunning, she lights up somehow within and a room at the same time.
Very, very photogenic woman.
I love the outfit, I don’t want her to be a fashionista, I hope that she sticks to classic, elegant and high quality pieces appropriate for the occasion she is participating in.
We have enough fashion plates in Hollywood.
One thing I do like about her outfit is the hat. I think she looks really cute in it and I’m glad she’s taking some chances away from the beret style that were her first hat choices. I totally understand how baffling it must be for an American to have to start selecting fancy hats for occasions where we’d never think of it and more, to get used to seeing yourself with a hat on. Buying a sun hat for the beach can be torturous moments staring into bad tiny mirrors in the store for me !
What exactly are people expecting? MM to revolutionize the Firm? Relax, let her enjoy being a newlywed. Let her get fully immersed and find her feet. Sure, she wants to hit the ground running but people need to be realistic. I think once she and Harry are settled and especially once they have a family (i think they both stated their eagerness to start a family) then she’ll have time to really know the system, who her allies are and all that. And she’ll make a significant contribution to her causes. But in the meanwhile, please give it a rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Abby +1,000!
I also agree with the posters who have pointed out that this day is about Charles, not Meghan’s fashion sense. And while Harry is a wealthy man, I don’t think he is as wealthy in terms of what he has to spend annually as people think. He gets the income from the trust Diana left him, and from what I understand that is about 400,00 a year (I know, that’s a fortune, a retirement account for most of us, but by their standards, he’s a piker next to his father, and it’s William who will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall and its revenues, not Harry). Extras come from what Charles and/or the Queen feel like giving him/them – e.g., large country homes gifted by the Queen, etc.
And, an opinion I’ve expressed before . . . glamor and being a fashion icon aren’t necessarily the most desirable traits in someone trying to preserve a system of representative monarchy – in a way it was part of the downfall of Diana.
So I think Meghan is showing good sense and has hit exactly the right note today.
+1 I agree with all of this! Her wedding was already incredibly revolutionary by RF standards. She can’t undo the whole system, especially as the wife of the spare.
He has a trust fund from his great-grandmother as well.
Ok we all know she’s gorgeous but in the group picture she stands out as a vision in… beige.
Garden party means colour!
Again that dress doesn’t fit great.
And she’s still not mastered the hat game.
IMO the hat and side bun are the best part of her look.
Do the tights and shoes come in some sort of Royal Wife starter kit??!! From the neck up she looks gorgeous – hat, hair and makeup are all gorgeous. The rest is …. not good. Sorry Megs but you can do better (I hope!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes! Wall to wall comments about how she looks horrid, is probably a terrible person, and doesn’t belong in the UK. Or… some commenters saying her tights are too pale. Same same. Lol!
+1
😂😂
+1 if anything the comments are amusingly dramatic but still lighthearted
Why are you surprised? This is the place where the nastiest things are said about Kate lol. Meghan will be the same.
Clearly you haven’t visited Royaldish or Royal gossip.
@LAK, I know right?! Honey, if you think this is nasty, stay off every other part of the internet. And definitely don’t visit the wild free-for-all known as ‘tumblr’. They were convinced the entire wedding was a hoax and would never happen…sad!
I don’t like this dress and it does look like something Kate would wear. I like her hat though and her hair isn’t in a messy bun which is nice to see (I like her messy bun style but a formal garden party for her father in law’s birthday is maybe not the place, especially for her first engagement as a married woman).
It’s funny I’ve never really noticed Kate’s pantyhose, she buys them so sheer I guess (though I don’t think she always wears it, maybe at first when she first got married?). But I noticed them right away on Meghan because she is darker and didn’t wear the right color. Looks like she didn’t do her research, hopefully she can figure that out if she wants to keep wearing it. I know it’s an unofficial rule (?) for royal women to never bear their legs though I don’t think all the female royals abide by it. I’m assuming Meghan is going to play it very safe in formal settings at events with Charles and the Queen at first before she branches out into her personal style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate always wears her hose. Maybe she should give MM some tips. lol
That is the most boring dress I think I have ever seen. The hat is lovely but not for standing for photos in the sun because of squinting. And, ugh, the hose.
Despite all of that, she still manages to look ridiculously gorgeous.
I’m not even looking at the clothes. I’m more focused on the fact that there’s a person descended from black slaves standing level with these people for once. Why can’t we enjoy that? It’s beautiful to see a black face that’s not a servant or receiving charity.
She looks appropriate. Happy for Harry no longer just a third wheel. I actually believe the two brothers and their wives are supporting each other not competing like the rags would want us to believe.
I think she looks lovely. I’m old so between the “bangs trauma” posts and now the “hose hatred” you guys are killing me LOL
Same here Stinky, I did not know you must pose with your arms always at your sides at all times. I really can’t believe that people are completely outraged by that. Ah well to each his own…
OMG did William and Kate not even bother going?? I think that’s rather rude, they should be there supporting Prince Charles. It’s really outrageous of them to snub the event IMO. It’s not like they were doing anything better!
It’s almost like she’s trolling us all saying – hey look, I’m totally definitely wearing hose now!! That’s okay by me, though I agree a more natural-to-her-coloring would look better.
Yeah, no. Maybe check and see where Will is first?
Wills is supporting the victims and families of the Manchester bombing. But that you just assumed he was doing nothing and chose to skip his father’s party is emblematic of how many here just jump and assume the worst about Wills and Kate.
I think since this party counts as “work” for Harry and MEghan, maybe they should have gone and paid tribute to the terrorist victims, too.
OMG yeah! How rude of William to attend the 1st anniversary of the Manchester bombing, give a speech, speak to the bereaved families and victims! It’s so shocking I tell you!
I thought Harry and Meghan were supposed to go as well? I guess they liked the idea of a garden party better.
Well, yeah, they were doing something better.
P.S. Why aren’t Wills and/or Kate there?
@savu – William is representing the royal family in Manchester at a service in Manchester Cathedral honoring the first anniversary of the Manchester arena bombing. Kate, who came out of maternity leave for the wedding, is home with a three week old baby and two other children under four.
Duchess again shows she got PR game. This is not her event. She wore a super-understated color that would not come off as attention-grabbing when photographed. Nicely done, again.
Ironically she stands out more because she’d wearing beige.
Check out the group picture.
She’s a clone now it’s time to tuck in your hopes of her being anything but the boring dressing duchess.
Why is it a clone to dress appropriately? Do you expect her to just show up looking like a starlet? That would be very stupid on her part. Both her and Kate are quite stunning and doing their jobs to dress as appropriately as possible. It’s called respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My two penn’orth:
This garden party was to recognise the work Charles has done for charities over 40 years, and the guests included 250 from the emergency services and the anniversary of Manchester was remembered.
Regarding Meghan’s outfit, to me it look fine for the occasion – it wasn’t about her. And comparing her to Kate who is moaned at for being frumpish one minute, then if she wears something bright she is acccused of “look at me,mlook at me” In the photos the colour of Meghan’s legs/tights match her hands as far as I can see.
On a lighter note, apparently Harry got attacked by a bee whilst he was giving his speech and Camilla and Meghan got the giggles.
Mrs. Meghan ALWAYS seemed to have those shoulders and arms out for EVERYBODY to see…and she was able to keep that “personal” stamp in this outfit…even though they’re covered in sheer material…for WOC, finding properly shaded stockings can be a bit of a NIGHTMARE! I STILL have to go home to my old neighborhood to get the line of stockings that match my skin tone perfectly…I need pecans and sunburns…and my black…has to be JET BLACK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I used to wear stockings I never chose nude because it was such a pain to match as a WOC. I just went with ultra sheer in whatever color that closely matches my outfit which was either black, off black or off white. With an African-American mother maybe Meghan is just old school like that when it comes to choosing stockings. That said, I don’t see anything wrong with her stockings.
I really don’t either…they’re close enough to her skin tone…I could NEVA…and neither could her Mama…but they look fine on her…
the dress is FAR too Kate, and god those too-light hose whygodwhy, but from the neck up she’s stunning- great hat, killer hair, she’s gorgeous.
the group shot looks alright, Meghan looks like the tights are a better colour. Harry looks like he has a boner. Who cares about Camillla. She’s a tacky turquoise tampon.
She’s so beautiful, my goodness, her glow in the summer sun is everything. She looks adorable.
I was exhausted af for like 3 days after my wedding so good on Kate if she did actually just put something together for Meghan. Especially considering Kate herself has to be exhausted af with a newborn and two toddlers at home. Also I am here for Meghan and Charles: Bff’s.
Several nice videos from this event out there now. A departure video that shows Camilla warmly saying goodbye to Harry and Meghan and a rear view shot of Meghan leaving the park with some sexy Duchess in her walk today Also up close I like this dress better and while it is a pale color seems kinda “bridal” anyway so I give her a pass on day two post nuptials !
Prince Charles’ birthday is in November. Why are they having his birthday party in May?
British weather…The Queen celebrates her birthday in the summer although her birthday is in April…I think it was George V who started the tradition…
And the backlash begins!
I do love the hat, it’s very dramatic, but a different color maybe for the dress.
@Tea Bags – I think it’s more like “reality adjustment”. Kind of like the difference between the engagement pre-wedding phase and then . . . suddenly . . . it’s marriage and he’s there all the time. Meghan and the public kind of had the excitement of engagement-pre-wedding. And, uh-oh – it’s actual marriage/royal duties!
She looks nice. It’s an appropriate outfit for her 1st garden party. She’s given her haters very little to criticize, though I’m sure they will find something.
Thanks for the video of Sussex PDA. They are too cute.
For those criticizing Meghan’s look as too conservative—-please note that Charles and Harry are wearing morning coats, top hats and carrying umbrellas. What Meg is wearing is merely the female equivalent. Further, I think that if she went wild with the color her critics would go wild.
Agree that the hose color is wrong. At least the bottom matches with the top of her dress. Ha!
I think the Duchess looks very nice but I know some will think “ew, she is dressing like Kate.” I too would like to see her find her own style instead of copying the style of someone else. However, if she is going to follow anyone’s style, please let it be Kate rather than the almighty York Sisters. UGH
Is it possible Meghan was looking to coordinate the hose color with the sheet top part of the dress??…..because they seem to match well. All in all, she looks pretty! This particular event isn’t about her — she knows she’s a team member now and is respectfully appearing as such.
Question though about the official wedding portrait with Duchess Kate in it – seated with Princess Charlotte on her lap. Do any of you think the posing of her and her daughter is a bit strange?? Kate’s ankles are not crossed either, like the Queen’s are. Additionally, her smile looks like it didn’t come easy….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wasn’t feeling well or it was a suggested pose. Daughters can be clingy at that age? Many possibilities. Hope she’s not fighting with Will. I thought William looked pensive during the ceremony. He was looking at Harry looking at Meghan. But then again so did we.
Reminds me of when Kate wore that beige dress when showing the Queen her wedding dress on display. You don’t want to come across as if you’re competing with the senior royal, in this case Charles. It’s not my favorite. Meghan sort of disappears in it and I think it’s a little costume-like and looks a bit 80s, but she’ll have other events.
