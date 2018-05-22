Duchess Meghan made her first postnuptial appearance at a palace garden party

Embed from Getty Images

This is just a quickie, we’ll have more photos tomorrow! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – did their first postnuptial event today in London. They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and a celebration of all of the years he’s worked with some-odd 400-plus charities.

For the garden party, Meghan wore a beige-y cream dress which… quite honestly, looks like something Kate would wear and has worn. All of this looks like it was styled by Kate!! Which makes me wonder… will Meghan bend to what’s expected of her, sartorially, or will she put more of her stamp on royal-dressing? We saw so many trousers when she was engaged. I understand why she didn’t wear trousers to a palace garden party, but did she have to go SO beige? Update: the dress is by GOAT, which is a label favored by Duchess Kate. That’s why the dress feels so “Kate” to me.

Anyway, I’m glad to see that she came out for her first married-lady appearance and it was for her father-in-law! AT THE PALACE!

Duchess of Sussex today pic.twitter.com/nw07VrSrQa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 22, 2018

The four royals pose for a picture with representatives of Prince Charles’s patronages. pic.twitter.com/99XHvbxlKY — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 22, 2018

