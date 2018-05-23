What’s Donald Trump up to this week? Manufacturing a dumb controversy, mostly.

Embed from Getty Images

I bury myself in royal coverage and fashion and tennis for a reason. Because I’ve hit the wall with politics. I’ve been trying to watch All In this week and I keep turning it off because everything is so depressing and no one is doing anything about it. I keep hoping-against-hope that this will be The Summer of Indictments, that we’ll really see some major movement from Robert Mueller. We know he’s sitting on a mountain of information about Donald Trump and literally everyone in Trump’s orbit, past or present. We know that Mueller knows much more than we know. We know that Donald Trump is scared. Which is why Trump and the Republican party have ginned up another “controversy” so they can act aggrieved and try to influence Mueller’s probe. Which is why Trump got up bright and early this morning to spread conspiracy theories like Alex Jones:

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

…Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

In case you couldn’t tell, Trump is really trying to brand “Spygate” and make it into a thing. In case you couldn’t tell, he’s worried that Michael Cohen is about to flip, because Cohen’s business partner just flipped. In case you couldn’t tell, the actual Republicans in Congress are doing nothing about Trump’s fascism and petty-dictatorship. They’re actually doing worse than nothing at all: they’re actively helping their Dear Leader obstruct justice, cover up his crimes and muddy every water. If Mueller is hoping to wait until the midterms to drop the biggest bombshells and indictments, I have news for Mueller: I’m not sure we’ll survive as a country until then.

