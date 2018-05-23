What’s Donald Trump up to this week? Manufacturing a dumb controversy, mostly.

I bury myself in royal coverage and fashion and tennis for a reason. Because I’ve hit the wall with politics. I’ve been trying to watch All In this week and I keep turning it off because everything is so depressing and no one is doing anything about it. I keep hoping-against-hope that this will be The Summer of Indictments, that we’ll really see some major movement from Robert Mueller. We know he’s sitting on a mountain of information about Donald Trump and literally everyone in Trump’s orbit, past or present. We know that Mueller knows much more than we know. We know that Donald Trump is scared. Which is why Trump and the Republican party have ginned up another “controversy” so they can act aggrieved and try to influence Mueller’s probe. Which is why Trump got up bright and early this morning to spread conspiracy theories like Alex Jones:
If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
…Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
In case you couldn’t tell, Trump is really trying to brand “Spygate” and make it into a thing. In case you couldn’t tell, he’s worried that Michael Cohen is about to flip, because Cohen’s business partner just flipped. In case you couldn’t tell, the actual Republicans in Congress are doing nothing about Trump’s fascism and petty-dictatorship. They’re actually doing worse than nothing at all: they’re actively helping their Dear Leader obstruct justice, cover up his crimes and muddy every water. If Mueller is hoping to wait until the midterms to drop the biggest bombshells and indictments, I have news for Mueller: I’m not sure we’ll survive as a country until then.
the informant was NOT working for the political opposition. he was working for the FBI who were tipped off to shenanigans from two of drumpf’s campaign workers.
AND THE DUDE IS A LIFE-LONG REPUBLICAN who worked in previous GOP admins.
keeeeeeeep reaching, dotard. no one except your deplorable base buys any of this crap.
The thing is that Trump doesn’t understand the most basic structures of government. I am sure that in his mind the FBI under a Democratic president is the Democratic Party’s FBI whereas the FBI under a Republican is the Republican Party’s FBI. He really is that ignorant and (still!) probably thinks being POTUS is equivalent to being a CEO with all the various government agencies under his total control.
He understands very well, he is just better at marketing and making the masses believe that up is down and down is up. The classic used call sales man. He is not too smart but he is brilliant at manipulating people and lying. Has been doing it all his life and made it to the presidency. Meanwhile our genius IQ Democrats have no idea how to fight him.
If the circus peanut is innocent go talk to Mueller and answer ALL his questions. He can’t because 1. He will lie under oath & 2. He is guilty of money laundering for the Russians, obstruction of justice & yes, collusion
I gotta laugh when I heard 45′s supporters saying it’s a “perjury trap!!!!”.
uh, IF HE DOESN’T LIE, HE WON’T BE IN DANGER OF PERJURING HIMSELF. how f-ing big is their disconnect?! they’re basically admitting that he’ll have to lie to cover his butt.
Also, he is a political professor who teaches in England and someone who has kept a hand in American politics. He is not a full fledged employee of the FBI.
This presidency is such a monstrous mistake. I feel sick every day and there is such a need to do something because of the horrible mess of the crimes being committed by drump and his posse.
Me too… It’s like we are living in the Upside Down (stranger things)
I’m not sure why people think Mueller is going to magically save us from this. He’ll indict a few minor characters, write up a strongly worded report and that will be the end of it. Only voters are going to end if.
I think he’s going to indict some major players. He won’t do that until the very end, though.
+1
The Republican majority will do nothing. The Democrats elected this fall will be too chicken to do anything hoping it will increase their chances to win the presidency in 2020. But Trump and his goons will do everything to rig the elections in 2020. Dictators never just let go of power. Venezuela anyone? China? We can’t rely on the press either because Trump is good for ratings.
The only part of our Democratic system working is the judicial branch. State courts getting Trump and Trump progeny on their money laundering. Or the women whom he screwed winning in court. This is not business as usual.
“the Democrats elected this fall will be too chicken to do anything”
If the Dems take back the House Adam Schiff will be the leader of the House Intelligence Committee. Chicken he isn’t. There will be hearings, and then things will follow from there.
@CR
No Adam Schiff is not chicken, he is persistent and the only handful of Dems brave enough to go on TV and defend the rule of law. But he is also genteel and will not push members to vote for impeachment. Just like when Obama was in office, Dems will try to appease the Republican minority and run to the middle. The Senate candidates running for elections in 2020 will be afraid of upsetting Trump voters they think they can appeal to (good luck).
With Trump’s war on minorities and planned parenthood how many potential presidential candates have openly pushed back? How many pushed back on the repeal of consumer protections against banks gambling with our money? How many pushed up on the repeal that car dealerships can’t charge minorities with the same credit scores as Whites can’t be overcharged. And many many more Obama era protections Trump and the Republicans have removed?
IMO we need to vote in progressives who will not play passive as Dems do.
Could he make it any more obvious that he’s panicking and scared to death? Tiick tock, Muellers coming to get Trump and his criminal family
We can only hope, but if it actually does happen it’ll be because the nameless, faceless ACTUAL “Powers That Be” are finally making it happen – as they have planned all along.
The raid on Cohen yielded mountains of new material and probably evidence of more crimes that will take a while to sift through. Very obvious that Ivanka is a target too. Her prison reform gambit is hilarious. And ines is going down in a blaze of treason.
How these people continually get by with such blatant bad behavior is beyond me. Ethics, loyalty to the country…it’s all a joke right now. But apparently things were similar in the Watergate days.
Side note — Hints are getting stronger that Broidy may have been a fall guy for Bigly and the pregnancy termination payout. Not sure anything will wake up his base, though.
It hasn’t even been two years and already SO much damage to our institutions has occurred. It’s insane.
His base is going nowhere. They will stick with him till the bitter end.
The base will probably ignore it all.
Wish we knew whether Rod R is buying time, or just caving in. Checks and balances rely on people having backbone. Not sure how many have the guts to do the right thing these days.
The nuttier he gets, the closer Mueller must be.
And he just fired off one of his ‘WITCH HUNT!” tweets.
Honestly, I’ve hit a wall with all of this. I’m just hoping the Dems can get it together so we can vote these a-holes out on Nov.
This is more of the same — Setting up both a distraction and an narrative of distrust. Follow the money is an honest suggestion, though. I think that’s what worries him.
I continue to hope that justice will prevail. In the meantime, we have to VOTE, both local and federal elections.
FFS He’s a dumpster fire and doesn’t care if he burns your whole country along with him. The damage he’s done and still doing!
God that royal wedding was such a nice distraction!
The NK summit is on the verge of collapsing (after they created commemorative coins!). The Chinese investment in a Trump tower in Indonesia/ZTE matter shows how he’s willing to sell our security for personal gain. He’s backing off the trade war with China and capitulating, which looks bad to his base.
He’s trying to distract us.
Also, Michael Cohen had a set up with the Taxi King, and he worked on traffic injury cases while also owning medical centers where crash victims would be evaluated. There’s so much leverage that they’ll have over Taxi King and Cohen. Trump should be scared about this.
Kaiser, I’ve been avoiding the news for the same “everything is depressing and no one’s doing anything about it” reason. We’re all outraged, and then nothing happens. It’s unbelievable. It feels like it is not going to stop.
It really is the most hopeless, powerless feeling isn’t it? I mean yes, we have the mid-terms but November feels so far away when every day brings a new example of corruption, a new low, a new thing to be outraged about. It’s so exhausting and emotionally/mentally debilitating.
That being said, I miss the Trump coverage here. Even though I’m completely out of things to say at this point, I still enjoy coming here to read comments from people who feel the same as I do. It’s a small reassurance as we witness the Oval Office being massacred by 45, but it’s still something. Man, these are such dark times.
I’m lucky that my BF is so plugged into local elections because there are really good tings happening on an almost weekly basis. Teachers in KY’s 6th district mobilizing in the primary, etc. That being said, people need to look at the numbers as well. Dems still getting massively outvoted at the polls.
We HAVE to vote guys..every chance you get no matter what the election, no matter how blue your state is. Vote. Vote. Vote.
Yes Kitten, November feels too far away to me also, and think of how much more lying and corruption can occur between now and then? ! Glad you have some good news locally. Here in Colorado we have the race for governor coming up and lots of political ads, including a guy modeling himself after Trump by calling himself an “outsider businessman” (insert Liz Lemon eyeroll). Very hopeful that we will go blue though!
I enjoy the Trump coverage here as well, Kitten. I think it is important to discuss the ins and outs of this mess, because we are witnessing such an important time in history. It is important that we understand what we are seeing, because people will eventually try to re-write it.
Gosh, it was so good not having this insane drongo plastered all over the news for a while… We need another royal wedding or something. Anything. Thank goodness the French Open is coming up, followed by Wimbledon.
Get your commemorative coin here!
They will be worth so much when the summit doesn’t happen!
I’m just constantly pissed. I’m over assface. He’s obvious. He’s front and center with his vile vitriol and embarrassing behavior. He’s a teenage drama queen wrapped in hooded cloaks of deceit, betrayal and chaos. I’m pissed at Congress. I’m pissed at the Republicans. I’m pissed at every American fervently defending this charlatan. And I’m overwhelmingly wrought with where we are politically and socially and how seemingly so very few seem to get it.
This past weekend, my oldest said I was starting to remind him of his grandfather (my ex’s dad who’s far right crazy) only from the other side. And that’s not what I want. I’m politically center and independent and have a very clear vision of what I personally would like to see. I would have a presidential panel made up of at least three standing presidents representing our security and infrastructure, our people and their civil liberties and our environment, climate and the integrationn of future growth within our ecosystems. I realize that reworking the Constitution will never happen, and important platforms will never be simultaneously addressed with this two-party crap fest but it’s still a dream.
I wonder what poor, pathetic minion had to type those tweets. They have correct spelling and grammar. The use of all caps is minimal and the storyline of the conspiracy theory isn’t completely incoherent. (Just ridiculous and ignorant). So some lackey had to listen to the boss’ rambling and had to try to craft a public statement from it.
Lesley Stahl of 60 minutes interviewed The Dumpster shortly after the nomination and asked him why he calls the media fake. He replied that he does it on purpose to undermine their credibility and everything they write. She told the story on an NPR radio show.
Its being reported that Tom Riddle got his perm security clearance – wonder who was paid off for that?
OMG I feel like I’ve found my tribe! Gossip, straight talk, and calling out the Trumperor far not wearing clothes. Thank you Celebitchy & friends!
