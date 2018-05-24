“Emily Ratajkowski’s premiere outfit was… something interesting” links
  • May 24, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment's "In Darkness"

I disagree with the Fug Girls, I think this is possibly one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on Emily Ratajkowski. Yikes! [GFY]
I did laugh at “bad lip reading” for the Royal Wedding. [OMG Blog]
Leah Remini is coming after Jehovah’s Witnesses next. [Dlisted]
Idris Elba is going to Make Quasimodo Great Again. [Looper]
Tom Hiddleston walked his beautiful dog this week. [LaineyGossip]
I would watch a docu-series called Jennifer Lopez & Ostrich. [Jezebel]
Today is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s wedding anniversary. [JustJared]
Was anyone watching CBS’s Code Black? If so, I’m sorry. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Donald Trump pulled out, no surprise. [Buzzfeed]

13 Responses to ““Emily Ratajkowski’s premiere outfit was… something interesting” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    She could wear some amazing, beautiful things…

    Reply
  2. French Girl says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    I’m more surprised by her make up.Seriously all this makeup on her cheeckbones

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Too bad drumpf’s father didn’t pull out 70+ years ago.

    Reply
  4. Tw says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Her top lip could be used as a flotation device.

    Reply
    • Rachel in August says:
      May 24, 2018 at 1:17 pm

      Yes! So could her implants, despite her making huffy remarks to the press that they’re real. I just can’t with this one. We all know she IS vapid as hell but she looks particularly so in these shots. “Look at me, I’m SoOoooo hot.”

      Reply
  5. KathNitenDay says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Her face and body are two very different colours.

    Reply
  6. Valerie says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Never mind her clothes. What’s with the vacant expression? I feel like I could blow an airhorn in her ear and she’d jump an hour later.

    Reply
  7. Lorelei says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    So I guess that Nobel Peace Price is on hold? 🙄

    Reply
  8. lucy says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I don’t want this to come across as ‘concern trolly’, but I feel worried each time I see her. Every picture of her she looks thinner, and sadder. I think she’s absolutely beautiful and I hate being an arm chair psychiatrist… I just hope she is ok.

    Reply
  9. Incredulous says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    I refused – genuinely – to believe that letter from Trump to Kim was real until I saw it on the news. It is parodic in the extreme and he spelled Kim’s name wrong.

    P.S. To all my fellow Irish readers, GET OUT AND VOTE tomorrow! (Preferably Yes)

    Reply
  10. mags says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Tom’s puppy is so cute. Good to see him doing pap strolls again. That means he is ready to play.

    Reply

