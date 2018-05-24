“Emily Ratajkowski’s premiere outfit was… something interesting” links

I disagree with the Fug Girls, I think this is possibly one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on Emily Ratajkowski. Yikes! [GFY]
I did laugh at “bad lip reading” for the Royal Wedding. [OMG Blog]
Leah Remini is coming after Jehovah’s Witnesses next. [Dlisted]
Idris Elba is going to Make Quasimodo Great Again. [Looper]
Tom Hiddleston walked his beautiful dog this week. [LaineyGossip]
I would watch a docu-series called Jennifer Lopez & Ostrich. [Jezebel]
Today is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s wedding anniversary. [JustJared]
Was anyone watching CBS’s Code Black? If so, I’m sorry. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Donald Trump pulled out, no surprise. [Buzzfeed]
She could wear some amazing, beautiful things…
She reads “drugged up”. I realize this criticism is pure observational conjecture, but her eyes look glazed, the make-up looks more like camouflage, and the fit of her clothing makes -me- feel out-of-sorts.
I’m more surprised by her make up.Seriously all this makeup on her cheeckbones
Too bad drumpf’s father didn’t pull out 70+ years ago.
HA! Good one.
Her top lip could be used as a flotation device.
Yes! So could her implants, despite her making huffy remarks to the press that they’re real. I just can’t with this one. We all know she IS vapid as hell but she looks particularly so in these shots. “Look at me, I’m SoOoooo hot.”
Her face and body are two very different colours.
Never mind her clothes. What’s with the vacant expression? I feel like I could blow an airhorn in her ear and she’d jump an hour later.
So I guess that Nobel Peace Price is on hold? 🙄
I don’t want this to come across as ‘concern trolly’, but I feel worried each time I see her. Every picture of her she looks thinner, and sadder. I think she’s absolutely beautiful and I hate being an arm chair psychiatrist… I just hope she is ok.
I refused – genuinely – to believe that letter from Trump to Kim was real until I saw it on the news. It is parodic in the extreme and he spelled Kim’s name wrong.
P.S. To all my fellow Irish readers, GET OUT AND VOTE tomorrow! (Preferably Yes)
Tom’s puppy is so cute. Good to see him doing pap strolls again. That means he is ready to play.
