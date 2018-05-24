“Emily Ratajkowski’s premiere outfit was… something interesting” links

I disagree with the Fug Girls, I think this is possibly one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on Emily Ratajkowski. Yikes! [GFY]

I did laugh at “bad lip reading” for the Royal Wedding. [OMG Blog]

Leah Remini is coming after Jehovah’s Witnesses next. [Dlisted]

Idris Elba is going to Make Quasimodo Great Again. [Looper]

Tom Hiddleston walked his beautiful dog this week. [LaineyGossip]

I would watch a docu-series called Jennifer Lopez & Ostrich. [Jezebel]

Today is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s wedding anniversary. [JustJared]

Was anyone watching CBS’s Code Black? If so, I’m sorry. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Donald Trump pulled out, no surprise. [Buzzfeed]