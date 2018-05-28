Ivanka Trump knew exactly what she was doing with this ‘Sunday morning’ tweet

Ivanka Trump has actually been keeping a lower profile in general for months. She hasn’t been as visible in the White House, in meetings or photo-ops or world-travels or anything. She’s still around, to be clear. But you can definitely feel that she’s made a conscious choice to step back, or maybe John Kelly and Donald Trump have made some conscious choices to push Ivanka and Jared Kushner out of the spotlight. Considering that Jared is a target of the Mueller investigation and that Ivanka may be targeted too, it’s a pretty wise choice. Except that Ivanka just can’t f–king help herself. She posted the above photo on her social media on Sunday – a photo of herself posing with one of her children.

So, just another “happy family” image for all of the Deplorables, right? The problem is that Ivanka posted this in the midst of the news that her father’s administration LOST almost 1,500 immigrant children, and that the Trump administration’s official f–king policy is to take babies and children away from their immigrant parents at the border.

Reports of federal authorities losing track of nearly 1,500 immigrant children in their custody. Scathing criticism over children being taken from their migrant parents at the border. Proposed rallies. In the past week, outrage about treatment of children taken into U.S. custody at the Southwest border has reached a fever pitch, exploding in a barrage of tweets and calls to action with the hashtags #WhereAreTheChildren and #MissingChildren. During a Senate committee hearing late last month, Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, testified that the federal agency had lost track of 1,475 children who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on their own (that is, unaccompanied by adults) and subsequently were placed with adult sponsors in the United States. As the Associated Press reported, the number was based on a survey of more than 7,000 children: “From October to December 2017, HHS called 7,635 children the agency had placed with sponsors, and found 6,075 of the children were still living with their sponsors, 28 had run away, five had been deported and 52 were living with someone else. The rest were missing, said Steven Wagner, acting assistant secretary at HHS.”

[From Washington Post]

The feds literally “lost” 1500 children, and the feds are currently ripping children and babies out of their parents’ arms as they try to cross the border. The children are put into what can only be described as “internment camps” (see below). Of the 1500 lost children, it’s more than possible that they were given to human traffickers because OH RIGHT THAT HAS HAPPENED BEFORE. All of this is the context for Ivanka Trump’s complicit ass posting a photo of a loving white mommy being cute with her white baby. Ivanka could have hashtagged it #OnlyWhiteChildrenMatter and the point would have been the f–king same.

Embed from Getty Images