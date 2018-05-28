Ivanka Trump knew exactly what she was doing with this ‘Sunday morning’ tweet

My ♥️! #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/CN5iXutE5Q
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2018
Ivanka Trump has actually been keeping a lower profile in general for months. She hasn’t been as visible in the White House, in meetings or photo-ops or world-travels or anything. She’s still around, to be clear. But you can definitely feel that she’s made a conscious choice to step back, or maybe John Kelly and Donald Trump have made some conscious choices to push Ivanka and Jared Kushner out of the spotlight. Considering that Jared is a target of the Mueller investigation and that Ivanka may be targeted too, it’s a pretty wise choice. Except that Ivanka just can’t f–king help herself. She posted the above photo on her social media on Sunday – a photo of herself posing with one of her children.
So, just another “happy family” image for all of the Deplorables, right? The problem is that Ivanka posted this in the midst of the news that her father’s administration LOST almost 1,500 immigrant children, and that the Trump administration’s official f–king policy is to take babies and children away from their immigrant parents at the border.
Reports of federal authorities losing track of nearly 1,500 immigrant children in their custody. Scathing criticism over children being taken from their migrant parents at the border. Proposed rallies. In the past week, outrage about treatment of children taken into U.S. custody at the Southwest border has reached a fever pitch, exploding in a barrage of tweets and calls to action with the hashtags #WhereAreTheChildren and #MissingChildren.
During a Senate committee hearing late last month, Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, testified that the federal agency had lost track of 1,475 children who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on their own (that is, unaccompanied by adults) and subsequently were placed with adult sponsors in the United States. As the Associated Press reported, the number was based on a survey of more than 7,000 children:
“From October to December 2017, HHS called 7,635 children the agency had placed with sponsors, and found 6,075 of the children were still living with their sponsors, 28 had run away, five had been deported and 52 were living with someone else. The rest were missing, said Steven Wagner, acting assistant secretary at HHS.”
The feds literally “lost” 1500 children, and the feds are currently ripping children and babies out of their parents’ arms as they try to cross the border. The children are put into what can only be described as “internment camps” (see below). Of the 1500 lost children, it’s more than possible that they were given to human traffickers because OH RIGHT THAT HAS HAPPENED BEFORE. All of this is the context for Ivanka Trump’s complicit ass posting a photo of a loving white mommy being cute with her white baby. Ivanka could have hashtagged it #OnlyWhiteChildrenMatter and the point would have been the f–king same.
These are children not livestock.#WhereAreTheChildren pic.twitter.com/ON6EmmbDIG
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) May 27, 2018
Did you hear about the illegal immigrant who was shot and killed by border patrol? First they said she was armed with a rock I think then they changed it to unarmed. Shot and killed an unarmed woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw images of them taking their water and pouring it out in front of them, not letting them cross so they would die of dehydration in the desert. Every day there's a new story that makes me want to cry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the moment I saw the photo my first thought was: What a disgusting piece of nothing this XXI century's nazi family is.
I truly hope they all rot in hell
#wherearethechildren
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She's a piece of work, isn't she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am from Serbia. And I am aware of picture that Americans have of my country. But something like this would never happend here. I am so sorry for that children and your country. Please, do not let that nazi shit all over again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Americans who read this page understand the difficult history of your country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh nothing will happen anyways. Banana republic will continue to bf the worst and the world will move on without us. If we don't start a War first. Good times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is horrifying. Rot in hell, Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like how do you lose 1500 children then say you care about the lives of children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Between this, the endless scams like Trump Soho & Azerbaijan, the campaigning for child torture, sorry "conversion therapy", advocate Mike Pence and the Traitor Nunes, the human rights abuses at her garment factories and the refusal to condemn her father for praising the "fine people" whose end game is to fill the lungs of her own children with Zyklon B, it's pretty obvious that Palestine Slaughter Barbie is 100% her father, only in a package extensively surgically altered to be marginally prettier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the upside for her, though, to posting it on purpose?
Don’t get me wrong, I think her father is the devil incarnate and was nauseous over these stories and photos all weekend, but I can’t see any potential benefit for her? Isn’t is possible that she’s clueless and not very bright? (Actually we know for a fact neither she or her husband are exactly brain trusts.)
Either way, she’s disgusting and she should have removed the photo because at best it was in extremely poor taste considering the circumstances.
I feel like even if I was a Deplorable, seeing photos of children being treated like that would anger me – but maybe I overestimate the Deplorables and they enjoyed seeing this side-by-side in their feeds with the other outrageous photos of those poor children.
I like to think that these people at least have a conscience when it comes to small children. : (
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not if they are children of colour. Racist flags are flying high friend – coloured people are not people, therefore, their children are not people either. Who cares if they are in camps? We are watching a Nazi Germany revival and it's HORRIBLE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe her. Remember that there was a time when threads on Ivanka Trump were more sympathetic than threads on Beyonce or Blue Ivy. "He's her father, she has no choice…" What a trip white privilege is, y'all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart is breaking for those kids, separated from their families and absolutely terrified….to be then treated by stray dogs and locked in cages. I hope Ivanka is proud of herself as a mother, because she has done NOTHING else she can ever be proud of when it comes to this administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I'm sure she is proud of everything the administration has done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No coincidence that Chelsea Clinton was calling her out for complicity this weekend. This whole family makes me ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Trump knew about the missing kids when he tweeted that the democrats are at fult for kids being taken from their parents. Its f'ing ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse