‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ is struggling at the domestic & international box office

As I’ve said a few times, I’m not really into the Disneyfication of the Star Wars franchise. Once Disney bought Lucasfilm, they started churning out Star Wars movies on a yearly basis, and it’s gotten to be… too much, quite honestly. I also feel like Kathleen Kennedy is mismanaging the brand, throwing good money after bad because she’s not hiring the best people from the start. Solo: A Star Wars Story was the perfect example of this: the original directors were fired in the middle of the production, and Ron Howard was brought in as the replacement director. There were rumors that star Alden Ehrenreich couldn’t act his way out of a paper bag. The production of course cost a lot more than originally expected. And what was the result? A mediocre film which people felt rather blah about. At Rotten Tomatoes, Solo has an all-critic score of 70% and a top-critic score of 59%. What’s telling was the audience score of 60% after opening weekend – people had a vague warmth about a beloved character (Han Solo) but really, this film was just kind of there. It’s not doing well by word-of-mouth either, because the box office is not great… considering this is a Star Wars movie.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is struggling in its debut at the Memorial Day box office, where it’s coming in well behind expectations with an estimated three-day debut of $83.3 million-plus and projected four-day debut of $101 million. That’s even worse than forecasts earlier in the weekend. The news is altogether grim overseas, where Solo rolled out in every major market save Japan. The movie — which made a high-profile stop at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month — is bombing with $65 million, including a dismal $10.1 million launch in China. The global bow is an estimated $148.3 million; many had thought it would fly to $300 million even though the Star Wars franchise has never been an enormous player internationally. The Han Solo origin pic is pacing well behind fellow standalone movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which opened to $155 million in North America. Solo blasts off a mere five months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters, raising the possibility of fatigue. The movie’s performance is sure to prompt Lucasfilm and Disney to reevaluate their strategy for the marquee franchise. “We are all over it, and will spend a lot of time digging into why things happened the way they did. We have a year and a half before Episode IX comes out,” says Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis. “We’ve had so much success. The previous three Star Wars films did $4 billion worth of of buisness at the box office, so it doesn’t feel like saturation is necessarily an issue, but we are still answering all of the questions. Heading into the weekend, tracking suggested Solo would debut to $130 million-$150 million domestically. Box-office observers note that the movie is playing younger than other Star Wars installments, meaning it could lure families. The film nabbed an A- CinemaScore from Friday ticket buyers, a half-grade below the A bestowed the previous trio of films. Rogue One is the best comparison for Solo among the three new Star Wars films released by Disney and Lucasfilm.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Yeah, all of the issues were there – it came out too soon after The Last Jedi, it came out after several massively successful films were released, and people have Star Wars fatigue in general and “blockbuster fatigue” long-term. I keep waiting for this kind of thing to happen with Marvel movies too – the DC Universe has had their reckoning with the failures of the Batfleck and Justice League films, but the reckoning for Marvel still hasn’t come. Will it come at some point? As for the larger Star Wars universe/franchise… just stop making all of these prequels and stand-alone movies!