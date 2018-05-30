Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union don’t know why they didn’t talk for 17 years

Jada Pinkett Smith seems to be in an apologetic phase of her life, and she’s using her new Facebook series, Red Table Talk, as a public reconciliation forum. She’s already brought on Will’s ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, mother to Will’s oldest son, Trey, sharing that the two didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things. Jada is now discussing her 17-year-long feud with fellow actress Gabrielle Union.

It’s not known why Jada and Gabrielle were feuding. The reason wasn’t addressed during the 20-minute conversation and the actresses aren’t even sure what happened. Gabrielle was the first to bring it up, during an interview earlier this month on the TODAY Show. She noted it was perplexing that they weren’t friendly as they are both passionate about the same issues and their spouses, Will and Miami Heat point guard Dwayne Wade, are friends.

Gabrielle told Hoda Kotb that finding her own “self-worth” and wanting “more joy, peace and grace in my life” prompted her to make amends with Jada. She blamed the media for blowing the situation out of proportion, stating:

”Jada nor I never used the word ‘feud,’ so it just became more of a media creation. Kind of like, back in the day, neither one of us actually knows what took place back then. But the people that we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’ and they were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you.’ And then it was like, ‘OK, girl, bye.’ For 17 years.” “We had too much pride and too much insecurity to just say, ‘Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that a creation of someone else who did not want to see two women rise together?’”

Jada and Gabrielle kissed and made up in public on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk. Jada opened the show by telling her mother, Adrienne, that the two “were never really girlfriends; we were great associates,” admitting that, “At some point, that dissolved and for 17 years we have not really spoken.”



Why Gabrielle, why now?

Says Jada, ”This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend. Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don’t know how, and she’s been open to this healing, she’s been open to this conversation.” On the reconciliation-starting phone call Jada made to Gabrielle:

“It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I didn’t even take the time to talk to you, you know?’ And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, ‘Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s–t!’ But, at the same time going, ‘Well, that’s where you were then. Thank God you’re someplace else now.’” Gabrielle’s lessons from her life coach:

She’d ”been communicating through negativity, and shrinking other people [while] hoping that I’m growing.” Jada on burying the hatchet:

“I hope from here on out we have a bond and you know that you can call on me for anything. Thank you for just being open to this.”

[From Facebook/Red Table Talk]

The only theory floating around as the reason for the beef is jealousy on Jada’s part for Will casting Gabrielle in Bad Boys 2, but, since no one is talking, no one really knows. Well, this is hardly the cause for a new season of Ryan Murphy’s Feud, now, is it? But, hey, it’s nice that Jada and Gabrielle were able to get past their differences and move on. If nothing else, we’re paying attention to Jada’s Facebook show. Who is up next? A waiter Jada undertipped one day? I kid, I kid….

