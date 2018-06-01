L&S: Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves have been quietly dating for a few months?

Halle Berry chats with Keanu Reeves on set of 'John Wick 3' during a late night of filming

Halle Berry signed on for John Wick 3 a few months back. Considering I haven’t seen all of John Wick or John Wick 2, I have nothing to say about the casting choices or the plot. I would assume that everyone knows what they’re doing and judging solely from these set photos, Halle seemed to get along very well with John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. Halle and Keanu are close in age, in human years as opposed to whatever metric of time is used on the vampire planet they both come from. Keanu is 53 (and fine) and Halle is 51 (and fine). Can two fine-ass 50-somethings find love in all the wrong places?

Halle Berry has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3, and Life & Style has learned she’s become much more than just Keanu Reeves’ co-star.

“Halle and Keanu are dating,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They started seeing each other even before they began filming. As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than a friendship.” Their movie is filming in NYC, but they won’t be showing any PDA between takes. “They want to keep their romance on the down-low for now,” the insider says to Life & Style. “But it’s only a matter of time until they go public.”

After her 2016 divorce from Olivier Martinez, Halle, 51, dated 35-year-old music producer Alex Da Kid for five months. But with Keanu, 53, she’s found someone she thinks has long-term potential. “Keanu is totally Halle’s type,” the insider says to Life & Style. “She likes that he’s very mysterious, introspective and down-to-earth. He’s not about the whole Hollywood spotlight thing. She finds that very attractive — and, of course, she thinks he’s super handsome.”

[From Life & Style]

Halle Berry might be the nicest, most humble person in real life, but I strongly believe she’s an absolute mess in romantic relationships. As soon as she falls in love, all bets are off, you know? So just based on that, I really hope Keanu and Halle are not happening. It’s my hope that Keanu does have love in his life, and that love is low-key and Zen. Now, all that being said… I wouldn’t be mad if Halle and Keanu had a no-strings-attached fling. That would be fun and age-appropriate.

69 Responses to “L&S: Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves have been quietly dating for a few months?”

  1. Snazzy says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:42 am

    They would be so amazing together (looks wise) but I don’t wish Halle level drama on anyone…
    Hell, or he could try it for a while, decide there’s too much dram and come to me for comfort. I’m ok with that too ;)

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Halle, back away from Keanu!

    Reply
  3. Leigh says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:44 am

    The source is basically a dirt rag, so not exactly one to bother discussing, but also Halle seems to be an absolute drama queen when it comes to romance, and we’ve read for many years that Keanu is a low key guy. I call BS, but if it is happening I give it a very short shelf life.

    Reply
  4. Really says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:44 am

    PR

    Reply
  5. Maum says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I don’t think Halle can be described as ‘nice’.
    Didn’t she totally bash the father of her daughter and try to move to France without any custody arrangement?
    She seems v entitled and high maintenance to me.

    Also can’t get over the hit and run incident,..

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:48 am

    She’s too much drama for anyone and he seems to like his flings/relationships low key.

    Reply
  7. Madpoe says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:49 am

    One hot second of being photographed together while filming and their allegedly eyeball deep in a romantic relationship? CMON! Someone give Mr. Wick a pencil! LOL

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:49 am

    He strikes me as pretty low key, but they’d be oddly interesting couple, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Omg. I mean, casual or not, it would be hot.

    Reply
  10. Mrs Odie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Hallanu. (@c, TM, and all that)

    Reply
  11. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Hallie, don’t mess up that man’s life with your drama. I’ve had a thing for Keanu since Paula Abdul’s Rush, Rush video. I don’t want her toxicity anywhere around him.

    Reply
  12. Hazel says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:02 am

    OMG, best random couple ever lol

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Keanu is pretty laid-back but his tantric skills probably leave a lot of lovers (both genders) in perpetual heat.

    Don’t mess with John’s wick!

    Reply
  14. Alexandria says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:05 am

    If he wants drama, he should date Angie. There are stronger supporting characters the media will dream of; Brad, JA, Justin and then somehow the Clooneys and by extension the Sussexes.

    Reply
  15. Ao says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I almost died when I read that headline. Keanu has been and still is my fav crush since my teenager years. They definetely look hot together. I just hope Halle doesn’t break his heart, because he has been through a lot already.

    Reply
  16. Reef says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Age appropriate and gorgeous, I’m with it.

    Reply
  17. Jerusha says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Nah, not happening. I’ve been a fan since River’s Edge and he doesn’t seem to go for headline grabbing relationships. Good PR for the film, I guess.

    Reply
  18. Jess says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    No! I agree on Halle being a mess in relationships, and he needs someone low key for sure. He seems so genuine and sweet and he had to endure a tragic loss so he doesn’t need drama. I love Keanu.

    Reply
  19. Roe says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:24 am

    If true Run Keanu Run.

    Halle is crazy

    Reply
  20. Pilar says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Why is everyone convinced she has to have drama in every relationship? She only had real drama with the model guy, considering she manages to separate from Martinez drama free, i’d say the drama with the model was as much his fault. It takes two to tango. Jeanie and Halle would be an insanely hot mature couple.

    Reply
  21. Sarah says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Saw a blind item on them on CDAN. They are definitely hooking up and this blind came out weeks ago. Why are they so hot? Two non aging 50 year old. This could be a plot for romantic comedy. They hotter than the young couples today. Ryan and Blake are hot who else?

    Reply
  22. Jane says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Halle needs a cool guy like Keanu. Maybe the universe wants it to happen. You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your prince. Seems people feel she doesn’t deserve love. Well it’s up to Keanu to decide. I think his girlfriends are usually fiery just not famous. Google them. He has never gone for a low key girl. They are always eccentric weird and feisty. Halle is his type. She’s just too famous

    Reply
    • siri says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      But I doubt Keanu needs a drama queen like Halle. I could believe they have/had some hot sex, but as for a relationship- hopefully not. For his sake. I don’t think Keanu is lacking in opportunities, but he seems to like to keep this all under wraps. That’s why I doubt he would start anything serious with an actress. I also hope his and her PR will not succeed to get them into a fake relationship until the movie is released. Would be really disappointing if Keanu agrees to that.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      From many accounts, Halle is an a-hole. So she might be included in the ‘frogs’ aspect of the dating scene.

      But like you said – that’s up to him to decide.

      Reply
  23. Gutterflower says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:46 am

    John Wick is a GREAT movie. The second one was good as well, but man #1. Seeing that gorgeous man lose his shit over a dog…..yum.

    Reply
  24. Becks says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:50 am

    She needs to back off my Keanu!

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Keanu… Come my way. There’s no drama.

    Reply
  26. qiq says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:14 am

    there was an article about this on blind gossip, it´s just a PR move. that´s what I choose to believe anyway. I think Keanu would be the happiest with a low key gal who does not run in celebrity circles – probably maybe even some single mom so he would at least have children by marriage (he recently said he always wanted them but he is too old now – his words).

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:43 am

      He didn’t shut the door on it. He talked *around* it and started joking about using chemistry to be an older father. He deflected with humor, which he’s good at when interviewers get too personal.

      **
      From the Esquire September 2017 interview

      Would you like to settle down? Maybe you have already? “I’m too… it’s too late. It’s over.”

      What do you mean? “I’m 52. I’m not going to have any kids.”

      Really? “Yeah.”

      People have kids at all ages. Mick Jagger just had another.

      “He’s ageless. How old is he? I mean, he’s… Oh my God!”

      It’s not too late; 52 is fine. “I know. I know. I’m going to start using chemistry.”

      At least you’re not a woman. “That’s a whole other… But no. I’m glad to still be here.”

      We’re glad you’re still here, too. “Oh,” he says. “That’s kind of you to say.”

      **

      Reply
      • qiq says:
        June 1, 2018 at 11:52 am

        my takeaway from the interview is still the same. I read the whole interview back than and I also translated it for a celebrity blog in my country, so I know what he said. I think he started joking because he got a bit unconfortable when the reporter started pushing. I think his mind is made up, it seems to me that he is still hurting over the loss of his child. That´s at least how I read it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 1, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        I think he jokes about it because he 1) is still considering it and 2) doesn’t think it is any of the interviewer’s business. If he falls for someone in the next 5 years who wants kids, I don’t think he’d say no.

        He has signed on to do a film about a man trying to save his suicidal wife after the death of their infant daughter. He knows all the interviewers will ask him about his past during the film’s PR rotation, but he’s still signed on to do the movie. Exorcising demons or making it clear his past still impacts him but life continues to move forward.

    • Sarah says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      Isn’t Halle a single mom? She is a low key celeb with the exception of past custody battles. I read somewhere she was the person he envisioned to play Sophia and it’s interesting she passed on Speed to try to save her failing marriage to David Justice.

      Reply
      • qiq says:
        June 1, 2018 at 12:11 pm

        You have a point, but I personally don´t see her as a low key person though – constantly posting selfies and sexy photos and she is enjoying the attention – not saying that there´s something wrong about that, because there isn´t, I just have a feeling that Keanu is a really private person who enjoys living like a non-celebrity. I may be completely wrong though since I haven´t met either of them and probably never will.

      • Erinn says:
        June 1, 2018 at 12:33 pm

        I see a single mom as a mother without help and without a partner – not just a mom who happens to not be dating. From what I understand (and could be wrong) the fathers are still involved with their children.

  27. Tania says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:16 am

    As a Keanu lover, I’m okay with this. I want him to be happy. He deserves it, we all deserve it. Halle deserves it. They are the living embodiment of fire and ice. They can complement each other so all of those talking about Halle’s “drama” and making Keanu out to be some fragile man, please just stop. If I’m okay with this, you all can be too!

    Reply
    • Avery says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:22 am

      I totally agree! They look so good together and I am here for it! I love Keanu and I think they would be good for each other. Halle have calmed down now and could be bringing some fun and excitement into his life and Keanu could be chilling her out because he is so laid back and not a narcissist.

      Reply
  28. aerohead21 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Yeah…I don’t get the vibe either of these people know how to have a healthy relationship and their methods are opposite….soooooo….idk…….plus he doesn’t want kids and she has two little ones. Fun maybe, commitment? Keanu’s not your man Halle…(because secretly he’s mine!) j/k

    Reply
  29. SpicyChickieChoopChoop says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Bullshit! They’re not dating! As usual, this is just publicity for the damned movie! Just like when two woman supposedly broke into his home, during two separate incidents but, around the same time as his movie Knock Knock (two strange woman come to his characters home)! Come on!

    Reply
  30. Miss M says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Run, Keanu! Run!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  31. Ina says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:52 am

    LOLing at the comments above; you guys are too funny.

    ♡ Keanu, and I strangely dig this surprising pairing. Please let it be true.

    Reply
  32. Lulu says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Keanu seems like he is one of those Frau-Save-a-Ho type dudes, who wants a hot, smart, charming, and fun woman to entertain him and give him life while never ever placing demands or expecting commitment. Like, only the love of a good woman will get him to settle. Yuck.
    But Halle is drama. Hot drama tho. If it doesn’t work she’ll shoulder the fall out and he can continue his quest for the perfect pixie.

    Reply
  33. jferber says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Keanu Reeves is scrumptious. He seems very chill and low-drama, and I’m not sure that will work for Halle, but I’m hoping for the best for both of them. They are an amazingly gorgeous couple!

    Reply
  34. Cricket says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    I just has to chime in on Keanu. This man is just everything! I can’t see him and Halle together in any type of committed relationship but as a summer romance – it wouldn’t get any hotter than watching these two on their PR Rome tour (aka Hiddleswift)..

    I was just hanging with a friend from NYC who caught John Wick 3 filming.. he said there was a crowd and people were allowed to get pretty close and watch but no cell phones allowed. Said Keanu was super cool and had nothing but time for anyone that wanted to chat. He would sign things, chat – in his what you see on camera is what you get off camera – laid back way.. just no photos. Swoon.. I so wish I was there :)

    Keanu needs to win an Oscar – I don’t care for what movie.. He is just such a cool, nice dude and when you think of all the miserable pricks that have won in the past.. I want to see him in a tux up on stage .. aahhh,. ok back to work

    Reply
  35. siri says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I believe Keanu has other things on his mind. Always. I’m rather sure he doesn’t lack opportunities, and I think he uses them frequently, but I also think he doesn’t really want to settle with someone. He wants to have peace for himself. As socially capable as he is, there’s also a loner part in him, and Halle would be too demanding, too much drama and effort in the end. He might bore her at some point, she might be too demanding for him. Opposites attract, but it usually is short-lived.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      Sandra Bullock once commented that his greatest fear was that she’d show up on his doorstep, drop off a turtle, and run away. She seemed to be saying he wanted nothing to tie him down. He’s free to film anywhere he wants, free to show off his motorcycle business anywhere in the world, anytime. He seems to have lots of smart, talented women friends, but I’d be very surprised to hear he’s settling down.

      What I really love is seeing all the good will people have for him 30+ years on. He’s one of the few who started in the 80’s who hasn’t turned out to have feet of clay.

      Reply
  36. Eze says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    From the looks of her Instagram she’s already madly in love. Cryptic love posts. I know he respects her hustle. I think they’re both vulnerable but Halle said she falls hard. Almost killed her self when first husband left. Hope she guards her heart. I think Keanu will be fine either way

    Reply
  37. Alexis says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I just cannot see this. They come across as polar opposites, but not in a “they balance each other out” kind of way.

    Reply

