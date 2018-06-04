Serena Williams: ‘If I wasn’t playing tennis, I’d be pregnant right now’

Serena Williams covers the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which sort of confirms to me that Serena is targeting Wimbledon for her biggest push of the year. Serena loves to play on grass and Wimbledon is one of her favorite tournaments – if not her favorite, flat-out – of the year. She wasn’t doing a lot of French-magazine covers and interviews ahead of Roland Garros, but here she is on the cover of Bazaar UK? Chica wants to win Wimbledon this year. We’ll see! While I believe in her and I know that she’s the GOAT, I still don’t think she’s got much of a chance to win Wimbledon this year. As for the interview… it’s good! You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She wants more Slam titles: Her aim is to beat Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, won between 1960 and 1973. ‘But why limit myself to 25? I love making history. This gives me another opportunity.’
The body-shaming that followed her throughout her career: ‘It was hard for me. People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I’m strong. I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular – and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different.’
One of her goals used to be getting down to a Size 4: ‘Oh God, I’ll never be a size 4! Why would I want to do that, and be that? This is me, and this is my weapon and machine. But I love that I said that, because I can understand. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I’m happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like… Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy.’
She loved being pregnant: ‘If I wasn’t playing tennis, I’d be pregnant right now – sorry, I’m one of those women. I’ve been injured so many times, and played on it, my body is used to adjusting.’
She knew she would need a C-section: ‘I knew I wasn’t going to be able to have her naturally, it was like this intuition. I just kept thinking, “There is no way it’s going to happen”, and it didn’t.’
She suffered from post-partum depression. ‘Honestly, sometimes I still think I have to deal with it. I think people need to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy. I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying… because I wanted to be perfect for her.’ Does she feel she’s a good mother? ‘I do. I hope I am, and I’m going to strive to be the best mom I can be.’
Whether she wants Olympia to play tennis: ‘I don’t know any player who would say they want their kid to play tennis. Outside of the Mandarin tutor and the French tutor, which I’m really serious about, and of course ballet, I have no dreams for her. I want to let her do whatever she wants to do, as long as it’s positive. Always try to be an addition to society, not a subtraction.’
She wants more kids: ‘I told Alexis, I hope it’s another girl. Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I’ve only been around girls my whole life.’
As I watched Being Serena on HBO, I just kept thinking over and over “she’s never going to do this again, that’s why she’s filming it now.” Is that wrong? I don’t doubt that she WANTS more kids. I just don’t think she’ll have any more when all is said and done, because at the end of the day, she doesn’t want to put her body through all of that again. She literally almost died giving birth to Olympia. As for the rest of it… GOAT gonna GOAT. She’s amazing.
Note: right now, as you’re reading this, Serena will be playing Maria Sharapova today at the French Open. Cross your fingers for her!!
UPDATE: People are saying Serena has pulled out of the French Open because of an arm injury OMG.
Covers courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK.
I love the cover, she looks strong and like herself and it’s really pretty, not shopped to death
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! That cover is one of the best shots of her I’ve ever seen. I can’t spot any shopping and I’m so glad they didn’t feel the need to do that. She’s glowing and she looks like a warrior/Venus rising from the sea. And I don’t even have words for awesome her hair looks like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kick her a**, Serena!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE HER!! I’m also a visibly-muscular woman in a family of thin women, and it was a struggle until I let it go. And I embraced my physique in large part because of her. I love this- “it’s my weapon, it’s my machine.” Such a role model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoever dressed her for these covers should be her full-time stylist — she looks AMAZING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks amazeballs. And I want her bathing suit.
I also have major leg envy. I’m only 5’2″ and chubby ahah. But I’d kill for her legs. This is making me want to get back on the stair climber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful covers! The interview is really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something weird about the second photo. Her head/face seem so much larger and out of proportion to the rest of her body. Photoshop fail?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to be rude and speculate that she might be planning to use a surrogate next time (which makes sense to me, her body and by extension her career is very valuable). She might have already done it … she said “I hope it’s another girl” and that sounded present tense to me, rather than future tense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my head, Serena wipes the floor with Maria and then whispers to her “You’re just like Ivanka.” Maria then breaks down and thanks Serena for writing her next book for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she plays tennis another year or two but I think she retires soon to have more children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish her good health should she try again for more children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sad Serena pulled out of the French due to an arm injury. I was looking forward to watching her toy with Sharapova.
Heal up and get ready for Wimbledon, Serena!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she´ll be pregnant by the end of this year again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww man, I set my PVR and everything to enjoy watching Serena today and she pulled out. That’s better than an actual loss to that other woman, but I’m still sad nonetheless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse