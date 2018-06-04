Serena Williams: ‘If I wasn’t playing tennis, I’d be pregnant right now’

Serena Williams covers the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which sort of confirms to me that Serena is targeting Wimbledon for her biggest push of the year. Serena loves to play on grass and Wimbledon is one of her favorite tournaments – if not her favorite, flat-out – of the year. She wasn’t doing a lot of French-magazine covers and interviews ahead of Roland Garros, but here she is on the cover of Bazaar UK? Chica wants to win Wimbledon this year. We’ll see! While I believe in her and I know that she’s the GOAT, I still don’t think she’s got much of a chance to win Wimbledon this year. As for the interview… it’s good! You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She wants more Slam titles: Her aim is to beat Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, won between 1960 and 1973. ‘But why limit myself to 25? I love making history. This gives me another opportunity.’

The body-shaming that followed her throughout her career: ‘It was hard for me. People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I’m strong. I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular – and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different.’

One of her goals used to be getting down to a Size 4: ‘Oh God, I’ll never be a size 4! Why would I want to do that, and be that? This is me, and this is my weapon and machine. But I love that I said that, because I can understand. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I’m happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like… Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy.’

She loved being pregnant: ‘If I wasn’t playing tennis, I’d be pregnant right now – sorry, I’m one of those women. I’ve been injured so many times, and played on it, my body is used to adjusting.’

She knew she would need a C-section: ‘I knew I wasn’t going to be able to have her naturally, it was like this intuition. I just kept thinking, “There is no way it’s going to happen”, and it didn’t.’

She suffered from post-partum depression. ‘Honestly, sometimes I still think I have to deal with it. I think people need to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy. I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying… because I wanted to be perfect for her.’ Does she feel she’s a good mother? ‘I do. I hope I am, and I’m going to strive to be the best mom I can be.’

Whether she wants Olympia to play tennis: ‘I don’t know any player who would say they want their kid to play tennis. Outside of the Mandarin tutor and the French tutor, which I’m really serious about, and of course ballet, I have no dreams for her. I want to let her do whatever she wants to do, as long as it’s positive. Always try to be an addition to society, not a subtraction.’

She wants more kids: ‘I told Alexis, I hope it’s another girl. Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I’ve only been around girls my whole life.’