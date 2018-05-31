“The grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein on multiple charges” links

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on multiple rape & sex crime charges by a New York grand jury. Do you think he’ll take a plea deal? [Jezebel]

The legal system has not helped Kesha whatsoever. [Dlisted]

Who would name their child Crystal Methvin? [The Blemish]

Mary Kay Letourneau has regrets. I should hope so. [Starcasm]

Jaden Smith went to prom! [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Lawrence honors her ex-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. [JustJared]

Four peacocks are roaming the streets of Philadelphia. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I don’t mind a floral print, but I dislike most of these dresses. [GFY]

Donald Trump is pardoning right-wing troll Dinesh D’Souza. [Buzzfeed]