“The grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein on multiple charges” links

Harvey Weinstein leaves the police station and arrives at court

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on multiple rape & sex crime charges by a New York grand jury. Do you think he’ll take a plea deal? [Jezebel]
The legal system has not helped Kesha whatsoever. [Dlisted]
Who would name their child Crystal Methvin? [The Blemish]
Mary Kay Letourneau has regrets. I should hope so. [Starcasm]
Jaden Smith went to prom! [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lawrence honors her ex-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. [JustJared]
Four peacocks are roaming the streets of Philadelphia. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I don’t mind a floral print, but I dislike most of these dresses. [GFY]
Donald Trump is pardoning right-wing troll Dinesh D’Souza. [Buzzfeed]

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the NY Police Department to turn himself in

  1. Lydia says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Finally. He stinks.

  2. Gutterflower says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Throw the book at him. He didn’t “offer” his victims a lesser degree of assault, why should he receive a lesser sentence?
    Eff him.

  3. brooksie says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Ugh his smile. He’s got some nerve.

  4. adastraperaspera says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Not another sympathetic Letourneau documentary, ugh. I loathe interviewers who let her get away with calling statutory rape a “romance.”

    • Juliette says:
      May 31, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      Agreed. The sympathetic spin they are trying to put on this story is sickening.

      This particular line made my stomach churn. “They both recounted their very first kiss, which Vili, a child, initiated. He asked if he could kiss her, and according to him she replied “Only a coward would ask.”

      Creepy and disgusting old badger. No matter how they spin it, she’s a pedophile. She started in on him when he was in 6th grade so he was 12 going on 13 and she was 34. Gross. There is no sympathy from me. Glad all turned out well but she deserves no sympathy. Not then, not now.

  5. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Yes! Thank God. Lock Him Up!!!!

  6. lucy2 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    It’d be nice to see some justice served. He belongs in jail, and I hope gets sent there for the rest of his miserable life.

  7. Lila says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Superficial: I really like the outfit of the female officer escorting Weinstein, looks totally professional but has personality- very different from how I usually see LEO’S dressed (professional but bereft of anything interesting)

    Harvey is GROSS, I hope this is the beginning of him getting what he deserves.

  8. ktae says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Poor Kesha

    Reply
    May 31, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    My heart breaks for Kesha.
    Dr. Luke is a classic abuser, he won’t stop until he demolishes her after his control over her has been threatened.
    He is awful.

  10. Helen Smith says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    You guys aren’t going to like her politics, so avoid her videos on political figures like Biden or David Hogg, but a body language expert did an interesting analysis of Harvey in court. I would watch that one and skeddadle off of her site immediately afterward. Her site is Bombards Body Language.

