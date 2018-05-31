“The grand jury indicted Harvey Weinstein on multiple charges” links

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on multiple rape & sex crime charges by a New York grand jury. Do you think he’ll take a plea deal? [Jezebel]
The legal system has not helped Kesha whatsoever. [Dlisted]
Who would name their child Crystal Methvin? [The Blemish]
Mary Kay Letourneau has regrets. I should hope so. [Starcasm]
Jaden Smith went to prom! [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lawrence honors her ex-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. [JustJared]
Four peacocks are roaming the streets of Philadelphia. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I don’t mind a floral print, but I dislike most of these dresses. [GFY]
Donald Trump is pardoning right-wing troll Dinesh D’Souza. [Buzzfeed]
Finally. He stinks.
Throw the book at him. He didn’t “offer” his victims a lesser degree of assault, why should he receive a lesser sentence?
Eff him.
The judge should have refused him bail. He presents a clear danger to society. I will be so mad if he gets a plea that does not include jail time.
Ugh his smile. He’s got some nerve.
I just came here to say exactly that. THE fuck you smiling for harvey?
That smirk scares me. What a monster… And his poor kids, they will carry this burden forever.
Not another sympathetic Letourneau documentary, ugh. I loathe interviewers who let her get away with calling statutory rape a “romance.”
Agreed. The sympathetic spin they are trying to put on this story is sickening.
This particular line made my stomach churn. “They both recounted their very first kiss, which Vili, a child, initiated. He asked if he could kiss her, and according to him she replied “Only a coward would ask.”
Creepy and disgusting old badger. No matter how they spin it, she’s a pedophile. She started in on him when he was in 6th grade so he was 12 going on 13 and she was 34. Gross. There is no sympathy from me. Glad all turned out well but she deserves no sympathy. Not then, not now.
Technically, a hebephile because he was pubescent, but still an absolute monster and sexual predator.
Yes! Thank God. Lock Him Up!!!!
It’d be nice to see some justice served. He belongs in jail, and I hope gets sent there for the rest of his miserable life.
Superficial: I really like the outfit of the female officer escorting Weinstein, looks totally professional but has personality- very different from how I usually see LEO’S dressed (professional but bereft of anything interesting)
Harvey is GROSS, I hope this is the beginning of him getting what he deserves.
Poor Kesha
My heart breaks for Kesha.
Dr. Luke is a classic abuser, he won’t stop until he demolishes her after his control over her has been threatened.
He is awful.
You guys aren’t going to like her politics, so avoid her videos on political figures like Biden or David Hogg, but a body language expert did an interesting analysis of Harvey in court. I would watch that one and skeddadle off of her site immediately afterward. Her site is Bombards Body Language.
