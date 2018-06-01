Prince Harry & Meghan signed a two-year lease on that Cotswolds rental

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

Just days before the Royal Wedding, we learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had spent their last premarital weekend in the Cotswolds in England. The Sun reported that they were renting a pretty little cottage temporarily, and they had a lot of security precautions taken. I said, at the time, that it was likely to be little more than a summer rental, because I believed the Queen would give them some larger apartment/mansion in London, plus she would likely give them a country home too. I mean, why rent some non-royal property when the Queen personally owns extensive properties, and the Crown owns extensive properties too? But as it turns out, Meg and Harry aren’t waiting to see what real estate they are gifted. They allegedly signed a two-year lease on the Cotswolds property.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly signed a two-year lease for a new home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds less than two weeks after exchanging vows in a highly televised wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The decision comes as the newlyweds await renovations on their centuries-old Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

It’s likely Queen Elizabeth II will give them a house as a wedding present, as she did for Prince William and Kate Middleton, but since the house will probably need an update, the newlyweds will probably be spending their weekends at their Cotswold property, Westfield Large, about 90 minutes outside of London, as those renovations are put into place. The home is located on the same 4,000-acre grounds as Soho House’s famous property Soho Farmhouse, as well as David and Victoria Beckham’s country home.

It sounds like this area is a pretty chic, celebrity-friendly, royal-friendly and elite area for Meghan and Harry. I think it’s smart that they signed a two-year lease too – the Queen didn’t hand Anmer Hall to Will and Kate right away, so it’s possible that the Queen will not “gift” a country home to Meghan and Harry right away either. But I am surprised that there’s been no announcement about an upgrade to their digs in London. Nottingham Cottage is supposed to be very cute, but very small. Maybe they’ll announce a new London place when Meghan gets pregnant?

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Pacific Coast News.

38 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan signed a two-year lease on that Cotswolds rental”

  1. Melania says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Harry and Meghan have the star quality. Beautiful couple.

    Reply
  2. Hmmmm says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I have read everywhere that they are getting Apartment 1 at KP? This property is right next to Will and Kate. It’s 21 rooms. I might be wrong though..It’s being renovated as we speak..

    Reply
  3. Darby says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I thought the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester agreed to move out of apartment 1b into a smaller apartment in Kensington Palace and they are renovating and then moving in there once the Gloucesters leave.

    Reply
  4. Philo says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I’m surprised they want to be that far out. It’s a beautiful area – but it’s actually more like 2 hours at least from London. On a good day. But maybe they’ll have more privacy.

    Reply
  5. Emily says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I love Meghan, but why does it seem like their entire relationship is sponsored by Soho House???

    Reply
  6. Ari says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:48 am

    The Cambridges stayed at Nott Cott for a while after their wedding too. I don’t see the rush in a move unless they 100% needed bigger space (aka pregnant). Until then they will stay there and have a summer home for more privacy.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:55 am

    I think this is a smart idea. It gives them time in the country that’s not directly related to the queen (i.e. not a house that she gave them) and presumably in an area of the country that Meghan likes already.

    Reply
  8. Burdzeyeview says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Who wouldn’t want to live in the Cotswolds.. it’s idyllic.

    Reply
  9. Cher says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Isn’t Highgrove, the residence owned by the Prince Wales, located in Cotswolds?
    Excuse my ignorance, I don’t know the area!

    Reply
  10. Janet says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I feel like a lot of people think the wedding was just the start of something great and from here on, Meghan and Harry will continue to rock the monarchy and lead super exciting, meaningful royal lives. I don’t think that’s the case. I think the wedding was the highlight and from now on Meghan’s life will be pretty dull in comparison and extremely restricted. Country homes like it’s the 50′s, no actual occupation, an endless number of engagements where your role is merely to shine a light and not anything actually political, your social life having to be carefully planned with security etc.

    I feel like Kate is more suited to that life simply because she’s a 1950′s woman who stays at home with her children and goes to the gym, but Meghan strikes me as more complex/adventurous and I imagine she must get bored or claustrophobic eventually. And Kate will get to be queen one day, Meghan won’t. Her life will be about respecting tradition and not say or do anything too controversial that might reflect badly on the more important royals like William and Kate. It’s that awkward middle stage; she will be close enough to the throne to be a working royal and give up her freedom and spontaneity, but she won’t be the main player.

    Reply
  11. aaa says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I also read that the Gloucesters are moving out of the 21-room Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace and the Sussexes are moving in.

    I don’t think that they are right around the corner from each other, but the Sussexes are in the same general area as Charles, Anne and her family, the Middletons, and Windsor where the Queen weekends.

    My speculation is that the Charles is paying for the country rental and will also be the one gifting the Sussexes their permanent country home.

    Reply
  12. Leyton says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:44 am

    They are supposed to be moving into Apartment 1A but from what I’ve read, it’s still under renovation. I suppose this will do in the mean time as they will be between Nottingham Cottage and this residence. If what most predict are correct, Meghan will definitely have a kid within the next two years, if not year. 1A might come in handy but they could get away with a smaller place when its just them and a baby.

    They must enjoy the privacy of the place. I can see why; it is beautiful. Meghan and Harry both have a knack for getting away and doing their own thing. They are clearly on a honeymoon but there is not an inch of reliable sources about where too. They do know how to fly under the radar.

    Reply
    • Masamf says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:00 am

      I read that they plan to keep Nottingham cottage and live there while in London. Maybe they’ve grown so attached to it and don’t wanna give it up!! Im just wondering, do these wealthy folks have to go away and out of their home every weekend? I know here in Canada how people buy cottages and love to go to them and spend time there especially during the summer, but it seems like H&M will be leaving at this Cotswold property every weekend. Don’t they ever get tired of packing and unpacking? I would never be able to live like that!! But again I’m neither wealthy nor royalty and I have to work 22 long shifts a month, so….

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:13 am

      William and Kate are in 1A.

      Reply
  13. jferber says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Off-topic, but I wish Meghan would do fireside chats a la President Roosevelt during WWII to give Americans hope while living under the presidency of Trump. Please, Meghan, don’t forget about the rest of us who were unable to become foreign princesses!

    Reply
  14. notasugarhere says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    We have to wait and see. Right now all of this is alleged in one article that contains multiple errors.

    Reply

