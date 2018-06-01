Prince Harry & Meghan signed a two-year lease on that Cotswolds rental

Just days before the Royal Wedding, we learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had spent their last premarital weekend in the Cotswolds in England. The Sun reported that they were renting a pretty little cottage temporarily, and they had a lot of security precautions taken. I said, at the time, that it was likely to be little more than a summer rental, because I believed the Queen would give them some larger apartment/mansion in London, plus she would likely give them a country home too. I mean, why rent some non-royal property when the Queen personally owns extensive properties, and the Crown owns extensive properties too? But as it turns out, Meg and Harry aren’t waiting to see what real estate they are gifted. They allegedly signed a two-year lease on the Cotswolds property.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly signed a two-year lease for a new home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds less than two weeks after exchanging vows in a highly televised wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The decision comes as the newlyweds await renovations on their centuries-old Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
It’s likely Queen Elizabeth II will give them a house as a wedding present, as she did for Prince William and Kate Middleton, but since the house will probably need an update, the newlyweds will probably be spending their weekends at their Cotswold property, Westfield Large, about 90 minutes outside of London, as those renovations are put into place. The home is located on the same 4,000-acre grounds as Soho House’s famous property Soho Farmhouse, as well as David and Victoria Beckham’s country home.
It sounds like this area is a pretty chic, celebrity-friendly, royal-friendly and elite area for Meghan and Harry. I think it’s smart that they signed a two-year lease too – the Queen didn’t hand Anmer Hall to Will and Kate right away, so it’s possible that the Queen will not “gift” a country home to Meghan and Harry right away either. But I am surprised that there’s been no announcement about an upgrade to their digs in London. Nottingham Cottage is supposed to be very cute, but very small. Maybe they’ll announce a new London place when Meghan gets pregnant?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Pacific Coast News.
Harry and Meghan have the star quality. Beautiful couple.
Yeah she looked amazing in that second dress.
I have read everywhere that they are getting Apartment 1 at KP? This property is right next to Will and Kate. It’s 21 rooms. I might be wrong though..It’s being renovated as we speak..
Yeah I read that too and that the current occupants are vacating. May be yet another rumor.
I read that as well. It may have been Hello!, not sure how trustworthy that is. But the article was pretty positive that the current tenants had left (is that the Duke of G?)
I thought the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester agreed to move out of apartment 1b into a smaller apartment in Kensington Palace and they are renovating and then moving in there once the Gloucesters leave.
It was also rumored the Gloucesters offered to more out of Apartment 1 (not 1A, not 1B) for W&K, now it has been rumored for H+M. Nothing has been confirmed that I know of.
I’m surprised they want to be that far out. It’s a beautiful area – but it’s actually more like 2 hours at least from London. On a good day. But maybe they’ll have more privacy.
But closer to the Soho set (Markus Anderson et al).
It’s not really closer to the Soho set. It’s close to one rural hotel some people within the Soho set occasionally use (yes it’s owned by the Soho House chain, but how often are the people who make up that group actually in the countryside? Maybe the odd weekend during the summer). The Soho set are generally found in and around Soho.
I LOVE The Cotswolds! Such a gorgeous area…sigh….
Isn’t this close to Charles’ pile? Not a bad move, if so.
I was going to ask this. Looking at a map (since I don’t really know British geography lol) it looks more than 90 minutes away. How far is it from Sandringham? Interesting to me that they don’t want to be close to Will and Kate in the country, but are they closer to Charles? I get all the houses confused, lol.
Definitely closer to Charles than Sandrigham. Opposite directions. 4hrs drive between Highgrove (Charles) and Sandrigham(WKQ). Most of the Cotswolds is in the same county as Highgrove (Charles) and Gatcombe (Anne)
Highgrove is in Gloucestershire so Harry will be familiar with the area. Plus it is a lovely part of the country
I love Meghan, but why does it seem like their entire relationship is sponsored by Soho House???
Why is this on Meghan? Harry, Beatrice and Eugunie have strong ties to it as well. They comfortable around it. They know it is a protective space. These folks were members for YEARS and we only know it now because one of Meghan’s BFFs is a director of it.
I hadn’t heard of Soho House before Harry and Meghan got together and every other article about them has a Soho House mention. (They also supposedly had a “secret” Soho House gift registry). I’m sure that isn’t Meghan’s fault, but Soho House are getting way too much publicity from this relationship.
@Emily I heard of it cause it is pretty well known and they are all over. I have been to the one in Chicago. That said, are we really surprised it is mentioned in terms of Harry and Meghan? That is how they met. It is part if their story and will always be mentioned. The same way Suits/USA Network/NBC Entertainment will get endless promo due to Meghan despite her not being on it anymore.
The Clooneys are naturally also members.
Wedding reception sponsored by Casamigos, relationship sponsored by Soho House. LOL
It was mentioned on Sex and the City, more than once I think, and I’ve been to the one in NYC. It’s elite but not so secret that most people don’t know about its existence.
The Cambridges stayed at Nott Cott for a while after their wedding too. I don’t see the rush in a move unless they 100% needed bigger space (aka pregnant). Until then they will stay there and have a summer home for more privacy.
I think this is a smart idea. It gives them time in the country that’s not directly related to the queen (i.e. not a house that she gave them) and presumably in an area of the country that Meghan likes already.
Who wouldn’t want to live in the Cotswolds.. it’s idyllic.
Isn’t Highgrove, the residence owned by the Prince Wales, located in Cotswolds?
Excuse my ignorance, I don’t know the area!
Yep, Highgrove is in the Cotswolds. I think the Sussexes are within an hour to an hour and a half of Charles.
Got it. Thank you.
He doesn’t own it, the Duchy does.
I feel like a lot of people think the wedding was just the start of something great and from here on, Meghan and Harry will continue to rock the monarchy and lead super exciting, meaningful royal lives. I don’t think that’s the case. I think the wedding was the highlight and from now on Meghan’s life will be pretty dull in comparison and extremely restricted. Country homes like it’s the 50′s, no actual occupation, an endless number of engagements where your role is merely to shine a light and not anything actually political, your social life having to be carefully planned with security etc.
I feel like Kate is more suited to that life simply because she’s a 1950′s woman who stays at home with her children and goes to the gym, but Meghan strikes me as more complex/adventurous and I imagine she must get bored or claustrophobic eventually. And Kate will get to be queen one day, Meghan won’t. Her life will be about respecting tradition and not say or do anything too controversial that might reflect badly on the more important royals like William and Kate. It’s that awkward middle stage; she will be close enough to the throne to be a working royal and give up her freedom and spontaneity, but she won’t be the main player.
meghan will work, but i agree the wedding was the highlight. Also being queen is just a title and won’t change Kate’s life that significantly. She will be like Phillip a side kick
Meghan will be able to a lot of things she wants to do and be fine. Michelle Obama and her daughters had a very active social life with the strictest security in the world.
Kate chooses to live the life she does. Meghan and Harry can make their own way. Them having a country getaway won’t automatically turn her into a 50s housewife.
I also read that the Gloucesters are moving out of the 21-room Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace and the Sussexes are moving in.
I don’t think that they are right around the corner from each other, but the Sussexes are in the same general area as Charles, Anne and her family, the Middletons, and Windsor where the Queen weekends.
My speculation is that the Charles is paying for the country rental and will also be the one gifting the Sussexes their permanent country home.
You mean the British people are paying. I kid as a Canadian who love Merry (Meghan and Harry) but let’s not pretend they are paying their way like all the other senior royal.
They are supposed to be moving into Apartment 1A but from what I’ve read, it’s still under renovation. I suppose this will do in the mean time as they will be between Nottingham Cottage and this residence. If what most predict are correct, Meghan will definitely have a kid within the next two years, if not year. 1A might come in handy but they could get away with a smaller place when its just them and a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that they plan to keep Nottingham cottage and live there while in London. Maybe they’ve grown so attached to it and don’t wanna give it up!! Im just wondering, do these wealthy folks have to go away and out of their home every weekend? I know here in Canada how people buy cottages and love to go to them and spend time there especially during the summer, but it seems like H&M will be leaving at this Cotswold property every weekend. Don’t they ever get tired of packing and unpacking? I would never be able to live like that!! But again I’m neither wealthy nor royalty and I have to work 22 long shifts a month, so….
William and Kate are in 1A.
Off-topic, but I wish Meghan would do fireside chats a la President Roosevelt during WWII to give Americans hope while living under the presidency of Trump. Please, Meghan, don’t forget about the rest of us who were unable to become foreign princesses!
We have to wait and see. Right now all of this is alleged in one article that contains multiple errors.
