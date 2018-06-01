Prince Harry & Meghan signed a two-year lease on that Cotswolds rental

Just days before the Royal Wedding, we learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had spent their last premarital weekend in the Cotswolds in England. The Sun reported that they were renting a pretty little cottage temporarily, and they had a lot of security precautions taken. I said, at the time, that it was likely to be little more than a summer rental, because I believed the Queen would give them some larger apartment/mansion in London, plus she would likely give them a country home too. I mean, why rent some non-royal property when the Queen personally owns extensive properties, and the Crown owns extensive properties too? But as it turns out, Meg and Harry aren’t waiting to see what real estate they are gifted. They allegedly signed a two-year lease on the Cotswolds property.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly signed a two-year lease for a new home on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds less than two weeks after exchanging vows in a highly televised wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The decision comes as the newlyweds await renovations on their centuries-old Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. It’s likely Queen Elizabeth II will give them a house as a wedding present, as she did for Prince William and Kate Middleton, but since the house will probably need an update, the newlyweds will probably be spending their weekends at their Cotswold property, Westfield Large, about 90 minutes outside of London, as those renovations are put into place. The home is located on the same 4,000-acre grounds as Soho House’s famous property Soho Farmhouse, as well as David and Victoria Beckham’s country home.

[From Architectural Digest]

It sounds like this area is a pretty chic, celebrity-friendly, royal-friendly and elite area for Meghan and Harry. I think it’s smart that they signed a two-year lease too – the Queen didn’t hand Anmer Hall to Will and Kate right away, so it’s possible that the Queen will not “gift” a country home to Meghan and Harry right away either. But I am surprised that there’s been no announcement about an upgrade to their digs in London. Nottingham Cottage is supposed to be very cute, but very small. Maybe they’ll announce a new London place when Meghan gets pregnant?