Okay, maybe Kim Kardashian should have known better than to meet with Trump

I half-heartedly defended Kim Kardashian for meeting with Donald Trump at the White House this week. I defended her because I thought a lot of the criticism lodged at Kim in particular was sort of unfair and sexist. It felt like a bunch of men – male commentators, journalists – were scoffing at her because they think she’s just a dumb bimbo. There are a lot of reasons why Kim shouldn’t have gone to the White House to meet with Trump, but none of those reasons are “because she’s just a dumb bimbo.” She’s not. She just isn’t, and even if she was, she would still have the right to advocate for whatever cause. Anyway, Kim gave an interview to Mic about what happened during the WH meeting:
Exclusive: On Wednesday, @KimKardashian West met with @RealDonaldTrump about the case of #AliceMarieJohnson. So, how did the meeting go? https://t.co/hwOwXV9dxQ pic.twitter.com/u24tzG7dgR
— Mic (@mic) May 31, 2018
She’s very hopeful. She hopes that Trump was really listening to her argument of why Alice Marie Johnson deserves clemency. I’m not going to yell at her for trying. I will yell at her because she was so blatantly used for a photo-op by an unhinged dictator who went on to issue a pardon for… wingnut troll/monster Dinesh D’Souza.
Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza said Friday that when President Trump called him this week to relay that he was pardoning him, Trump told him that he was “a great voice for freedom” and wanted him to “be a bigger voice than ever.” D’Souza, an author, filmmaker and provocateur who became a cult figure on the right in part because of his conspiratorial polemics about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, pleaded guilty in 2014 to illegally using straw donors to contribute to a New York Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat.
D’Souza’s comments, during a television interview, came a day after Trump issued a full pardon for his actions, saying D’Souza was treated unfairly and should have received only “a quick, minor fine.” D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a “community confinement center” in San Diego, and a $30,000 fine.
Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but shame on us and shame on Kim for not understanding the f–king depth of Trump’s depraved indifference to the actual issue of prison and sentencing reform. Trump doesn’t give a sh-t. And frankly, he would never pardon a living and breathing black person.
Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018
Photos courtesy of Donald Trump’s Twitter and WENN.
I feel like he purposefully will not pardon Alice because he is sadistic and gets off on a woman begging him for something so he can deny her. We’ll see, but so far…doesn’t look good.
The man’s a sadist. Saying he’s cruel doesn’t cover it.
IMHO, he will not pardon her because she is a POC rather than because she is a woman. I say that because he is talking about pardoning Martha Stewart with no begging from her. Wealth also comes into play.
No I meant that Kim was in there begging, or at least that is how it played in his sick mind. The Martha thing is about Mueller. She’d do herself a big favor if she refused any pardon.
THIS. He is a total sadist. The level of sadistic cruelty this man doles out every day is despicable. He’s not going to give her what she asked for. We all know this.
Dinesh D’Souza IS a person of color…a man still…but he is a POC.
He won’t pardon her cause she is a woman and a POC, two of the things he hates the most. I applaude Kim for trying, but she was used.
Good for her. She did a great job, and for the first time ever has gained my respect for her sincere attempts to help make positive change.
She’s hasn’t aligned herself with any of the organizations who have done MAGNIFICENT work over the years in addressing this horrible situation regarding our legal system…There’s REAL work that goes into completing and fighting for a process such as this…research and paperwork and making relationships with people who can give you the information and lead you to the proper avenues…meeting with stakeholders in the STATE where the person is held…tweeting and meeting with a racist, fascist inhuman for a photo-op isn’t making positive change…it’s exploitation…
That is true!! So many amazing activists and organisations have been working hard on this and she didn’t align herself with anyone of them. She went in with no knowledge. This was all about her.
Incarceration is a form of Alavert and never once did she publicly address what her husband said about slavery being a choice.
I would have respected her more if she had chosen to get behind those organisations and people who are already doing the work.
Wow, thank you @Lala, for taking the time to uncover the reality tv star on reality tv star utter BS. The photo will live on forever, and people (particularly the uneducated repugnant base) will forget any specifics. The doublespeak of this 1984 administration will spin this as pure fandom on the part of Kim K for the “president”.
Thank you @Lala for this post. All so true, she’s not showing any real dedication to any cause other than herself. Anyone would know that visiting him would only be twisted to his benefit. @DearWhitePeople, nailed it. I tried to think positively about this too, but nah.
Whether or not he pardons Johnson, anything Kim does is for publicity
I’m cool with it as long as she keeps using that publicity to draw attention to prison reform.
Yeah, this is definitely a very strategic move on Kim and Kris’ part after Kanye’s mess. However, if her narcissism benefits people like Alice Johnson, for once I’m all for it.
I’m not so certain this reads as “prison reform” as much as a big breasted woman gets the attention of patriarchal chauvinist “president”. Sorry, but this feels more like cronyism & privilege more than “reform”.
Yep, DWP. Kanye probably told her it was a fantastic idea…
I strongly believe you must continue to advocate and intervene when you can, regardless. He’s not going to do jack about Alice e Marie johnson, but it’s important to fight on anyway. That’s how movements are built – slowly building. That’s how you attract fellowship, by persisting in a good cause and proving the validity of your case, nonviolently, and your own sincerity. The news cycle on this is about done, we’ll see whether ki m follows thru from there.
Those lips are really scary…
And that butt in the gold dress. OMG she looks like a Volkswagen beetle pulling a camper trailer.
So a troll Republican president pardons a man for making illegal campaign donations to… the Republicans. Got it. That shouldn’t be possible. I’m thinking less and less of the American form of democracy each day. What a horrible example for the world!
I don’t care why she did it, it’s a good thing she is trying to accomplish. And no, he won’t let Johnson go free but where else was she supposed to go? Shame on her? As far as I understand, he’s the one who can help. Who else can do anything at this point? She let him use her in the hope that it happens during his one heartbeat a day. She’s not a dumb person. Her lawyer would have given her the full picture.
Sorry but no. I’m sick and tired of folks trying to paint Kim as this good person who was only trying to help when she’s shown her true colors time and time again. She literally spent all of last weekend attacking a non-profit and claimed that her children could run it. As if non-profit work is easy. This is the conversation that should be talked about. Not her photo op with Trump and her blatant attempt at PR which not surprisingly worked.
Yup. She’s fake as f*ck. It’s always about her. She had no place being in the White House, unless she has plans on being the next Monica Lewinsky!
Considering that many rapists and murders do not get life without the chance of parole sentences, it seems fair to pardon this women…and all the prisoners facing similar sentences. I am not a fan of pardoning one person while other individuals sit in prison for the same offense.
Nice photo op
Just one thing, and it is driving me crazy, prison reform and sentencing reform are often lumped together and while they do both touch on the criminal justice system, they are two very distinct issues. Kim is being held up by the Trump administration as working on prison reform. She needs to speak up and dispel that or she pretty much is agreeing to being exploited by Trump in his drive to privatize prisons under the umbrella of “prison reform.” I haven’t heard a word out of her on actual prison reform. Instead, she is pushing for a pardon for a woman on the grounds her sentence was unfair. That’s sentencing reform
This whole thing is just a PR deal for Trump. I think he has compromising info on Kanye (boy toys?) and/or and Kim (remember the strange Paris robbery?), and so she has been forced to drag her fans along on this ride to shore up Trump’s eroding base.
Since Kim got dragged by Twitter (rightfully so) for her shitty tweets on Donda’s House/Rhymefest. She needed this photo op for everyone to forget about her tweets & threats to take away DH & give it to her kids. Also, forget about her demeaning Rhymefest especially for something shallow/materialistic as having fake yeezys. It appears this has worked.
I think he will pardon Alice Johnson simply because it would be great publicity for him and he would use it to “prove” he isn’t racist. He’ll remind the world he pardoned a female POC every chance he gets. Not to mention he won’t want Kanye West to stop supporting him. He doesn’t have very much celebrity support and won’t want to lose him.
