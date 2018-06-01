Okay, maybe Kim Kardashian should have known better than to meet with Trump

I half-heartedly defended Kim Kardashian for meeting with Donald Trump at the White House this week. I defended her because I thought a lot of the criticism lodged at Kim in particular was sort of unfair and sexist. It felt like a bunch of men – male commentators, journalists – were scoffing at her because they think she’s just a dumb bimbo. There are a lot of reasons why Kim shouldn’t have gone to the White House to meet with Trump, but none of those reasons are “because she’s just a dumb bimbo.” She’s not. She just isn’t, and even if she was, she would still have the right to advocate for whatever cause. Anyway, Kim gave an interview to Mic about what happened during the WH meeting:

She’s very hopeful. She hopes that Trump was really listening to her argument of why Alice Marie Johnson deserves clemency. I’m not going to yell at her for trying. I will yell at her because she was so blatantly used for a photo-op by an unhinged dictator who went on to issue a pardon for… wingnut troll/monster Dinesh D’Souza.

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza said Friday that when President Trump called him this week to relay that he was pardoning him, Trump told him that he was “a great voice for freedom” and wanted him to “be a bigger voice than ever.” D’Souza, an author, filmmaker and provocateur who became a cult figure on the right in part because of his conspiratorial polemics about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, pleaded guilty in 2014 to illegally using straw donors to contribute to a New York Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat. D’Souza’s comments, during a television interview, came a day after Trump issued a full pardon for his actions, saying D’Souza was treated unfairly and should have received only “a quick, minor fine.” D’Souza was sentenced to five years of probation, including eight months living under supervision in a “community confinement center” in San Diego, and a $30,000 fine.

[From The Washington Post]

Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but shame on us and shame on Kim for not understanding the f–king depth of Trump’s depraved indifference to the actual issue of prison and sentencing reform. Trump doesn’t give a sh-t. And frankly, he would never pardon a living and breathing black person.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018