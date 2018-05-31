Kim Kardashian met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office about ‘prison reform’

Donald Trump posted a photo from his “meeting” with Kim Kardashian on his Twitter account with the message “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing.” We knew Kim was going to the White House yesterday, after she had many conversations with Jared Kushner about prison and sentencing reform, which is one of Jared’s “issues.” Kim has become something of a low-key reform advocate as well, using her celebrity and clout to draw attention to a handful of inmates who should be pardoned. I asked yesterday if the ends would justify the means, if Trump did end up pardoning Alice Marie Johnson or anyone else on Kim’s radar. As of yet, Trump didn’t pardon Alice Marie. But he did get his photo-op. Kim also tweeted her thanks to the white supremacist:
I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018
We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018
Obviously, I have mixed feelings about this. Kim is not a single-issue advocate, and she’s raising mixed-race children in America. In a perfect world, of course she should have absolutely nothing to do with a fascist or a white supremacist or a misogynistic sexual assailant. Obviously, Trump just wanted the photo-op and HE was using HER. This hurts her brand more than anything else, and I’m disgusted with her that she stupidly allowed herself to be used as a prop in the sh-tshow of this presidency.
…Now all that being said, I find it extremely annoying how people are mocking Kim like she’s just a dumb bimbo who can’t understand anything vaguely political or social. She’s not an expert at any of this, and she would be the first to admit that. But I find the coverage and the mockery of Kim to be rather sexist and gross too. She has every right to try to use her celebrity for good, and to raise awareness of the social and political issues she cares about. She’s trying, however imperfectly.
(I did laugh at “Big Ass Summit” though.)
An overrated reality TV star met with Kim Kardashian https://t.co/aFly7MJdnU
Here's a look at Thursday's front… pic.twitter.com/3bAQo8ezDE
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 31, 2018
Photos courtesy of Twitter, the NYDN, the NY Post and Backgrid.
I want to know if any footage( probably not with 45) make it onto KUWTK? This family would not let any opportunity pass that would not benefit them in some way
I just kinda assume that her show paid for her access.
Can’t hate on her for this. I know it legitimises Cheeto but the twat is already in office – if she or anyone else can leverage their celebrity to help save someone, then so be it.
I for one am happy to see KKW doing something with potential for positive impact.
I agree.
If she uses her media power for something good I can’t blame.
Oh please, if Kim didn’t see anything wrong when her husband shiting all over a legend’s memory by using her drug infested bathroom pix as an album cover, if Kim didn’t publicly condemn her husband when he said slavery was a choice, then she should not expect praise. By the way, what excatly is Kim’s brand?
Call me a cynic, but is Melania in NYC? As we all know Kim K got her start with sex tape. We also all know the Trump/Porn Star story.
Somebody posted the other day that they work near Trump Towers and have been seeing the Secret Service guys in Starbucks. I think she’s back there
I’m glad you went there because what have happened here is so obvious to me, yet nobody is talking about it.
Trump is such an idiot – he’s sitting there with a huge grin thinking this pic is such a celebrity coup, and there Kim is, looking dour, dressed in black with no extra skin showing, barely smiling. He must be thinking “i’ve made it now, even the Koven is asking for favors”. I like to think she one upped him by not caving in to his petty narcissistic photo op posturing. She is there, looking like she means business, and he looks like a fan at a comic-con. Idiot.
The Koven LOL
Yeah, I noticed the same thing. Who would have ever thought Kim K would be more dignified, informed and presidential than our actual president?
Looks as foolish as he did with the Pope. He has a yuge shit eating grin stretched across his ugly orange face while the other person like Kim or the Pope don’t look happy to be there
Don’t think kim’s face is capable of mustering a smile..that aside, the tab headlines cracked me up. There are valid legal organizations that work on behalf of prisoner’s rights, so kimmee..ever put your money where your face is?..only if there’s a photo op..
Doesn’t look like she wants to be there doing this. She’s having to appear for some reason. Bribe? Extortion? I don’t think this meeting is what it seems.
I sincerely hope that Alice Marie Johnson is pardoned. Equally i hope the Bloviating Tangerine is brought low in the midterms, but more importantly, I deeply and sincerely hope that Kim knows her filler abuse is starting to make her look like a Jack Nicholsons portayal of the Joker just a tad.
I feel like she got an extra filler shot for this photo op .
On the one hand AMJ has probably served a sentence far longer than she would have gotten in any other western country, on the other hand she was a grown-ass adult involved for a long time in transporting a very large amount of cocaine, with all the associated horrible human rights abuses and murders that occur as part of that industry.
There are plenty of people languishing in prison for far lesser crimes who are more worthy of release. You know, the ones put there by Jeff Sessions on Trump’s orders….
Her face is pretty jacked here.
The coverage is horrible and she does not deserve this – she is actually trying to help people. I don’t have a lot of time generally for her but she puts her money and celebrity where her mouth is to help other who are less fortunate that herself and that is what matters esp in these times.
She knew he’d use her for a photo op but she still went ahead. He gets more disgusting looking every day.
Yeah I’m not loving the hateful and misogynistic comments about this – why do we have to always go for the easiest shot (her looks)? She is putting her considerable celebrity (however attained) to positive use by trying to help someone that most of us had never heard about.
Disagree with her politics – fine. Disagree with his engaging with these shitheads – fine. But why do we have to stoop to comments about her face and arse? To me it’s the same as when people comment on the length of Theresa May’s trousers – what have they got to do with anything??
Also f y’all for making me defend these people!! Lol
I agree. She knew she’d be the subject of ridicule, accusations of not being a policy expert (even though she never claimed to be), and possible ass jokes but still went and had a conversation, like many celebrities who met Obama to discuss any given important issue. And of course she would be welcomed, the right’s desperation for cultural relevance is obvious with their propping up of charlatans like Candace Owens and newly minted love of Kanye. But if Kim can help or bring attention to cases like that of this poor woman and that other young girl who’s sitting in jail for killing her pimp, then I say why not.
Oh please. Yet again a Kardashian is using a black person as a prop to further their career.
I said some were going to believe her attempt to turn herself into a white savior and both of the above comments are proof of it. Kim has no idea what the hell she is talking about at all. When has she taken the time to educate herself on prison reform and the justice system or institutional racism. She should have either brought with her an actual scholar/ working activist with her to that meeting or asked for someone who is actually a prison reform activist/scholar to go instead to the meeting. She didn’t. She made it about herself as expected.
This dusty bird is doing this just because she and her vile husband just got their asses handed to them on Twitter by a real-life activist who actually gives a shit about black lives. Rhymefest exposed her and her husband for the lowlifes that they are. He said that they have never seen her doing any work and Kanye has not given money in a while to the charity that had his own mama’s name on it. Because of his antics, they removed his mother’s name from the charity so that they could keep getting donations. And there are people who can back up the claims that neither have been there too. Is she so busy putting her money where her mouth is with Alice’s case that she could not cut a check, or is it she too busy trying to copy off of another of Rihanna’s business ideas? More than likely the latter since stealing from black women is common for the Kardashians.
Plus, some are going just as low as she is since this is actually how Kim communicates and insults others. She thought it was perfectly fine to publicly attack a grown man by saying he was wearing fake sneakers. She doesn’t deserve high brow insults as she cannot even formulate any herself.
So your point is – when they go low, we meet them there – ???
Lol ok, to each their own, but I still stand by my opinion that resorting straight away to attacking a woman’s looks is pathetic. It’s not creative. It’s not helpful. It’s beneath you. I don’t care who the women is.
To me, it’s not about her looks, it’s about the willingness to exploit anyone and anything for more attention. That’s disgusting, regardless of whether it works in one person’s favor every once in awhile. This isn’t about prison reform — there are people who have dedicated their lives, intelligence, careers to that issue, and no one cares, no one takes that seriously. This is about her efforts for one person, efforts that bring attention to her and rehab an image that has been seriously tainted. Getting a pardon for one person isn’t going to prompt or further prison reform in any way. In fact, it gives Trump an excuse to do absolutely nothing and still pretend (and have some of the public believe) that he actually did do something, does have a heart. And therein lies the real danger.
“An overrated reality TV star met with Kim Kardashian ” says it all really.
Anyone know who those pictures are of in the Oval? I can’t figure it out. His parents or something? I’m really curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of Kim’s in the least, but that NY Post cover is horrible and uncalled for. 99.9% of the time I’m all for mocking her, but not when she seems to be trying to do something good on the behalf of another.
Eh, I hear you but Trump started the war with the media himself, she had to know she’d probably be part of the collateral damage.
I would take Kim more seriously with this if she got people who live and breathe this type of advocacy involved. But the fact is that those people (ACLU, the freedom project, etc.) wouldn’t touch Trump with a 10 foot pole and that should have told her something. Trump has no interest in criminal justice reform; his administration has gone all in on for-profit prisons and “law and order” don’t ya know.
Bingo. This is a photo op for two narcissists. Nothing more. One woman might get pardoned but I am willing to bet money that Trump won’t do a damn thing for prison reform that’s positive.
Yep^^ didn’t he say he thought drug dealers should be executed?
You are exactly right, Sid.
Exactly. Let’s not pretend Kim is about that life. She hopped on a bandwagon and because her husband decided to be a “free thinker” and support tr*mps racist self she got a meeting. Big deal.
Kim is all about the bottom dollar and she’s the first to rob black culture and her husband loves to throw black people under the bus.
Yes, you’re spot on there. Why didn’t she negotiate for a committment for a pardon before she went and saw him? The deal should have been that he gives the pardon and gets his nice photo shoot, or she doesn’t go. Of course, he wouldn’t agree to that (he probably tried to string her along with false promises, and she was gullible enough to fall for it).
I do think she is genuinely trying to do the right thing, and she shouldn’t be slammed too much.
You guys, I am just laughing my ass off at this. Remember when conservatives had a shit fit when Obama hung out with Jay z and beyonce? How are they going to justify this? Lmao
They’re fine with it. Just like when he had Kid Rock and Ted Nugent there right after the inauguration. It’s only wrong when Obama does it. Duh…
Holy hell how far we’ve fallen as a nation.
I cannot imagine even a clown like Dan Quayle, had he somehow succeeded Bush I as president, would have lowered the standing of the United States in the eyes of the world this much.
Impeachment soon; barf bag now.
It really is worse than any parody anyone could have ever imagined.
the entire thing is disturbing.
It looks like America has jumped the shark.
Fake president meets fake actress. Nothing wrong with that.
😴
Sorry, the ends justifies the means still is a terrible way to “accomplish” anything.
Kim uses social advocacy when it suits her and when it will cost her nothing, and what she has done here is further normalize the idea of “well, if it got me what I wanted, then it’s okay”. That’s what started this nightmare to begin with.
Is she going to now work on prison reform over all or lend her considerable wealth to advocacy groups that try to free anyone who has been wrongly imprisoned? Of course not. It’s hard work and requires maturity and dedication – neither of which are traits she possesses. It will cost him nothing to free this woman, whose name and story he is probably unfamiliar with and wouldn’t care about even if he was. What he and the right see is all of her apparently supremely easy to influence Twitter followers suddenly becoming potential voters because he did that one thing that time and said nice things about Kim who is like, so misunderstood you guys!!! And she is helping legitimize it, so spare me all the pearl clutching about her being misunderstood. Once she gets what she wants, she’ll move on to the next photo op. Well, unless PMK decides to capitalize on how easy it was to manipulate people this time and continues to send her little breadwinner back up to DC for dinner with the Kushners. Because what damage could it do, right???
45 is not suddenly going to care about wrongly imprisoned people or prison reform. He is an advocate of for profit prisons and always will be.
I thought the photo really creepy and bizarre. An unsmiling Kim in black standing over drump’s shoulder. And he looks really unhinged and pretty much abandoned by everyone. He looks thrilled that he might have at least one friend.
I appreciate what she’s trying to do, I honestly do. Unfortunately, I doubt her listened to a word she said – he stared at her tits and salivated over the opportunity to have a photo op with her, like, “Yeah, world, LOOK AT ME, I’M COOL!!!” I get she probably felt the need to take a chance on it, and I think that’s cool. But I don’t trust this man. Time will tell if the work paid off (for her). I hope it did but I have serious doubts.
Sentencing reform is desperately needed in the U.S. That said, my question is, how did Kim K. happen to choose Alice Marie Johnson as her cause celebre? And why are the Koch Brothers taking such an interest? See their tweet from yesterday cheerleading this meeting. I think they are funding Ms. Johnson’s lawsuit in some way? At this point, I don’t trust one thing Trump does. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that Kanye was just visiting Trump either. Something is rotten in Denmark.
Dear Kim:
Never forget great words from American statesmen.
“Ask not what your country can do…” JFK
“Today is a day that will live …” FDR
“….moved on her like a bitch….I just start kissing them…grab them by the pussy…” EZ
Sorry but I just cannot. Yes, I give Kim Kardashian credit for seeking a pardon for a woman serving an unjust sentence but she is allowing this to be portrayed as something else entirely. A pardon for one woman, or even for others in similar straits, is NOT prison reform. But Kim is allowing herself to be portrayed as participating in a discussion of prison reform. That’s just wrong and she should speak up and correct it.
