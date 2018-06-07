Carole Middleton reveals her plans for a ‘lavish’ christening for Prince Louis

I know the Duchess of Cambridge’s biggest defenders don’t want to admit this, but after watching Kate’s activities for more than a decade, I feel pretty comfortable saying that Kate seems like she’s scrambling. It’s all because of the introduction of Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex. I don’t know if Kate really thought that far ahead, that eventually Harry would fall in love and get married and that comparisons would be made between the wives William and Harry chose. It doesn’t seem like Kate did have a plan, which is possibly why Carole Middleton is sticking closer to Kate. Carole has always been the brains of this operation, and I think Carole is making all kinds of contingency plans and figuring out how to orchestrate a comeback for Kate. Part of that “don’t forget about meeeee” comeback? The christening of Baby Louis. The christening will likely be at the end of June, and Carole has lots and lots of plans:
The christening of Prince Louis will be a lavish affair with classical music, silk dresses and expensive candles – at least if his granny gets her way. Carole Middleton thinks that a decent christening party should cost £2,000 – and that’s just for the added extras. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother sets out her top tips in Debrett’s-style detail in her column for this month’s Baby London magazine.
Detailing ways to mark such an event – which she refers to with PC zeal as a ‘naming day celebration’ – Carole, 63, suggests creating a time capsule box and asking guests to place ‘handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets’ inside for the baby to receive on its 18th birthday. She recommends the bouncing baby wears something beautiful, such as a £125 silk gown from Monsoon, and must also be showered with luxurious gifts. Among her recommendations are a £49.95 English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods, a £265 Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby’s feet, a £125 Meminio leather ‘memory case’ or a £30 Steiff teddy.
To reward guests for their efforts, the former air stewardess tells the magazine’s 200,000 readers that they too should receive gifts, including ‘votive candles, pretty chocolates and silver charms’ to take home. And playing a few old CDs simply will not do – Carole exhorts parents to splash out on a classical harpist or singer, who can charge £300 for an afternoon.
Of course, no party would be complete without a theme. Carole advises buying Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic decorations – and there are no prizes for guessing where from. She suggests her website, Party Pieces, is the ideal place for napkins and balloons.
I always forget that Carole is a “columnist” as well. Pippa’s career as a columnist sort of faded away, and I guess we’re not supposed to mention that she cashed in, big-time, writing Pippa Tips for an assortment of magazines (including Vanity Bloody Fair) for several years. Why bother with Pippa Tips when Carole is the mastermind?? Of course Carole knows how to throw a party, or in this case, a christening. Personally, I think baptisms and christenings should be more low-key, because it’s not like the baby is going to remember. It’s just a nice moment where everyone gets to see the baby and eats some good food, hopefully. There really is no need to organize it into this kind of excessive $2500-3000 thing. Anyway, I am looking forward to seeing what Prince Louis’s christening is like. London or Sandringham? Will Harry and Meghan attend?
And who will be paying for this ‘lavish’ christening? Carole or the UK tax payer?
Why isn’t the Daily Mail outraged that Carole has a magazine column and is using her royal connections to promote herself and advertise party pieces?
I guess if it’s Williams favorite family, the Middletons cashing in , the Mail has no problem with it.?
Easy. Both will. If James and Pippa got RPO coverage for a low attendance book signing and door to car escorts without royals present you know taxes will take the bulk of this christening expense.
Are you kidding me? I actually burst out laughing at the absurdity of this.
I chortled as well…. it reads like satire! Lol
I don’t find this absurd. Maybe Kaiser or yourself aren’t very religious but my family is Christian Orthodox and a baptism is a HUGE HUGE deal! My daughters baptism cost us as much as a wedding, in my culture and religion a baptism is essential what a bat or bar mitzvah is for Jewish people. We made a hefty donation to the church then held an open bar and 5 course reception at the four seasons afterwards. All the guests gift the new baby with money, my daughter received over $20k in cash as gifts from that night. We are expecting our second child at the end of this year and have already begun planning the next baptism.
I guess it all depends on your religion and culture.
The Middletons are not religious people. Kate was baptised a week before her wedding.
The column is about a party not the religious aspect. #buystufffor christeningpartyat partypieces!
I’m not familiar with the British cultural aspect of baptisms LAK. My husband and I compromised, he is a part of the church of England so we married under the church but our children are baptized under my religion.
Is the British reception tradition more of a cake and tea and everyone ohs and ahs over the baby? Or is it a more grand affair, especially for the aristo crowd?
Kate was baptized as a baby. It was the confirmation that took place before her wedding.
Christenings are a big deal for the royals because the monarch is the head of the church of England, and one day William will be the head. Whether the Middletons are deeply religious doesn’t come into it. With the exception of the Queen it is doubtful whether any of the royals are deeply religious. It is a reflection of today’s society where many people might not be religious but they still go all out for their child’s christening.
Thanks for correction @ All about Eve. I had a brain fart. And realised too late that i meant confirmation rather than Baptism.
My point still holds. The Middletons are not religious. They were not seen in church until Kate joined the royals. Except for weddings and funerals. The same continues post-Kate’s wedding.
This column by Carole is all about product placement and a party and nought to do with religion.
Lela: it’s not a big deal. The royals make a public spectacle of the baptism of their children because of their role in the church, but most people do not.
Grifters.
Yes, the Middletons have totally used their connection to Royalty to promote themselves and the British press for the most part doesn’t jump down their throats for doing so,
Carole is using her connection to her Royal grandkids for promoting items for sale to the public.
Thats what always bothered me about the Middletons ,Carole , Pippa, James have all publicly used their Royal connection to make money and or promote themselves or businesses to make money or drive traffic to their business but the UK media doesn’t give them a hard time about it and William appears to look the other way or doesn’t seem to get it , that they are definately using their royal association to him to promote themselves.
It is absurd and ridiculous. It also shameless.
Louis is the third child and 2nd boy; he’s going to have a ‘tough time’ for the rest of his life. He’s the spare’s spare and will have to live off off of his brother for the rest of his life if he doesn’t find his own way. Let him have a nice christening.
What, you think this is the last and only time he’ll have something nice?
“Ok Royal Son of a British king. Time to pull up your bootstraps or live in the poorhouse”
No and I didn’t insinuate that anywhere in my comment. I don’t see anything wrong with them going all out for his christening.
He won’t remember it. Sorry but this about the adults and has nothing to do with the baby. How about a nice first birthday. The timing here is obvious and a poor play.
Ugh. The middling Middletons. Trying so hard to be Britain’s Second Family. I think they are so tacky.
Tacky, yes, but tacky enough? Dream bigger, higher, more, Carole!
I want walls of flowers! Obvious product placements in official photos! Gift bags with corporate sponsors right there in big letters -Pimm’s, By Appointment to HIs Majesty Prince Louis! I want little Louis in Versace!
Book Westminster Abbey! Kate and William take a carriage ride through London, carry Louis up the aisle to be christened, carriage ride to Buckingham Palace and Kate presents Louis to the public from the balcony Lion King style!
@Natalie – OK I just died laughing at this. Can you imagine if they really did something this absurdly elaborate?
@Mrs. WelenMelon and @Natalie S.
Yaaaassss!
@Mrs. WelenMelon and @Natalie S.
Elton John must perform Circle of Life. Then it would be complete.
Wonder if Doria ever does a column promoting something or promotes something with her name , the UK media would react so lightly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am warming to these ideas. Do you think we can work in some fireworks and a symphony?
No releasing of some type of symbolic birds, doves maybe? How gauche!
I’m sure the christening will cost well above that from their purses for food, photography and clothing. Plus the public will pay 10x that in security.
Sadly, my child’s christening was more too. Despite my protests. My husband’s family is pushy and got the invite count up to 200: apparently you have to invite everyone you know to every celebration. The rentals alone were in this range. Ughh good ol times.
Ew, isn’t this sort of gauche for the mother-in-law and grandma of future kings (we shall see!) to be hawking her wares in print? I’m actually shocked she would stoop to catering to the plebes! Maybe they need more £££ for Middleton Manor…
It’s called marketing. It’s what people who own businesses do.
I think it would be better if Carole’s name weren’t on it. Someone else representing Party Pieces write it with quotes from Carole or some reference to her so that person is the one hawking the wares and Carole is the knowledgeable lifestyle person in the background. Keep some mystique.
It’s called Cashing In on your Royal Connection, but if the Middletons do it the press looks away and promotes it as fun Carole.
She wouldn’t even have a column in a London Baby Magazine if not for her Royal connection to her Royal grandchildren.
Wonder if Doria ever does a column promoting something or promotes something the UK media would react so lightly?
A successful business woman is marketing her business in print. Whoever heard of such a thing? (Clutches pearls)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All marketing is not equal. There is a prestige element because Carole is Kate’s mother. If you’re going to use the connection to get the chance to write articles promoting your business, might as well use it to your best advantage. Don’t be as available as directly saying buy cheap party gear on my website!
No, I was adding another comment because I think it is so silly that people get outraged about Carole marketing her business. But to your point, Carole is the face of the brand and shoppers want to hear from her, which is why byline is on the article, although I doubt very much she actually wrote it.
Oh, sorry about that. It’s a tricky balance because they almost certainly got the column space because of the royal connection but I think it’s better to not be too available. Communicate Carole’s opinions by referencing her without it being directly her.
Either way, the press will take shots at her, so it all depends on what the Middletons want to communicate about Party Pieces and I don’t know if a harpist and a UK version of Party City go together.
Wait, Meghan is praised for being close to her mom but Kate is mocked for it? I don’t get it all.
And, 2500 is excessive for a prince? His mom wears dresses that cost way more. Oh well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its because Kate seems more dependent on her mother, rather than merely close.
My one SIL is this way – she is close to her mother but also very dependent on her (something her mother encourages). She actually kind of reminds me of Carole Middleton on a smaller scale, lol. Like she actively works to ensure that my brother is constantly happy in their marriage because she is terrified that he may leave her daughter one day. (My brother is not the future king but he makes a lot of money and SIL’s mother enjoys the fruits of his labor very much.) And for the record, I like my SIL a lot and her mother really is very nice, but there is definitely a Carole vibe there, lol.
I am close to my mother but she is not involved in my marriage at all and she leads a very independent life.
There is a difference.
Kate has been in the public eye since her early 20s. Her every move and word has been the subject of intense criticism for much of her life. I think it is perfectly normal that she depends on her mom to help navigate circumstances that are incredibly challenging and completely unique. There are few, if any, who can relate to Kate’s life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dress the baby in something nice, give a candle as a favor, and guests should consider a teddy bear as a gift. The horror! The extravagance!
It’s hardly the same thing. Meghan is relatively close to her mum but she and her mum have lived in different countries for many years, Meghan has her own career and life, has supported herself for decades, and has lived a more or less independent life since she was 18.
Kate lived with and was financially supported by her family up to the day she got married, has never really worked, and has continued to live with her mother at least part-time and her mother appears to control a lot of her life as though she was a child or a teenager.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re a close family. So what?
Kate is close to her mom and sister. That’s great!
Her husband likes her parents and he likes them. That’s great!
Isn’t that what all of us really want—a supportive family, the security of being surrounded by people you trust? In any other context, this style of family would be praised, but because it’s Kate she must be “dependent” contrasted with Megan’s “independence”. They can both be close to their mom without controversy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really, who cares? So they’re close. That’s nice.
@Muffy totally agree
So many new usernames all popping up at the exact same time to support each other…..
There is a difference between close and dependent. It’s very unusual in the UK for an able-bodied, healthy, well-educated adult woman to live with and be financially supported by her family until her thirties and to move straight from her family’s home to her husband’s home. And it’s unusual for an adult woman’s life and marriage to be ruled by her mother.
Kate is going to be queen someday and it’s us British taxpayers who pay for her lifestyle, plus she’s a celebrity and her family have used her marriage to pursue celebrity themselves. All these things make their lives fair game for discussion.
If you think it’s perfectly fine to be reliant on your family all your life and never work or be independent, fine; you’re entitled to your opinion. But trying to contrast such extreme reliance and co-dependency with a woman who hasn’t even lived in the same country as her mum in years is obviously nonsense.
Close isn’t the same as dependent. It’s great that they’re close but going by what we see, have any of the Middleton kids shown much independence? Kate leaned on her family to be able to date William and then the other two kids leaned on their royal connections to create opportunities for themselves.
For all her intelligence and talent, Pippa’s main financial accomplishment, because of how she squandered her own opportunities, is marrying a moderately wealthy guy and for Kate, it’s marrying William. They were never going to earn as much as their spouses but there wasn’t the element of seriousness you saw especially in Pippa when it came to sports. And I think James is still pushing Boomf.
All three Middleton kids don’t seem to have really grown up.
@Meggles my username is not new & if you are a regular on CB you’d know that!
If you can’t handle people disagreeing with your point of view then you are in the wrong place.
Meggles – you sound an awful lot like Trump when you accuse commenters who disagree with you as fake.
I agree with Muffy and Minx. Who cares how close Kate is with her family? I have 3 sisters and a dad (my mother passed away when I was 16) and we’re spread out all over the place and don’t see each other often. We love each other, but we’re just not a close knit family, which is secretly the kind of family I always wanted. My husband on the other hand has a close knit family with relatives who live in the same town and we see them all often at family get togethers, so I in a sense get my family dream thru his family. I’ve always gotten the impression that her family is the same way and that they just seem very close. I think that’s not a terrible thing.
Will All do respect, I don’t think “supporting family” would include molding the daughter to fit the mother’s dream of royalty and riches whatever the cost. William didn’t treat Kate very well throughout the dating years. You have to look past the words and emotional feelings and examine the actions (Kate never holding a real job so she could be at Will’s beck and call, Will’s coarse treatment of her) before you conclude that Carole is a supporting mom. More like supporting her own agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this about Carole pulling the strings & pimping out her children was started on crazy blogs & tumblr, but continue to be repeated today as if they were facts!
“… two of their children are graduated from university and are now married and settled down” (from a lifestyle of shopping and partying.)
That doesn’t really impress at the dinner party.
The Middletons are the UK Kardashians. Even Kim help someone to get out of prision, what Pippa is doing lately???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HU haha!! Yes!!
I think Harry missed Charlotte’s – they might be on a honeymoon.
And comeback – should they just not throw Prince Louis a christening?
Sad, isn’t it? Everyone should just fade away because H&M married.
I always forget about PippaTips, because they were forgettable.
Now, CaroleTips, I would pay for. That’s a woman that knows what the heck she is doing.
I actually think Pippa, Carole and Meghan have a lot in common – with Carole party planning business and column for Baby London magazine and Meghan’s blog. Carole and Meghan are just more successful than Pippa.
The same kind of people who read Carole’s tips would read Meghan’s on diet, make-up and food.
@ANIKA I don’t think people begrudge Carole her business and columns. I have always been impressed by her hustle and commitment to giving her children more opportunity than she had, in the class entrenched society in which she lives. People take umbridge when Carole tries to control her son in law and uses her royal connection for self aggrandizement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@anika,
Yep, I always seen the overlap between Carole and Meghan. I did not include Pippa in the comparison, I’ll have to think about that.
Carole Middleton = Kris Jenner
OMG Yes I came here to say the same thing. Like her or not, she is an excellent manager, just like Kris
I don’t think 3000 is excessive for Louis’s christening, but I do think its laughable that she is giving that as advice. Hire a harpist! give gifts to the guests! I’m sorry, is it a christening or a wedding reception?
I bet his christening will be at Sandringham because my guess is Kate and Will are going to head to Anmer for the summer (if Kate isn’t there already.)
She has a party business. This “article” was not about the Royal Christening as she would have nothing to do with that. This is to shill her goods on her website to potential customers.
As for The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex having some kind of conflict. I think it’s rubbish. Fake news. Their roles are completely different. With completely different rules and expectations. Catherine has a much tighter rope to walk as she is married to a future king. Duchess of Sussex will have a much easier go of it. I think it’s ridiculous to try and find an issue when there seems to be none.
The brothers are very close. I’m sure their wives will be as close as the situation allows. Besides if Catherine is as “work shy” as all the commenters here seem to think she would welcome Meghan taking up the slack. As far as jealousy goes. I doubt there is any in the end Catherine will be a Queen & Meghan will have a bit more fun.
@Snappyfish: yes, totally agree that this is nothing more than free advertising for Party Pieces. However, it’s just gross that she’s a contributing editor for the magazine, and suggests her own products for the occasions she writes about. Maybe this is something done in the UK? I just think trading on her royal connections for free adverts is bordering on Prince Edward territory.
Nah Prince Edward is royal – Carole is not. Do you think all designers, bloggers, writers, actors etc are gross too. They do the same thing.
She just wants to get a Royal Warrant.
Ummm…. a christening is very specifically a religious event. It’s not a “naming day celebration” — not that there is anything wrong with that either — but that’s not a christening. And even if the family is not zealously religious, it’s not like Christmas or Easter, where it has also become a secular holiday.
A nice lunch and a few games for the kids is just fine. Or, even a big festive gathering is fine — but the focus shouldn’t be on impressing the neighbors. An ostentatious display of wealth, at any socio-economic level, is completely unnecessary and in poor taste for this event.
I guess I must be a full-on defender at this point but I don’t see Kate as scrambling or panicked beyond her staff and Meghan’s trying to work out a system for outfits and events so they don’t overlap. If anything she finally seems more relaxed in her role…?
Let’s be real. There’s always an element of “Don’t forget about me!” in this family as everyone tries to justify their existence (Except Anne because she truly just seems to want to go about her business)—even Charles falls into that trap of needing attention and to remind people why he’s so great and why he should be king.
I honestly don’t think Kate cares. She doesn’t seem all that interested in being royal, she just wants a nice quiet life and to be a mum and not to have to work. I think she’d be perfectly happy spending the rest of her life shopping and getting her hair done and playing with her kids.
I think Kate does seem more relaxed and happier recently, however, on the other hand since MM came onto the scene, she has been papped (train station, grocery shopping, horse show with kids) which seems to be more than she is usually papped so it makes me suspicious there is someone, even if it is not Kate, who wants to makes sure the public knows Kate is busy being a wife and mom. I agree with the above, pretty much all of the royals do this “don’t forget about meeee!” to some degree.
Kate attended that same horse show with William & George back in 2016 and the whole family was pictured. Because H&M are now on the scene should Kate all of a sudden stop doing all the things she was doing before? Meghan has also been papped at the gym & out shopping several times, was this also a publicity stunt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re: Meghan. Probably. the royals are able to avoid being papped or having the pictures published when they want to. So if the pictures are published – like Kate grocery shopping, at the horse show, etc, its because they want them to be published.
Meh. I think media loves to do this. Pit the two sisters in law against ea other. Kate seems v happy lately. Third healthy baby. Harry got married. I bet she’s happy for them. And she gets some of the focus off herself. I have a hunch she is relieved to share such intense scrutiny. And for now, I think she enjoys Meghan. Meghan seems to get along with everyone.
I’m generally v cynical, but it’s not always good for me to be that way.
Is this website the media? There is a whole lot of pitting the two against each other here.
I just finished reading ‘The Royal We’. Gives me a whole new perspective on Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. With every picture of her now, I cannot unsee ‘Bex’. And I believe that she loves her prince as a person and has followed his lead because she loves him.
Is that a book?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Fiction written by the Fug girls using WK as inspiration.
“Naming day” makes me think of “name day” from Game of Thrones and you know how that always turns out!
But The Royal We is fiction. At best maybe a roman a clef. I evaluate Kate based on her numbers and quality of her performance. But it would be cool if we all had fictional versions of ourselves out there to muddy the waters of our actual abilities.
I find most of Carole’s ideas pretty tacky. I guess there are differences across cultures and religions (not that Carole’s ideas seem rooted in religion for a ceremony that is, after all, religious) But swag bags for guests? Please. It wasn’t even clear to me at PG & PC’s ceremonies anyone besides family, very close friends and godparents were invited. I know Carole was giving general tips to sell stuff but do you suppose those folks—Prince Louis’s grandparents, aunts, and great-grandparents would expect a gift for attending? And while Louis will presumably wear the copy of the heirloom gown all the royal babies wear for their christening these days, lots of babies are christened/baptised in gowns that are family heirlooms or gowns that are made by a close family member, not brand-new expensive gowns of the type Carole seems to prefer or at least she prefers to hawk.
Strikes me as a bit of what used to be called nouveau riche.
Who hosts the christening parties for W&K’s children anyway? Assume Will doesn’t open his wallet.
It will be interesting to see how this Christening compares to George and Charlotte’s. There wasn’t a lavish party, but Meghan wasn’t in the picture then. Kate could do the bare minimum with every thing, including the Christening and we would care. Now, not so much.
I hope this is conjecture? Or rumour? Surely Carole wouldn’t be stupid enough to blather on publicly about the importance of her third grandchild’s christening being lush and ostentatious.
This is such awful optics that I can’t yet believe she’d truly say this. She’s supposed to be the brains, after all.
The headlines are misleading. This is not about Carole’s actual plans for Louis’ christening, rather she has a column where she writes about event planning and did a recent article laying out her thoughts on planning a naming day / christening, and the tabloids (before you get to the fine print) are making it seem as if she is planning Louis’ christening and then outlining her plans for the christening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure Carole is using her connections but I think for the most part it is harmless. Of course it is still clever marketing because the Middletons own a party supply shop and their main business comes from selling products for birthdays, weddings & christenings.
I feel like the party favors you get at these kinds of occasions are a bit like the person saying, “Here, you throw this away.” It just seem wasteful most of the time. I don’t need a party favor to go to someone’s occasion. IDK, it feels like the whole consumer/aspirational lifestyle/Pinterest aspect of these things is tiresome.
Interested to see what this christening ultimately looks like.
For the first born and heir? They hid him away, private ceremony in chapel in SJP, handful of photos released. Approved the design of the “christening coin” with only his first name. Of course, she did wear a ruffled cream suit reminiscent of Diana’s Valentino for the event.
Sainted Diana’s Granddaughter? Public spectacle, hand-selected photographers and members of the public allowed to watch them process to the church. Ceremony held in Diana’s childhood church, days from Diana’s birthday, christening coin with child’s three names (to get more DIANA in there) and Diana’s fav flowers (lilies). One of celebitchy’s photos from the day captured KM in the most amazingly smug expression.
I’ll never forget watching Mr. and Mrs. Middleton stand in front of the hospital after George was born and basically hold their own little press conference. Or the whole family stopping to pose for the cameras as they were preparing to leave the hotel after the W&K wedding. An interesting family they are.
