Carole Middleton reveals her plans for a ‘lavish’ christening for Prince Louis

I know the Duchess of Cambridge’s biggest defenders don’t want to admit this, but after watching Kate’s activities for more than a decade, I feel pretty comfortable saying that Kate seems like she’s scrambling. It’s all because of the introduction of Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex. I don’t know if Kate really thought that far ahead, that eventually Harry would fall in love and get married and that comparisons would be made between the wives William and Harry chose. It doesn’t seem like Kate did have a plan, which is possibly why Carole Middleton is sticking closer to Kate. Carole has always been the brains of this operation, and I think Carole is making all kinds of contingency plans and figuring out how to orchestrate a comeback for Kate. Part of that “don’t forget about meeeee” comeback? The christening of Baby Louis. The christening will likely be at the end of June, and Carole has lots and lots of plans:

The christening of Prince Louis will be a lavish affair with classical music, silk dresses and expensive candles – at least if his granny gets her way. Carole Middleton thinks that a decent christening party should cost £2,000 – and that’s just for the added extras. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother sets out her top tips in Debrett’s-style detail in her column for this month’s Baby London magazine. Detailing ways to mark such an event – which she refers to with PC zeal as a ‘naming day celebration’ – Carole, 63, suggests creating a time capsule box and asking guests to place ‘handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets’ inside for the baby to receive on its 18th birthday. She recommends the bouncing baby wears something beautiful, such as a £125 silk gown from Monsoon, and must also be showered with luxurious gifts. Among her recommendations are a £49.95 English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods, a £265 Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby’s feet, a £125 Meminio leather ‘memory case’ or a £30 Steiff teddy. To reward guests for their efforts, the former air stewardess tells the magazine’s 200,000 readers that they too should receive gifts, including ‘votive candles, pretty chocolates and silver charms’ to take home. And playing a few old CDs simply will not do – Carole exhorts parents to splash out on a classical harpist or singer, who can charge £300 for an afternoon. Of course, no party would be complete without a theme. Carole advises buying Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic decorations – and there are no prizes for guessing where from. She suggests her website, Party Pieces, is the ideal place for napkins and balloons.

[From The Daily Mail]

I always forget that Carole is a “columnist” as well. Pippa’s career as a columnist sort of faded away, and I guess we’re not supposed to mention that she cashed in, big-time, writing Pippa Tips for an assortment of magazines (including Vanity Bloody Fair) for several years. Why bother with Pippa Tips when Carole is the mastermind?? Of course Carole knows how to throw a party, or in this case, a christening. Personally, I think baptisms and christenings should be more low-key, because it’s not like the baby is going to remember. It’s just a nice moment where everyone gets to see the baby and eats some good food, hopefully. There really is no need to organize it into this kind of excessive $2500-3000 thing. Anyway, I am looking forward to seeing what Prince Louis’s christening is like. London or Sandringham? Will Harry and Meghan attend?