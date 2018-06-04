Sara Gilbert is trying to make a ‘Roseanne’ spinoff happen without Roseanne Barr

'Roseanne' at Walt Disney Studios - Premiere

One of the dumbest arguments, I thought, for NOT cancelling Roseanne was that “now none of those people will make any money.” Granted, I had some sympathy for the crew, but the show shot in LA and I feel pretty comfortable saying that most of the crew (if not all) will be able to find other work. As for the writers, producers and actors… I don’t have any sympathy or worries for them. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Whitney Cummings – all of these people worked before Roseanne Barr and they’ll work after her. If anything, I sort of hate them for being so insistent that Roseanne should be rebooted, even though ALL of them knew that Roseanne Barr was and is a racist bigot. Still, those are the same people trying to figure out a way to make money by continuing the show, just without Roseanne Barr, or the Roseanne character.

“Roseanne﻿” may be on the verge of rising from the dead with a second reboot, but this time centered around Sara Gilbert’s character … TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.

We’re told Sara’s been calling cast members to gauge their interest in the event ABC gives the reboot the green light. We’re told John Goodman is “very interested.” Our sources say Tom Werner, who produced “Roseanne” through his company Carsey-Werner, is involved in the effort to reboot the show around Sara. What’s more … ABC is desperately trying to salvage the jobs of those who were affected by its swift decision to cancel the show earlier this week … especially for the writers and crew.

[From TMZ]

I thought it was shady that TMZ was the first to report this, but the trade papers verified it – Deadline reports that Sara Gilbert and the show’s other producers will be meeting with Disney executives today to try to work out some kind of deal. The deal would involve renaming the show and focusing on Darlene (Gilbert) and Dan (Goodman). The problem is an issue of who really “owns” those characters, since the whole Roseanne concept/show was created and partially owned by Roseanne Barr. Which means that if a spinoff is greenlighted without Roseanne’s approval and blessing, she could sue Disney. It would be a mess.

ABC's upfront

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Sara Gilbert is trying to make a ‘Roseanne’ spinoff happen without Roseanne Barr”

  1. Cher says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:07 am

    I won’t watch.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:09 am

      Gilbert knew who Roseanne was and what she believes/tweets before SHE initiated this little revival. This was a nice little money maker for Gilbert so she looked the other way until Roseanne’s shit blew up. Shame on her for pretending to be horrified now. Gilbert is the worst kind of hypocrite.

      Reply
    • Coco says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:16 am

      I won’t watch it either but I read yesterday that Disney has contracts with Gilbert, Goodman, and Metcalf to pay them for a second season regardless if it happens or not. Close to 9 million total so I understand why they are scrambling to make something work.

      Reply
      • outoftheshadows says:
        June 4, 2018 at 8:59 am

        If I were the actors in this transaction, I’d suggest an entirely different show, with different characters and no connection to Roseanne. They are good enough to watch in anything. That way they get the pleasure of working together again, America gets a different show, and Roseanne doesn’t get paid through a back alley.

  2. PPP says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:09 am

    I have 0 respect for this willfully obtuse chick. Go away, no one even wanted to see you in the first place.

    Reply
  3. kNY says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:11 am

    It wasn’t a secret that Roseanne is who she is. Working with her in any capacity meant that 1) you were at least a little bit tainted by her, and 2) she’s caustic and will be treated as such (ie freaking fired for her unsurprisingly racist tweets).

    Sara Gilbert must be hard up for money. That’s all I’m getting out of this.

    Reply
  4. Shelley says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:12 am

    While I applaud SG for speaking, I think Roseanne probably was very vocal about her views on set. It seems as though too many folks are comfortable with racism or shi**y compromises as long as they don’t affect specific people. It’s best to let Roseanne and it’s various spin-offs die. Its like having a Cosby show spinoff at this point. The damage has been done and in SG’s case and some of her co-workers, there is an odor of complicity.

    Reply
  5. JAC says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:14 am

    Well, Whitney Cummings is also a racist, or at least a xenophobe, so working with Roseanne probably wasn’t that hard for her.

    Reply
  6. Wiffie says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I don’t think the loss of jobs is the stupidest argument at all. I’m not for the idea of a spin-off and won’t watch, but I see the argument.

    The “possibility of a job” doesn’t pay the bills.

    There are plenty of set workers, not to mention the other actors, who now need to hunt for a job and have unpaid weeks because of one woman’s stupid irresponsible rant. Yeah, they will probably work again, but to have the rug pulled out was unfair regardless.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      June 4, 2018 at 8:58 am

      I agree Wiffie. Its not so easy to get a job and the crew still has to pay bills.

      Reply
    • Castle Toz says:
      June 4, 2018 at 10:29 am

      I agree Wiffie. I’m freelance in TV broadcasting and I was just released from a week of work. It was devastating. It’s thousands of dollars that I was hoping to make just suddenly gone and those days are unfilled. It’s a gig economy, those people who worked on set will eventually find other shows, but they’ve also turned down tons of work because they thought they had a year or two of stability. They aren’t salaried workers and get paid by the job. I work in the industry and it’s nothing to just blow off like “whatever, nbd” it’s a really big deal.

      Reply
  7. Who ARE these people? says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:23 am

    It would be cheaper for Disney just to pay workers for the balance of their contracts than to mount another show.

    Disney may want to bury this show for good. It’s tainted.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Ugh, they just need to go away now. No one was really jonesing for their show to come back to begin with.

    Reply
  9. Natalie S. says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I don’t know how this works. If Roseanne helped create these characters, wouldn’t she be paid if these characters were used in a new show?

    Reply
  10. Chef Grace says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:48 am

    WAIT!
    I’ve a novel idea.
    JUST DON’T.

    Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Just stop.
    I didn’t even see the point of the Roseanne reboot.

    Reply
  12. Ocjulia says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:52 am

    NOPE

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:52 am

    It seems like it would be prohibitively (or at least, foolishly) expensive to try and re-launch the show with Darlene and Dan when Barr owns these characters to some degree (as I understand it). There’s no way she wouldn’t put up a massive fight and them you would bring down the wrath of her Klan apologists – you know, the ones they were pandering to a few weeks ago.

    There are undoubtedly scores of people who are eager to forgive Gilbert and the rest of them for making excuses for working with her, but the bottom line is that they were all complicit in this mess and ABC should just call it done. Literally everyone but the child actors and the crew came out looking bad in this one.

    Reply
  14. Enn says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:12 am

    No. Just, no. Everyone knew who and what Roseanne was and going along for a paycheck makes the other actors complicit.

    ABC should pay out the crew (they’d spend that money on fighting a lawsuit or paying Roseanne for the rights to the characters anyway).

    Reply
  15. BJ says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Let it go

    Reply
  16. abby says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:31 am

    It’s a loss no matter what.

    Conservatives won’t watch because their icon was fired. They’ll rally around her next gig.
    Liberals won’t watch because Barr has rights to the characters (assuming she doesn’t sue).
    Those in the middle are not numerous enough to make it worth the trouble.

    Move on.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Please, no.

    Reply
  18. Umyeah says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:38 am

    I think we need more shows similiar to Roseanne, not the racist part obviously, but shows about what people are enduring and struggling with but with a sense of humour. Im tired of seeing well off people in tv shows, thats not real life for most people

    Reply
  19. littlemissnaughty says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Let the thing rest. It’s dead.

    Reply
  20. Darla says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I can’t believe how this whole thing has made me feel about Gilbert. I never had many feelings for her one way or the other. Now I can’t stand her. Give it up Sara! My gawd she looks so desperate.

    Reply
  21. Neelyo says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:00 am

    Trying to salvage the reputation because she made a really dumb move. Too late.

    Reply
  22. Beth says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:01 am

    No thanks, let it go, it’s finished forever. I loved the first couple of years of the show, but then it wasn’t great and I no longer watched it. I didn’t even see a minute of the Roseanne reboot and I’m glad I didn’t. Even if Roseanne isn’t actually the spinoff, it still has something to do with Roseanne, and I will never have interest in watching it

    Reply
  23. xena says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I wonder if any of the commentators here has ever watched the original Roseanne series – because it was not a racist show, it was in contrast pretty progressive how the family dealt with their problems. So cancelling the reruns is not exactly a needed move. This reboot had an enormous connectivity potential for different social classes and it is sad how all of this turned out. So I can see, why all this people were willing to work with her. And what the actor of Dan Connor said: No matter who’s in the White House, this family always suffers – that is a point.

    And well, Roseanne got cancelled in total, but what about the works of Kevin Spacey? Or Bill Cosby? What about reruns of 7th Heaven? So there is a double moral there. I do think, Mrs. Barr needed to face consequences, but this sort of consequences? Wouldn’t it have been sufficient to sue her to the oblivion and make her do social work?

    Reply
  24. trishy says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Let it go. There’s too much baggage now.

    Reply
  25. tealily says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Roseanne is a dirtbag, but the original show was pretty progressive, and what I’ve seen of the reboot has been as well. I honestly hope this isn’t all dead in the water because Roseanne herself is such an ass. I’d love to see more of Darlene and her family, especially with some Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman thrown in.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment