Sara Gilbert is trying to make a ‘Roseanne’ spinoff happen without Roseanne Barr

One of the dumbest arguments, I thought, for NOT cancelling Roseanne was that “now none of those people will make any money.” Granted, I had some sympathy for the crew, but the show shot in LA and I feel pretty comfortable saying that most of the crew (if not all) will be able to find other work. As for the writers, producers and actors… I don’t have any sympathy or worries for them. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Whitney Cummings – all of these people worked before Roseanne Barr and they’ll work after her. If anything, I sort of hate them for being so insistent that Roseanne should be rebooted, even though ALL of them knew that Roseanne Barr was and is a racist bigot. Still, those are the same people trying to figure out a way to make money by continuing the show, just without Roseanne Barr, or the Roseanne character.
“Roseanne” may be on the verge of rising from the dead with a second reboot, but this time centered around Sara Gilbert’s character … TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.
We’re told Sara’s been calling cast members to gauge their interest in the event ABC gives the reboot the green light. We’re told John Goodman is “very interested.” Our sources say Tom Werner, who produced “Roseanne” through his company Carsey-Werner, is involved in the effort to reboot the show around Sara. What’s more … ABC is desperately trying to salvage the jobs of those who were affected by its swift decision to cancel the show earlier this week … especially for the writers and crew.
[From TMZ]
I thought it was shady that TMZ was the first to report this, but the trade papers verified it – Deadline reports that Sara Gilbert and the show’s other producers will be meeting with Disney executives today to try to work out some kind of deal. The deal would involve renaming the show and focusing on Darlene (Gilbert) and Dan (Goodman). The problem is an issue of who really “owns” those characters, since the whole Roseanne concept/show was created and partially owned by Roseanne Barr. Which means that if a spinoff is greenlighted without Roseanne’s approval and blessing, she could sue Disney. It would be a mess.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I won’t watch.
Gilbert knew who Roseanne was and what she believes/tweets before SHE initiated this little revival. This was a nice little money maker for Gilbert so she looked the other way until Roseanne’s shit blew up. Shame on her for pretending to be horrified now. Gilbert is the worst kind of hypocrite.
I won’t watch it either but I read yesterday that Disney has contracts with Gilbert, Goodman, and Metcalf to pay them for a second season regardless if it happens or not. Close to 9 million total so I understand why they are scrambling to make something work.
If I were the actors in this transaction, I’d suggest an entirely different show, with different characters and no connection to Roseanne. They are good enough to watch in anything. That way they get the pleasure of working together again, America gets a different show, and Roseanne doesn’t get paid through a back alley.
I have 0 respect for this willfully obtuse chick. Go away, no one even wanted to see you in the first place.
Yeah, she needs to go away for a good long while.
It wasn’t a secret that Roseanne is who she is. Working with her in any capacity meant that 1) you were at least a little bit tainted by her, and 2) she’s caustic and will be treated as such (ie freaking fired for her unsurprisingly racist tweets).
Sara Gilbert must be hard up for money. That’s all I’m getting out of this.
Sara Gilbert is on the Talk. She shouldn’t need money nor should Laurie Metcalf or John Goodman.
While I applaud SG for speaking, I think Roseanne probably was very vocal about her views on set. It seems as though too many folks are comfortable with racism or shi**y compromises as long as they don’t affect specific people. It’s best to let Roseanne and it’s various spin-offs die. Its like having a Cosby show spinoff at this point. The damage has been done and in SG’s case and some of her co-workers, there is an odor of complicity.
I agree, they will never be able to get out of Roseanne’s racist shadow. I feel like Gilbert should just drop it.
I wonder how the rest of the cast really feels about her trying to round everyone up?
Well, Whitney Cummings is also a racist, or at least a xenophobe, so working with Roseanne probably wasn’t that hard for her.
I don’t think the loss of jobs is the stupidest argument at all. I’m not for the idea of a spin-off and won’t watch, but I see the argument.
The “possibility of a job” doesn’t pay the bills.
There are plenty of set workers, not to mention the other actors, who now need to hunt for a job and have unpaid weeks because of one woman’s stupid irresponsible rant. Yeah, they will probably work again, but to have the rug pulled out was unfair regardless.
I agree Wiffie. Its not so easy to get a job and the crew still has to pay bills.
I agree Wiffie. I’m freelance in TV broadcasting and I was just released from a week of work. It was devastating. It’s thousands of dollars that I was hoping to make just suddenly gone and those days are unfilled. It’s a gig economy, those people who worked on set will eventually find other shows, but they’ve also turned down tons of work because they thought they had a year or two of stability. They aren’t salaried workers and get paid by the job. I work in the industry and it’s nothing to just blow off like “whatever, nbd” it’s a really big deal.
It would be cheaper for Disney just to pay workers for the balance of their contracts than to mount another show.
Disney may want to bury this show for good. It’s tainted.
They could probably take whatever they were going to pay Rosanne, give it to all of the crew for their next season’s pay, and probably still have money left over.
Yep, call it severance pay and be done.
I like your idea.
Ugh, they just need to go away now. No one was really jonesing for their show to come back to begin with.
I don’t know how this works. If Roseanne helped create these characters, wouldn’t she be paid if these characters were used in a new show?
yeah I dont see how a spin off where she gets paid is any kind of punishment, just a paid vacation
WAIT!
I’ve a novel idea.
JUST DON’T.
Just stop.
I didn’t even see the point of the Roseanne reboot.
NOPE
It seems like it would be prohibitively (or at least, foolishly) expensive to try and re-launch the show with Darlene and Dan when Barr owns these characters to some degree (as I understand it). There’s no way she wouldn’t put up a massive fight and them you would bring down the wrath of her Klan apologists – you know, the ones they were pandering to a few weeks ago.
There are undoubtedly scores of people who are eager to forgive Gilbert and the rest of them for making excuses for working with her, but the bottom line is that they were all complicit in this mess and ABC should just call it done. Literally everyone but the child actors and the crew came out looking bad in this one.
No. Just, no. Everyone knew who and what Roseanne was and going along for a paycheck makes the other actors complicit.
ABC should pay out the crew (they’d spend that money on fighting a lawsuit or paying Roseanne for the rights to the characters anyway).
Let it go
It’s a loss no matter what.
Conservatives won’t watch because their icon was fired. They’ll rally around her next gig.
Liberals won’t watch because Barr has rights to the characters (assuming she doesn’t sue).
Those in the middle are not numerous enough to make it worth the trouble.
Move on.
Please, no.
I think we need more shows similiar to Roseanne, not the racist part obviously, but shows about what people are enduring and struggling with but with a sense of humour. Im tired of seeing well off people in tv shows, thats not real life for most people
Speechless, Superstore, Insecure, Shameless. All good shows, all with non-wealthy characters.
Let the thing rest. It’s dead.
I can’t believe how this whole thing has made me feel about Gilbert. I never had many feelings for her one way or the other. Now I can’t stand her. Give it up Sara! My gawd she looks so desperate.
Trying to salvage the reputation because she made a really dumb move. Too late.
No thanks, let it go, it’s finished forever. I loved the first couple of years of the show, but then it wasn’t great and I no longer watched it. I didn’t even see a minute of the Roseanne reboot and I’m glad I didn’t. Even if Roseanne isn’t actually the spinoff, it still has something to do with Roseanne, and I will never have interest in watching it
I wonder if any of the commentators here has ever watched the original Roseanne series – because it was not a racist show, it was in contrast pretty progressive how the family dealt with their problems. So cancelling the reruns is not exactly a needed move. This reboot had an enormous connectivity potential for different social classes and it is sad how all of this turned out. So I can see, why all this people were willing to work with her. And what the actor of Dan Connor said: No matter who’s in the White House, this family always suffers – that is a point.
And well, Roseanne got cancelled in total, but what about the works of Kevin Spacey? Or Bill Cosby? What about reruns of 7th Heaven? So there is a double moral there. I do think, Mrs. Barr needed to face consequences, but this sort of consequences? Wouldn’t it have been sufficient to sue her to the oblivion and make her do social work?
Let it go. There’s too much baggage now.
Roseanne is a dirtbag, but the original show was pretty progressive, and what I’ve seen of the reboot has been as well. I honestly hope this isn’t all dead in the water because Roseanne herself is such an ass. I’d love to see more of Darlene and her family, especially with some Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman thrown in.
