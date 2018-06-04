Sara Gilbert is trying to make a ‘Roseanne’ spinoff happen without Roseanne Barr

One of the dumbest arguments, I thought, for NOT cancelling Roseanne was that “now none of those people will make any money.” Granted, I had some sympathy for the crew, but the show shot in LA and I feel pretty comfortable saying that most of the crew (if not all) will be able to find other work. As for the writers, producers and actors… I don’t have any sympathy or worries for them. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Whitney Cummings – all of these people worked before Roseanne Barr and they’ll work after her. If anything, I sort of hate them for being so insistent that Roseanne should be rebooted, even though ALL of them knew that Roseanne Barr was and is a racist bigot. Still, those are the same people trying to figure out a way to make money by continuing the show, just without Roseanne Barr, or the Roseanne character.

“Roseanne﻿” may be on the verge of rising from the dead with a second reboot, but this time centered around Sara Gilbert’s character … TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne. We’re told Sara’s been calling cast members to gauge their interest in the event ABC gives the reboot the green light. We’re told John Goodman is “very interested.” Our sources say Tom Werner, who produced “Roseanne” through his company Carsey-Werner, is involved in the effort to reboot the show around Sara. What’s more … ABC is desperately trying to salvage the jobs of those who were affected by its swift decision to cancel the show earlier this week … especially for the writers and crew.

[From TMZ]



I thought it was shady that TMZ was the first to report this, but the trade papers verified it – Deadline reports that Sara Gilbert and the show’s other producers will be meeting with Disney executives today to try to work out some kind of deal. The deal would involve renaming the show and focusing on Darlene (Gilbert) and Dan (Goodman). The problem is an issue of who really “owns” those characters, since the whole Roseanne concept/show was created and partially owned by Roseanne Barr. Which means that if a spinoff is greenlighted without Roseanne’s approval and blessing, she could sue Disney. It would be a mess.